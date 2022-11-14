Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean

Mythos

2,835 Reviews

$$

510 Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14222

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

Appetizers

Saganaki Opa!

$10.99

Greek imported kefalotyri cheese pan-fried, flamed and served with a lemon wedge and pita bread.

Hummus & Grilled Pita

$9.99

Homemade creamy spread of chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic.

Tzatziki & Grilled Pita

$10.99

Homemade creamy Greek yogurt dip with cucumbers, fresh dill, garlic and olive oil.

Spanakopita-(Spinach Pie)

$8.99

Authentic Greek crispy and flaky phyllo dough swirl stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and herbs.

Greek Dolmas & Tzatziki

$7.99

Seven rolls of grape leaves stuffed with a mix of rice, onions, lemon dill and herbs.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Creamy spinach, artichoke & imported cheeses with grilled pita and colored tortilla chips.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.49

Fire Grilled chicken with cheddar jack cheese, and mixed grilled vegetables. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Four breaded and fried chicken tenders with blue cheese, celery sticks and fries. (Plain- Barbecue-Mild- Medium-Hot)

Crispy Fried Calamari

$11.99

Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Bruschetta

$9.99

House made mix of diced tomatoes with garlic, basil, olive oil, onions and herbs. Served on toasted French bread with melted provolone and parmesan cheese.

Greek Meze Platter

$15.99

Tzatziki, Hummus, Dolmas, Kalamata olives, block of feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and grilled pita.

Soups

Avgolemono Soup

$3.99+

Traditional Greek soup with chicken, lemon and rice.

SouthWestern Chili (Beef)

$4.99+

Big Salads

House Chef Salad

$8.79

Crisp iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers and garlic croutons.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, red olives. cucumbers, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Cesar dressing with garlic croutons and parmesan cheese.

Greek Village Salad

$10.99

Traditional Greek peasant salad with tomatoes, cucumbers red onions, green peppers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini and a block of Feta cheese. Tossed in balsamic olive oil dressing.

Portobello & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.79

Mesclun Greens with balsamic grilled Portobello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sun dried cranberries and goat cheese crumbles.

Samos Province Salad

$15.79

Grilled petite salmon fillet on mesclun greens with grilled asparagus and artichokes, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese and a hard boiled egg. Served with a side of balsamic dressing.

South Western Chicken Salad

$13.99

Golden fried chicken strips on crisp lettuce with Pico de Gallo, corn, black beans, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips. Served with BBQ-ranch vinaigrette on the side.

Greek Salads

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$14.99

Grilled marinated chicken tenders, with Greek salad, and dill sauce.

Beef Souvlaki Salad

$15.49

Grilled marinated sirloin of beef with Greek salad.

Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$15.99

Grilled marinated sirloin of beef and chicken souvlaki combo, with Greek salad and dill sauce.

Lamb Chops & Greek Salad

$24.99

Four marinated frenched lamb chops, with tzatziki sauce. Note: Due to supply chain issues related to Covid-19 the price of this item is temporarily increased.

Gyro & Greek Salad

$13.99

Grilled seasoned blend of beef & lamb with tzatziki.

Spanakopita & Greek Salad

$13.59

Spanakopita with a Greek salad.

Falafel & Greek Salad

$12.99

Five golden brown ground pea patties with garlic, onion, herbs and spices.

Wraps

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese and creamy dill sauce.

Beef Souvlaki Wrap

$14.79

Grilled marinated sirloin of beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta chees and Greek vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Breaded and fried chicken tenders wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette. (Plain- Barbecue-Mild- Medium-Hot).

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Smoked Turkey, bacon, and melted swiss cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and blue cheese dressing.

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$12.49

Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red bell peppers, and onions wrapped in a spinach tortilla with mesclun greens, gorgonzola cheese and aged balsamic vinaigrette.

Melts

Chicken Souvlaki Melt

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken tenders with feta cheese, tomatoes, and creamy dill sauce.

Gyro Melt

$12.99

Grilled seasoned bled of beef & lamb, on grilled sourdough bread with tomatoes and melted swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread.

Country Melt

$13.79

Grilled smoked turkey, bacon and tomatoes with melted swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread.

Beef Patty Melt

$12.99

Grilled sirloin patty with melted american cheese and caramelized onions, on grilled sourdough bread.

Grilled Tuna Melt

$12.49

Tuna salad with tomatoes and melted american cheese on grilled rye bread.

