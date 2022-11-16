Restaurant header imageView gallery

My Yard Live

308 Reviews

$$

288 Rancheros Dr

San Marcos, CA 92069

BEER-BQ BACON BURGER
3 CHEESE MAC & CHEESE
OG CHICKEN BACON RANCH

TODAY'S HITS

Awesome Employee favorites to help sway your decision.

AVGOLEMONO SOUP

$10.00

SLOW COOKED CHICKEN BREAST+ FRESH LEMON+ RICE+ CELERY+ CARROTS+ CHICKEN STOCK+ TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO+ SIDE OF NAAN BREAD (Soup Contains Egg)

$18.00

GRILLED BLACKENED CHICKEN+ MIXED FIELD GREENS+ CRUMBLED QUESO FRESCO+ HOUSE CANDIED WALNUTS+ DRIED CRANBERRIES+CHERRY TOMATOES SHAVED CARROTS+ RED ONION+ SCRATCH MADE ITALIAN DRESSING

$13.00

PEDRO'S HOUSE SMOKED YUCATAN MARINATED PORK SHOULDER+ MEXICAN WHITE VEGGIE RICE+ PICKLED ONION+ HABANERO SLAW (SPICY) +PICO+ SIDE OF SALSA BORRACHA+ HOUSE MADE TORTILLA CHIPS

$17.00

HOUSE SMOKED TURKEY+ HOUSE SMOKED HAM + BLACK PEPPER SUGAR BACON + ICEBERG + MIXED GREENS+ TOMATO + AVO + GARLIC MAYO+ ROLLED IN A WRAP+ FRENCH FRIES

$10.00

MASSIVE-SCRATCH MADE CARROT CAKE+ HOUSE WHIPPED-CREAM CHEESE FROSTING+ CARAMEL DRIZZLE+ CHOPPED PECANS (CONTAINS NUTS)+ ICE CREAM (VERY SHAREABLE)

MEGA MUNCHIES

$8.00

CORN+ LIME AIOLI+ FLAMING HOT CHEETO DUST

$11.00

SMOKED & LIGHTLY FIRED + LOTS OF SHAVED ROMANO + CROUTON DUST + HORSERADISH PICKLE REMOULADE

$12.75
$15.00

HOUSE SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS TOSSED IN + BEER-BQ+DRY RUB + BUFFALO+ HONEY MUSTARD OR ALABAMA WHITE BBQ+ RANCH+ CELERY+ CARROTS

$13.00

PICO + CHEDDAR+ JALAPENOS + CREMA + GUAC + THREE CHEESE SAUCE.

$20.00

5OZ BEER-AKI AHI + CUCUMBER + PICKLED ONIONS + AVO + DYNAMITE SAUCE + WONTON CHIPS

$11.00

HOUSE 3 CHEESE SAUCE + BLACK PEPPER SUGAR BACON + CREMA + CHIVES

GREENS & BOWLS

$18.00

GRILLED BLACKENED CHICKEN+ MIXED FIELD GREENS+ CRUMBLED QUESO FRESCO+ HOUSE CANDIED WALNUTS+ DRIED CRANBERRIES+CHERRY TOMATOES SHAVED CARROTS+ RED ONION+ SCRATCH MADE ITALIAN DRESSING

$15.00

MIXED FIELD GREENS + HARD BOILED EGG + CROUTONS + WATERMELON RADISH + CAJUN FRIED CHICKPEAS + SUNFLOWER SEEDS + ENGLISH CUCUMBER + CHERRY TOMATO + TOSSED IN HOUSE RANCH

FEATURED PLATES

BYO MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

YOU CALL THE SHOTS! HOUSE MADE 3 CHEESE SAUCE+CAVATAPPI PASTA+A WHOLE-LOTTA OPTIONS

FISH & CHIPS

$21.50

3/4 LBS. HOUSE BEER BATTERED COD+ HOUSE FRIES + SLAW + HOUSMADE TARTER

$17.00

PEDRO'S HOUSE SMOKED YUCATAN MARINATED PORK SHOULDER+ MEXICAN WHITE VEGGIE RICE+ PICKLED ONION+ HABANERO SLAW (SPICY) +PICO+ SIDE OF SALSA BORRACHA+ HOUSE MADE TORTILLA CHIPS

