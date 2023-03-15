Main picView gallery

Mystique Gardens 356 Conklin Street

356 Conklin Street

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Dessert

Cake

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$7.00
Oreo

Oreo

$7.00
Juniors Cheesecake

Juniors Cheesecake

$7.00
Peanut Butter Chocolate

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$7.00
Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$7.00

Hot Drinks

Tea

Mint Tea

Mint Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

English Breakfast Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Chamomile

$4.00

Spiced Chai Tea

$4.00

Lemon Ginger Tea

$4.00

Cinnamon Apple Tea

$4.00

Honey Ginger

$4.00

Orange Spice

$4.00

Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00
Restaurant info

Step into the world of relaxation and indulge in a luxurious lounge experience at Mystique Gardens. Our intimate and inviting atmosphere sets the perfect mood for a night out with friends or a romantic date. Savor a diverse selection of cocktails, beer, wine, and delicious desserts while you savor the rich flavors of one of our many hookah options. Our menu is thoughtfully curated to please all palates, and our attentive staff will ensure that your time with us is truly unforgettable.

Location

356 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Directions

