- Home
- /
- Berkeley Springs
- /
- Mythical Pizza
Mythical Pizza
No reviews yet
1855 Valley Road, #200
Berkeley Springs, WV 25411
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Your Pizza. Your Way.
YOUR PIZZA. YOUR WAY.
Customize YOUR PIZZA. YOUR WAY! Get the full MYTHICAL PIZZA experience by selecting every element of your pizza, from crust and sauce, cheeses and toppings, and top it off with your favorite drizzle.
7" 2-Topping Pizza HARPY MEAL
Our HARPY MEAL is that perfect meal for the KIDZ! We offer a 7" 2-Topping Pizza, flash-fired to perfection! HARPY MEALS include a Juice Box, Fresh Baked Cookie, Coloring Page & Crayons!
Baby-Mothman's Personal 7" Pizza
Is our Cryptid Classic Craft Pizza too big for you? NO PROBLEM! Introducing the Baby-Mothman's Personal 7" Pizza!
*NEW* Poultrygeist [Craft Pizza]
THEY'RE HEEEERE! Cryptid Classic Crust, Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar Shreds, Grilled Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers & Banana Peppers, Topped with a Ranch Drizzle
E.T. The Extra-Toppings Supreme [Craft Pizza]
The best adventure on Earth! Cryptid Classic Crust, Classic Marinara, Mozzarella Shreds, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers & Black Olives
Balsamic Stripes [Craft Pizza]
The story of a Mothman who wanted to keep the world safe...and eat pizza! A unique twist on a Caprese Salad! Cryptid Classic Crust, Classic Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella±, Diced Tomatoes & Spinach. Drizzled with stripes of Balsamic Glaze.
The Mothman Strikes Back [Craft Pizza]
A Long Time Ago, In A Galaxy Near Point Pleasant... Cryptid Classic Crust, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Shreds, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage & Fresh Spinach, Topped with Tangy Barbecue Drizzle
Wyld Shaggyns [Craft Pizza]
We believe our adventure through time has taken a most serious turn! Cryptid Classic Crust, Classic Marinara, Mozzarella Shreds, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Pepperoni, Sausage, Diced Tomato & Dill Pickles
Basilisk to the Future [Craft Pizza]
Where We're Going, We Don't Need Any Ovens! Cryptid Classic Crust, Mythical Taco Sauce, Cheddar Shreds, Sausage, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Jalapeño Peppers, Sweet Corn & Black Beans, Topped with Mythical Taco Drizzle
A Nightmare on Braxie Street [Craft Pizza]
Whatever You Do, Don't Fall Asleep! Cryptid Classic Crust, Parmesan Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Shreds, Cheddar Shreds, Whole Milk Ricotta, Bacon Crumbles, Grilled Chicken & Fresh Spinach, Topped with Honey Sriracha Drizzle
Your Salad. Your Way.
YOUR SALAD. YOUR WAY.
Pizza not your thing? No worries! MYTHICAL PIZZA has you covered with YOUR SALAD. YOUR WAY! Pick every element of your salad build to become the greatest salad ever! Our super large salads are housed in a 64 ounce bowl, and served with dressing of your choice!
*NEW* Baby Nessie's Personal Salad [Salad]
A smaller approach to our GIANT salads! Start with our Lettuce Blend and then top it with the ingredients to support your personalized appetite! Served with choice of dressing packet (additional dressing packets available for an upcharge)!
Weird Sheepsquatch [Salad]
So, What Would You Little Maniacs Like To Do First? Our take on a Greek Salad. Lettuce Blend, Feta Crumbles, Cherry Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onion & Black Olives
Spectermoose [Salad]
Don't Say It Three Times! Lettuce Blend, Cherry Tomato, Green Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Jalapeño Peppers, Sweet Corn & Mozzarella Shreds
Risky Bigfoot [Salad]
There's A Time For Hiding In Place And A Time For...Risky Bigfoot! Lettuce Blend, Cherry Tomato, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Mushrooms, Mozzarella Shreds & Grilled Chicken, Served Balsamic Glaze
Groundbusters [Salad]
We Came! We Saw! We Ate Some Salad! Lettuce Blend, Cherry Tomato, Green Pepper, Fresh Mushrooms, Cheddar, Ham & Grilled Chicken
The Loonies [Salad]
HEY YOU GUUUUYS! Lettuce Blend, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Dill Pickles, Black Beans, Feta Crumbles, Grilled Chicken & Steak Crumbles -- Sorry, no BABY RUTH'S on this pizza!