Classic Rueben Melt

$13.59

thin sliced corned beef with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread.

Gyros

Original Gyro

$13.49

Grilled seasoned blend of beef and lamb wrapped in a flat bread pita with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Gyro

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken souvlaki wrapped in a flat bread pita with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki sauce.

Veggie Gyro

$11.99

Sautéed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and our tzatziki sauce all wrapped in a flat bread pita.

Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.99

Fire-grilled 8oz handcrafted beef burger to your liking with choice of toppings.

American Cheese Burger

$11.99

Fire-grilled 8oz handcrafted beef burger with cheese to your liking with choice of toppings.

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$12.99

Fire-grilled 8oz handcrafted beef burger to your liking with choice of toppings.

Bacon & Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Blue Max Burger

$13.89

Fire-grilled 8oz burger with crispy bacon and blue cheese.

Brunch Burger

$13.59

Fire-grilled 8oz burger with a fried egg, crispy bacon, provolone cheese and caramelized onions.

Greek Burger

$12.99

Our own herb and spices seasoned 8oz burger, fire-grilled with melted feta cheese.

Turkey Burger

$12.99Out of stock

6oz ground lean turkey burger simply fire-grilled or cajun spiced.

Garden Veggie Burger

$11.99

Vegetarian. Grilled 6oz homemade patty with ground chickpeas, black beans, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, onions, herbs, spices, and whole grains.

Sandwiches

New York Strip Steak Sandwich

$14.79

Fire-grilled 8oz steak with grilled bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Fire-grilled 5 oz with lettuce and tomatoes.

Chicken in the Grass

$12.99

Spinach and melted swiss cheese on butterflied chicken breast.

Steak in the Grass

$12.99

5oz steak with spinach and melted swiss cheese.

BBQ Chicken Sandwhich

$12.99

Butterflied chicken breast with barbecue sauce and your choice of toppings.

Turkey Bacon Club

$12.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of 3 bread slices.

Classic BLT

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce tomatoes, and mayo on your choice of bread.

Paninis

Chicken-Bacon-Ranch

$13.99

Fresh spinach, ranch dressing, tomatoes, smoked bacon, and provolone cheese pressed on grilled sourdough bread.

Eggplant and Goat Cheese

$13.49

Vegetarian. With pesto mayo, roasted red peppers and mesclun greens pressed on grilled sourdough bread.

Cubano Panini

$13.99

Roasted turkey and ham with swiss & provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard and pickles pressed on grilled sourdough bread.

Pasta

Mythos Pasta

$15.99

Vegetarian. Bowtie pasta with fresh spinach, herb tomatoes, onions, garlic olive oil and feta cheese.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Panko-crusted cutlet baked with basil marinara, parmesan & provolone cheese over fettuccine.

Mussels & Clams Arrabbiata

$18.99

P.E.I. mussels and Little neck clams tossed in spicy marinara over linguine.

Penne Pasta Arrabbiata

$13.99

Vegetarian. Tossed in our spicy marinara.

Primavera Pasta

$15.99

Vegetarian. Seasonal fresh vegetables, spinach, tomatoes, onions and olive oil pesto tossed with penne.

Jambalaya Pasta

$19.99

Grilled chicken, mild sausage and shrimp with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and fettuccine in savory creole sauce.

Herb Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

$17.79

Grilled chicken and broccoli florets with onions and penne pasta in garlic alfredo sauce.

Shrimp Fetuccinne Alfredo

$18.99

Six tiger shrimp with fettuccine in creamy alfredo parmesan or CAJUN alfredo sauce.

Greek Dinners

Chicken Souvlaki Dinner

$18.49

Fire-grilled marinated chicken tenders, a Greek salad and choice of rice or potatoes, served with a side of creamy dill sauce.

Beef Souvlaki Dinner

$18.99

Fire-grilled sirloin beef cubes marinated in herbs and spices.

Beef & Chicken Souvlaki Dinner

$19.99

Fire-grilled marinated chicken tenders and sirloin beef cubes served with creamy dill sauce.

Lamb Chops Dinner

$34.99

Fire-grilled six frenched lamb chops marinated in herbs and spices served with tzatziki sauce. Note: Due to supply chain issues related to Covid-19 the price of this item is temporarily increased.

Grilled Gyro Dinner

$17.99

Grilled seasoned blend of beef and lamb served with tzatziki sauce.

