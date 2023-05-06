My Thai Restaurant - Kahului
230 Hana Highway
Kahului, HI 96732
Popular Items
PAD THAI
Rice Noodles, egg, bean sprouts, ground peanut, cabbage, carrot, fresh lime. Top it with an extra fried egg!
THAI ICED TEA or THAI ICED COFFEE
Brewed Fresh Daily.
PAD KEE MAO AKA 'DRUNKEN NOODLES'
Pad Kee Mao is an extremely popular Thai street food. Rice noodles, egg, carrot, cabbage, Thai basil, bell pepper.
WATER SELECTION
PURIFIED DRINKING WATER 16.9oz
The restaurant DOES NOT utilize glassware or a dishwasher. Therefore, water is available bottled only. People sometimes ask us why we charge for water: It costs money and time for us to purchase the water and transport it to the restaurant. We then pay for electricity to keep the water cold so it it ready for sale. We have seen food trucks that charge anywhere from $1-3 for bottled water so we think our price is reasonable. By purchasing the water you help in supporting local business on Maui. We allow you to decide what you want to pay. Aloha. Bottle made with 50% Recycled Plastic
SAN PELLEGRINO (Sparkling) 25.3oz
S. Pellegrino success is deeply rooted in its extraordinary heritage, value and iconic identity - all expressions of its unique Italian spirit. Ever since its foundation in 1899, S. Pellegrino has been a premium brand synonymous with style.
PERRIER (Sparkling) (France) 11.15oz
Let's not forget DESSERTS!
BEVERAGE
PURIFIED DRINKING WATER 16.9oz
HOT TEA SELECTION
ALL ORGANIC, PREMIUM TEAS.
SODA (CAN)
CHOUI FONG: CHIANG RAI'S FINEST TEA SINCE 1977
For a half a century, Choui Fong tea has been well-known for the highest quality traditional teas cultivated in our own plantations located in Chiang Rai! (IMPORTED FROM THAILAND FOR MY THAI MAUI)
ITO EN GREEN TEA (SERVED CHILLED)
HAWAIIAN GINGERADE
Hawaiian Gingerade is a delicious mix of tangy lemonade with the kick of fresh-pressed ginger. Vegan, gluten free, low on the Glycemic Index and contain no added flavors, colors, preservatives or extracts - just the good stuff and a lot of love! Enjoy Chilled.
BUINDABERG GINGER BEER 12.7oz
Craft Brewed over 3 days. Family owned.
$21 THAI FISH PLATE
CRYING TIGER NEW YORK STEAK
WHOLE FISH
WHOLE FISH
BUILD YOUR OWN MEGA SURF N' SURF JUST HOW YOU LIKE IT! Mix and match or add all! Choose from Dad's Diver scallops, Black Tiger prawns, whole HEAD-ON Kaua'i prawns, Thai Crispy Coconut Shrimp and wild caught black caviar. We recommended adding a papaya salad. (BASE PRICE INCLUDES WHOLE POMPANO FISH) *PIctured with Stir Fry Ginger Sauce and Thai Crispy Coconut Shrimp.
SEAFOOD MADNESS!
NEW! WHOLE HEAD ON KAUA'I SHRIMP
Unmissable if you love shrimp! Whole Head-On Kaua'i Shrimp served with My Thai Maui Seafood Chili dipping sauce. About Kaua'i Shrimp: No preservatives No sulfites No growth hormones No antibiotics Powered by renewable hydro electric power. Well sourced, natural volcanic pristine saltwater. If you like head-on shrimp you shouldn't miss these. Simply the best shrimp you will ever taste.
DAD'S JUMBO DIVER SCALLOPS (4)
Hand Picked New Bedford Diver Scallops hard seared to perfection. Served with My Thai Maui Seafood Chili dipping Sauce (Shown with Wild Caught Black Caviar)
SHRIMP ROLLS (Hand made by Mom)
Shrimp wrapped in egg roll and flash fried to perfection. Served with sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.
NEW! THAI COCONUT SHRIMP
Hand Breaded Jumbo Butterflied Coconut Shrimp. Flash fried to perfection and served with sweet Thai chili dipping sauce. *NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE. SORRY!