Standard Fare Drinks
Small (12oz) Freshly Brewed Coffee
Enjoy a freshly brewed cup of our own 'Cryptid Creeper' Italian Roast from Brave Barista Coffee Co.!
Large (16oz) Freshly Brewed Coffee
Enjoy a freshly brewed cup of our own 'Cryptid Creeper' Italian Roast from Brave Barista Coffee Co.!
Apple Juice by Apple & Eve
Delicious, simple Apple Juice. No added sugar and 100% of the day's vitamin C in a juice box? If you won't tell the kids, we won't either. Gluten free, Kosher, Pasteurized, Non GMO Project verified
Very Berry Juice by Apple & Eve
The sweet, subtle taste of berries juice. No added sugar and 100% of the day's vitamin C in a juice box? If you won't tell the kids, we won't either. Gluten free, Kosher, Pasteurized, Non GMO Project verified
Fruit Punch by Apple & Eve
A tangy mix of different fruits! No added sugar and 100% of the day's vitamin C in a juice box? If you won't tell the kids, we won't either. Gluten free, Kosher, Pasteurized, Non GMO Project verified
16.9 oz Dasani Water
Redefine refreshment with Dasani Purified Water. Dasani is carefully crafted with a unique purification process for the purest, freshest taste.
Brisk Ice Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
2 Liter Pepsi
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Dr. Pepper
2 Liter Mountain Dew
12oz Cryptid Fare Drinks (CRYPTID CLUB)
Regulär Wolpentinger Weuzelbier (Root Beer)
Our flagship Wolpentinger Wurzelbier (Root Beer) is a favorite among cryptid followers. Our award-winning root beer has hints of vanilla, anise and honey. Available in Regulär and 0-calorie Diät.
Diät Wolpentinger Weuzelbier (Diet Root Beer)
Our flagship Wolpentinger Wurzelbier (Root Beer) is a favorite among cryptid followers. Our award-winning root beer has hints of vanilla, anise and honey. Available in Regulär and 0-calorie Diät.
Mothman's West Virginia SCREAM SODA (Cream Soda)
A huge fan favorite that everyone SCREAMS for! Everyone loves Mothman and the delicious Vanilla Cream Soda within the bottle! Using only the finest vanilla for the best vanilla cream soda!
Snallygaster Sweet Tea
The tart flavor of lemon is the perfect companion for freshly brewed tea. Authentically brewed using real tea leaves and water and sweetened with real cane sugar, for an iced tea that’s, well, exactly how you’d make it.
SQUONK (Raspberry Lime Rickey Soda)
Our most POPULAR DRINK EVER! Our SQUONK is a unique north-eastern twist of a raspberry-lime rickey soda, or in layman's terms: a refreshing sparkling raspberry limeade! What better way to share Pennsylvania's cryptid that giving it that boost of love known as SQUONK!
Sasquatch Sarsaparilla
Want an old-school vibe to your next thirst quencher? Our Sasquatch Sarsaparilla is made with sassafras root extract and provides hints of licorice, caramel, vanilla and wintergreen. Get that old-school cool today!
Flatwoods FANTAsie (Orange)
Our orange soda is an absolute flavor burst focusing on the Flatwoods Monster from Braxton County, West Virginia. With just the right amount of sweet and tangy, our Flatwoods FANTAsie is the perfect soda for you.
Fresno Nightcrawler Glowing Grape Soda
Want a bold, fruity grape flavor? Our Fresno Nightcrawler Glowing Grape brings you the taste of summer and refreshes you from the moment you taste it! This also pairs great with Mothman's SCREAM SODA for an amazingly unique grape float!
