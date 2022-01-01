Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mythical Pizza

1855 Valley Road, #200

Berkeley Springs, WV 25411

Order Again

Popular Items

YOUR PIZZA. YOUR WAY.
7" Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks
E.T. The Extra-Toppings Supreme [Craft Pizza]

Your Pizza. Your Way.

YOUR PIZZA. YOUR WAY.

YOUR PIZZA. YOUR WAY.

$13.00

Customize YOUR PIZZA. YOUR WAY! Get the full MYTHICAL PIZZA experience by selecting every element of your pizza, from crust and sauce, cheeses and toppings, and top it off with your favorite drizzle.

7" 2-Topping Pizza HARPY MEAL

7" 2-Topping Pizza HARPY MEAL

$9.00

Our HARPY MEAL is that perfect meal for the KIDZ! We offer a 7" 2-Topping Pizza, flash-fired to perfection! HARPY MEALS include a Juice Box, Fresh Baked Cookie, Coloring Page & Crayons!

Baby-Mothman's Personal 7" Pizza

Baby-Mothman's Personal 7" Pizza

$8.00

Is our Cryptid Classic Craft Pizza too big for you? NO PROBLEM! Introducing the Baby-Mothman's Personal 7" Pizza!

*NEW* Poultrygeist [Craft Pizza]

*NEW* Poultrygeist [Craft Pizza]

$13.00

THEY'RE HEEEERE! Cryptid Classic Crust, Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar Shreds, Grilled Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers & Banana Peppers, Topped with a Ranch Drizzle

E.T. The Extra-Toppings Supreme [Craft Pizza]

E.T. The Extra-Toppings Supreme [Craft Pizza]

$13.00

The best adventure on Earth! Cryptid Classic Crust, Classic Marinara, Mozzarella Shreds, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers & Black Olives

Balsamic Stripes [Craft Pizza]

Balsamic Stripes [Craft Pizza]

$13.00

The story of a Mothman who wanted to keep the world safe...and eat pizza! A unique twist on a Caprese Salad! Cryptid Classic Crust, Classic Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella±, Diced Tomatoes & Spinach. Drizzled with stripes of Balsamic Glaze.

The Mothman Strikes Back [Craft Pizza]

The Mothman Strikes Back [Craft Pizza]

$13.00

A Long Time Ago, In A Galaxy Near Point Pleasant... Cryptid Classic Crust, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Shreds, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage & Fresh Spinach, Topped with Tangy Barbecue Drizzle

Wyld Shaggyns [Craft Pizza]

Wyld Shaggyns [Craft Pizza]

$13.00

We believe our adventure through time has taken a most serious turn! Cryptid Classic Crust, Classic Marinara, Mozzarella Shreds, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Pepperoni, Sausage, Diced Tomato & Dill Pickles

Basilisk to the Future [Craft Pizza]

Basilisk to the Future [Craft Pizza]

$13.00

Where We're Going, We Don't Need Any Ovens! Cryptid Classic Crust, Mythical Taco Sauce, Cheddar Shreds, Sausage, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Jalapeño Peppers, Sweet Corn & Black Beans, Topped with Mythical Taco Drizzle

A Nightmare on Braxie Street [Craft Pizza]

A Nightmare on Braxie Street [Craft Pizza]

$13.00

Whatever You Do, Don't Fall Asleep! Cryptid Classic Crust, Parmesan Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Shreds, Cheddar Shreds, Whole Milk Ricotta, Bacon Crumbles, Grilled Chicken & Fresh Spinach, Topped with Honey Sriracha Drizzle

Your Salad. Your Way.

YOUR SALAD. YOUR WAY.

YOUR SALAD. YOUR WAY.

$13.00

Pizza not your thing? No worries! MYTHICAL PIZZA has you covered with YOUR SALAD. YOUR WAY! Pick every element of your salad build to become the greatest salad ever! Our super large salads are housed in a 64 ounce bowl, and served with dressing of your choice!

*NEW* Baby Nessie's Personal Salad [Salad]

*NEW* Baby Nessie's Personal Salad [Salad]

$8.00

A smaller approach to our GIANT salads! Start with our Lettuce Blend and then top it with the ingredients to support your personalized appetite! Served with choice of dressing packet (additional dressing packets available for an upcharge)!

Weird Sheepsquatch [Salad]

Weird Sheepsquatch [Salad]

$13.00

So, What Would You Little Maniacs Like To Do First? Our take on a Greek Salad. Lettuce Blend, Feta Crumbles, Cherry Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onion & Black Olives

Spectermoose [Salad]

Spectermoose [Salad]

$13.00

Don't Say It Three Times! Lettuce Blend, Cherry Tomato, Green Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Jalapeño Peppers, Sweet Corn & Mozzarella Shreds

Risky Bigfoot [Salad]

Risky Bigfoot [Salad]

$13.00

There's A Time For Hiding In Place And A Time For...Risky Bigfoot! Lettuce Blend, Cherry Tomato, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Mushrooms, Mozzarella Shreds & Grilled Chicken, Served Balsamic Glaze

Groundbusters [Salad]

Groundbusters [Salad]

$13.00

We Came! We Saw! We Ate Some Salad! Lettuce Blend, Cherry Tomato, Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, Cheddar, Ham & Grilled Chicken

The Loonies [Salad]

The Loonies [Salad]

$13.00

HEY YOU GUUUUYS! Lettuce Blend, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Dill Pickles, Black Beans, Feta Crumbles, Grilled Chicken & Steak Crumbles -- Sorry, no BABY RUTH'S on this pizza!

