Restaurant header imageView gallery

Naanwise

review star

No reviews yet

2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W

Washington DC, WA 20008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Naan

Appetizers

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$10.00

[Gluten Free] Shrimps sautéed in honey, garlic, white wine, cilantro and Indian spices.

Chicken 65

$10.00

[Gluten Free] Curry Leaves, mustard seeds, yogurt, tamarind sauce and cilantro

Palak Chaat

$8.00

[Gluten Free] Baby spinach fried in chickpea flour with spices. Served with toppings: onions, tomatoes, mangoes, yogurt, tamarind chutney.

Vegi Platter Pakora

$10.00

[Vegan] 2 somasa, Vegetable pakoras

Vegetable Pakora

$7.00

[Gluten Free & Vegan] Fresh Vegetable fritters coated with mild spicy chickpea flour.

Aloo Goat cheese Tikki

$7.00

[Gluten Free] Light pastry filled with unique mixture of spices, potatoes and goat cheese.

Vegetable Somasa

$7.00

[Vegan] Light Pastry filled with unique mixture of peas and potatoes

Signature Kabab Platter

$12.00

[Gluten Free] Chicken Tikka, Fish Tikka, Lamb sheekh kabab, Shrimp, Chef's signature sauce

Chilly Paneer

$10.00

[Gluten Free] Cottage cheese, roasted chilly blend, soy sauce, bell pepper and onions.

Paneer Tikka Shaslik

$10.00

[Gluten Free] Homemade Cheese, ginger, garlic, hung yogurt, bell pepper, tomatoes and onion.

Vegetable Manchurian

$9.00

[Vegan] Deliciously spicy Manchurian balls prepared with cabbage, carrots and bell pepper.

Keema Samosa

$9.00

Crispy pastry stuffed with ground lamb

Clever Calamari

$10.00

[Gluten Free] Fresh cut ,hand tossed, fried in corn flour and chickpea flour with spices, garlic

--------------------------------------

Pani Puri

$8.00

[Vegan] Puff pastry balls filled with spiced potatoes and served with spicy tamarind juice.

Meat And Vegie Pakora Platter

$12.00

Mixed vegetable pakora, Keema samosa and vegetable samosa

Non-alcoholic Drinks

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Fresh churned yogurt drink with mangoes.

Mango Shake

$5.00

Fresh mango milk shake.

Salted Lassi

$5.00

Refreshing yogurt drink flavored with roasted cumin and salt.

Sweet Lassi

$5.00

Refreshing cold yogurt drink.

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Tea

$4.00

Tea with aromatic spices and cream.

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Turmeric Milk Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Icey blend of honey, Milk , turmeric and Indian spiced tea

Chicken Specialties

Served with Basmati rice.

Chicken Saag

$17.00

[Gluten Free] Chunks of chicken simmered in creamed spinach.

Chicken Korma

$17.00

[Gluten Free] Boneless Chicken simmered in cashew sauce and delicate spices.

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.00

[Gluten Free] Hottest dish for the daring- boneless chicken served with potatoes in thick tangy gravy.

Chicken Makhani

$17.00

[Gluten Free] Chicken marinated in yogurt, vinegar and spices, cooked in tomato creamy sauce.

Chilli Chicken

$17.00

[Gluten Free] Boneless Chicken simmered in a special sauce with onion, peppers, and green chili.

Chicken Chettinad

$17.00

[Gluten Free] Boneless chicken cooked in roasted southern spices, coconut, curry leaves.

Coconut Chicken Curry

$17.00

[Gluten Free] Chicken cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.

Chicken Curry

$17.00

[Gluten Free] A traditional dish made with boneless chicken cooked in gravy and spiced to your taste.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.00

[Gluten Free] Chicken Breast cooked in tandoor and served in moderately spiced cream sauce.

------------------------------------------------

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Soft delicious balls made of milk and flour, soaked in rose flavored sugar syrup.

Gajjar Halwa

$5.00

luscious carrot pudding cooked in milk with pistachios, raisins and cashew.

Mango Kulfi

$5.00Out of stock

Mango flavored Indian ice cream.

Rasmalai

$5.00

Cottage cheese ball soaked in creamy saffron milk.

Kheer

$5.00

Flavorful Indian basmati rice pudding cooked with milk and pistachios.

Khoa Kulfi

$5.00Out of stock

Smooth Indian Ice cream with pistachios.

Lamb Specialties

Served with Basmati rice.

Lamb Saag

$18.00

[Gluten Free] A heavenly blend of creamed spinach with tender lean lamb.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.00

[Gluten Free] Cubes of lamb cooked into a delicately spiced sauce.

