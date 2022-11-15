My Tequila House 1808 Macarthur Road

Skirt Steak Fajita

$26.00

The origin of this fajita begins with the cast iron pan in which it is served. Tender, sliced grilled steak strips on a sizzling pan. Saut ed zucchini, sweet red pepper, and onions, accompanied with corn or flour tortillas. Served with Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and your preference of black or refried beans.