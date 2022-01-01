A map showing the location of My ThaiView gallery

My Thai

46 norfolk st.

university heights newark, NJ 07102

Popular Items

Yellow Curry Chicken (SP)
My Thai Drunken Noodles(short ribs&shrimp)
MY THAI PLAIN FRIED RICE

BEVERAGES

Aloe Vera Drink

$4.00

Black Alkaline Water

$3.00

blood orange

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coconut Chai Latte

$4.95

Coconut Water

$2.95

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Ginger ale

$1.95

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Naked Smoothies

$4.00

Natalie Orange Beet

$3.99

orange

$4.00

Orange Mango

$3.95

Saratoga Still Water

$3.99

Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

$4.00

Sprite

$1.95

Tangerine Juice

$3.99

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Fruit Punch

$2.95

COLD PRESSED JUICES

Rocking Beet

$4.95

Pure Green

$4.95

Coconut Hydration

$4.95

Pineapple Punch

$4.95

DESSERTS

Matcha chocolate fudge brownie bites 6 per order
Mango Coconut Sticky Rice

Mango Coconut Sticky Rice

$7.95

Sticky coconut rice with fresh mango and vanilla coconut cream sauce and coconut jelly

Thai rum cake

$4.00

Parfait

$2.95

Coconut Corn Muffin

$1.95

Red Velvet Cake

$4.95

Pistachio Cream Cake

$4.95

Rocky Road Brownie

$2.95

Chocolate Chip banana Bread

$3.95

Red Velvet Parfait

$3.95

ENTREES

Asian Glazed Short Ribs

Asian Glazed Short Ribs

$16.95
Bang Bang Sticky Fried Chicken (SP)

Bang Bang Sticky Fried Chicken (SP)

$14.95
Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95
Green Vegetable Curry

Green Vegetable Curry

$13.95

Indo Thai Shrimp & Chicken

$16.95
MY THAI PLAIN FRIED RICE

MY THAI PLAIN FRIED RICE

$12.95
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.95
Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$17.95
Yellow Coconut Curry Shrimp (Copy)

Yellow Coconut Curry Shrimp (Copy)

$15.95

coconut curry, shrimp yams, onions, bell peppers with jasmine rice

Yellow Curry Chicken (SP)

Yellow Curry Chicken (SP)

$14.95

My Thai Drunken Noodles(short ribs&shrimp)

$17.95

SALAD

Thai Chop Cbicken Cobb Salad

$8.95

Star of Siam Shrimp& Mango Noodle

$12.95

SIDE DISHES

Jasmine Rice

$2.95

Quinoa Vegetable stir fry

$5.95

Scallion Pancakes

$4.95

Steamed Broccoli

$2.95

SMALL BITES

Thai Lettuce Wrap

Thai Lettuce Wrap

$11.95

customer picks chicken...curry marinated chicken breast chopped and sauteed with veg and oyster plum sauce and cilantro and basil

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp (3)

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp (3)

$7.95

jumbo coconut panko breaded shrimp served with sweet chili dipping sauce 3 per order

Chicken Satay (3)

Chicken Satay (3)

$7.95

served with peanut & cucumber sauce 3 per order

Shrimp & Coconut Spring Roll (5)

Shrimp & Coconut Spring Roll (5)

$7.95

Vegetable Thai Spring Roll (5)

$5.95

season veggies in a light wrap 5 per order served with oyster plum sauce

Thai Chicken Lemongrass Dumplings (5)

Thai Chicken Lemongrass Dumplings (5)

$7.95

ground chicken breast meatwith lemongrass and shallots 5 pieces per order served with dumpling dipping sauce

Vegetable Dumplings (5)

Vegetable Dumplings (5)

$5.95

vegetable filled dumplings served with plum dipping sauce

Thai BBQ Wings

Thai BBQ Wings

$9.95

slow baked, tossed in our ginger bbq sauce 7 pieces per order

SOUP

Tom Yum(spicy shrimp soup)

$6.95

TOM KHA (chicken & vegetable in Coconut )

$5.95

TOM JUAD VEGETABLE SOUP

$4.95

WELLNESS SHOTS

Turmeric

$5.00

Ginger

$5.00

Coffee

Mild Roast Coffee

$4.99

Popcorn/Chips/Seamoss/Honey

Boxed pop corn

$3.99

singles popcorn

$0.50

Kettle Style Avocado chips

$3.99

Organic BBQ Chips

$3.99

Organic Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$3.99

Spinach & Kale Whole Grain Chips

$3.99

Dried sea moss

$5.99

Organic Popcorn

$3.99

Chia seed box

$3.95

Honey Spoons

$4.95

Cauliflower Chips

$3.99

Blackbean Chips

$3.99

Drinks

Ginger Drink

$3.99

SeaMoss

$5.99

Coconut

$7.95

Granola

Granola Bags

$2.95

Parfaits

$4.95

Fig bars

$0.50

Sea Moss Items

Turmeric Ginger Seamoss Gel

$12.00

Dried Seamoss

$5.99

Seamoss Samples

$4.99

Tamarind Seamoss

$22.00

Flowers

Flowers

$2.50

Chocolate

Hemp Yeah Chocolate

$3.99

Other

Peanut satay sauce

$7.50

Hand Bag

$12.95

Meal Plans

Standard Meal Plans

$20.00

Plus Meal Plans

$30.00

Prime Meal Plans

$40.00
Sunday Closed
Monday 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday 11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday Closed
Look out for our upcoming Spring hours!

46 norfolk st., university heights newark, NJ 07102