STIR FRIED CLAMS
Clams, bell pepper, onion, Thai basil, carrot, chili paste, fried garlic
THAI CRISPY CALAMARI
Dad's secret recipe. Tempura battered calamari. Served with sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.
SWEET THAI CHILI SALMON PLATE WITH JASMINE RICE
Served with Jasmine Rice and our signature My THAI MAUI Seafood dipping sauce.
THAI CRAB CAKE
Dungeness Crab, Shrimp & pork cake. Hand rolled into a crispy white bean curd sheet. Sliced and flash fried to perfection. Served with a duo of Sweet Thai Chili dipping sauce and Mom's Seafood Chili Dipping Sauce.
SPECIALTY SAUSAGES
THE BAO BUNS!
ORANGE CHICKEN BAO BUNS (3)
Dad's Insanely popular Secret SIGNATURE Orange Chicken recipe. My Thai Maui Spicy aioli, green onion, cilantro, sesame. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE. SORRY.
ORANGE TOFU BAO BUNS (3)
Dad's insanely popular Secret SIGNATURE Recipe. Non-GMO organic tofu, green onions, cilantro, My Thai Maui Spicy Aioli, sesame. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE. SORRY.
LOBSTER BAO BUNS (3)
Maine Lobster knuckle & claw meat, My Thai Maui Spicy Aioli, green onion, cilantro and sesame. CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE. SORRY.
SOFT SHELL CRAB BAO BUNS (2)
Soft shell crab, My Thai Maui Spicy Aioli, green onions, cilantro, sesame. CANNOT BE PREPARED GLUTEN FREE. SORRY.
APPETIZERS
NEW! USDA CHOICE THAI STEAK SUNDRIED 'JERKY' STRIPS
MADE WITH USDA CHOICE BEEF. Also known as fried, sun-dried beef. It is often referred to as "Thai Beef Jerky". It is only briefly dehydrated in the sun and some moisture is still left in the beef, making it easier to chew than its American counterpart. It is found on the menus of only a handful of Thai restaurants in the U.S. Try it!
GARLIC FRIED TOFU
Non-GMO, Organic Tofu flash fried to perfection, garlic. Served with sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.
VEGETABLE COMBO
All organic onion rings, Broccoli, Eggplant, Carrot. Tempura battered and flash fried to perfection. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
NEW! 1 POUND BLACK MUSSELS
Black Mussels steamed to perfection and served with My Thai Seafood Chili dipping sauce.
CHICKEN SATAY
Marinated and grilled to perfection. Organic chicken is served on a skewer and served with Mom's My Thai Peanut Sauce.
APPETIZER COMBO
Flash Fried Shrimp Rolls (2) Hand by Mom, Garlic Fried Tofu, Vegetarian Spring Rolls Hand made by Mom (2), Tempura battered Onion Rings. Served with sweet Thai chili dipping Sauce
NEW! BOX O' CHICHARRONES
Crisp, light texture. Light chili and salt. Enjoy throughout your meal.
VEGETARIAN SPRING ROLLS (HAND MADE by MOM)
Mixed vegetables, glass noodles, served with Sweet & Sour Sauce. Flash fried to perfection. (Pictured with fresh mint and cucumber)
RENT OUR VINTAGE 3D VIEWMASTER TOUR OF THAILAND
Support small, independent restaurants like ours! Take a step back in time to a bygone era with our vintage Sawyer Viewmaster! See Thailand 🇹🇭 in retro 3D right from your table. Your retro tour of Thailand also supports small business! Aloha!
MOM’S SAUSAGE (SPICY)
Our family recipe. Ground Pork, fresh herbs and spices. Served with mandolin sliced pickled ginger and cabbage.
FRESH SUMMER ROLLS
Fresh made to order. Romaine, lettuce, cabbage, cucumber, avocado. Choose Shrimp or Tofu. Served with Mom's peanut sauce & sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.
NORTHERN THAI BY MOM
LARB NORTHERN STYLE
The Northern style larb omits the lime juice and rice powder common in Eastern Larb dishes. Northern Thai herbs imported from Mom's garden are roasted to perfection served with your choice of meat. Topped with crispy onion and garlic and served with fresh cabbage. Family recipe.
KHAO SOI
Braised organic chicken drumstick, egg noodles, coconut milk, northern Thai curry & fried won ton. Vegan option available. Khao Soi deserves special mention as it is often considered the most famous dish in Northern Thailand. This is our family recipe.
