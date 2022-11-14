Restaurant header imageView gallery

Naan - Indian Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

400 Route 38, Space 1023

Moorestown, NJ 08057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan With Herbs
*Chicken Makhani (gf)
Vegetable Samosas (v)

*Pre-Order must be received by 11/21, 12pm for pick-up only on 11/24 till 1pm.

*Pre-Order must be received by 11/21, 12pm for pick-up only on 11/24 till 1pm.
Whole Tandoori Turkey

Whole Tandoori Turkey

$119.99

Served with Roasted Carrots, Brussel Sprouts, Cranberry Apple Chutney, Mango Chutney, and Butternut Squash Bharta on the side. (Serves 10-14 people) *Pick-up available only on 11/24 from 11pm - 1pm.

Whole Tandoori Chicken (2)

Whole Tandoori Chicken (2)

$89.99

Served with Roasted Carrots, Brussel Sprouts, Butternut Squash Bharta, and Tamarind & Mint Chutney on the side. (Serves 10-14 people) *Pick-up available only on 11/24 from 11pm - 1pm.

For A Large Family Feast

For A Large Family Feast

For a large family feast, choose from our Party Trays To-Go menu. (Serves 10 people) *Pick-up available only on 11/24 from 11pm - 1pm.

Lunch Box "To Go"

an indian sampler feast originally served to the royalty, presented on a platter (thali). build your own thali by choosing one of each for your a la carte buffet.
Seafood Lunch Box

Seafood Lunch Box

$17.00

Lunch Box comes with Entree of your Choice Kerala Tamarind Fish Curry (gf) or Goan Shrimp Curry (gf) | Dal Makhani or Pindi Chana | Choice of Naan, Garlic Naan or Roti | Rice & Raita

Lamb Lunch Box

Lamb Lunch Box

$17.00

Lunch Box comes with Entree of your Choice Lamb Rogan Josh or Lamb Vindaloo | Dal Makhani or Pindi Chana | Choice of Naan, Garlic Naan or Roti | Rice & Raita

Chicken Lunch Box

Chicken Lunch Box

$16.00

Lunch Box comes with Entree of your Choice Chicken Makhani or Chicken Lababdar | Dal Makhani or Pindi Chana | Choice of Naan, Garlic Naan or Roti | Rice & Raita

Veg- Lunch Box

Veg- Lunch Box

$15.00

Lunch Box comes with Entree of your Choice Wild Mushroom Korma or Paneer Makhani or Paneer Lababdar | Dal Makhani or Pindi Chana | Choice of Naan, Garlic Naan or Roti | Rice & Raita

Vegan- Lunch Box

Vegan- Lunch Box

$15.00

Lunch Box comes with Entree of your Choice Gobhi Aloo or Tofu Green Peas | Dal Makhani or Pindi Chana | Choice of Naan, Garlic Naan or Roti | Rice & Raita

Soups & Salads

Spicy Corn Soup (v, gf)

Spicy Corn Soup (v, gf)

$6.00

roasted sweet corn & fresh cilantro garnished with chili oil

Curried Butternut Squash Soup (v, gf)

Curried Butternut Squash Soup (v, gf)

$6.00

roasted butternut squash soup tempered with ginger, lemon, and coconut

Crispy Spinach Chaat (gf)

Crispy Spinach Chaat (gf)

$9.00

chickpea flour coated flash fried baby spinach; tossed with shallots, tomatoes, sweet yogurt, tamarind & date chutney

Okra Salad (v, gf)

Okra Salad (v, gf)

$9.00

julienned okra flash-fried and tossed in tangy spice mix along with shallots & tomatoes

Before the Meal

Vegetable Samosas (v)

Vegetable Samosas (v)

$8.00

curried potatoes and peas stuffed fried pastry (2) served with cilantro-mint & tamarind chutney

Lassoni Gobi (v, gf)

Lassoni Gobi (v, gf)

$10.00

lightly battered and flash-fried cauliflower tossed in a ginger-garlic sauce

Ragda Patties (v, gf)

Ragda Patties (v, gf)

