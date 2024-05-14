Mythos' Chef 18187 Van Buren Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
See you again soon!
Location
18187 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92508
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flat Top Bar & Grill - 17960 Van Buren Boulevard
No Reviews
17960 Van Buren Boulevard Riverside, CA 92508
View restaurant
Baker's Burgers - 18950 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside
No Reviews
18950 Van Buren Boulevard Riverside, CA 92508
View restaurant
D'Elia's Grinders - -19009 Van Buren Blvd
No Reviews
19009 Van Buren Boulevard Riverside, CA 92508
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Riverside
Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurant
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurant
More near Riverside