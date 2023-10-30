- Home
Mythpoint Bistro T.O.
3825 E Thousand Oaks Blvd.
E
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
LUNCH & DINNER
JIMMY'S FAMOUS CHEESESTEAKS
Choose your steak, (Rib-eye, Chicken breast, or plant-based) grilled onions, and roasted red pepper, on a toasty 8" local bakery hoagie bread.
Choice of steak, grilled onions, grilled peppers, melted American cheese on a toasty 8 inches hoagie bread.
Choice of steak, grilled onions, grilled red peppers, butter and melted Boar's Head Brand provolone cheese on a toasty 8" hoagie bread.
Choice of steak, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, melted provolone, mild cheddar, and American cheese on a toasty 9" sub.
Choice of steak, grilled onions, grilled peppers, homemade garlic butter, and choice of melted cheese on a toasty 8-9 inch hoagie bread.
Choice of steak, and melted cheese, grilled onions, grilled peppers, PLUS grilled sliced pickled jalapenos, and hot spices on a 8" toasty hoagie.
choice of Thinly sliced grilled rib-eye steak, chicken breast or Plant-based steak, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, choice of melted cheese, spicy hot chipotle sauce on a toasty 9" sub.
Choice of steak, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, melted provolone cheese, fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, and Jimmy's Greek steak seasoning on a toasty 9" hoagie bread.
Choice of steak, grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, butter, and choice of melted cheese on a toasty 8 inches of hoagie bread.
Choice of steak, Grilled onions, Grilled peppers, Topped with BBQ Sauce, and your choice of melted cheese on a toasty 9" hoagie bread
Choice of steak, grilled onions, peppers, melted provolone, Pepperoni slices, homemade pizza sauce on a warm 8" hoagie bread. We proudly use Boar's Head Brand Cheese and meats
Choice of steak, grilled onions, grilled peppers, Provolone and mild cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, dill pickles, mayo & mustard on a toasty 9" hoagie bread
It is a big one. Grilled thinly sliced rib-eye, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, cold cut pepperoni and Genoa salami slices, melted mild cheddar and provolone on a toasty 8" hoagie with touch of mayo
Grilled chicken brest, grilled onions, grilled peppers, Franks spicy hot buffalo sauce and choice of melted cheese an a toasty 8 inches hoagie bread.
Choice of steak, and cheese, grilled onions, grilled peppers, PLUS Garlic butter truffle sauce on a toasty 8" hoagie bread
GYRO PITAS & WRAPS
Choice of traditional Gyro on warm Greek-style 7" pita or foot-long wrap Topped with Tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, and tzatziki sauce
Choice of grilled gyro slices Grilled onions, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce tzatziki sauce, and a few french fries in the sandwich
Choice of Gyro, grilled onions, melted garlic butter on warm hand-made Greek Pita or foot-long wrap, topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh iceberg lettuce, and homemade tzatziki sauce
Choice of homemade Gyro slices on warm Pita or wrap, topped with Feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, and tzatziki sauce.
Choice of Gyro slices blended with hot spices on our Greek-style hand-made 7" pita. or foot-long wrap with Grilled onions and peppers. Topped with pickled jalapeno, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce and tzatziki
Choice of gyro slices blended with hot spices served on a Greek pita OR foot-long wrap topped with Tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, chipotle sauce & tzatziki
Choice of gyro slices with hot spices served on a Greek pita or Foot-long wrap, topped with Tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, jalapeno slices, chipotle sauce & tzatziki sauce
Choice of grilled gyro on hummus spread warm Greek pita or Foot-long wrap, Topped with grilled onions, fresh tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, and tzatziki
Chicken and Beef & lamb gyro combined in one pita. Topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and homemade tzatziki sauce on a warm 7" Greek pita or foot-long wrap
HALAL CUT Lamb and beef mix Gyro on warm Greek-Style 7" pita or Foot-long wrap, Topped with Tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, and tzatziki sauce
Choice of our Gyro meat, grilled onions, grilled peppers, melted provolone, fresh tomatoes, and lettuce on warm Greek pita bread. Tzatziki yogurt sauce comes on the side.
