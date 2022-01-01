Restaurant header imageView gallery

NaaMo Thai Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

209 Applegarth Road

Suite 1

Monroe Township, NJ 08831

Pad Thai (GF) (VG)

Appetizers

Thai Spring Rolls (VG)

$7.95

Fried spring rolls stuffed with glass noodles and mixed vegetables served with sweet peach sauce.

Thai Chicken Wings

$8.95

With 5 lightly breaded wings tossed in a sweet and sour sauce with a touch of Sriracha and soy reduction, served with a side of house salad.

Chicken Sate

$8.50

Grilled marinated chicken on a skewer, served with peanuts sauce.

Steamed Ravioli

$8.50

Steamed ravioli stuffed with shrimps, fresh crabmeat, and herbs, served with house dipping sauce.

Ravioli Fritter

$8.50

Fried ravioli stuffed with shrimp, fresh crabmeat and herbs, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Sweet Potato Curry Puff

$8.50

Baked puff pastry stuffed with sweet potatoes, Idaho potatoes, carrots, red onions and curry powder.

Fried Shrimp & Calamari (Spicy)

$9.75

Lightly breaded fried shrimp and calamari tossed with house tamarind dressing sauce.

Tofu Fritter (GF) (VG)

$7.95

Fried soft tofu, served with sweet peach sauce and ground peanuts.

Crab Rangoon

$8.75

A mixture of imitation crab, cream cheese and seasonings wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried crispy, served with sweet peach sauce.

Thai Salad (GF) (VG)

$7.95

With romaine heart lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bean curd, and red onions, served with peanuts dressing.

Crispy Salmon Rolls

$9.95Out of stock

Soups

Tom Yum (VG)

$5.95

Spicy and sour soup with lemongrass, red bell peppers, and mushrooms.

Tom Ka (GF) (VG)

$5.95

A combination of coconut milk, lemongrass and galangal with bell peppers and mushrooms.

Ravioli Soup

$6.75

Stuffed shrimps and fresh crabmeat ravioli with mixed vegetables in a clarified broth. 

Wild Mushroom Soup

$6.25

Combination of trio mushrooms in a double clarified broth.

Crabmeat Soup

$6.95

With fresh crabmeat, white mushrooms, and butter roux in clarified broth.

Noodles

Pad Thai (GF) (VG)

$8.95

Sautéed thin rice noodles with egg, onions, bean curd, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts in a sweet tamarind sauce.

Drunken Noodle (GF+) (VG) (SPICY)

$8.95

Sautéed flat rice noodles with mixed vegetables, red bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Thai basil in a chili pepper sauce.

Pad See Ew (GF+) (VG)

$8.95

Sautéed flat rice noodles with egg and broccoli in sweet brown sauce.

Pad Glass Noodle (GF+) (VG)

$8.95

Sautéed glass noodles with egg, onions, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and sliced carrot in sweet brown sauce.

Curry

Green Curry (GF) (VG) (SPICY)

$8.95

Chicken, beef or shrimps with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, mixed vegetables, red bell peppers and Thai basil.

Red Curry (GF) (VG) (SPICY)

$8.95

Chicken, beef or shrimps with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, mixed vegetables, red bell peppers and Thai basil.

Panang Curry (GF) (VG) (SPICY)

$8.95

Chicken, beef or shrimps with coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, ground peanuts, red bell peppers, onions, stew carrots and Thai basil.

Massaman Curry (GF) (VG)

$8.95

Chicken, beef or shrimps with coconut milk, tomatoes, onions and potatoes.

Meat and Poultry

Angel Curry (VG)

$8.95

Sautéed chicken, beef or shrimps with egg, onions, zucchini, red bell peppers, asparagus, and mushrooms with special house garlic soy sauce.

Broccoli Garlic (GF+) (VG)

$8.95

Sautéed chicken, beef or shrimps with broccoli in soy reduction sauce.

Cashew Nut Style (GF+) (VG) (SPICY)

$8.95

Stir-fried chicken, beef or shrimps with cashew nuts, shiitake mushrooms, spring onions and mixed vegetables in homemade hot pepper sauce.

Chicken Pra Ram (GF+)

$10.95

Marinated white meat chicken served with broccoli, topped with grounded peanuts, and roasted peanuts curry sauce.

Crispy Tofu Pra Ram (GF) (VG)

$10.50

Crispy fried tofu on bed steamed broccoli, topped with roasted peanuts curry sauce.

Ginger (GF+) (VG)

$8.95

Sautéed chicken, beef or shrimps with fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers and mixed vegetables.

Hot Pepper with Basil (GF+) (VG) (SPICY)

$8.95

Sautéed chicken, beef or shrimps with chili peppers, mushrooms, mixed vegetables, onions, red bell peppers and Thai basil.

Stir Fried Eggplant & Tofu (GF+) (VG) (SPICY)

$9.95

Stir-fried eggplants and tofu with onions, red bell peppers, mushrooms, french beans and Thai basil with special garlic soy sauce.

Stir Fried Pad Ped (GF+) (VG) (SPICY)

$8.95

Stir-fried chicken, beef or shrimps with chili, green peppercorns, asparagus, wild mushrooms, cumin powder and Thai basil in homemade hot pepper sauce.

