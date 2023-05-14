Na-cho Bizness
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to our local food truck! We serve the north shore area with the freshest ingrediants to satisfy your tex mex cravings! We offer nachos, burritos, burrito bowls, and tacos along with some other great sides! Can’t wait to see you!
Location
90 Hays Cir, Silver Bay, MN 55614
Gallery
More near Silver Bay