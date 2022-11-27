Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Uno Dos Tacos-Denham Springs

440 Reviews

$$

123 Rushing Rd W

Denham Springs, LA 70726

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Wrap
Egg & Sausage Burrito
Two Tacos

Two Tacos

Two Tacos

$6.59

`Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$8.95

`Burrito Wrap

Burrito Wrap

$8.95

`Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$8.95

Nachos

Nachos

$9.95

`Salads

Salads

$8.95

Extras

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Chips & Gauc

$7.99

Salsa

$2.25

4oz Queso

$2.75

8oz Queso

$4.99

Chips

$2.25

Side Tortillas

$1.25

Olives

$0.79

Sour Cream

$0.75

Cheese

$2.00

Jalapenos

$0.79

Beans

$1.95

Rice

$1.95

Guac ( 1 ) Scoop

$2.25

Guac ( 2 ) Scoops

$4.00

Mushrooms

$3.25

Pico de Gallo

$1.29

Fries

$3.99

Side Tomatoes

$1.00

Grilled Bell Peppers

$1.00

Grilled onions

$0.79

3 Birria tacos

$12.99

Cheese And Jalapeño Nacho

$8.99

8oz Gbeef

$7.99

8 OZ Chicken

$9.99

8 Oz Steak

$10.99

Side Grilled Veggies

$4.59

Faj Ckn Strip

$2.00

Faj Beef Strip

$2.00

2oz BBQ Sauce

$1.00

`Kids

Kid Taco Plate

$7.99

Kid Quesadillas

$7.99

Open Food

`Desserts

King Size Churro

$3.75

Sweet Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

`Beverages

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.79
Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$2.79
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.79
Sprite

Sprite

$2.79
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79
Dr pepper

Dr pepper

$2.79
Red Cream Soda

Red Cream Soda

$2.79
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.79
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.79
Unsweetend Tea

Unsweetend Tea

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

SM Coffee

$1.89

M Coffee

$2.19

LG Coffee

$2.59

Bottle Drinks

$3.59

Cup Ice/Water

$0.29

Tacos

Egg Taco

$1.99

Egg & Chz Taco

$2.99

Egg & Bacon Taco

$3.99

Egg & Chorizo Taco

$3.99

Egg & Sausage Taco

$3.99

Egg & Brisket Taco

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Burritos

Egg Burrito

$2.99

Egg & Chz Burrito

$3.99

Egg & Bacon Burrito

$5.99

Egg & Chorizo Burrito

$5.99

Egg & Sausage Burrito

$5.99

Egg & Beef Brisket Burrito

$6.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Egg & Steak Burrito

$8.95

Bowl

Egg Bowl

$3.99

Egg & Chz Bowl

$5.99

Egg & Bacon Bowl

$7.95

Egg & Chorizo Bowl

$7.95

Egg & Sausage Bowl

$7.95

Egg & Beef Brisket Bowl

$8.95

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Plate

Egg Plate

$5.99

Egg & Chz Plate

$6.99

Egg & Bacon Plate

$7.99

Egg & Chorizo Plate

$7.99

Egg & Sausage Plate

$7.99

Egg&Beef Brisket

$8.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 Rushing Rd W, Denham Springs, LA 70726

Directions

