Na-cho Bizness

Main Menu

Nacho Daddy

$12.00

Cilantro lime rice, Black beans, Carnitas Pork, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, Roasted Red HOT salsa, and guacamole in a burrito or bowl.

Nacho Mama

$12.00

Cilantro lime rice, Black Beans, Carnitas pork, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn, Lettuce, Sour Cream and Guacamole in a burrito or burrito bowl.

Nacho Cousins

$12.00

Fresh nacho chips, Shredded carnitas chicken, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Guacamole.

Moose

$17.00

The Moose is our largest bowl ( it doesn’t fit in a shell) Cilantro lime rice, Black beans, your choice of DOUBLE meat, Queso, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn, Roasted red HOT salsa, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Guacamole.

Nacho

$10.00

Build your own nachos! Fresh made corn tortilla chips topped with all your favorite toppings!

Burrito

$10.00

Build your own burrito- fill your 12 inch flour tortilla with all your favorite fillings.

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Build your own burrito bowl- layer all your favorite fillings in a bowl! No tortilla shell for carb and gluten free friends.

Taco

$10.00

Two 6 inch flour tortillas with all the fillings or toppings your would like.

Chimichanga

$12.00

Deep fried flour tortilla with your choice of meat served on lettuce smothered with Queso, topped with Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.

Chips and side

$5.00

Bag of fresh made corn tortilla chips and your choice of a side for dipping.

Queso

$1.50

Mild Queso Cheese

Guacamole

$1.50

Side of Guacamole

Churro

$5.00

Two 10 inch cinnamon sugar churros

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Deep fried Ice cream served on cinnamon sugar chips with your choice of chocolate or honey topping.

Double Meat

$5.00

Double meat on any item

Extra Sides

$1.25

Extra side of our fresh salsas or toppings

*Drinks (Copy)

Drinks

$3.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to our local food truck! We serve the north shore area with the freshest ingrediants to satisfy your tex mex cravings! We offer nachos, burritos, burrito bowls, and tacos along with some other great sides! Can’t wait to see you!

Location

90 Hays Cir, Silver Bay, MN 55614

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