Perilous Pineapple
RELEASE THE KRAKEN! Our unique twist on a cryptid pineapple soda focuses on an undersea Kraken adventure in your mouth! Our sweet tropical pineapple soda is made with real pineapple!
Bigfoot Brew Birch Beer
Bigfoot gives our Bigfoot Brew Birch Beer a huge thumbs up! Our delightfully sharp, yet smooth minty taste is intensified with strong notes of sweet birch and minty wintergreen oil. A refreshing way to stay cool anytime, anywhere!
Loveland Frogman Lemonade
Loveland is known for its 4' Frogman that runs around on its hind legs. Cryptid Club is known for our incredible lemonade! Our lemonade is blasted full of lemon flavor and is extremely thirst-quenching! A must for any cryptid fan!
Jersey Devil Ginger Ale
The Jersey Devil roams the forest of Pine Barrens, but at Cryptid Club, he continues to seek out the freshest ginger for our extremely popular ginger ale! This crisp and bubbly drink is delicious and ready for quenching your thirst!
Garlic Breadsticks
7" Garlic Breadsticks
The tangy, delicious garlic bread is made with our savory garlic oil, topped with our parmesan-parsley and garlic blend, and served with our marinara!
7" Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks
Want to take your Garlic Breadsticks up a super notch? Let us smother it with mozzarella shreds and bake it in our flash-fire oven for that warm gooey cheese! Served with our marinara!
Assorted Desserts
LIMITED EDITION - Caramel Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake
Puréed pumpkin mixed with fall spices, including cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves; coated and baked with cinnamon and sugar and then topped with cheesecake pieces and a caramel drizzle.
LIMITED EDITION - Caramel Apple Dumpling
Homemade-style apple pie filling dusted with cinnamon and sugar and baked to perfection. Drizzled with warm caramel and topped with waffle cone pieces (served on the side).
Single Fresh Baked MONSTER Cookie (Chocolate Chip)
Our 1/4 lb. MONSTER COOKIES are baked fresh at MYTHICAL PIZZA every day! Nothing completes your meal like one of these delicious treats!
3-Pack Fresh Baked MONSTER Cookie (Chocolate Chip) - 3/$10
One not enough? No problem! Our 1/4 lb. MONSTER COOKIES are sure to satisfy! Cookies are baked fresh at MYTHICAL PIZZA every day! Enjoy a $2 savings by purchasing 3 of our 1/4 lb. MONSTER COOKIES for $10!
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Our cannolis are out of this world! Our shells have a light, flaky consistency that complements our delicious cream, which is combined with citron pieces, chocolate chips, vanilla, and cinnamon for a sweet, traditional flavor.
Slice of Cheesecake
Our cheesecake has a rich, velvety smooth consistency! Each cheesecake is made with soft cheese, eggs, and sugar in the famous New York style of cheesecakes with a light graham cracker crust.
Single Fresh Baked Mini-MONSTER Cookie
Looking for a lighter take on our MONSTER cookies? Try one of our MINI-MONSTER cookies instead! These are the same delicious cookies we serve with a HARPY MEAL!
Extras
XTRA Dressing Packet
Want to "dress" things up? Be it your salad, or your pizza, we're sure we have that right addition for your meal!
XTRA Side of Sauce
An extra helping of our in-house marinara! Great to dip your pizza or garlic bread in!
Pizza Packet - Garlic (Takeout/Delivery)
The unique, distinct pungent aroma and flavor pairs perfectly with any style pizza.
Pizza Packet - Parmesan (Takeout/Delivery)
Known as the King of Cheeses, with it’s buttery, fruity and nutty flavor, it is the perfect complement to every slice.
Pizza Packet - Crushed Red Pepper (Takeout/Delivery)
Our fiery red flakes will add heat to any pizza, giving it that bite you crave.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
At MYTHICAL PIZZA, we have a passion for pizza. Our flash-fired pizza brings a new feeling to the quick-dine experience, and it allows our mythical customers to take full control!
1855 Valley Road, #200, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411