$10.00

crispy potato patties (3) served on a bed of curried chickpeas, topped with chopped onion, tomato, tamarind chutney, and cilantro

*Masala Hummus Platter

*Masala Hummus Platter

$11.00

house-made hummus, grilled eggplant curry, and crisp chili chickpeas, served with garlic naan

Chicken Murmuri Rolls

Chicken Murmuri Rolls

$10.00

hand-rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken onions and roasted peppers seasoned with kasoori methi & garam masala

Goan Crab Cake

Goan Crab Cake

$12.00

house-made crab cakes (2) flash-fried and served with tomato panch-phoran (five spice) chutney & sriracha aioli

Fish Peri-Peri (gf)

$12.00

pan-seared tilapia seasoned with our special goan spice blend & peri-peri marinade, then cooked in ginger, garlic, and wine vinegar

B.B.Q'ed in the Tandoor

Tandoori Paneer (gf)

Tandoori Paneer (gf)

$17.00

paneer (cottage cheese) cubes marinated in spices and roasted

Mirch Murg Tikka (gf)

Mirch Murg Tikka (gf)

$18.00

boneless chicken morsels (8) marinated in yogurt, mint, chili, and cilantro

Tandoori Chicken (Half) (gf)

Tandoori Chicken (Half) (gf)

$17.00

chicken marinated in yogurt and our special blend of spices then roasted

Chicken Malai Kabab (gf)

Chicken Malai Kabab (gf)

$18.00

boneless chicken pieces marinated in a white cheddar cheese, green chilies, & cream marinade, then grilled

Lamb Chops (gf)

Lamb Chops (gf)

$30.00

double cut lamb marinated in yogurt, green chilies, and our special blend of spices

Tandoori Salmon (gf)

Tandoori Salmon (gf)

$23.00

grilled boneless salmon (8 oz.) marinated with ginger, garlic, freshly ground spices and yogurt

Tandoori Shrimp (gf)

Tandoori Shrimp (gf)

$23.00

tiger shrimp (6) marinated in our special marinade and roasted to perfection

Calcutta Pork Ribs (gf)

Calcutta Pork Ribs (gf)

$12.00

hearty baby-back ribs (4) marinated in a mango chili glaze and garnished with lime & cilantro

Vegetarian Entrees

served with cucumber raita (yogurt & grated cucumber seasoned with salt & black pepper)
*Tofu Green Peas Curry (v, gf)

*Tofu Green Peas Curry (v, gf)

$17.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) tofu & peas in an onion-tomato, ginger-garlic curry sauce with toasted cashew nuts and fenugreek greens

*Khubani Malai Kofta (gf)

*Khubani Malai Kofta (gf)

$18.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) hand-made apricots & cottage cheese dumplings (4) served in a turmeric, cilantro, cashew nuts, cardamom, & cream gravy

Gobhi Aloo (v, gf)

Gobhi Aloo (v, gf)

$18.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) cauliflower, peas, & potatoes stir-fried and tossed in a blend of turmeric, cilantro, ginger, onion and chili powder

Dal Tarka (gf)

$16.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) curried yellow lentils in a onion and tomato along with garlic and spices

Dal Makhani (gf)

Dal Makhani (gf)

$16.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) a decadent & rich lentil delicacy seasoned with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and cream

*Paneer Makhani (gf)

*Paneer Makhani (gf)

$19.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) paneer (cottage cheese) cubes cooked in a creamy, rich, buttery tomato gravy, made with cashew nuts, burnt ginger, honey, & fenugreek greens

Palak Paneer (gf)

Palak Paneer (gf)

$19.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) roasted paneer cubes (cottage cheese) in a velvety spinach curry with garlic & ginger, tossed in garam masala and dill spice mix

Paneer Lababdar (gf)

$19.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) paneer (cottage cheese) cubes in a rich sauce made from caramelized onions, tomato, & ginger, garnished with fresh cilantro greens

Pindi Channa Masala (v, gf)

Pindi Channa Masala (v, gf)

$17.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) curried chickpeas in a tomatoes and onion-based gravy, tossed in a spice mix containing carom seed, cumin, pomegranate, and green mango

*Wild Mushroom Korma (gf)