Rogan Josh

$18.00

[Gluten Free] Traditional dish, tender pieces of lamb, sour cream and white pepper cooked in gravy.

Lamb Curry

$18.00

[Gluten Free] Tender lamb cooked in onion gravy and spiced to your taste.

Keema Matar

$18.00

[Gluten Free] Ground Lamb with green peas onions ,garlic and ginger.

Lamb Shahi Korma

$18.00

[Gluten Free] Cubes of lamb cooked into a delicately spiced sauce.

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.00

[Gluten Free]Tender lamb cooked in a hot tangy tomato based sauce with potatoes.

Laal Maas

$18.00

[Gluten Free] Tender lamb cooked with caramelized onions, Rajasthani chili, bay leaves and clovers.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Rice Specialties

Peas Pulao

$8.00

[Gluten Free and Vegan] Basmati fried rice cooked with green peas, cashews, and raisins.

Chicken Biryani

$17.00

[Gluten Free] basmati rice flavored with saffron and cooked with chicken, cashew and raisins.

Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

[Gluten Free and Vegan] subtly flavored basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetable, cashews, and raisins.

Shrimp Biryani

$22.00

[Gluten Free] Delicately spiced basmati rice cooked with shrimp, cashew, and raisins.

Khaas Biryani

$22.00

[Gluten Free] Basmati rice cooked with chicken, lamb, shrimp, vegetables, cashew, and raisins.

Lamb Biryani

$19.00

[Gluten Free] Lightly spiced basmati rice cooked with lamb, cashew, and raisins.

Plain Rice

$4.00

[Gluten Free and Vegan] Basmati rice gently steamed.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Seafood

Served with Basmati rice.

Shrimp Masala

$22.00

[Gluten Free] Shrimp cooked with roux, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cloves, and dash of cream.

Bengal Fish Curry

$22.00

[Gluten Free] Mahi Mahi, grilled in tandoor and then cooked in the onion, tomatoes, cilantro and chef’s special sauce.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$22.00

[Gluten Free] Cooked in tangy sauce flavored with sun dried red chilies, potatoes, and spices.

Shrimp Korma

$22.00

[Gluten Free] Prepared in mild cream and cashew sauce.

Shrimp Saag

$22.00

[Gluten Free] Shrimp simmered in exotic gravy sauce of spinach.

Sides

Mixed Pickle

$3.00

Assorted vegetables cooked in oil and pickled.

House Salad

$6.00

tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, carrot and lettuce.

Fried Chillies

$3.00

[Vegan][Gluten free] california chillies coated with chickpea flour and fried.

Mango Chutney

$3.00

[Vegan][Gluten free] A unique blend of mango cooked in sweet sauce.

Raita

$4.00

[Gluten free] Yogurt mixed with grated cucumbers, carrots and sprinkled with roasted cumin.

Pappadum

$2.00

Lentil wafers served with zesty mint and sweet tamarind sauce.

Rice

$4.00

Soups

Lentil Soup

$5.00

[Gluten Free & Vegan] Lentil, garlic, turmeric and cilantro.

Mulligatawny Soup

$7.00

[Gluten free] Lentil soup garnished with rice and chicken.

Tomato Cilantro Soup

$7.00

[Gluten free] Tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, dash of cream

Tandoor Delicates

Served with Basmati rice.

Sheekh Kabab

$19.00

[Gluten free] Mined lamb meat marinated with onions, herbs and spices, roasted and skewed.

Fish Tikka

$22.00

[Gluten Free] Fillet of Mahi lightly marinated with garlic and herbs.

Chicken Malai Tikka

$17.00

[Gluten free] Boneless chicken breast marinated in homemade cream with fresh garlic, herbs and white pepper.

Chicken Tikka

$17.00

[Gluten free] Boneless cubed chicken marinated in ginger and homemade yogurt.

Mixed Tandoori

$28.00

[Gluten free] Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, fish tikka, sheekh kabab and shrimp

Lamb Chops

$24.00

[Gluten free] Lamb chops marinated with Indian spices.

Tandoori Chicken Half

$18.00

[Gluten free] Marinated with hung yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon juice ,freshly ground spices and baked in tandoor oven.

Tandoori Shrimp

$22.00

[Gluten free] Jumbo shrimps marinated in mild spices and cooked in tandoor oven

Tandoori Bread

[Vegan]Multilayered whole wheat bread

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Leavened bread lightly topped with fresh crushed garlic and butter

Keema Naan

$5.00

Leavened bread stuffed with ground lamb.

Naan

$4.00

leavened bread with butter

Methi Til Naan

$5.00

leavened bread with fenugreek leaves and sesame seeds

Kabuli Naan

$5.00

leavened bread stuffed with nuts, raisins and coconut.

