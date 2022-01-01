N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar 1400 Hi Line Dr 116

N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar imageView gallery

N'awlins Seafood & Sports Bar

No reviews yet

1400 Hi Line Dr 116

Dallas, TX 75207

Order Again

Starters

Oysters On The Half Shell

Oysters Nawlins

Lafayette Boudin

$14.00

Crawfish Bread Dip

$12.00

Cajun Wings

$15.00

Canal Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00Out of stock

Madison Mushrooms

$13.00

Greens & Gumbos

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo

$8.00+Out of stock

Louisiana Seafood Gumbo

$9.00+

Green Gumbo

$8.00+

House Salad

$7.00

BLT Wedge

$9.00Out of stock

N'awlins Signatures

2nd Line Salmon

$28.00

Annie Lee's Catfish

$26.00

Rosie Lee's Redfish

$31.00

Willie Mae's Blackened Ribeye

$40.00

The Boot Burger

$15.00

City Classics

Jazzy Jambalaya

$21.00

Creole Crawfish Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Crescent City Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Pastalaya

$21.00

Asparagus Pastalaya

$18.00

Cajun Salmon Pasta

$28.00

Po'Boys & Baskets

Catfish Basket

$17.00

Shrimp Basket

$19.00

Cajun Chicken Tender Basket

$16.00

N'awlins Po' Boy

Platters

Monroe Platter

$38.00

N'awlins Full Catch

$55.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Catfish Nuggets

$8.00

Kids 2 Side Platter

$8.00

Treats

Voodoo Brownie

$9.00

Beignets

$9.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Sides / Extras

Broccoli

$7.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Dirty Rice

$8.00

Red Beans & Rice

$8.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.00

N'awlins Grits

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Side of Fried Catfish

$10.00

Side of Shrimp

$9.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side of Bread (3)

$2.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Corn on the Cob

$1.25

Potatoes (3)

$3.00

Sausage (3)

$2.50

Cornbread (2)

$1.50

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Stawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Water

Gingerale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Tonic

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Signature Drinks

Bad Juju

$15.00Out of stock

Bayou Paloma

$10.00

Big Tex Sangria

$11.00

Blackberry Boot

$10.00

Bourbon Street Tea

$18.00

French 75

$13.00

HooDoo Magik

$25.00

La’Tex

$15.00

Mardi Gras

$25.00

Mockingbird

$13.00

N.O. Gimlet

$12.00

N’awlins Lemon Drop

$11.00

Oak Cliff

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pontchartrain

$25.00

Sazerac

$13.00

The Hurricane

$15.00

Triple D Margarita

$15.00

West Bank

$13.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$9.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Apple

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$12.00

Colorado High Hemp

$9.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Monopalowa Potato Vodka

$9.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Stoli Elit

$18.00

Titos

$11.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Botanist

$13.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$10.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Malibu

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Passion Fruit Rum

$10.00

Myers Dark Rum

$10.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

1800 Gold

$9.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

1942

$25.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Casamigos Rep

$13.00

Clasa Azul

$25.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.00Out of stock

Mezcal Casamigos

$16.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Ghost Tequila

$10.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.00

Teremana Reposado

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

E&J Brandy

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Buchanan's 12

$11.00

1738

$20.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

D'uesse

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Louis XIII

$350.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Remy Martin

$13.00

Macallan 18

$18.00Out of stock

Amaretto

$7.00

Apple Pucker

$7.00

Baileys

$9.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Chambord

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Goldschlager

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Midori

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Rumplemintz

$9.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Watermellon Pucker

$7.00

Cocktails

Adios MF

$15.00

Amaretto sour

$6.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$6.00

French Connection

$15.00

Frozen Drink

$13.00

Frozen Mango

$15.00Out of stock

Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Peach Belini

$15.00

Frozen Prickly Pear

$15.00Out of stock

Green Tea

$5.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Moscato Lemonade

$9.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

$5 Hurricane

$5.00Out of stock

Beer

Abita Purple Haze Bottle

$6.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Corona Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Dos XX Bottle