Standard Fare Drinks

Small (12oz) Freshly Brewed Coffee

Small (12oz) Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Enjoy a freshly brewed cup of our own 'Cryptid Creeper' Italian Roast from Brave Barista Coffee Co.!

Large (16oz) Freshly Brewed Coffee

Large (16oz) Freshly Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Enjoy a freshly brewed cup of our own 'Cryptid Creeper' Italian Roast from Brave Barista Coffee Co.!

Apple Juice by Apple & Eve

Apple Juice by Apple & Eve

$1.50

Delicious, simple Apple Juice. No added sugar and 100% of the day's vitamin C in a juice box? If you won't tell the kids, we won't either. Gluten free, Kosher, Pasteurized, Non GMO Project verified

Very Berry Juice by Apple & Eve

Very Berry Juice by Apple & Eve

$1.50

The sweet, subtle taste of berries juice. No added sugar and 100% of the day's vitamin C in a juice box? If you won't tell the kids, we won't either. Gluten free, Kosher, Pasteurized, Non GMO Project verified

Fruit Punch by Apple & Eve

Fruit Punch by Apple & Eve

$1.50

A tangy mix of different fruits! No added sugar and 100% of the day's vitamin C in a juice box? If you won't tell the kids, we won't either. Gluten free, Kosher, Pasteurized, Non GMO Project verified

16.9 oz Dasani Water

16.9 oz Dasani Water

$2.25

Redefine refreshment with Dasani Purified Water. Dasani is carefully crafted with a unique purification process for the purest, freshest taste.

Brisk Ice Tea

Brisk Ice Tea

$3.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.00
Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00
2 Liter Pepsi

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.50
2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.50

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.50
2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$4.50

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$4.50
2 Liter Mountain Dew

$4.50

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$4.50

12oz Cryptid Fare Drinks (CRYPTID CLUB)

Regulär Wolpentinger Weuzelbier (Root Beer)

Regulär Wolpentinger Weuzelbier (Root Beer)

$3.75

Our flagship Wolpentinger Wurzelbier (Root Beer) is a favorite among cryptid followers. Our award-winning root beer has hints of vanilla, anise and honey. Available in Regulär and 0-calorie Diät.

Diät Wolpentinger Weuzelbier (Diet Root Beer)

Diät Wolpentinger Weuzelbier (Diet Root Beer)

$3.75

Our flagship Wolpentinger Wurzelbier (Root Beer) is a favorite among cryptid followers. Our award-winning root beer has hints of vanilla, anise and honey. Available in Regulär and 0-calorie Diät.

Mothman's West Virginia SCREAM SODA (Cream Soda)

Mothman's West Virginia SCREAM SODA (Cream Soda)

$3.75Out of stock

A huge fan favorite that everyone SCREAMS for! Everyone loves Mothman and the delicious Vanilla Cream Soda within the bottle! Using only the finest vanilla for the best vanilla cream soda!

Snallygaster Sweet Tea

Snallygaster Sweet Tea

$3.75

The tart flavor of lemon is the perfect companion for freshly brewed tea. Authentically brewed using real tea leaves and water and sweetened with real cane sugar, for an iced tea that’s, well, exactly how you’d make it.

SQUONK (Raspberry Lime Rickey Soda)

SQUONK (Raspberry Lime Rickey Soda)

$3.75

Our most POPULAR DRINK EVER! Our SQUONK is a unique north-eastern twist of a raspberry-lime rickey soda, or in layman's terms: a refreshing sparkling raspberry limeade! What better way to share Pennsylvania's cryptid that giving it that boost of love known as SQUONK!

Sasquatch Sarsaparilla

Sasquatch Sarsaparilla

$3.75

Want an old-school vibe to your next thirst quencher? Our Sasquatch Sarsaparilla is made with sassafras root extract and provides hints of licorice, caramel, vanilla and wintergreen. Get that old-school cool today!

Flatwoods FANTAsie (Orange)

Flatwoods FANTAsie (Orange)

$3.75

Our orange soda is an absolute flavor burst focusing on the Flatwoods Monster from Braxton County, West Virginia. With just the right amount of sweet and tangy, our Flatwoods FANTAsie is the perfect soda for you.

Fresno Nightcrawler Glowing Grape Soda

Fresno Nightcrawler Glowing Grape Soda

$3.75

Want a bold, fruity grape flavor? Our Fresno Nightcrawler Glowing Grape brings you the taste of summer and refreshes you from the moment you taste it! This also pairs great with Mothman's SCREAM SODA for an amazingly unique grape float!

