My Tequila House 1808 Macarthur Road
No reviews yet
1808 MacArthur Rd
Whitehall, PA 18052
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Guacamoles
Guacamole Traditional
Fresh! Prepared to order with avocado + onion + cilantro + tomato + jalapeno to taste.
Guacamole Tropical
Avocado + red onion + cilantro + tomato + olive oil + roasted garlic + chipotle to taste.
Guacamole Red
Avocado + red onion + mango + cucumber + fresh squeezed lime juice + jalapeno.
Chef’s Favorites
Signature Nachos
Crispy chips, with gratinated Chihuahua cheese, served with whole black beans, arugula lettuce, and sour cream, cheese, and steak strips or grille chicken of your choice; Finished with a bit of Chipotle Mayo.
Fajita Quesadilla
Satisfying quesadilla filled with your choice of seasoned steak or chicken, seared with onions, bell peppers, cheese, and ripe tomato. Served with arugula and tomato.
Pork Fillet with Shrimp in Mezcal
Grilled pork fillet and shrimp sauteed with butter, olive oil, garlic, chile pasilla, and flamed together in smoky Mezcal. Served with a sauce of your choice and two sides to choose from our selection
Triple-sec Salmon
Perfectly seasoned salmon fillet and prepared in garlic butter finished with triple-sec glaze, served with a sauce of your choice and two sides to choose from our selection.
To Start & To Share
Avocado Skirt Steak Tacos
Three tacos served in corn or flour tortillas made with a mixture of grilled Angus skirt steak and avocado. Accompanied by cilantro,onions, and hot tomatillo salsa.
Duck Carnitas Tacos
A reconstruction of the original Michoacan style carnitas prepared with fatty confit duck breast. Delicious! Served in three corn or flour tortillas, accompanied by cilantro, onions, and our signature greenhouse sauce.
Salmon Tacos
Three delicious salmon tacos, salmon, glazed with agave, mezcal, and a unique chipotle and cinnamon blend, served with corn or flour tortillas, mango pico de gallo, avocado and our signature greenhouse sauce.
Yellowfin Tuna Tacos
Three Yellowfin Tuna tacos served in the corn or flour tortilla with arugula lettuce, mango pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, and finished with our house soy sauce.
Al Pastor Tacos
Iconic Mexican Dish! Perfect seasoned pork and touch of spice, prepared with sauteed onions and pineapple, presented in three corn or flour tortillas. Accompanied by cilantro, onions, and hot tomatillo salsa.
Shrimp Tequila
A delicious selection of shrimp, sauteed with red onions, garlic, and a touch of chile guajillo (non-spicy), flamed with tequila and finished with lime juice. Served with corn or flour tortillas and our signature greenhouse sauce.
Entrees
Steak Medallions al Tequila
Grilled and pan-seared, 8 oz Angus steak medallions with roasted garlic in olive oil and butter, and flamed in tequila. With your choice of two sides.
Agave Glazed Salmon
Moist, pink salmon glazed with a delightful medley of agave, Mezcal, and unique chipotle and cinnamon blend, drizzled with your choice of one signature sauce. With your choice of two sides.
Skirt Steak Fajita
The origin of this fajita begins with the cast iron pan in which it is served. Tender, sliced grilled steak strips on a sizzling pan. Saut ed zucchini, sweet red pepper, and onions, accompanied with corn or flour tortillas. Served with Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and your preference of black or refried beans.
Shrimp a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp served over Mexican rice and topped with a warm, melted cheese sauce. Accompanied with a tomatillo sauce on the side. With your choice of one side.
Tacos Campechanos
Selection of four corn or three flour tortillas, richly filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, prepared with chorizo and Chihuahua cheese, an exquisite combination! Served with cilantro, onions, hot tomatillo salsa, and black beans or refried beans.
Spinach Enchiladas
Spinach + garlic sauteed in white wine + butter, wrapped in four corn tortillas. Served with your choice of Mexican rice, black beans, or refried beans. Topped with your choice of one of our two signature sauces and sour cream.
To Start
Empanadas
Two crispy golden empanadas accompanied with red salsa, green salsa, and sour cream. Your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken sauteed with a touch of chipotle plus a Mexican cheeses blend.
Ceviche
Fresh fish fillet cooked in fresh lime juice, accompanied with shrimp and scallops, prepared with tomato, red onion, cilantro, cucumber, avocado and a touch of jalapeno pepper.
Queso Fundido
Sizzling, melted Chihuahua cheese with your choice of Mexico’s famous chorizo sausage or traditional mild roasted poblano peppers strips, served with three flour tortillas or four corn tortillas and pico de gallo.
Chicken Taquitos
Four satisfying, crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken served with sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, green sauce, and tomato sauce.
Cheese Dip with Jalapenos
Mouthwatering creamy, melted cheese mixed with jalapenos. Excellent to pair with your chips!
Soups
Tortilla Soup
A traditional Mexican cuisine soup! Distinctly combined flavors and textures of tortilla strips, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and avocado.