*Wild Mushroom Korma (gf)

$19.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) shiitake, cremini, & oyster mushroom trio cooked in yogurt cream sauce simmered with cardamom, cumin, and cilantro

Chicken Entrees

served with cucumber raita (yogurt & grated cucumber seasoned with salt & black pepper)
*Chicken Makhani (gf)

*Chicken Makhani (gf)

$20.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) boneless chicken pieces cooked in a creamy, rich, buttery tomato gravy, made with cashew nuts, burnt ginger, honey, & fenugreek greens

Chicken Chettinad (gf)

Chicken Chettinad (gf)

$21.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) boneless chicken morsels in a decadent sauce made from black pepper, ginger, garlic, chilis, curry leaves, coconut and cashew nuts

Chicken Lababdar (gf)

Chicken Lababdar (gf)

$22.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) boneless chicken morsels in a rich sauce made from caramelized onions, tomato, & ginger, garnished with fresh cilantro greens

Bhopali Chicken Korma (gf)

Bhopali Chicken Korma (gf)

$21.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) boneless young chicken in an indulgent cardamom, almond and cream sauce

*Chicken Vindaloo (gf)

$21.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) a sweet and spicy curry blended with cinnamon, mustard seeds, & paprika along with roasted potatoes & chicken

Meat Entrees

served with cucumber raita (yogurt & grated cucumber seasoned with salt & black pepper)
Lamb Vindaloo (gf)

Lamb Vindaloo (gf)

$23.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) tender pieces of boneless lamb marinated in aged vinegar and red wine, cooked with onions, smoked paprika, fingerling potatoes and a blend of spices — a goan specialty

Lamb Rogan Josh (gf)

Lamb Rogan Josh (gf)

$22.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) boneless lamb pieces simmered in an aromatic gravy made with shallots, black cardamom, fennel, garam masala, and kashmiri red chilies

East India Lamb Shank (gf)

East India Lamb Shank (gf)

$31.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) slow-braised lamb shank (on the bone) cooked in a mix of caramelized onions, green cardamom, mace & cashew nuts

Goat Curry (gf)

$27.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) delicious, tender chunks of goat meat in a spiced onion tomato gravy

Seafood Entrees

served with cucumber raita (yogurt & grated cucumber seasoned with salt & black pepper)
*Goan Shrimp Curry (gf)

*Goan Shrimp Curry (gf)

$23.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) a silky, aromatic coconut curry made with black tiger shrimp cooked in a mix of deghi chili pepper, peri-peri masala, roasted cilantro, ginger, garlic, & black cardamom

Kerala Tamarind Fish Curry (gf)

Kerala Tamarind Fish Curry (gf)

$23.00

(with complementary basmati rice (gf, v)) sea bass mixed with exotic malabari spices then cooked in a ginger, garlic, chili & tamarind sauce, with coconut milk and tempered with mustard seeds & curry leaves

Biryani

served with cucumber raita (yogurt & grated cucumber seasoned with salt & black pepper)
Vegetable Biryani (gf)

Vegetable Biryani (gf)

$22.00

served with cucumber raita - a royal delicacy with seasonal vegetables, basmati rice, special biryani masala, and aromatics steamed together

*Chicken Biryani (gf)

*Chicken Biryani (gf)

$26.00

served with cucumber raita - an in-house special - boneless chicken, basmati rice, special biryani masala, and aromatics steamed together

Shrimp Biryani (gf)

Shrimp Biryani (gf)

$28.00

served with cucumber raita - shrimp, basmati rice, special biryani masala, and aromatics are cooked together for this decadent dish

Lamb Biryani (gf)

$26.00

served with cucumber raita - a royal, savory delicacy with layers of boneless lamb, basmati rice, special biryani masala, and aromatics steamed together

Breads

Naan

Naan

$4.00

a leavened, oven-baked flatbread

*Kashmiri Naan

*Kashmiri Naan

$6.00

oven-baked flatbread stuffed with coconut, almonds, raisins, & cashews

Garlic Naan With Herbs

Garlic Naan With Herbs

$5.00

oven-baked flatbread brushed with a garlic herb butter

Onion & Sage Naan

Onion & Sage Naan

$5.00

oven-baked flatbread topped with onion & sage mix

Amritsari Kulcha

$6.00

oven-baked flatbread prepared with all purpose flour with potato & cauliflower stuffing mixed with pomegranate powder

