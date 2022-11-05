Naan & Kabab imageView gallery
Indian

Naan & Kabab 1686 us 41 unit B

review star

No reviews yet

1686 us 41 unit B

Schererville, IN 46375

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Vegetable Somasa
Chicken Tikka Masala

Appetizers

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$11.00

Honey, Garlic, Shrimp, White wine ,cilantro(optional)

Chicken 65

$9.00

Curry leaves ,mustard seeds, yogurt, tamarind sauce and cilantro

Palak Chaat

$8.00

Vegi Platter Pakora

$9.00

Vegetable Pakora

$6.00

Aloo Goat cheese Tikki

$6.00

Vegetable Somasa

$6.00

Signature Kabab Platter

$12.00

Chilly Paneer

$11.00

Paneer Tikka Shaslik

$10.00

Vegetable Manchurian

$10.00

Keema Samosa

$9.00

Clever Calamari

$9.00

Pani Puri

$8.00Out of stock

Meat And Vegie Pakora Platter

$11.00

Chiken Pakora

$9.00

Paneer Pakora

$9.00

Paneer 65

$9.00

Amritsari Fish Pakora

$10.00

Dahi Vada

$6.00

Chaat Papri

$7.00

Honey Garlic Fries

$8.00

Chiken Wings

$11.00

Samosa Chaat

$8.00

Non-alcoholic Drinks

Mango Lassi

$3.00

Mango Shake

$3.00

Salted Lassi

$3.00

Sweet Lassi

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

soda can

$1.99

glass bottle soda

$2.99

water bottle

$1.99

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Saag

$16.00

Chicken Korma

$16.00

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.00

Chicken Makhani

$16.00

Chilli Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Chettinad

$16.00

Coconut Chicken Curry

$16.00

Chicken Curry

$16.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.00

Chicken Kadhai

$16.00

Desi Chicken

$16.00

Dessert

Gajjar Halwa

$5.00

Khoa Kulfi

$5.00

Rasmalai

$5.00

Mango Ice Cream

$5.00

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Kheer

$5.00

shahi kulfi

$3.49

Lamb Specialties

Laamb Saag

$17.00

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.00

Rogan Josh

$17.00

Lamb Curry

$17.00

Keema Matar

$17.00

Lamb Shahi Korma

$17.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.00

Laal Maas

$17.00

Dhaba Goat

$19.00

Lamb Kadhai

$17.00

Goat Kadhai

$19.00

Lamb bhuna masala

$17.00

Rice Specialties

Peas Pulao

$9.00

Chicken Biryani

$17.00

Vegetable Biryani

$15.00

Shrimp Biryani

$19.00

Khaas Biryani

$20.00

Lamb Biryani

$19.00

Plain Rice

$4.00

goat baryani

$19.00

Egg Fried Rice

$14.00

Veg Fried Rice

$14.00

Chiken Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Paneer Fried Rice

$15.00

Egg Biryani

$15.00

Paneer Biryani

$15.00

Seafood

Shrimp Masala

$20.00

Bengal Fish Curry

$20.00

Shrimp Vindaloo

$20.00

Shrimp Korma

$20.00

Shrimp Saag

$20.00

Shrimp Kadhai

$20.00

Sides

Mixed Pickle

$3.00

House Salad

$6.00

Fried Chillies

$4.00

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Raita

$3.00

Pappadum

$3.00

Rice

$4.00

Soups

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Mulligatawny Soup

$6.00

Tomato Cilantro Soup

$6.00

Tandoor Delicates

Sheekh Kabab

$17.00

Fish Kabab

$20.00

Chicken Malai Kabab

$16.00

Chicken Kabab

$16.00

Mixed Tandoori

$26.00

Lamb Chops

$24.00

Tandoori Chicken Half

$11.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$21.00

Chiken Hariyali Kabab

$16.00

Tandoori Bread

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Keema Naan

$5.00

Naan

$3.00

Methi Til Naan

$4.00

Kabuli Naan

$4.00

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Chilly Naan

$4.00

Chicken Naan

$5.00

Aloo Paratha

$4.00

Chilly Cheese Naan

$5.00

Roti

$3.00

Poori

$3.00

Cheese Naan

$4.00

Bread Basket

$10.00

Laacha Paratha

$4.00

Bhatura

$3.00

Vegetable Specialties

Kadhi Pakora

$13.00

Achari Baigan

$13.00

Malai Kofta

$13.00

Mushroom Korma

$14.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.00

Daal Fry

$13.00

Baingan Bhurtha

$13.00

Saag Paneer

$14.00

Aloo Saag

$13.00

Ahm Biyaldi

$13.00

Navrattan Korma

$14.00

Vegetable Coconut Curry

$14.00

Shahi Paneer

$14.00

Methi Malai Matar

$14.00

Paneer Bhurji

$14.00

Dhaba Daal

$13.00

Bhindi Masala

$13.00

Channa Masala

$13.00

Aloo Gobi

$13.00

Chole Bhature

$15.00

Paneer Kadhai

$14.00

Matar Paneer

$14.00

Paneer Makhani

$14.00

Chinese

Haaka Veg Noodles

$13.00

Haaka Chiken Noodles

$15.00

Haaka Shrimp Noodles

$16.00

Gobhi Manchurian

$10.00

Baby Corn Manchurian

$10.00

Chiken Mommos

$13.00

Veg Mommos

$11.00

Kids Menu

Chiken Nuggets

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

CN & MC Combo

$7.00

F & MC Combo

$7.00

Egg Specialities

Egg Curry

$15.00

Egg Bhurji

$15.00

Beer

corona

$5.00

Heiniken

$5.00

Miller lite

$3.00

Taj Mahal

$8.00

King Fisher

$5.00

Modala

$5.00

Craft

$6.00

Flying Horse

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Naan & Kabab image

