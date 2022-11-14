- Home
Mythos
2,835 Reviews
$$
510 Elmwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14222
Appetizers
Saganaki Opa!
Greek imported kefalotyri cheese pan-fried, flamed and served with a lemon wedge and pita bread.
Hummus & Grilled Pita
Homemade creamy spread of chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic.
Tzatziki & Grilled Pita
Homemade creamy Greek yogurt dip with cucumbers, fresh dill, garlic and olive oil.
Spanakopita-(Spinach Pie)
Authentic Greek crispy and flaky phyllo dough swirl stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and herbs.
Greek Dolmas & Tzatziki
Seven rolls of grape leaves stuffed with a mix of rice, onions, lemon dill and herbs.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach, artichoke & imported cheeses with grilled pita and colored tortilla chips.
Chicken Quesadilla
Fire Grilled chicken with cheddar jack cheese, and mixed grilled vegetables. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Fingers
Four breaded and fried chicken tenders with blue cheese, celery sticks and fries. (Plain- Barbecue-Mild- Medium-Hot)
Crispy Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Bruschetta
House made mix of diced tomatoes with garlic, basil, olive oil, onions and herbs. Served on toasted French bread with melted provolone and parmesan cheese.
Greek Meze Platter
Tzatziki, Hummus, Dolmas, Kalamata olives, block of feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and grilled pita.
Soups
Big Salads
House Chef Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers and garlic croutons.
Greek Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red olives. cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Cesar dressing with garlic croutons and parmesan cheese.
Greek Village Salad
Traditional Greek peasant salad with tomatoes, cucumbers red onions, green peppers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini and a block of Feta cheese. Tossed in balsamic olive oil dressing.
Portobello & Goat Cheese Salad
Mesclun Greens with balsamic grilled Portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sun dried cranberries and goat cheese crumbles.
Samos Province Salad
Grilled petite salmon fillet on mesclun greens with grilled asparagus and artichokes, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese and a hard boiled egg. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.
South Western Chicken Salad
Golden fried chicken strips on crisp lettuce with Pico de Gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips. Served with BBQ-ranch vinaigrette on the side.
Greek Salads
Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Grilled marinated chicken tenders, with Greek salad, and dill sauce.
Beef Souvlaki Salad
Grilled marinated sirloin of beef with Greek salad.
Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Grilled marinated sirloin of beef and chicken souvlaki combo, with Greek salad and dill sauce.
Lamb Chops & Greek Salad
Four marinated frenched lamb chops, with tzatziki sauce. Note: Due to supply chain issues related to Covid-19 the price of this item is temporarily increased.
Gyro & Greek Salad
Grilled seasoned blend of beef & lamb with tzatziki.
Spanakopita & Greek Salad
Spanakopita with a Greek salad.
Falafel & Greek Salad
Five golden brown ground pea patties with garlic, onion, herbs and spices.
Wraps
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
Grilled marinated chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and creamy dill sauce.
Beef Souvlaki Wrap
Grilled marinated sirloin of beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta chees and Greek vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded and fried chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette. (Plain- Barbecue-Mild- Medium-Hot).
Smoked Turkey Wrap
Grilled Smoked Turkey, bacon, and melted swiss cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and blue cheese dressing.
Grilled Vegetable Wrap
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red bell peppers, and onions wrapped in a spinach tortilla with mesclun greens, gorgonzola cheese and aged balsamic vinaigrette.
Melts
Chicken Souvlaki Melt
Grilled marinated chicken tenders with feta cheese, tomatoes, and creamy dill sauce.
Gyro Melt
Grilled seasoned bled of beef & lamb, on grilled sourdough bread with tomatoes and melted swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
Country Melt
Grilled smoked turkey, bacon and tomatoes with melted swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
Beef Patty Melt
Grilled sirloin patty with melted american cheese and caramelized onions, on grilled sourdough bread.
Grilled Tuna Melt
Tuna salad with tomatoes and melted american cheese on grilled rye bread.
Classic Rueben Melt
thin sliced corned beef with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread.
Gyros
Original Gyro
Grilled seasoned blend of beef and lamb wrapped in a flat bread pita with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyro
Grilled marinated chicken souvlaki wrapped in a flat bread pita with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki sauce.
Veggie Gyro
Sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and our tzatziki sauce all wrapped in a flat bread pita.
Burgers
Classic Burger
Fire-grilled 8oz handcrafted beef burger to your liking with choice of toppings.
American Cheese Burger
Fire-grilled 8oz handcrafted beef burger with cheese to your liking with choice of toppings.
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Fire-grilled 8oz handcrafted beef burger to your liking with choice of toppings.
Bacon & Cheddar Burger
Blue Max Burger
Fire-grilled 8oz burger with crispy bacon and blue cheese.
Brunch Burger
Fire-grilled 8oz burger with a fried egg, crispy bacon, provolone cheese and caramelized onions.
Greek Burger
Our own herb and spices seasoned 8oz burger, fire-grilled with melted feta cheese.
Turkey Burger
6oz ground lean turkey burger simply fire-grilled or cajun spiced.
Garden Veggie Burger
Vegetarian. Grilled 6oz homemade patty with ground chickpeas, black beans, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, onions, herbs, spices, and whole grains.
Sandwiches
New York Strip Steak Sandwich
Fire-grilled 8oz steak with grilled bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.
Sirloin Steak Sandwich
Fire-grilled 5 oz with lettuce and tomatoes.
Chicken in the Grass
Spinach and melted swiss cheese on butterflied chicken breast.
Steak in the Grass
5oz steak with spinach and melted swiss cheese.
BBQ Chicken Sandwhich
Butterflied chicken breast with barbecue sauce and your choice of toppings.
Turkey Bacon Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of 3 bread slices.
Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce tomatoes, and mayo on your choice of bread.
Paninis
Chicken-Bacon-Ranch
Fresh spinach, ranch dressing, tomatoes, smoked bacon, and provolone cheese pressed on grilled sourdough bread.
Eggplant and Goat Cheese
Vegetarian. With pesto mayo, roasted red peppers and mesclun greens pressed on grilled sourdough bread.
Cubano Panini
Roasted turkey and ham with swiss & provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard and pickles pressed on grilled sourdough bread.
Pasta
Mythos Pasta
Vegetarian. Bowtie pasta with fresh spinach, herb tomatoes, onions, garlic olive oil and feta cheese.
Chicken Parmesan
Panko-crusted cutlet baked with basil marinara, parmesan & provolone cheese over fettuccine.
Mussels & Clams Arrabbiata
P.E.I. mussels and Little neck clams tossed in spicy marinara over linguine.
Penne Pasta Arrabbiata
Vegetarian. Tossed in our spicy marinara.
Primavera Pasta
Vegetarian. Seasonal fresh vegetables, spinach, tomatoes, onions and olive oil pesto tossed with penne.
Jambalaya Pasta
Grilled chicken, mild sausage and shrimp with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and fettuccine in savory creole sauce.
Herb Chicken & Broccoli Pasta
Grilled chicken and broccoli florets with onions and penne pasta in garlic alfredo sauce.
Shrimp Fetuccinne Alfredo
Six tiger shrimp with fettuccine in creamy alfredo parmesan or CAJUN alfredo sauce.
Greek Dinners
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner
Fire-grilled marinated chicken tenders, a Greek salad and choice of rice or potatoes, served with a side of creamy dill sauce.
Beef Souvlaki Dinner
Fire-grilled sirloin beef cubes marinated in herbs and spices.
Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Dinner
Fire-grilled marinated chicken tenders and sirloin beef cubes served with creamy dill sauce.
Lamb Chops Dinner
Fire-grilled six frenched lamb chops marinated in herbs and spices served with tzatziki sauce. Note: Due to supply chain issues related to Covid-19 the price of this item is temporarily increased.
Grilled Gyro Dinner
Grilled seasoned blend of beef and lamb served with tzatziki sauce.
Baked Spanakopita Dinner
Vegetarian. Our famous spinach & feta swirl with a salad and your choice of potato.
Dinner Entrées
New York Strip Loin Steak 10oz
Well marbled robust flavor.
New York Strip Loin Steak 8oz
Well marbled, robust flavour.
Sirloin Steak 8oz
Aged for tenderness with rich flavor.
Sirloin Steak & Shrimp
A half pound fire grilled sirloin steak with three tiger shrimp in garlic wine.
Pork Chops
T-Bone 6oz chops, with apple sauce.
Baked Chicken Brushetta
Butterflied breast with bruschetta mix, parmesan & provolone cheese.
Rosemary Braised Lamb Shank
Braised domestic shank with vegetables in a tomato and herb sauce.
Classic Beef Meatloaf
American style baked ground beef with seasonings served with beef gravy.
Grilled Beef Liver
With caramelized onions and crisp smoked bacon smothered in gravy.
Seafood
Atlantic Salmon Fillet
Broiled North Atlantic fillet with olive oil and seasonings served with creamy dill sauce.
Aegan Shrimp Feta Saganaki
Traditional Greek baked dish of tiger shrimp with capers, herb tomato sauce, and melted feta cheese.
Baked Haddock Plaki
Popular Greek-style baked fillet in a minted tomato sauce with onions, olive oil, and white wine.
Broiled Haddock Filet
Icelandic fillet with white wine, olive oil, and seasoning, or CAJUN.
Mythos Fish Fry (FRIDAYS ONLY!!!!!)
Beer battered haddock fillet served with choice of potato, or rice pilaf side, potato salad, and coleslaw.
Egg Classics
Two Large Eggs
Cooked to order.
Greek Souvlaki and Two Eggs
Two eggs with your choice of Greek meat.
Mythos Scramble
Fluffy eggs with ham and feta cheese.
Falafel Breakfast Hash
Vegetarian. Traditional hash browns with diced onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, Falafel fritters, and two cooked to order eggs for a unique protein-packed vegetarian breakfast.
Egg Sandwich
Eggs in a sandwich between your choice of bread. Served with our homemade homefries.
Omelettes
Chicken Souvlaki Omelette
Grilled marinated chicken with tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.
Meat Lovers Omeletts
Grilled ham, sausage, bacon with choice of cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.
Canadian Omelette
Grilled Canadian Bacon, red onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.
Veggie Lovers Omelette
Grilled red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach and choice of cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.
Western Omelette
Diced Ham, onions, and green peppers with choice of cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.
Greek Omelette
Feta cheese melted inside of 3 eggs. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.
From the Griddle
Sides
Extra Pita
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Baked Potato
Rice Pilaf
Mixed Vegetables
Steamed Broccoli
Dill Sauce
Tzatziki
Ranch
Side of Gravy
Side of Toast
Specify which kind of toast you would like. (white, wheat, rye, italian, 12 grain, sourdough, raisin, english muffin
Bacon
Sausage Patties (2)
Sausage Links
Ham
Canadian Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
Battered Onion Rings
House Chef Side Salad
Greek Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side of Chicken (Souvlaki)
Side of Gyro Meat
Side of Beef (Souvlaki)
Bagel
Cream Cheese
Falafel (4)
Side of Greek Potatoes
Desserts
Milkshakes
We invite you to discover something new off of the ever changing specials menu, or satisfy a craving for one of the regular menu items. With Greek specialties, soups, salads, burgers, wraps, pasta's, steaks, a full kids menu, and breakfast served anytime, Mythos covers all the bases.
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222