Marinated and curry seasoned Chicken Gyro on warm Greek-Style 7" pita. Topped with Tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, and tzatziki sauce
GYRO PLATES
Delicious Premium quality Greek Lamb and Beef or Chicken gyro served on rice served with warm pita homemade tzatziki, and side salad
Choice of Gyro slices, Grilled onions, Melted garlic Butter, rice, tzatziki, a side salad and warm Greek pita.
Grilled Gyro slices, Grilled onions, Feta cheese, served on rice with warm Greek pita.homemade tzatziki, and side salad
Choice of gyro meat slices grilled with medium-hot herbs, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and hot n spicy jalapeno slices, rice, pita bread, tzatziki, and side Greek salad
Our homemade Grilled gyro slices, grilled onions, spicy hot chipotle sauce served on 3 compartment plate/container with tzatziki (yogurt cucumber dip) side salad rice and full pita bread
Choice of Grilled Gyro slices grilled onions, over rice served with tzatziki, side salad, some fries, and pita bread
(Extra size) Half chicken, half Beef & lamb blend gyro on your plate. served with rice, tzatziki, hummus and warm pita bread.
Extra meat size Halal Gyro, rice, pita bread and your choice of 2 more sides.
homemade Moussaka made from eggplant, ground beef, mashed potatoes, and Greek herbs served with pita bread, homemade tzatziki, and a side salad
BOWLS
GRILL (PLATES)
150 years old family recipe homemade Beef keftedes (4 pcs) served on rice comes with pita bread, homemade tzatziki, pickles, and side salad
Choice of Grilled Julienne cut kebab meat or grilled meatballs grilled onions, feta crumbles served on a 3 compartment plate/container with tzatziki (yogurt cucumber dip) side Greek salad rice and warm pita bread
Choice of Grilled Julienne cut kebab meat or grilled meatballs grilled onions, melted homemade garlic butter served on a 3 compartment plate/container with tzatziki (yogurt cucumber dip) side Greek salad rice and full pita bread
Choice of grilled julienne cut chicken medium-hot herbs, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, hot n spicy jalapeno slices, rice, pita bread, tzatziki, and side Greek salad
Grilled julienne cut marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, roasted red peppers and basmati rice. Served with pita bread, tzatziki and side salad
Grilled julienne cut marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, roasted red peppers and fresh lemon juice on basmati rice. Served with pita bread, tzatziki and side salad
SUPREME PLATES
Extra meat size grilled Greek gyro, Grilled onions, Greek feta crumbles, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
Extra size choice of Gyro, Grilled onions, homemade melted garlic butter, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
Extra size Gyro (beef & lamb or chicken), Grilled onions, rice, small fries, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
Extra meat size Greek Gyro, Grilled onions, roasted red peppers, house made chipotle sauce, hot spices, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
Extra meat size Gyro, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
Extra meat size Halal Gyro, rice, pita bread and your choice of 2 more sides.
Extra meat size Greek gyro (beef & lamb or chicken), Grilled onions, roasted red peppers, jalapeno slices, hot spices, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
Extra meat size homemade Greek flat meatballs. It is 150 years old family recipe. We use ground chuck steak and Greek herbs to prepare the meatballs. we grill them and serve with, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides
Extra meat size Greek gyro, Grilled onions, Greek feta crumbles, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
Extra meat size grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, grilled peppers, fresh lemon juice, rice, pita bread and your choice of 2 more sides.
Extra size grilled chicken breast, Grilled onions, roasted red peppers, jalapeno slices, hot spices, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
Extra size Grilled chicken breast, Grilled onions, homemade melted garlic butter, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
Extra size grilled chicken breast, Grilled onions, roasted red peppers, rice, pita bread and choice of 2 more sides.
Extra meat size Beef Gyro and chicken gyro, rice, pita bread, and choice of 2 more sides.
FALAFEL / VEGAN / VEGETARIAN
It is Vegan. 5 pieces of our own homemade falafel with tahini sauce, organic spring mix salad, Hummus, Homemade rice or stuffed grape leaves, pickles and pita bread
4 handmade falafel balls, topped with tzatziki Dip, feta cheese, kalamata olives, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and dill pickles
4 handmade falafel balls, served on hummus spread pita bread, topped with tahini or tzatziki sauce lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and pickle
4 handmade falafel balls, served on hummus spread pita bread, topped with tahini or tzatziki sauce lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and pickled jalapeno spices and Jimmy's hot sauce
4 Falafel balls on a Garlic spread warm pita, topped with tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, onions, spring mix, lettuce, cucumber, and pickles.