$6.00

Guinness Bottle

$6.00

Heineken Bottle

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA Bottle

$6.00

Love Street Bottle

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$6.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Bottle

$6.00

O'Douls Bottle

$6.00

Pacifica Bottle

$6.00

Pantera Golden Ale Bottle

$6.00

Sam Adams Bottle

$6.00

Shiner Bock Bottle

$6.00

Stella Bottle

$6.00

Truly Straw Lemonade Seltzer Bottle

$6.00

Modelo Negro Bottle

$6.00

Abita Purple Haze Draft

$7.00

Blood & Honey Draft

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

$6.00

Community Mosaic IPA Draft

$7.00

Coors Light Draft

$6.00

Dallas Blonde Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Deep Ellum Draft

$7.00

Dos XX Draft

$7.00

Lone Star Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra Draft

$7.00

Miller Lite Draft

$6.00

Modelo Esp Draft

$7.00

Stella Draft

$7.00

TX Lager Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Firestone 805

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

GLS Diamonds Malbec

$14.00

GLS Perlita Malbec-Syrah

$12.00

GLS Brutocao Cab Sauv.

$17.00

GLS Bliss Cab Sauv.

$12.00

GLS Bliss Merlot

$10.00

GLS Liberation Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS Conde De Velazquez Sweet Merlot

$9.00

BTL Diamonds Malbec

$50.00

BTL Perlita Malbec-Syrah

$40.00

BTL Brutocao Cab Sauv.

$50.00

BTL Bliss Cab Sauv.

$37.00

BTL Bliss Merlot

$37.00

BTL Liberation Pinot Noir

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Conde De Velazquez Sweet Merlot

$37.00

GLS Taft St. Chardonnay

$17.00Out of stock

GLS Liberation Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Monte Campo Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

GLS Noble House Riesling

$11.00

GLS Castello Moscato

$10.00

GLS Puroandes Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

BTL Taft St. Chardonnay

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Liberation Chardonnay

$37.00

BTL Monte Campo Pinot Grigio

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Noble House Riesling

$37.00Out of stock

BTL Castello Moscato

$35.00

BTL Puroandes Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

GLS La Versant Grenache Rose

$12.00

GLS Conde De Velazquez Moscato Rose

$10.00

GLS Canyon Oaks White Zin

$8.00

BTL La Versant Grenache Rose

$37.00

BTL Conde De Velazquez Moscato Rose

$37.00

BTL Canyon Oaks White Zin

$25.00Out of stock

GLS House Champagne

$8.00

BTL House Champagne

$75.00

Bottle Service

Louis XIII Bottle

$6,500.00

D’usse Bottle

$338.00

Remy Martin VSOP Bottle

$380.00

Hennessy VS Bottle

$295.00

Clase Azul Bottle

$600.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle

$600.00

Casamigos Bottle

$338.00

Casamigos Rep Bottle

$338.00

Don Julio Rep Bottle

$338.00Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo Bottle

$380.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco Bottle

$253.00

Patron Silver Bottle

$317.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$253.00

Ciroc Bottle

$211.00

Kettle One Bottle

$253.00Out of stock

Titos Bottle

$211.00

Crown Royal Bottle

$295.00

Crown Royal Apple Bottle

$295.00

Buchanan's 12 Yr Bottle

$253.00

Ace of Spades

$633.00

Dom Perignon

$506.50

Perrier Jouet

$211.00Out of stock

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$295.00

Moet Imperial

$211.00Out of stock

House Champagne Bottle

$84.00Out of stock

Ace of Spades Rose

$844.00Out of stock

Dom Perignon Rose

$760.00Out of stock

Perrier Jouet Rose

$211.00

Veuve Clicquot

$253.00

Moet Nectar Imperial Rose

$211.00

Belaire Rose

$169.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
If you can't go to New Orleans, we're bringing N'awlins to you!

1400 Hi Line Dr 116, Dallas, TX 75207