Rice

Basil Fried Rice (GF+) (VG) (SPICY)

$9.50

Sautéed Thai Jasmine rice with chicken, beef or shrimps, fresh Thai basil, chili, egg, onions, mushrooms, red bell peppers and mixed vegetables.

Fried Rice (GF+) (VG)

$9.50

Sautéed Thai Jasmine rice with chicken, beef or shrimps, mushrooms, onion, egg, and mixed vegetables.

Green Curry Fried Rice (GF) (VG) (SPICY)

$9.95

Sautéed Thai Jasmine rice with chicken, beef or shrimps, egg, white onions, red bell peppers, Thai basil leaves and kaffir lime leaves in green curry paste.

Pineapple Fried Rice (GF+) (VG)

$9.95

Sautéed Thai Jasmine rice with chicken, beef or shrimps, pineapple, egg, onions, mushrooms and mixed vegetables.

Volcano Fried Rice (VG) (SPICY)

$9.50

Sautéed Thai Jasmine rice with chicken, beef or shrimps, egg, onions, Julienne carrots, peas, string beans and corn with touch of Sriracha and house garlic soy sauce. 

Kids Combo

Served with Thai Spring Rolls and Choice of Jasmine Rice or French Fries.

Beef with Broccoli

$11.95

Served with Thai spring rolls. Choice of Jasmine rice or fried.

Chicken with Broccoli

$11.50

Served with Thai spring rolls. Choice of Jasmine rice or fried.

Chicken Finger

$11.50

Served with Thai spring rolls. Choice of Jasmine rice or fried.

Grilled Chicken

$11.50

Served with Thai spring rolls. Choice of Jasmine rice or fried.

Fried Calamari

$11.50

Served with Thai spring rolls. Choice of Jasmine rice or fried.

Side

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Steamed Noodles

$5.00

Sauteed Noodles

$7.00

Steamed Edamame

$5.00

Fried Chicken Tenderloin

$9.95

Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$2.25

White Sticky Rice

$2.50

Lunch Combination

Served with 2 pieces of Thai Spring Roll and Jasmine rice.

Combo Angel Curry (VG)

$10.50

Sautéed chicken, beef or shrimps with egg, onions, zucchini, red bell peppers, asparagus, and mushrooms with special house garlic soy sauce. Served with 2 pieces Thai spring rolls and Jasmine rice.

Combo Broccoli Garlic (GF+) (VG)

$10.50

Sautéed chicken, beef or shrimps with broccoli in soy reduction sauce. Served with 2 pieces Thai spring rolls and Jasmine rice.

Combo Cashew Nut Style (GF+) (VG) (SPICY)

$10.50

Stir-fried chicken, beef or shrimps with cashew nuts, shiitake mushrooms, spring onions and mixed vegetables in homemade hot pepper sauce. Served with 2 pieces Thai spring rolls and Jasmine rice.

Combo Ginger (GF+) (VG)

$10.50

Sautéed chicken, beef or shrimps with fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers and mixed vegetables. Served with 2 pieces Thai spring rolls and Jasmine rice.

Combo Hot Pepper with Basil (GF+) (VG) (SPICY)

$10.50

Sautéed chicken, beef or shrimps with chili pepper, mushrooms, mixed vegetables, onions, red bell peppers and Thai basil. Served with 2 pieces Thai spring rolls and Jasmine rice.

Combo Stir Fried Pad Ped (GF+) (VG) (SPICY)

$10.50

Sautéed chicken, beef or shrimps with chili, green peppercorns, asparagus, wild mushrooms, cumin powder and Thai basil in homemade hot pepper sauce. Served with 2 pieces Thai spring rolls and Jasmine rice.

Combo Green Curry (GF) (VG) (SPICY)

$10.50

Chicken, beef or shrimps with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, mixed vegetables, red bell peppers and Thai basil. Served with 2 pieces Thai spring rolls and Jasmine rice.

Combo Red Curry (GF) (VG) (SPICY)

$10.50

Chicken, beef or shrimps with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, mixed vegetables, red bell peppers and Thai basil. Served with 2 pieces Thai spring rolls and Jasmine rice.

Combo Panang Curry (GF) (VG) (SPICY)

$10.50

Chicken, beef or shrimps with coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, ground peanuts, red bell peppers, onions, stew carrots and Thai basil. Served with 2 pieces Thai spring rolls and Jasmine rice.

Combo Massaman Curry (GF) (VG)

$10.50

Chicken, beef or shrimps with coconut milk, tomatoes, onions and potatoes. Served with 2 pieces Thai spring rolls and Jasmine rice.

Combo Pad Thai (GF) (VG)

$10.50

Sautéed thin rice noodles with egg, onions, bean curd, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts in a sweet tamarind sauce.

Dessert

Chocolate Grand Marnier Souffle

$7.95

Served with Grand Marnier chocolate and homemade whipped cream.

Fried Bananas

$7.00

Served with vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce.

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$7.00

Served with coconut milk sauce.

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50

Fried vanilla ice cream with raspberry sauce.

DRINKS

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Juices

$2.95

Spring Water

$3.00+

Sparkling Water

$3.50+

Tea Pot

$3.95+

Tea Cup

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.95
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
209 Applegarth Road, Suite 1, Monroe Township, NJ 08831

