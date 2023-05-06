My Thai Restaurant - Kahului

PURIFIED DRINKING WATER 16.9oz

The restaurant DOES NOT utilize glassware or a dishwasher. Therefore, water is available bottled only. People sometimes ask us why we charge for water: It costs money and time for us to purchase the water and transport it to the restaurant. We then pay for electricity to keep the water cold so it it ready for sale. We have seen food trucks that charge anywhere from $1-3 for bottled water so we think our price is reasonable. By purchasing the water you help in supporting local business on Maui. We allow you to decide what you want to pay. Aloha. Bottle made with 50% Recycled Plastic