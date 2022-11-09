Restaurant info

We are a family owned and run business, established in 2004, located in Joplin Missouri Mythos Features “A Modern Take on Classic Medeterranean Cuisine” The award winning restaurant has been featured multiple times in the “Show Me the Ozarks” Magazine, including on the cover…twice! The versitile menu includes classic options such as hand cut, certified angus beef steaks that are aged for six weeks before making it onto the grill, beautiful seafood dishes that make you feel minutes from the water, unique chicken dishes, and of course, Greek favorites such as mousaka, pastichio, lamb chops, and gyro. The menu also includes options for kids, people with allergies, and specific dietary needs. Mythos is great for a simple night out, but the restaurant also offers carry out, curbside service, private banquet rooms, and catering. Whatever the occasion, Mythos has you covered