$17.00

SMOKED & FRIED CAULIFLOWER + TOSSED IN POMADORO SAUCE + SHAVED ROMANO+ CROUTON DUST + FRIED BASIL+ SIDE SALAD + GRILLED NAAN

EPIC SANDOS

$18.50

1/2 LB PRIME DRY-AGED BEEF + BACON + BEER-BQ + AGED CHEDDAR + ICEBERG + TOMATO + ONION STRINGS+ FRENCH FRIES

$16.50

1/2 LB PRIME DRY-AGED BEEF + AGED CHEDDAR + PICKLES + ICEBERG + TOMATO + ONION + HOUSE SPREAD+ FRENCH FRIES

$18.00

PRESSED TORTA W/ HOUSE SMOKED TAVERN HAM & YUCATAN PORK+SWISS+DRUNK MUSTARD+HOUSE PICKLES+FRIES.

$18.00

6OZ CRISPY CHICKEN BREAST + ICEBERG + TOMATO + PEPPER JACK + SUGAR BLACK PEPPER BACON + CANDY PICKLED JALAPENOS + RANCH+ FRENCH FRIES

$18.00

1/2 LBS. HOUSE SMOKED PASTRAMI + SWISS + BEER KRAUT + RUSSIAN DRESSING + MARBLE RYE+ FRENCH FRIES

$17.00

HOUSE SMOKED TURKEY+ HOUSE SMOKED HAM + BLACK PEPPER SUGAR BACON + ICEBERG + MIXED GREENS+ TOMATO + AVO + GARLIC MAYO+ ROLLED IN A WRAP+ FRENCH FRIES

AHI POKE CRUNCH WRAP

$20.50

Avo + Honey spiced peanuts + Crunchies + Napa cabbage + Cucumber + Carrots + Ginger garlic dressing + Dynamite sauce (contains peanuts)+ French Fries

LIL' BIGS

Reserved for Lil' Bigs 10 and under. Served with French fries or broccoli.

$9.00

AMERICAN CHEESE + SIDE

$8.00

LIL' BIGS FRIENDLY VERSION!

$9.00

LIL' BIGS FAVORITE!

$8.00

PASTA + SAUCE + CHEESE

SIDES

All Our Sides Are Homemade and Are flourishing and legitimate in size.
$5.00

HOUSEMADE CHIPS + HOUSEMADE SALSA BORRACHA MADE WITH OUR HOUSE BEER! (GUACAMOLE ADD $3)

$8.00

3 CHEESY GOODNESS+CAVATAPPI PASTA+BREAD CRUMB TOPPING+CHIVES

$7.00

SERVES 2 PEOPLE.

$2.00

$5.00

MIXED GREENS+ CARROTS+ CUCUMBERS+ TOMATOES+ RANCH

$2.50

$4.00

$2.00

$0.75

$1.00

$0.50

$0.50

$1.50

$1.00

$1.50

$0.50

$0.50Out of stock

$0.75

$0.50

$0.50

$0.50

$0.50

$0.50

$0.50

$0.50

$0.50

$2.00

$0.75

SWEETS

$10.00

MASSIVE-SCRATCH MADE CARROT CAKE+ HOUSE WHIPPED-CREAM CHEESE FROSTING+ CARAMEL DRIZZLE+ CHOPPED PECANS (CONTAINS NUTS)+ ICE CREAM (VERY SHAREABLE)

$10.00

CARAMEL FILLED + CINNAMON SUGAR DUST + CHOCOLATE DIPPING SAUCE

$8.00

MERCHANDISE

Head to https://www.myyardlive.com/swag for the most up to date inventory of all your favorite My Yard Live Beer Co. merchandise including hoodies, hats, tees, onesies, dog stuff, pint glasses and more!

Head to https://www.myyardlive.com/swag for the most up to date inventory of all your favorite My Yard Live Beer Co. merchandise including hoodies, hats, tees, onesies, dog stuff, pint glasses and more!

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Backyard grub, beer, drinks and good times reimagined! The “My Yard Live” experience brings together all the elements of a community center, park, upscale beer garden / brewery, diverse eatery, and a one of a kind live entertainment and event venue. For the young, or young at heart, MYL combines the comforts of your own fantasy backyard with the convenience of a brewery and restaurant. Situated in an indoor – outdoor, park-like setting, MYL will offer a variety of activities for all ages.

288 Rancheros Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069