Chili Cilantro Naan

Chili Cilantro Naan

$5.00

oven-baked flatbread stuffed with chili and cilantro

Goat Cheese Naan

Goat Cheese Naan

$6.00

oven-baked flatbread with goat cheese and herbs

Laccha Paratha

Laccha Paratha

$5.00

crispy flaky layered whole wheat flatbread

Roti (V)

$4.00

Whole-wheat flour bread.

Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$17.00

naan, garlic naan, laccha paratha, onion sage

Accompaniments

Basmati Rice (gf, v)

Basmati Rice (gf, v)

$4.00

a savory Indian style rice dish

Cucumber Raita (gf)

Cucumber Raita (gf)

$3.00

a savory condiment dip made with cucumber and yogurt

Mango Chutney (gf, v)

Mango Chutney (gf, v)

$3.00

a sweet and spiced condiment made of mangoes with vinegar, spices, and sugar, originating in India

Onion and Chili Salad (gf, v)

$3.00

salad made with thinly sliced onion and chili garnished with herbs, spices, sugar, and freshly squeezed lemon juice

Papadum Basket with Tamarind & Mint Chutney (gf)

$5.00

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$7.00Out of stock

a classic indian sweet made with khoya, rose-flavored syrup, cardamom powder

Kheer (gf)

Kheer (gf)

$7.00

a traditional & royal indian rice pudding flavored with cardamom

Flourless Chocolate Torte (gf)

Flourless Chocolate Torte (gf)

$7.00

a dense and fudgy gluten-free flourless chocolate cake slice

Pear, Wine & Ginger Sorbet (v)

$6.00Out of stock

a cool, refreshing dessert made with pears poached in wine, with a touch of ginger

Ras Malai

$7.00

an indian sweet dish consisting of cheese dumplings in sweetened, thickened milk

Drinks

Nimboo Sharbat

$5.00
Soda

Soda

$4.00

Choose - Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale

Sweet Lassi

$5.00

Salted Lassi

$5.00
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Choose - Mango Lassi, Sweet Lassi, Salted Lassi

Heineken Non Alcoholic Beer By The Bottle

$4.00

Still Water

$5.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

welcome to naan indian bistro, a fine dining byob indian restaurant in moorestown mall, new jersey. our food pays tribute to ancient cuisine and culinary styles of india with a craft menu that utilizes fresh and quality ingredients, spices that have immense medicinal and healing benefits, and combines it with modern dining aspects, careful attention to detail, and bold flavors to bring you a holistic approach towards indian cuisine and fine dining. we welcome our guests to experience indian hospitality along with our indulgent cuisine, in line with the saying, “athithi devo bhava” [guests are equivalent to god]. come, catch a glimpse of india at naan indian bistro!

Website

Location

400 Route 38, Space 1023, Moorestown, NJ 08057

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Versi Vino
orange star5.0 • 41
461 Route 38 W Maple Shade, NJ 08052
View restaurantnext
Canela Mexican Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2442 Route 38 Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View restaurantnext
Tacconelli’s Pizzeria - Maple Shade
orange star4.5 • 755
27 W Main St Maple Shade, NJ 08052
View restaurantnext
Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1536 Kings Highway N. #2 Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View restaurantnext
M2O Burger- Cherry Hill - 2000 NJ-38
orange starNo Reviews
2000 NJ-38 Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View restaurantnext
Tortilla Press Cantina - Tortilla Press Cantina, Pennsauken, NJ
orange star4.6 • 580
7716 Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ 08109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Moorestown

Blue Fig Cafe
orange star4.2 • 1,098
200 Young Ave Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store
orange star4.6 • 993
18 E Camden Ave Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 760
61 E Main St Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Barone's Tuscan Grill
orange star4.1 • 418
280 Young Ave Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moorestown
Mount Laurel
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Maple Shade
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Marlton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston