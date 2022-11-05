N7 Kream Lab Nitrogen Ice Cream Lounge 111 Fairview Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
THE first liquid nitrogen ice cream shop in Henry county, Georgia. Our mission is to create a space with the energy to strengthen bonds between families and be the Come in and enjoy!
Location
111 Fairview Rd, Ellenwood, GA 30294
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FoodGazms - 6550 Mt. Zion blvd Suite 101
No Reviews
6550 Mt. Zion blvd Suite 101 Morrow, GA 30260
View restaurant