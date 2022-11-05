  • Home
N7 Kream Lab Nitrogen Ice Cream Lounge 111 Fairview Rd

No reviews yet

111 Fairview Rd

Ellenwood, GA 30294

Signature Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$5.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream + Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Dirty Worm

$5.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream Base + Oreo Cookie + Gummy Worms

Biscoff Crunch

$5.25+

Vanilla + Lotus Biscoff Butter Ice Cream + Biscoff Cookie

Mint Chip

$5.25+

Creme de Menthe Ice Cream + Chocolate Chips

Ol' Dirty Brownie ODB

$5.25+

Chocolate Ice Cream + Brownie Bites + Oreo Cookie

Stay Woke

$5.25+

Coffee + Irish Cream Ice Cream + Ferrero Rocher + Condensed Milk Drizzle

Banana Foster

$5.25+

Banana + Brown Sugar Ice Cream + Nilla Wfers

Salted Caramel Pecan

$5.25+

Caramel Ice Cream + Pecan + Salted Caramel Swirl

GW Carver Peanut Butter Smash

$5.25+

Banana + Peanut Butter Ice Cream, Lotus Biscoff Cookie, Sundae Nuts, Strawberry Swirl

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.25+

Strawberry Ice Cream + NY Cheesecake

Ferrero Rocher

$5.25+

Nutella Ice Cream + Ferrero Rocher

Coconut Almond Chip

$5.25+

Coconut + Almond Roca Ice Cream, Chocolate Chips, Coconut Shavings, Chocolate Swirl

Strawberry Oreo

$5.25+

Strawberry Ice Cream + Oreo Cookie

Salted Caramel Pretzel

$5.25+

Salted Caramel Ice Cream + Salted Pretzel

Formulate-Your-Own Ice Cream

Formulate-Your-Own Ice Cream

$5.25+

Don't see your flavor of choice? No problem, build-your-own ice cream. Choose a base, flavor and add as many mix-ins/toppings as you'd like.

Lattes

Build-Your-Own Latte, 12 oz

$3.50

Premium Nespresso full-bodied Ristretto espresso, steamed milk, with a thin layer of frothed milk on top.

Mochas

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.85

Smoothies

Smoothie

$6.95

Choose a fruit blend, liquid base and enjoy!!

Nitro Puffs

Nitro Puffs

$7.00

Nitrogato

Nitrogato

$6.95

Our remix of the italian dessert- premium espresso poured over our made-to-order vanilla ice cream

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

THE first liquid nitrogen ice cream shop in Henry county, Georgia. Our mission is to create a space with the energy to strengthen bonds between families and be the Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 Fairview Rd, Ellenwood, GA 30294

Directions

