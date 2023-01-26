Restaurant header imageView gallery

My Taste of India

7800 linglestown road

Harrisburg, PA 17112

Veggie Appetizers

Punjabi Samosa

$8.00

Savory pastry filled with delicious mix of potatoes and peas

Paneer Pakoras

$16.00

Crispy Indian cheese battered with mint and spices

Chilli Paneer

$16.00

Flavorful Indian starter with cheese, bell peppers and onions in tangy sauce

Tangy Cauliflower

$11.00

Tasty crispy cauliflower chunks with Indo-Chinese sauce

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$11.00

Delicious potato croquette with garbanzo beans and spices

Mix Vegetable Pakoras

$10.00

Crispy mixed vegetables dipped in chickpea batter

Paneer Tikka

$16.00

Grilled chunks of paneer

Samosa Chaat

$11.00

Savory crispy pastries with mildly spiced potatoes and peas with chutney sauce

Vegetable Manchurian

$11.00

Tasty crispy veggie chunks with Indo-Chinese sauce

Non-Veggie Appetizers

Honey Chilli Chicken

$16.00

Indian chicken or homestyle cheese, onion, bell peppers in aromathic honey sauce

Chicken Tikka

$16.00

Mildly spiced juicy chunks of chicken with onions and spices

Chili Chicken

$16.00

Indian homestyle chicken or cheese, onions, bell peppers in aromathic chili sauce

Salmon Tikka

$23.00

Grilled marinated salmon

Malai Tikka

$16.00

Supreme juicy chicken chunks cooked in mid-spice tandoor with fresh creamy sauce

Tandoori Chicken

$18.00

Spice and yogurt marinated chicken leg quarters cooked to perfection

Fish Pakodas

$23.00

Fish fried with chickpeas and spice batter blend

Tandoori platter

$22.00

Veggie Entrees

Aloo Gobi

$13.00

Potatoes, cauliflower and spices in onion tomato sauce

Aloo Matar

$13.00

Tasty potatoes and peas in tomato sauce

Baigan Bartha

$13.00

Bhindi Masala

$13.00

Chatpata Chana

$13.00

Tasty chickpeas with onion, tomatoes and pomegranate

Chole with 2 Amritsari Kulcha

$24.00

Chole with 2 Bhatura

$21.00

Dal Makhani

$13.00

Puniab dark lentils

Egg Bhurji

$13.00

Kadai Paneer

$16.00

Kadhi Pakora

$13.00

Deep-fried fritter cooked with yogurt sauce

Kale Chole

$13.00

Dish made using black chickpeas and basic spices

Malai Kofta

$13.00

Matar Paneer

$14.00

Homestyle cheese and peas cooked with onion, garlic and exotic spices

Methi Matar Malai

$13.00

Mix Vegetable

$13.00

Vegetable cooked together with homemade spices

Paneer Burji

$16.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.00

Rajmah

$13.00

Saag

$13.00

Peppery pungent and deeply nutritious. Puniabi Sarson ka Saaa (or Sarson da Saaa) is a favorite.

Saag Paneer

$14.00

Sarson ka Saag with 2 Makki Roti

$22.00

Shahi Paneer

$16.00

Veg Korma

$14.00

Yellow Daal

$13.00

Yellow lentils cooked with ginger; tomatoes and garlic

Lamb & Goat Entrees

Lamb Curry

$21.00

Lamb chunks, onions, Garlic, ginger, tomatoes and fresh spices in curry sauce

Lamb Kadai

$21.00

Sauteed amb chunks with capsicum, onions, tomatoes and blend of ground spices

Mango Lamb

$21.00

Lamb in delicious mango sauce

Goat Vindaloo

$21.00

Goat chunks cooked in an aromathic spicy and sour sauce with potatoes.

Goat Korma

$21.00

Goat chunks in a cream sauce with garlic, ginger tomatoes, spices.

Lamb Saag

$21.00

Tender meet of lamb cooked in garden fresh spinach and spices

Lamb Korma

$21.00

Lamb chunks cooked on tomato mildy-spicy creamy sauce

Lamb Makhni

$21.00

Lamb chunks prepared in butter creamy, sauce with a touch of spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$21.00

Lamb chunks cooked in an aeromathic spices and sour sauce with potatoes

Goat Curry

$21.00

Flavorful goat chunks in a delicious Blend of yogurt and aromathic spices

Goat Kadai

$21.00

Goat chunks prepared with garlic, ginger tomatoes, fresh spices and herbs

Chicken Entrees

Butter Chicken

$16.00

Chicken cubes in creamy butter sauce

Chicken Saag

$16.00

Chicken chunks cooked with fresh spinach leaves

Kadai Chicken

$16.00

Boneless and skinless chicken cooked in delicious aromathic curry sauce

Homestyle Chicken Curry

$16.00

Chicken cooked with homemade spices

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.00

Chicken breast cooked in onions and bell pepper in tomato sauce with exotic herbs and creamy sauce

