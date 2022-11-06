Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

N'ice Cream Playa Vista

229 Reviews

$

12746 W Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90094

Order Again

Popular Items

Large
Medium
Small

Create Your Own

Small

Small

$5.49

Choose up to Two Flavors

Medium

Medium

$6.29

Choose up to Three Flavors

Large

Large

$6.99

Choose up to Four Flavors

X Large

$7.99

Ice Cream Tacos

Create Your Own Ice Cream Taco

Create Your Own Ice Cream Taco

$5.49

Choose up to Two Flavors + toppings 75 cents each - Get creative!

The Classic Taco

The Classic Taco

$6.49

Vanilla, Chocolate or Swirl Mix topped with Rainbow Sprinkles!

The Cookie Monster Taco

The Cookie Monster Taco

$6.49

Horchata Yogilato topped with Oreos, Cookie Dough and drizzled with Hot Fudge Sauce!

The Tropical Taco (VEGAN)

The Tropical Taco (VEGAN)

$6.49

Piña Colada Frozen Yogurt topped with chopped Pineapple, Coconut Shavings and Boba! (VEGAN)

Create Your Own Cookie Split

Choose 3 flavors and 3 Toppings - includes two Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cookie Split

Cookie Split

$8.49

Choose Three Flavors and Three Toppings - Comes with Two Chocolate Chip Cookies

Milkshakes

Custom Milkshake

Custom Milkshake

$7.99

Choose up to Two flavors, blended with milk + toppings at 75 cents each (ask to exclude whip and cherry if preferred)

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Cookies & Cream Milkshake

$7.99

Vanilla Custard blended with Oreo's, topped with Whipped Cream, Oreo Crumbles and a Cherry!

Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake

Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake

$7.99

Vanilla Custard blended with Cheesecake Bites and Strawberries topped with Graham Cracker Crumbs, Whipped Cream, Cheesecake Bites and Strawberries!

Triple Chocolate Milkshake

Triple Chocolate Milkshake

$7.99

Chocolate Custard blended with Brownie Bites and Chocolate Drizzle topped with Whipped Cream, Brownie Bites and a Cherry!

Ice Cream Bar

Vanilla with Peanuts

Vanilla with Peanuts

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream Bar dipped in Hard-shell Chocolate topped with Peanuts

Vanilla with Sprinkles

Vanilla with Sprinkles

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream Bar dipped in Hard-shell Chocolate Sauce topped with Rainbow Sprinkles

Create Your Own Ice Cream Cone

Ice Cream Cone

Ice Cream Cone

$6.49Out of stock

Choose up to Two Flavors

Combinations

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$7.79+

Horchata Yogilato with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Caramel Sauce

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$7.79+

Salted Caramel Gelato with Sweetened Condense Milk, White Chocolate Chips and Almonds

Milly Vanilly

Milly Vanilly

$7.79+

Vanilla Custard with Chocolate Chips, White Chocolate Chips and Hard-shell Chocolate Sauce

Piñalotta (VEGAN)

Piñalotta (VEGAN)

$7.79+

Piña Colada Coconut Milk Yogurt with Chamoy, Tajin, Tamarindo stick, and Pineapple Chunks

Rocky Road Vista

Rocky Road Vista

$7.79+

Chocolate Custard with Peanuts, Brownies and Marshmallow Sauce

Strawberry Bliss

Strawberry Bliss

$7.79+

Southern Strawberry Yogurt with Strawberries, Granola and Mochi

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.79+

Vanilla Custard with Fresh Strawberries, Graham Cracker Crumbs and Cheesecake Bites

The Terminator

The Terminator

$7.79+

Chocolate and Vanilla Custard Swirl with Heath Bar, Almonds, Caramel Sauce, and Hard-shell Chocolate Sauce

Triple Chocolate

Triple Chocolate

$7.79+

Chocolate Custard with Chocolate Chips and Hard-shell Chocolate Sauce

Soda

12 oz. Mexican Coke

12 oz. Mexican Coke

$2.49

Sweetened with real cane sugar!

Water / Sparkling Water

8 oz. Bottled Water
$1.29

8 oz. Bottled Water

$1.29
16 oz. Voss Water

16 oz. Voss Water

$2.99Out of stock

VOSS premium water bottled at an artesian source in the pristine wilderness of Southern Norway

11.15 oz. Perrier (small)

11.15 oz. Perrier (small)

$2.49

Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

16.9 oz. Perrier (large)

16.9 oz. Perrier (large)

$2.99Out of stock

Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

25.3 oz. Perrier (xlarge)

25.3 oz. Perrier (xlarge)

$3.99

Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

Chocolate Chip Cookie's

Chocolate Chip Cookie 2oz
$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie 2oz

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Gelato, Sorbet, and Frozen Yogurt Soft Serve!

Location

12746 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90094

Directions