NORTHERN STYLE CHILI DIP (NAM PRIK ONG)
Ground pork, tomato, chili, served with sticky rice, vegetables & chicharron. Our family recipe. This is a very popular dish in Northern Thailand. It is often enjoyed as an appetizer.
PORK BELLY STEW NORTHERN CURRY (HUNG LAY)
Duroc pork belly from Compart Family Farms is braised to perfection for 5 to 6 hours so it will still have it's fattyness. It has a surprising brighter flavor profile and is so popular that people in Thailand fly to Northern Thailand just to try the dish. This is a very rich dish and comes in a slightly smaller 12oz portion size.
SOUP
TOM YUM SOUP
Thai herbs, mushrooms, onion, tomato, green onion, cilantro. Pictured in Traditional Thai Hot Pot for authenticity. TOM YUM SOOP IS VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE!
TOM KHA SOUP
Thai herbs, mushroom, onion, tomato, green onions, cilantro, coconut milk. TOM KHA SOOP IS VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE! *Pictured in traditional Thai Hot Pot for authenticity.
KANG JUED WOON SEN
A sought after Thai recipe prepared to perfection. Ground pork, tofu, Napa cabbage, glass noodles, green onion, cilantro. Don’t miss it!
TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP
Spicy rice noodle soup with lime, ground chicken, shrimp, fish ball, ground peanut, bean sprout, green onion, cilantro and fried won ton. This can be found all throughout Thailand. This is our family recipe.
THAI NOODLE SOUP
Braised beef or pork, bean sprout, Thai basil, green onion, cilantro. Our family recipe.
SALAD
YUM WOON SEN
Exquisite seafood Thai glass noodle salad with ground chicken, Thai chili, red onion, carrot.
EASTERN LARB
Ground chicken or ground pork. Thai chili, tomato, red onion, mint, cilantro, green onion, lime juice, roasted rice powder. The Thai Eastern Larb is often enjoyed with Thai Sticky rice on the side.
YUM CHICKEN
This Thai chicken salad recipe is a classic. Non-gmo organic chicken tossed with Thai chili, carrot, red onion, tomato, cucumber, green onion, cilantro and fresh squeezed lime juice.
YUM BEEF
PAPAYA SALAD
CONTAINS FISH SAUCE! PLEASE PUT IN A SPECIAL REQUEST FOR NO FISH SAUCE IF YOU DON'T WANT IT. THANKS! Shredded unripe fresh green papaya, carrots, garlic, chili, tomato, peanut, Tamarind sauce & fish sauce. Originating from ethnic Lao people, it is eaten throughout Southeast Asia. It is known as Som Tum in Thailand and is extremely popular and often the centerpiece of the meal. An iconic staple in Thailand. If you are sensitive to spicy food ask for the Thai Chili on the side!
USDA CHOICE NEW YORK STEAK SALAD
12oz Grilled USDA Choice Black Angus New York Steak hand selected from Harris Family Ranchers - est 1978., Thai chili, red onion, green onion, cilantro, fresh squeezed lime juice, roasted rice powder.
CURRY
RED CURRY
Thai Red curry has a richer and smoother flavor then other curry dishes. It is a savory, coconut-based curry made with lemongrass, galangal, and dried red chili peppers. (ALL CURRIES ARE GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE)
GREEN CURRY
Eggplant, bamboo, bell pepper, Thai basil, kaffir lime leaf, coconut milk. Green curry evolved during the reign of King Rama VI between the years of 1908-1926. It tends to be more pungent than more mild then red curry, for example. (ALL CURRIES ARE GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE)
YELLOW CURRY
Potato, carrot, onion, coconut milk. Thai yellow curry is milder than other Thai curries. (ALL CURRIES ARE GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE) FUN FACT: It is the result of British naval cuisine, disseminated across Asia in the late 19th century due to British military presence.
MASSAMAN CURRY
Massaman Curry is a rich, yet relatively mild curry. Potato, onion, carrot, peanut, coconut. (ALL CURRIES ARE GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE) FUN FACT: In 2018, CNNGo ranked massaman curry as the number one most delicious food in an article titled World's Most Delicious Foods! The curry is believed to have originated in 17th century central Thailand.
