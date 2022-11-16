My Yard Live
308 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Backyard grub, beer, drinks and good times reimagined! The “My Yard Live” experience brings together all the elements of a community center, park, upscale beer garden / brewery, diverse eatery, and a one of a kind live entertainment and event venue. For the young, or young at heart, MYL combines the comforts of your own fantasy backyard with the convenience of a brewery and restaurant. Situated in an indoor – outdoor, park-like setting, MYL will offer a variety of activities for all ages.
Location
288 Rancheros Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069