Perilous Pineapple

Perilous Pineapple

$3.75

RELEASE THE KRAKEN! Our unique twist on a cryptid pineapple soda focuses on an undersea Kraken adventure in your mouth! Our sweet tropical pineapple soda is made with real pineapple!

Bigfoot Brew Birch Beer

Bigfoot Brew Birch Beer

$3.75

Bigfoot gives our Bigfoot Brew Birch Beer a huge thumbs up! Our delightfully sharp, yet smooth minty taste is intensified with strong notes of sweet birch and minty wintergreen oil. A refreshing way to stay cool anytime, anywhere!

Loveland Frogman Lemonade

Loveland Frogman Lemonade

$3.75

Loveland is known for its 4' Frogman that runs around on its hind legs. Cryptid Club is known for our incredible lemonade! Our lemonade is blasted full of lemon flavor and is extremely thirst-quenching! A must for any cryptid fan!

Jersey Devil Ginger Ale

Jersey Devil Ginger Ale

$3.75

The Jersey Devil roams the forest of Pine Barrens, but at Cryptid Club, he continues to seek out the freshest ginger for our extremely popular ginger ale! This crisp and bubbly drink is delicious and ready for quenching your thirst!

Garlic Breadsticks

7" Garlic Breadsticks

7" Garlic Breadsticks

$6.00

The tangy, delicious garlic bread is made with our savory garlic oil, topped with our parmesan-parsley and garlic blend, and served with our marinara!

7" Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

7" Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

$7.00

Want to take your Garlic Breadsticks up a super notch? Let us smother it with mozzarella shreds and bake it in our flash-fire oven for that warm gooey cheese! Served with our marinara!

Assorted Desserts

LIMITED EDITION - Caramel Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

LIMITED EDITION - Caramel Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

$13.00

Puréed pumpkin mixed with fall spices, including cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves; coated and baked with cinnamon and sugar and then topped with cheesecake pieces and a caramel drizzle.

LIMITED EDITION - Caramel Apple Dumpling

LIMITED EDITION - Caramel Apple Dumpling

$13.00

Homemade-style apple pie filling dusted with cinnamon and sugar and baked to perfection. Drizzled with warm caramel and topped with waffle cone pieces (served on the side).

Single Fresh Baked MONSTER Cookie (Chocolate Chip)

Single Fresh Baked MONSTER Cookie (Chocolate Chip)

$4.00Out of stock

Our 1/4 lb. MONSTER COOKIES are baked fresh at MYTHICAL PIZZA every day! Nothing completes your meal like one of these delicious treats!

3-Pack Fresh Baked MONSTER Cookie (Chocolate Chip) - 3/$10

3-Pack Fresh Baked MONSTER Cookie (Chocolate Chip) - 3/$10

$10.00Out of stock

One not enough? No problem! Our 1/4 lb. MONSTER COOKIES are sure to satisfy! Cookies are baked fresh at MYTHICAL PIZZA every day! Enjoy a $2 savings by purchasing 3 of our 1/4 lb. MONSTER COOKIES for $10!

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$4.00

Our cannolis are out of this world! Our shells have a light, flaky consistency that complements our delicious cream, which is combined with citron pieces, chocolate chips, vanilla, and cinnamon for a sweet, traditional flavor.

Slice of Cheesecake

Slice of Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Our cheesecake has a rich, velvety smooth consistency! Each cheesecake is made with soft cheese, eggs, and sugar in the famous New York style of cheesecakes with a light graham cracker crust.

Single Fresh Baked Mini-MONSTER Cookie

Single Fresh Baked Mini-MONSTER Cookie

$2.00

Looking for a lighter take on our MONSTER cookies? Try one of our MINI-MONSTER cookies instead! These are the same delicious cookies we serve with a HARPY MEAL!

Extras

XTRA Dressing Packet

XTRA Dressing Packet

$0.75

Want to "dress" things up? Be it your salad, or your pizza, we're sure we have that right addition for your meal!

XTRA Side of Sauce

XTRA Side of Sauce

$0.75

An extra helping of our in-house marinara! Great to dip your pizza or garlic bread in!

Pizza Packet - Garlic (Takeout/Delivery)

Pizza Packet - Garlic (Takeout/Delivery)

$0.05

The unique, distinct pungent aroma and flavor pairs perfectly with any style pizza.

Pizza Packet - Parmesan (Takeout/Delivery)

Pizza Packet - Parmesan (Takeout/Delivery)

$0.05

Known as the King of Cheeses, with it’s buttery, fruity and nutty flavor, it is the perfect complement to every slice.

Pizza Packet - Crushed Red Pepper (Takeout/Delivery)

Pizza Packet - Crushed Red Pepper (Takeout/Delivery)

$0.05

Our fiery red flakes will add heat to any pizza, giving it that bite you crave.

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
At MYTHICAL PIZZA, we have a passion for pizza. Our flash-fired pizza brings a new feeling to the quick-dine experience, and it allows our mythical customers to take full control!

1855 Valley Road, #200, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411