PANANG CURRY
Bell Pepper, pea, carrot, Thai basil, kaffir lime leaf, coconut milk. Beloved by many, the origins of Panang curry date back to 1890. Panang curry has a nutty, mellow flavor and is a type of red curry. (ALL CURRIES ARE GLUTEN FREE & DAIRY FREE)
FRIED RICE
THAI FRIED RICE
Thai Jasmine Rice, pea, carrot, onion, egg.
BASIL FRIED RICE
Thai Jasmine Rice, fresh Thai Basil, pea, carrot, onion, egg.
MAUI GOLD PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Maui Gold Pineapple, Egg, Turmeric, pea, carrot, onion, raisins. Pictured with Hand picked New Bedford Diver Scallops.
COMBO FRIED RICE
FOR MEATLOVERS! COMBO OF CHICKEN PORK & BEEF! Top it with a fried egg or add Maui Gold pineapple.
NEW! LOBSTER FRIED RICE (Fresh shucked Maine Lobster)
USA Maine Lobster, pea, carrot, onion, egg, fried garlic.
SNOW CRAB FRIED RICE
Real Snow crab, Thai Jasmine Rice, pea, carrot, onion, egg, fried garlic. *Pictured with My Thai Maui Chili Fish Sauce (Highly recommended with all Fried Rice dishes.)
NOODLES
PAD WOON SEN
Smooth and silky glass noodle stir fry dish. Egg, celery, napa cabbage, bean sprout, onion. Choose your favorite protein!
Garlic Noodle Orange Chicken
Dad's insanely popular SIGNATURE Orange chicken recipe. Not to be missed! CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE. SORRY.
Garlic Noodle Orange Tofu
A vegetarian (or Vegan) play on Dad's hugely popular SIGNATURE Orange chicken dish. Don't miss it! CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE. SORRY.
GARLIC NOODLES (VERY POPULAR!)
PAD SEE EW
Pad See Ew is an extremely popular Thai street food. Rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage. Pictured with Seafood. Add Dad's Jumbo Diver Scallops!
LARD NA
Dad has been cooking this recipe for the past 30 years. It is served all throughout Thailand. The translation of Lard Na in English is "Pour on the Face". It's typically served not spicy. It originates from the the country of Laos where it was introduced by Chinese immigrants in the 1920's.
PAD MAMA (aka Royal Thai Noodle)
NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON OCTOBER SPECIAL. Pad Mama is among the most popular noodle dishes in Thailand. Ramen style noodle, egg, onion, broccoli, cabbage, carrot & celery. Add your favorite protein and enjoy!
STIR FRY DISHES
GARLIC PEPPER
Dad's Savory Garlic Pepper sauce is a local favorite! Choose your favorite protein!
STIR FRIED GINGER
THAI SPICY BASIL
Green bean, chili, Thai basil, onion, bell pepper. Known as Pad Kra Pao in Thailand, this dish is typically meant to be served with ground chicken, pork or beef. However you can enjoy it with anything! Try Calamari.... A lot of people like it served with an additional fried egg to top it off. Enjoy!
MIXED VEGETABLE
CASHEW NUT
ORANGE TOFU
Dad's sought after secret recipe. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE. SORRY.
ORANGE CHICKEN
Dad's insanely popular SIGNATURE Orange chicken recipe. Not to be missed! CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE. SORRY.
NEW! MOM'S BASIL AND EGGPLANT
SIDES AND OTHER NECESSITIES
RICE
Thai Jasmine Rice is one of Thailand's most famous exports. It is considered a luxury in Thailand and most of their best rice is exported to the rest of the world. A lot of people wrongly assume that Thai Jasmine Rice should be free in Thai restaurants. Thai Sticky Rice is considered the more luxurious and expensive style of rice in Thailand. It is cooked in the traditional Thai woven bamboo basket and they most often use it to dip into things like curry or enjoy as a side.
THAI CHILI POWDER
ALL ORGANIC THAI CHILI GROWN IN MOM'S GARDEN HERE ON MAUI! Also known as 'Bird's Eye' Chili, the Thai chili is used extensively in Thai cuisine and are highly valued for their fruity taste and extreme spiciness. Add Thai Chili to anything on the menu for extra heat.
