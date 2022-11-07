Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Asian Fusion

Na Na's Kitchen

71 Reviews

$$

301 Visitacion Ave

Brisbane, CA 94005

Order Again

Popular Items

Green Onion Pancake
Fried Rice
Fried Won Ton (8)

Appetizer

Steam BBQ Pork Bun (2)

$4.95

Green Onion Pancake

$4.95

Vegetarian Spring Roll (4)

$5.95

Cucumber Salad

$6.75

Vegetarian Pot Sticker (6)

$6.75

Fried Won Ton (8)

$8.75

Crab Cheese Puff (6)

$7.95

Spicy Won Ton (8)

$8.75

Pot Sticker (6)

$7.95

Shrimp Dumpling (5)

$7.95

Pork Shui Mai (5)

$7.95

Salt & Pepper Chicken Wing (6)

$9.25

Sweet & Chili Chicken Wing (6)

$9.25

Beef Pancake Roll

$9.25

Deep Fried Prawns (6)

$8.25

Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$10.25

Egg Drop Soup

$9.25

Chicken Corn Soup

$10.75

Won Ton Soup

$10.95

Wor Won Ton Soup

$11.95

Sizzling Rice Soup

$11.75

West Lake Soup

$11.75

Parsley Fish Filet Soup

$11.75

Preserved Vegetable Fish Filet Soup

$11.75

Sizzling Iron Pan

Sizzling Iron Pan Tofu

$11.25

Sizzling Iron Pan Eggplant

$11.25

Sizzling Iron Pan Chicken

$11.95

Sizzling Iron Pan Beef

$12.95

Sizzling Iron Pan Lamb

$14.95

Sizzling Iron Pan Squid

$14.95

Sizzling Iron Pan Prawns

$14.95

Tofu & Egg

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$10.75

Ma Po Tofu

$10.75

Sweet & Sour Tofu

$10.75

Kung Pao Tofu

$10.75

Braised Tofu

$10.75

Egg Fu Yong

$10.95

Vegetable

Vegetable Delight

$10.75

Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce

$10.75

Braised String Bean

$10.75

Mu Shu Vegetable

$11.25

Bok Cho w/ Black Mushroom

$11.95

Seasonal Greens

Braised Eggplant Clay Pot

$10.75

Noodle Soup

Spicy & Sour Clear Noodle Soup

$10.95

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$10.95

Shredded Pork w/ Pickle Vege Noodle Soup

$10.95

Special Pork Noodle Soup

$10.95

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$11.55

Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$11.95

Spicy Seafood Noodle Soup

$11.95

Lamb w/ Preserved Vege Noodle Soup

$11.95

Chow Mein/Chow Fun/Fried Rice

Ja Jiang Mein

$10.75

Dan Dan Noodle

$11.25

Singapore Style Noodle

$11.25

Tomato Chow Mein

$10.95

Pan Fried Noodle

$12.95

Chow Mein

$9.25

Chow Fun

$9.25

Fried Rice

$9.25

Yang Zhou Fried Rice

$11.25

Salted Fish & Chicken Fried Rice

$11.25

Tomato Chow Fun

$10.95

Seafood

Sweet & Sour Fish Filet

$13.95

Spicy Fish Filet w/ Tofu

$13.95

Fish Filet w/ Eggplant

$13.95

Fish Filet w/ Bok Cho

$13.95

Fish Filet w/ Vegetable

$13.95

Stir Fried Fish Filet

$13.95

Fish Filet w/ Black Bean Sauce

$13.95

Salt & Pepper Fish Filet

$13.95

Spicy Boiled Fish Filet

$14.95

Mu Shu Prawns

$13.95

Kung Pao Prawns

$13.95

Sweet & Sour Prawns

$13.95

Prawns w/ Broccoli

$13.95

Prawns w/ String Bean

$13.95

Prawns w/ Vegetable

$13.95

Prawns w/ Tofu

$13.95

Prawns w/ Black Bean Sauce

$13.95

Prawns w/ Lobster Sauce

$13.95

Salt & Pepper Prawns

$13.95

Prawns w/ Snow Pea

$13.95

Prawns Clay Pot

$13.95

Salt & Pepper Squid

$14.95

Salted Egg Golden Sand Prawns

$15.95

Walnut Prawns

$14.95

Seafood Tofu Clay Pot

$13.95

Clams w/ Black Bean Sauce

$13.95

Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork

$10.95

Shredded Pork w/ Bean Curd

$10.95

Shredded Pork w/ Garlic Sauce

$10.95

Shredded Pork w/ Jalapeno

$11.25

Salt & Pepper Pork Chop

$11.25

Twice Cooked Pork

$11.95

Mu Shu Pork

$11.95

Peking Sparerib

$11.95

Mince Pork w/ Sour Bean

$11.95

Lamb

Mongolian Lamb

$14.95

Cumin Lamb

$14.95

Ginger Lamb

$14.95

Spicy Boiled Lamb

$15.95

Chicken

Sweet & Spicy Garlic Chicken

$10.95

General Tso’s Chicken

$10.95

Cashew Chicken

$10.95

Garlic Chicken

$10.95

Sesame Chicken

$10.95

Lemon Chicken

$10.95

Orange Chicken

$10.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$10.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.95

Mongolian Chicken

$10.95

String Bean Chicken

$10.95

Eggplant Chicken

$10.95

Vegetable Chicken

$10.95

Broccoli Chicken

$10.95

Black Bean Sauce Chicken

$10.95

Spicy Chicken

$11.25

Spicy Chili Chicken

$11.95

Mu Shu Chicken

$11.95

Snow Pea Chicken

$12.95

Beef

Beef w/ Bok Cho

$11.95

Beef w/ Vegetable

$11.95

Beef w/ Broccoli

$11.95

Beef w/ Jalapeno

$11.95

Beef w/ String Bean

$11.95

Beef w/ Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

Curry Beef

$11.95

Kung Pao Beef

$11.95

Mongolian Beef

$11.95

Black Pepper Beef

$11.95

Beef w/ Tofu

$11.95

Mu Shu Beef

$12.25

Tomato Beef

$11.95

Beef w/ Mushroom

$12.95

Ginger Beef

$11.95

Snow Pea Beef

$12.95

Cumin Beef

$12.95

Sesame Beef

$12.95

Orange Beef

$12.95

Beef Stew Clay Pot

$13.95

Spicy Boiled Beef

$13.95

Rice

White Rice

$2.25

Brown Rice

$2.50

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.95

Snapple - Mango

$2.95

Snapple - Peach Tea

$2.95

Snapple - Strawberry Kiwi

$2.95

Sunkist

$2.00
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 Visitacion Ave, Brisbane, CA 94005

Directions