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.00

Chicken chunks cooked in an aromathic spicy sauce with potato and herbs

Chicken Korma

$16.00

Chicken chunks cooked in tomato creamy sauce with mild spices

Mango Chicken

$16.00

Boneless or bone in chicken in delicious mango sauce

Seafood Entrees

Fish Curry

$23.00

Tilapia cooked with onions, garlic and ginger in curry sauce

Fish Vindaloo

$23.00

Fish in aromatic spicy sauce with potatoes and herbs

Fish Tikka Masala

$23.00

Fish in tomato and onion cream sauce

Shrimp Curry

$23.00

Shrimp cooked with onions, garlic and ginger in curry sauce

Shrimp Vindaloo

$23.00

Shrimp in aromatic spicy sauce with potatoes and herbs

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$23.00

Shrimp in tomato and onion cream sauce

Rice

Jeera Basmati Rice

$4.00

Basmati rice cooked with the touch of cumins

Peas Basmati Rice

$5.00

Basmati rice stir fried with onion and green peas

Plain Basmati Rice

$1.50

Basmati rice stir fried

Small Rice

$1.00

Briyani

Vegetable Biryani

$15.00

Basmati rice cooked with vegetables

Lamb Biryani

$22.00

Basmati rice cooked with lamb

Shrimp Biryani

$24.00

Basmati rice cooked with shrimp.

Chicken Biryani

$17.00

Basmati rice cooked with chicken

Goat Biryani

$22.00

Basmati rice cooked with goat

Fish Biryani

$24.00

Basmati rice cooked with fish

Breads

Tandoori Roti

$2.50

Flat whole wheat bread

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Flat bread top with garlic

Paneer Kulcha

$7.00

Kulcha is an omnipresent dish in the food culture of Puniab and a few other North Indian states Here I'm sharing a yum variation of the reqular kulcha, that is Paneer Kulcha.

Makki Roti

$5.50

Corn-flour bread

Paratha Gobi

$6.00

If you're a fan of bread and cauliflower you're goind to love this Gobi ka Parotha or Paratha Gobi

Butter Naan

$3.00

Flat bread with Butter

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Flat bread stuffed with onion and spices

Plain Paratha

$5.00

Plain Paratha (Parantha) is yummy triangle shaped Indian flat-bread made of whole-wheat flour

Paratha Aloo

$6.00

If you're a fan of bread and potatoes, you're going to love this Punjabi Aloo Paratha or Aloo ka Paratha.

Paratha Paneer

$7.00

Paneer paratha is a popular North Indian flatbread made with whole wheat flour dough and stuffed with savory, spiced.

Amritsari Kulcha

$7.00

Amritsari Kulcha is crisp as well as soft leavened bread which is stuffed with boiled and mashed potatoes and spices

Puri

$2.00

Deep-fried wheat bread.

Lachha Paratha

$5.00

Multi lover bread

Paratha Mix

$7.00

Mix veg paratha made with whole wheat flour, mixed ve! detables, spices & herbs It is a healthv & Kids friendly breakfast recipe.

Bhatura

$4.50

Fluffy deep-fried bread

Bread Basket

$12.00

One Tandori Roti One Butter Naan One Garlic Naan One Kulcha

Tawa roti

$1.25

Sides

Yogurt

$3.00

Yogurt is a dairy product made by fermenting milk with a yogurt culture.

Papad

$0.25

Round roasted spiced thin lentil cracker

Onion & Green Chilies

$1.00

Chopped onion and chilies

Piece of Butter

$1.00

butter, a yellow-to-white solid emulsion of fat lobules, water: and inorganic salts produced by churning the cream from cows' milk

Plain Raita

$4.00

seasoned blended yogurt with vegetables.

Masala Papad

$4.00

Delicious papads with onion, tomato and spices

Green Salad

$4.00

Greens with red-onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and yogurt mint dressing

Sweet Specialties

Ras Malai

$6.00

Gajar Halwa

$6.00

Indian Sweets

$9.00

Rice Kheer

$6.00

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Jalebi/ Peanut

$6.00

Drinks

Masala Chai

$4.00

Mango lassi

$4.00

Limca/thums up

$2.00

Maaza/guava/lychee

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Milk Tea

$5.00

Canned Soda

$1.00

Soda Bottle

$2.00

Sweet lassi

$4.00

Salty lassi

$4.00
We're a new restaurant that specializes in good, authentic Indian Cuisine! Come in and give us a try!

7800 linglestown road, Harrisburg, PA 17112