STEAMED RICE NOODLES
STEAMED GLASS NOODLES
STEAMED ORGANIC VEGGIES
ORGANIC STEAMED BROCCOLI
STEAMED BABY CORN
MOM'S PEANUT SAUCE
Mom's secret recipe! Also available by the bottle.
FRESH CHOPPED THAI CHILI
Also known as 'Bird's Eye' Chili, the Thai chili is used extensively in Thai cuisine and are highly valued for their fruity taste and extreme spiciness. Add them to anything on the menu.
CRISPY FRIED THAI GARLIC
MOM'S SEAFOOD CHILI SAUCE
One of the most popular sauces in Thailand. Very famous with seafood. This sauce is just as common as Mexican Salsa in Mexico, for comparison. Our family recipe. Also available by the bottle.
FRESH THAI BASIL
EXTRA GROUND PEANUTS
SAMBAL
SOY SAUCE
SIRACHA
CRISPY FRIED ONION
CRYING TIGER STEAK SAUCE
Dad's secret recipe. Also available by the bottle.
SWEET THAI CHILI SAUCE
SIDE OF PEANUTS
CHILI OIL
CHILI FISH SAUCE
Prik Nam Pla is an incredible Thai condiment made with mom's organically grown Thai Chili's, fish sauce and aromatics that we love slathering on everything from spring rolls to seafood and everything in between. It is particularly good on fried Jasmine rice dishes! Also available by the bottle!
WHITE VINEGAR
Bottle My Thai 'Moms' Peanut Sauce
Bottle My Thai Maui Seafood Chili Dipping Sauce
Bottle My Thai Chili Fish Sauce
Bottle Crying Tiger Steak Sauce
Bottled Sauces Gift Set All 4 For $39
EXTRA SET TAKEOUT UTENSILS
SHRIMP 5pc
TAKEOUT GEAR (INCLUDED W/ DINE-IN)
Takeout Utensils (Included With Dine-In)
Aloha, Please only order takeout gear if you need it. Our goal is to focus on the high quality of the food we offer. Additionally, we offer you the opportunity to help in cover the costs as these items add up and can get very expensive. We would rather keep our prices low and the food quality high. Think about helping to cover the costs. Aloha and Mahalo!
Takeout Chopsticks
Paper Plate
Reusable Takeout Bag
SUPPORT INDEPENDANT RESTAURANTS! BUY OUR MERCH!
MY THAI MAUI LIMITED EDITION 'TOWNTOWN'
Thanks for your support! Everyone has been asking for shirts so here they are! All shirts are unisex. Buy one or get all 3! SPECIAL PROMOTION! ALL SHIRTS INCLUDE FREE CHEF'S DESSERT PLUS GET 10% OFF DINE IN ORDERS AT ALL TIMES IF YOU WEAR YOUR SHIRT TO THE RESTAURANT!! On Maui, we have Makawao town....., Kihei Town....., Lahaina Town...., Paia Town...., but where's the Downtown? We like to call this TownTown over here at My Thai Maui. So welcome to TownTown!
MY THAI MAUI 'BACK TO THE FUTURE' SHIRT
Thanks for your support! Everyone has been asking for shirts so here they are! All shirts are unisex. Buy one or get all 3! SPECIAL PROMOTION! ALL SHIRTS INCLUDE FREE CHEF'S DESSERT PLUS GET 10% OFF DINE IN ORDERS AT ALL TIMES IF YOU WEAR YOUR SHIRT TO THE RESTAURANT!! "Where we're going we don't need roads....! Go Back to My Thai Maui with our special edition 80's throwback 'Back to the Future' Shirt!
MY THAI MAUI 'FERRIS BUELLER' SHIRT
Thanks for your support! Everyone has been asking for shirts so here they are! All shirts are unisex. Buy one or get all 3! SPECIAL PROMOTION! ALL SHIRTS INCLUDE FREE CHEF'S DESSERT PLUS GET 10% OFF DINE IN ORDERS AT ALL TIMES IF YOU WEAR YOUR SHIRT TO THE RESTAURANT!! Ferris Bueller skipped class again and he's over here at My Thai Maui! Get our limited special edition 80's throwback T-shirt now! "LIFE moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and LOOK AROUND once in awhile, YOU could MISS it."
ALL 3!
MY THAI MAUI LOGO STICKER
BEVERAGE POLICY
