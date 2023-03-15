Mystique Gardens 356 Conklin Street
Step into the world of relaxation and indulge in a luxurious lounge experience at Mystique Gardens. Our intimate and inviting atmosphere sets the perfect mood for a night out with friends or a romantic date. Savor a diverse selection of cocktails, beer, wine, and delicious desserts while you savor the rich flavors of one of our many hookah options. Our menu is thoughtfully curated to please all palates, and our attentive staff will ensure that your time with us is truly unforgettable.
356 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735
