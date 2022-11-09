Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mythos

review star

No reviews yet

1306 South Range Line Road

Joplin, MO 64801

Popular Items

Gyro Wrap
Spicy Feta Dip

Lunch Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

Sesame Seared, Sliced Sushi Grade Ahi Served with Wasabi, Seafood Sauce, Sriracha, Pickled Ginger and Soy Sauce.

Spicy Feta Dip

$10.00

Blend of Feta Cheese, Cream Cheese, Pepperoncini Peppers Tomato Brunoise and Warm Pita Chips.

Kasseri Saganaki

$10.00

Kasseri Cheese, Olive Oil, Fresh Squeezed Lemon. Flambeed Table Side

Lunch Soups

Tomato Cream Cup

$7.00

Creamy Tomato. Served with Fresh Baked Roll

Vegetable Beef Cup

$7.00

Served with Fresh Baked Roll

Tomato Cream Bowl

$9.00

Creamy Tomato. Served with Fresh Baked Roll

Vegetable Beef Bowl

$9.00

Served with Fresh Baked Roll

Lunch Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crispy Hearts of Romaine, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Homemade Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Reggiano Cheese.

Horiatiki Salad

$8.00

Roma Tomatoes, English Cucumbers, Red Onions, Pepperoncini Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Tossed in White Wine Vinaigrette, Pita Bread

Greek Salad

$8.00

Heritage Spring Blend Salad Greens, Roma Tomatoes, English Cucumber, Red Onions, Pepperoncini Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese. Mythos House Dressing, Pita Bread

Bacon Wedge Salad

$9.00

Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg Slices, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Fresh Sliced Buffalo Mozzarella, Oven Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Chopped Basil, Aged Balsamic Drizzle, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Lunch Specialty Salads

City Hall Steak Salad

$16.00

Grilled Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin, Asparagus Spears, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet Red and Green Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions, Broccoli, English Cucumbers, Heritage Spring Blend Salad Greens, Ginger Lime Dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Crispy Chicken, Rice Noodles, Roma Tomatoes, Black and White Sesame Seeds, Mandarin Oranges, Heritage Spring Blend Salad Greens, Green Onions, Crispy Wontons, Roasted Almonds, Ginger Sesame Dressing

Seared Tuna Tataki Salad

$16.00

Fresh Seared Rare Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Roma Tomatoes, Green Onions, Heritage Spring Blend Salad Greens, Sweet Red and Green Peppers, Crispy Wontons, Ginger Sesame Dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled Breast of Chicken, Fresh Corn, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Green Onions, Shredded Pepperjack Cheese, Sour Cream, Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Soupa & Salata

$14.00

Perfect Combination of Your Favorite Soup and Choice of Mythos Classic Salad

Lunch Sandwiches

Gyro Wrap

$11.00

Thin Sliced Gyro Meat, Tzatziki Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Italian Parsley, Pita Bread

Lobster Club

$16.00

Lobster Slipper Meat, Peppered Pancheta, Herb Roasted Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Fire Roasted Red Pepper Aioli, Wheatberry Bread

Ham & Three Cheese

$11.00

Shaved Ham, Aged Cheddar, Baby Swiss, White American Cheese, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickle Spears, Mayonnaise, Brioche Bun

Wheat Club House

$11.00

Shaved Ham, Shaved Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Aged Cheddar, Mayonnaise Wheatberry Bread

White Club House

$11.00

Shaved Ham, Shaved Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Aged Cheddar, Mayonnaise White Bread

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Chipotle Aioli, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickle Spears, Brioche Bun

Angus Burger

$12.00

1/2 Pound Fresh Certified Angus Beef, Choice of Cheese, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickle Spears, Brioche Bun

Bacon Angus Burger

$13.00

1/2 Pound Fresh Certified Angus Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Choice of Cheese, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickle Spears, Brioche Bun

Portabella Burger

$11.00

Grilled Portabella Mushroom Cap, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic Glaze, Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Pickle Spears, Brioche Bun

Kobe Burger

$16.00

1/2 Pound Fresh Japanese Kobe Beef, Choice of Cheese, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickle Spears, Brioche Bun

Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, White American Cheese, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickle Spears, Brioche Bun, Side Russian Aioli

Pitaninis

Philly Cheese Pita

$12.00

Grilled Certified Angus Prime Rib, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Red and Green Peppers, Sauteed Baby Mushrooms, Aged Cheddar, Pita Bread, Side of Au Jus

Turkey Confusion

$11.00

Shaved Turkey, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Red Onions, Heritage Spring Blend Greens, White American Cheese, Pita Bread

Chicken Basil Pita

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Basil Aioli, Baby Spinach, Red Onions, White American Cheese, Pita Bread

Lunch Entree

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Parmesan Bread Crumb Crusted Chicken Breast, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fettuccine Alfredo Noodles

Tour of Mythos

$14.00

Sliced Gyro Meat, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions, Italian Parsley, Spanakopita, Tyropita, Dolmades, Lemon Cream Sauce, Olive Tapenade, Skordalia, Taramosalata, Tzatziki Sauce, Pepperoncini Peppers, Pita Bread

Kc Strip

$26.00

12oz Certified Angus Kansas City Strip, Steamed Buttery Vegetable Medley, Seasoned Potato Fries

Ribeye

$26.00

12oz Certified Angus Ribeye, Steamed Buttery Vegetable Medley, Seasoned Potato Fries

Cashew Chicken

$14.00

Springfield Style Fried Cashew Chicken, Roasted Cashews, Rice Pilaf, Oriental Oyster Sauce, Green Onions

Filet & Prawn

$26.00

5oz Certified Angus Filet Medallion, Sauteed Jumbo Prawn, Lobster Cream Sauce, Steamed Buttery Vegetable Medley, Seasoned Potato Fries

Lunch Pasta

Chicken Portabella Penne

$15.00

Sauteed Chicken Breast, Baby Spinach, Portabella Mushrooms, Herb Roasted Tomatoes, Sundried Tomato Alfredo Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta

Potato Gnocchi

$15.00

Fresh Blend Vegetable Medley, Potato Gnocchi Dumplings, Baby Spinach, Garlic, Fresh Herbs, Baby Arugula

Beef Vesuvius

$17.00

Grilled Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Tips, Caramelized Balsamic Onions, Baby Spinach, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Butter Linguine Noodles

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.00

Baby Mushrooms, Fresh Green Peas, Fettuccine Alfredo Noodles,

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Seared Chicken Breast, Baby Mushrooms, Fresh Green Peas, Fettuccine Alfredo Noodles,

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Baby Mushrooms, Fresh Green Peas, Fettuccine Alfredo Noodles,

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Baklava

$6.00

Death By Chocolate

$7.00

Chocolate Tiramisu

$7.00

Chocolate Lava

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned and run business, established in 2004, located in Joplin Missouri Mythos Features “A Modern Take on Classic Medeterranean Cuisine” The award winning restaurant has been featured multiple times in the “Show Me the Ozarks” Magazine, including on the cover…twice! The versitile menu includes classic options such as hand cut, certified angus beef steaks that are aged for six weeks before making it onto the grill, beautiful seafood dishes that make you feel minutes from the water, unique chicken dishes, and of course, Greek favorites such as mousaka, pastichio, lamb chops, and gyro. The menu also includes options for kids, people with allergies, and specific dietary needs. Mythos is great for a simple night out, but the restaurant also offers carry out, curbside service, private banquet rooms, and catering. Whatever the occasion, Mythos has you covered

Website

Location

Directions

