Yamas 5308 Balcones Drive

Drinks

Cold Drinks

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Gingerale

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$6.00

Fever Tree Indian Tonic

$6.00

Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda

$6.00

Topochico

$5.00

Rambler

$4.00

Fever tree lemonade

$6.00

Hot Drinks

Greek Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Red Wine

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 GLS

$22.00

Palivou Nemea 2019 GLS

$15.00

Techni Alipias 2018 GLS

$20.00

Manousakis MRS 2021 GLS

$13.00

Roco Pinot Noir 2021 (Vintage) GLS

$17.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 BTL

$87.00

Markovitis Xinomavro Naoussa 2016 BTL

$53.00

Cyrus One Achinos 2019 BTL

$74.00

Palivou Terra Leone 2017 BTL

$84.00

Palivou Nemea 2019 BTL

$60.00

Techni Alipias 2018 BTL

$79.00

Manousakis MRS 2021 BTL

$52.00

Roco Pinot Noir 2021 (Vintage) BTL

$68.00

Nostos Grenache 2016 BTL

$78.00

Lim Neon Porto Carras 2019 BTL

$51.00

Chateau Porto Carras 2015 BTL

$89.00

Rosé

La Tour Melas Idylle Rose GLS

$17.00

Palivou Rose Vissino GLS

$12.00

La Tour Melas Idylle Rose BTL

$67.00

Miraval BTL

$65.00

Palivou Rose Vissino BTL

$48.00

Sparkling

Benvolio Prosecco GLS

$12.00

Chandon BRUT GLS

$20.00

Aurelia Sparkling Wine BTL

$60.00

Belaire Gold BRUT BTL

$77.00

Benvolio Prosecco BTL

$48.00

Chandon BRUT BTL

$79.00

Coppola Sofia Blac de Blac BTL

$49.00

Delamotte Brut BTL

$114.00

Lamarca Prosecco BTL

$46.00

Moet & Chandon IMP ICE BTL

$125.00

Taittinger BRUT la francai BTL

$138.00

Veuve Clicqout Brut BTL

$162.00

White Wine

Salto Moscofilero Skouras 2021 GLS

$16.00

Anemos 2021 GLS

$18.00

Asprolithi Rouvalis 2021 GLS

$13.00

Cambria Chardonnay 2021 GLS

$14.00

Techni Alipias 2022 GLS

$13.00

Assrytiko Rouvalis 2020 GLS

$13.00

Salto Moscofilero Skouras 2021 BTL

$64.00

Plano Malagousia 2021 BTL

$61.00

Anemos 2021 BTL

$72.00

Asprolithi Rouvalis 2021 BTL

$52.00

Gavalas Santorini 2021 BTL

$107.00

Debina Respect Orange Wine 2020 BTL

$59.00

Assyrtiko 2020 BTL

$48.00

Paros Maraitis 2017 BTL

$51.00

Paros Moraitis 2017 BTL

$54.00

Plano Assyrtiko BTL

$59.00

Cambria Chardonnay 2021 BTL

$56.00

Siduri Chardonnay 2020 BTL

$54.00

Techni Alipias 2022 BTL

$52.00

Cocktails

The Yamas

$17.00

The Medusa Margarita

$17.00

The Angelina

$17.00

Aegean Negroni

$17.00

The Taso Old Fashion

$17.00

The Rhodian Spritz

$17.00

The Artemis Spritz

$17.00

The Nikolakos

$17.00

Mocktails

The Athena

$12.00

The Lindos

$12.00

The Aphrodite

$12.00

Dessert Wine

Mavrodaphini of Patra

$11.00

Beer

Mythos

$9.00

Peroni Beer

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Highballs

Hendrix Gin t

$16.00

Casamigos Tequila t

$16.00

Lalo Tequila t

$16.00

Espilon w

$13.00

Digestif

Mastika

$15.00

Limoncello

$15.00

Fernet Blanca

$14.00

Food

Mezze

Pikilia - Dips

$21.00

Tzatziki, Spicy Feta, Tarama

Cheese Saganaki

$19.00

Fig Spread

Fried Feta

$18.00

Sesame, Honey, Walnuts

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

Fried Calamari

$19.00

with Garlic Aioli

Spring Roll Mousaka

$20.00

Grilled Calamari

$22.00

Greek Meat Balls (Keftedakia)

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Feta

Eggplant Salad

$19.00

Zucchini Pancakes

$16.00

with Tzatziki

Shrimp Donuts

$22.00

Steam Mussels

$18.00

Shrimp Mikrolimano

$21.00

Spanakopita

$14.00

Raw Bar

Tuna Tartar

$21.00

Salmon Crudo

$18.00

Hamachi Ceviche

$20.00

Oysters (6)

$18.00

Oysters (12)

$36.00

Salads

Horiatiki

$19.00

Traditional Greek Salad

Marouli Salad

$16.00

Beet Salad

$18.00

Soup

Chicken Avgolemono

$14.00

Carrot Ginger Soup

$12.00

Land

Lamb Chop

$49.00

Chicken Souvlaki

$28.00

Brizola

$58.00

Short Ribs

$36.00

Sea

Branzino

$38.00

Grilled Sardines

$32.00

Sea Bream

$46.00

Red Snapper

$46.00

Cast Iron Salmon

$34.00

Fricasse, Pan Seared Cod Fish

$38.00

Pasta

Lobster Linguine

$56.00

Seafood Youvetsi

$38.00

Mediterranean Linguine

$22.00

Sides

Lemon Potatoes

$8.00

Fried Potatoes

$8.00

Horta

$8.00

Spanakorizo

$8.00

Tzatziki

$4.00

Pita

$5.00

Garlic Aioli

$4.00

Dessert

Baklakva

$14.00

Banoffee

$15.00

Chocolate Soufle

$17.00

Tiramisu

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Greek Kitchen + Bar

Location

5308 Balcones Drive, Austin, TX 78731

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