Homemade garbanzo beans falafels
4 falafel balls on lettuce served with hummus dip
FOOT LONG WRAPS
Sliced grilled steak, lettuce, salsa, cucumber, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, ranch dressing, and BBQ sauce wrapped in a 12" tortilla and served with a side of ranch
Sliced grilled steak, lettuce, salsa, cucumber, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, pickled jalapeno slices, spicy chipotle sauce, and BBQ sauce wrapped in a 12" tortilla and served with a side of Chipotle aioli
sliced chicken breast, lettuce, salsa, cucumber, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, ranch dressing, and BBQ sauce wrapped in a 12" tortilla and served with a side of ranch sauce.
sliced chicken breast, lettuce, salsa, cucumber, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, pickled jalapeno slices, spicy chipotle sauce, and BBQ sauce wrapped in a 12" tortilla and served with a side of Chipotle aioli
SIGNATURE BURGERS
5.33 Oz. Beef brisket, chuck, and short ribs blend patty or impossible patty. Melted cheese, topped with Tomatoes, red onions, dill pickles, lettuce and signature burger sauce
Grilled 1/3 lb. 100% Grass-fed ground chuck, brisket, and short ribs steak blend patty or impossible patty, double mild cheddar, fresh tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickled jalapenos, and spicy hot chipotle sauce on butter spread toasty 4,5-inch brioche bun
Grilled 1/3 Lb. ground chuck, brisket, and short ribs steak blend patty 4 Oz. thinly sliced grilled steak, Topped with cheddar & American cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, and Jimmy's signature sauce, on a butter spread toasty 4,5" brioche bun.
Grilled 1/3 Lb. ground chuck, brisket, and short ribs steak blend patty 4 Oz. thinly sliced grilled steak, Topped with cheddar & American cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, and Jimmy's signature sauce, on a butter spread toasty 4,5" brioche bun.
Grilled 1/3 Lb. ground chuck, brisket, and short ribs steak blend patty 4 Oz. beef gyro slices, Topped with cheddar & American cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, and Jimmy's signature sauce, on a butter spread toasty 4,5" brioche bun.
FRIES
Crispy and seasoned. We fry them in sunflower oil.
Lamb & Beef gyro slices served on crispy fries served with homemade tzatziki sauce
Our homemade Chicken steak gyro slices served on our crispy fries.served with homemade tzatziki
SALADS/PROTEIN SALADS
Organic Spring Mix, organic iceberg lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers Red Onions, Organic Feta Cheese, and Kalamata Olives
Your Choice of protein comes with your Mythpoint Greek salad. ( Organic spring mix, organic iceber lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives and organic feta cheese)
Organic spring Mix,organic iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and our own vinaigrette
Your Choice of protein comes with your Spring mix salad. ( Organic spring mix, organic iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions,)
Organic Spring mix, organic iceberg lettuce, Cucumber, Homemade pickled Beets , Kalamata olives in our mild house dressing
Your choice of protein served with Greens and beets salad (Organic Spring mix, organic iceberg lettuce, Cucumber, Homemade pickled Beets , Kalamata olives in our mild house dressing)
SOUP, SALAD & APPETIZERS
Authentic hans stretch Greek pita
100% Homemade. Chichi's favorite. Organic chicken, fresh lemon juice, herbs, vegetables and noodle
100% Homemade. Delicious beef, vegetables, barley, orzo and our love.
All naturel and pro-biotics
We make our own hummus. Mashed Garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, fresh garlic, & fresh lemon juice
We make our own, homemade yogurt, cucumber, dry mint, dil and garlic
vegeterian, Homemade stuffed grape leaves with special herbs and rice.
vegeterian, Homemade stuffed grape leaves with special herbs and rice (3pc.)
Homemade safron basmati rice
Tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, lettuce and house salad dressing. Your choice of soda
Tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives and Greek dressing. Your choice of soda
Organic chicken, organic vegetables, hot Greek spices, jalapeno slices, fresh lemon juice, orzo and rice. Oh My God.
Tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives and Greek dressing
Roasted eggplant, garlic, lemon juice, tahini
IMPOSSIBLE CHEESESTEAKS
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, melted American, mild cheddar, provolone cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, melted American cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread.
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, your choice of melted cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, BBQ sauce and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, your choice of melted cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, jalapeno slices, hot spices and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread.
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, your choice of melted cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, spicy hot chipotle sauce, and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread.
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, your choice of melted cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread.
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, homemade garlic sauce your choice of melted cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread.
Seasoned Impossible plant-based meat, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomatoes on an 8" toasty hoagie bread
IMPOSSIBLE GYRO (vegan-Vegetarian)
Greek gyro style seasoned impossible meat, Grilled onions, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce tzatziki sauce (vegetarian) or hummus (vegan) and french fries on the pita
(vegetarian only) Greek gyro style seasoned impossible meat on warm Pita topped with Feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, some fries on pita iceberg lettuce, and tzatziki sauce.
(VEGETARIAN ONLY) Greek gyro style seasoned impossible meat, grilled onions, garlic on warm hand made Greek Pita topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh iceberg lettuce, Some fries on pita and homemade tzatziki sauce
Greek style seasoned impossible meat blended with hot spices served on a Greek pita topped with Tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, some fries on pita, jalapeno slices, chipotle sauce & tzatziki sauce (vegetarian) or hummus spread pita (vegan)
Greek gyro style seasoned impossible meat, blend with hot spices served on a Greek pita topped with Tomatoes, onions, iceberg lettuce, some fries on pita, chipotle sauce & tzatziki sauce (vegetarian) or hummus spread pita (vegan)
BAKLAVA-SPANAKOPITA & MORE
For baklava lovers with nut allergy. It's yummy it's homemade
We make and bake our own homemade traditional baklava, filled with walnuts and love. This baklava is AWARD WINING.
OUR UNIQUE ONE. Homemade baklava made with apple slices, honey, touch of cinnamon.
2 triangle Spinach flaky pie is from Chichi's homemade appetizer. made from spinach, eggs, and feta cheese.
CHICHI'S Homemade baklava this time filled with green pistachios. once tried never forgotten.
2 spanakopita served on a plate with side tzatziki and side hummus
KID'S MYTHPOINT
5.3 Oz. our special blend patty, melted cheddar cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, dill pickles, lettuce, and house burger sauce.
Grilled Traditional Premium Beef gyro slices served on our homemade rice. served with hand-made warm greek pita & tzatziki sauce on the side
Grilled Traditional Premium chicken gyro slices served on our homemade rice. served with hand-made warm Greek pita & side tzatziki sauce
Grilled Traditional Premium Beef gyro slices served with Fries
Grilled homemade chicken breast gyro slices served on Fries
Grilled Rib-eye, grilled onion, grilled peppers, American cheese on a toasty sub.
*A-LA CARTE ORDERS
Catering & Family Meals
FAMILY & OFFICE CATERING
Choice of meat served with rice, Large Greek salad, Tzatziki and 6 pita bread
Choice of meat served with rice, Large Greek salad, Tzatziki, hummus, stuffed grape leaves and 6 pita bread
Choice of meat served with rice, Large Greek salad, Tzatziki, hummus, stuffed grape leaves and 5 pita bread
Choice of meat served with rice, Large Greek salad, Tzatziki and 5 pita bread
Choice of meat served with rice, 2 Large Greek salad, Tzatziki and 12 pita bread
Choice of meat served with rice, 2 Large Greek salad, Tzatziki, hummus, stuffed grape leaves and 12 pita bread
Drink Menu
DRINKS / BEER
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Mythpoint Bistro was opened by local Famous Chefs husband and wife team Jimmy and Chichi in Westlake Village in 2017. Serving homemade recipes from Greek Islands & Macedonia as well as Rib-eye Cheese steaks. At Mythpoint Gyro & Cheesesteak Heaven, we only use the kind of ingredients your grandmas would have in their own kitchen. Nothing is frozen, artificial, or refined. We think food should be made of food as in the old days – We don’t like thickeners, preservatives, coloring, flavorings, and other additives. But we use spices and tastes coming from our family heritage and land. We are passionate about nutrient-dense, natural food that tastes good and makes us feel great. THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT WE SERVE AT MYTHPOINT BISTRO.