Baked Spanakopita Dinner

$16.99

Vegetarian. Our famous spinach & feta swirl with a salad and your choice of potato.

Dinner Entrées

New York Strip Loin Steak 10oz

$19.99

Well marbled robust flavor.

New York Strip Loin Steak 8oz

$17.99

Well marbled, robust flavour.

Sirloin Steak 8oz

$17.99

Aged for tenderness with rich flavor.

Sirloin Steak & Shrimp

$19.99

A half pound fire grilled sirloin steak with three tiger shrimp in garlic wine.

Pork Chops

$16.99

T-Bone 6oz chops, with apple sauce.

Baked Chicken Brushetta

$17.99

Butterflied breast with bruschetta mix, parmesan & provolone cheese.

Rosemary Braised Lamb Shank

$19.99

Braised domestic shank with vegetables in a tomato and herb sauce.

Classic Beef Meatloaf

$15.99

American style baked ground beef with seasonings served with beef gravy.

Grilled Beef Liver

$16.99

With caramelized onions and crisp smoked bacon smothered in gravy.

Seafood

Atlantic Salmon Fillet

$19.99

Broiled North Atlantic fillet with olive oil and seasonings served with creamy dill sauce.

Aegan Shrimp Feta Saganaki

$17.95

Traditional Greek baked dish of tiger shrimp with capers, herb tomato sauce, and melted feta cheese.

Baked Haddock Plaki

$17.99

Popular Greek-style baked fillet in a minted tomato sauce with onions, olive oil, and white wine.

Broiled Haddock Filet

$16.99

Icelandic fillet with white wine, olive oil, and seasoning, or CAJUN.

Mythos Fish Fry (FRIDAYS ONLY!!!!!)

$16.99

Beer battered haddock fillet served with choice of potato, or rice pilaf side, potato salad, and coleslaw.

Egg Classics

Two Large Eggs

$6.99

Cooked to order.

Greek Souvlaki and Two Eggs

$12.99

Two eggs with your choice of Greek meat.

Mythos Scramble

$9.99

Fluffy eggs with ham and feta cheese.

Falafel Breakfast Hash

$10.99

Vegetarian. Traditional hash browns with diced onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, Falafel fritters, and two cooked to order eggs for a unique protein-packed vegetarian breakfast.

Egg Sandwich

$7.99

Eggs in a sandwich between your choice of bread. Served with our homemade homefries.

Omelettes

Chicken Souvlaki Omelette

$11.99

Grilled marinated chicken with tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.

Meat Lovers Omeletts

$10.99

Grilled ham, sausage, bacon with choice of cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.

Canadian Omelette

$11.99

Grilled Canadian Bacon, red onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.

Veggie Lovers Omelette

$10.99

Grilled red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, spinach and choice of cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.

Western Omelette

$10.99

Diced Ham, onions, and green peppers with choice of cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.

Greek Omelette

$9.99

Feta cheese melted inside of 3 eggs. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.

From the Griddle

(3) Pancakes

$9.99

(3) French Toast

$9.99

Belgian Waffle (ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 1PM EVERYDAY)

$9.99

2 x 2 x 2

$10.99

2 large cooked eggs to order, two pancakes or french toast, two bacon, sausage or ham.

Sides

Extra Pita

$2.19

French Fries

$4.29

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Mixed Vegetables

$3.29

Steamed Broccoli

$3.59

Dill Sauce

$1.00

Tzatziki

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Side of Toast

$1.99

Specify which kind of toast you would like. (white, wheat, rye, italian, 12 grain, sourdough, raisin, english muffin

Bacon

$3.69

Sausage Patties (2)

$3.69

Sausage Links

$3.69

Ham

$2.99

Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Battered Onion Rings

$4.29

House Chef Side Salad

$4.99

Greek Side Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.49

Side of Chicken (Souvlaki)

$5.99

Side of Gyro Meat

$4.99

Side of Beef (Souvlaki)

$7.99Out of stock

Bagel

$2.39

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Falafel (4)

$5.99

Side of Greek Potatoes

$3.99

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Ultimate Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.49

Baklava

$5.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$6.49

Carrot Cake

$6.49

NY Style Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.49

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$4.99
Restaurant info

We invite you to discover something new off of the ever changing specials menu, or satisfy a craving for one of the regular menu items. With Greek specialties, soups, salads, burgers, wraps, pasta's, steaks, a full kids menu, and breakfast served anytime, Mythos covers all the bases.

Location

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222

Directions