Chicken Soup
Perfectly seasoned with chicken, Mexican rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Soup
Tastefully seasoned with cooked shrimp, Mexican rice, avocado, and pico de gallo.
Tacos
Tropical Tacos
Choice of four corn or three flour tortillas filled with grilled steak, roasted pineapple, onions, and finished with jalapenos or green peppers. Served with cilantro, our greenhouse sauce, and black or refried beans.
Tacos de Asada
Choice of four corn or three flour tortillas, stuffed with tender steak strips or grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, and black beans or refried beans.
Tacos de Carnitas
Diced boneless pork, exquisitely marinated, in your choice of four corn or three flour tortillas, complemented with guacamole, pico de gallo, and hot tomatillo salsa.
Fish Tacos
Grilled tilapia, chipotle mayo, arugula lettuce and pico de gallo wrapped in your choice of four corn or three flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and black beans or refried beans.
Tacos Gobernador
Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas, richly filled with cut shrimp, roasted poblano peppers, sauteed onions and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with black beans or refried beans, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Poblanas
Four chicken enchiladas smothered in a flavorful, famous mole sauce, garnished with creamy sour cream and a sprinkle of sesame seeds, served with either black beans or refried beans and Mexican rice.
Enchiladas Verdes
Four soft, delicious chicken enchiladas, covered with green sauce, topped with queso fresco, and onions. Offered with your choice of refried beans or black beans and steaming Mexican rice.
Enchiladas Supremas
An excellent selection of one ground beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada, rolled in a golden corn tortilla. Smothered in enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice.
Veggie Enchiladas
Four enchiladas filled with sauteed green and red bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini, and mushrooms. Served with your choice of Mexican rice, black beans, or refried beans. Topped with signature sauce of your choice.
Main Courses, Fajitas & Specialties
Pollo Michoacano
Chicken breast marinated in tasty guajillo sauce, beautifully topped with saut ed zucchini, tomato, onion, skillfully dressed with cheese sauce. With your choice of two sides.
Chimichanga
Loaded flour tortilla, filled with grilled steak or grilled chicken, sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Fried to a golden brown and lightly drizzled with a signature sauce of your choice. Served with a melted cheese sauce on the side. With your choice of two sides.
Shrimp Chimichanga
Loaded flour tortilla, stuffed with a perfect mix of grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Fried to a golden brown and dressed with a signature sauce of your choice. Served with a melted cheese sauce on the side. With your choice of two sides.
Carne Asada
Angus skirt steak topped with sauteed onions and bell pepper. Accompanied by four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas. With your choice of two sides.
Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken, perfect with the classic flavors of sizzling sauteed onion, tomato, and bell pepper. Accompanied by a corn tortilla or flour tortilla. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and your preference of black or refried beans.
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp, sauteed onion, tomato, and bell pepper. Accompanied by a corn tortilla or flour tortilla. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and your preference of black or refried beans.
Salmon Fajita
The originality of this fajita begins with the cast iron pan in which it is served. Flavorful, glazed salmon laid upon sizzling, saut ed zucchini, sweet red pepper, and onion for an array of flavors. Accompanied by a corn tortilla or flour tortilla. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and your preference of black or refried beans.
Vegetable Fajita
A sizzling hot variety of sauteed onion, bell peppers, broccoli, tomato, zucchini, and mushrooms. Accompanied by a corn tortilla or flour tortilla. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and your preference of black or refried beans.
Parillada Mixta
Skirt steak, marinated chicken breast, Mexican chorizo, sauteed onions, and bell peppers, served with two mouthwatering cheese quesadillas, Mexican rice, black beans or refried beans, four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas, and hot tomatillo salsa.
Molcajete Surf and Turf
Grilled skirt steak, grilled shrimp, Mexican chorizo, grilled chicken breast, Chihuahua cheese, and cilantro. Mixed in a Mexican red sauce, served in a molcajete (volcanic rock), accompanied with Mexican rice, black beans, or refried beans and four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas.
Burritos
Burrito de la Roqueta
Two soft flour tortillas filled with a choice of chicken or pork, topped with creamy melted cheese, pico de gallo, and Mexico’s famous mole sauce! Served with black beans or refried beans and Mexican rice.
Burrito California
Big flour tortilla filled with delicately thinly sliced steak or grilled chicken, combined with grilled onions, sour cream, and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese and the delicious mole sauce!
Burrito Yucatan
Grilled chicken, in a medley of zucchini, onion, tomato, sour cream, refried beans, and Mexican rice. Stuffed inside a big flour tortilla, covered with melted cheese and green salsa.
Burrito Maya
Oversized flour tortilla stuffed with a delightful, healthy combination of Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, sauteed onion, fresh tomato, and tasty zucchini. Finished with mouthwatering, melted cheese, and a glaze of green sauce.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican restaurant to live a different experience. We have an excellent selection of Margaritas & Tequilas. Traditional and contemporary cuisine with our own touch. Excellent atmosphere and service.
1808 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052