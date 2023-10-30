Restaurant info

Mythpoint Bistro was opened by local Famous Chefs husband and wife team Jimmy and Chichi in Westlake Village in 2017. Serving homemade recipes from Greek Islands & Macedonia as well as Rib-eye Cheese steaks. At Mythpoint Gyro & Cheesesteak Heaven, we only use the kind of ingredients your grandmas would have in their own kitchen. Nothing is frozen, artificial, or refined. We think food should be made of food as in the old days – We don’t like thickeners, preservatives, coloring, flavorings, and other additives. But we use spices and tastes coming from our family heritage and land. We are passionate about nutrient-dense, natural food that tastes good and makes us feel great. THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT WE SERVE AT MYTHPOINT BISTRO.