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

leavened bread stuffed with lightly spiced onions.

Chilly Naan

$5.00

leavened bread stuffed with spicy green chilies.

Chicken Naan

$5.00

leavened bread stuffed with mild spiced minced chicken

Aloo Paratha

$5.00

[Vegan] whole wheat bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes

Chilly Cheese Naan

$5.00

Leavened bread stuffed with cheese and green chilies.

Roti

$4.00

[Vegan]Unleavened whole wheat bread.

Poori

$4.00

[Vegan]Whole wheat deep fried bread

Cheese Naan

$5.00

Leavened bread stuffed with cheese.

Bread Basket

$12.00

Naan, Garlic Naan, Laccha paratha

Laacha Paratha

$5.00

[Vegan] Multi layered whole wheat bread.

============================

Naan

$3.00

Vegetable Specialties

Served with Basmati rice.

Kadhi Pakora

$15.00

[Gluten free] Veggie fritters prepared with yogurt sauce.

Achari Baigan

$15.00

[Vegan][Gluten free] Baby eggplants cooked in pickle spices, mustard seeds ,curry leaves and whole dry red chilies.

Malai Kofta

$15.00

[Gluten free] Mixed veggie balls cooked in onion, tomatoes ,cashew and creamy sauce

Mushroom Korma

$15.00

[Gluten free]Fresh mushrooms cooked in mild spices and cashew cream.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.00

[Gluten free] Cubes of homemade cheese cooked in onion, ginger, spices and creamy sauce.

Daal Fry

$14.00

[Vegan][Gluten free] Yellow lentils cooked and flavored with garlic and cilantro.

Baingan Bhurtha

$15.00

[Vegan][Gluten free] Smoked eggplant cooked in chopped onions and tomatoes.

Saag Paneer

$15.00

[Gluten free]Sauce of spinach, mustard green and compound spices cooked with homemade cheese.

Aloo Saag

$15.00

[Vegan][Gluten free] Sauce made with spinach and mustard green cooked with ginger, garlic and potatoes.

Ahm Biyaldi

$15.00

[Vegan][Gluten free]Chef's specials zucchini, eggplants, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms , tomatoes cooked in light herbs.

Navrattan Korma

$15.00

[Gluten free] Delicately spiced blend of veggies, homemade cheese cooked in cashew sauce

Vegetable Coconut Curry

$15.00

[Vegan][Gluten free] Chef's selected veggies cooked with mustard seeds, southern spices and coconut milk.

Shahi Paneer

$15.00

[Gluten free] Homemade cheese cooked in onions, tomatoes and creamy cashew sauce.

Methi Malai Matar

$15.00

[Gluten free] northern curry of fresh green peas, cooked in fenugreek leaves, heavy cream and cashew sauce.

Paneer Bhurji

$15.00

[Gluten free] Shredded cottage cheese cooked in chopped onions, tomatoes, dry fenugreek leaves.

Dhaba Daal

$14.00

[Vegan][Gluten free] Unique blend of black lentils and kidney beans cooked in mild spices with a touch of cilantro.

Bhindi Masala

$15.00

[Vegan][Gluten free] Fresh Okra cooked in onions and tomatoes.

Channa Masala

$15.00

[Vegan][Gluten free]Garbanzo beans cooked with tomatoes in a light gravy with spices.

Aloo Gobi

$15.00

[Vegan][Gluten free] Cauliflower and potatoes cooked in onion an tomatoes with ginger and garlic.

Paneer Makhani

$15.00

[Gluten Free] Paneer cooked in tomato sauce and a dash of cream.

Beer

Tajmahal

$9.00

Bengali IPA

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Carlsberg

$6.00

Samuel Adams

$6.00

Dc Brau Corruption

$6.00

3 Star Ghost

$6.00

3 Star Peppercorn Saison

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

MillerLite

$5.00

Heineken 0.0%

$5.00

Red wine by bottle

Ménage À Trois, Sweet Red

$34.00Out of stock

Jam Jar

$34.00

Alamos malbec, Argentina

$30.00

Diseno,Malbec

$30.00

Trivento, Malbec

$34.00

Sea Sun, Pinot Noir

$34.00

Benziger, Pinit Noir

$50.00

Cambria, Pinot Noir

$40.00

Inscription, Pinot Noir

$45.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir, California

$45.00Out of stock

Ava Grace, Cabernet

$38.00

Benziger, Cabernet Sauv

$50.00Out of stock

JLC, Cotes Du Rhone

$34.00

Bertani, Valpolicella

$38.00

Santa Cristina,Chianti

$38.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Merlot

$42.00

Francis Coppola, Merlot

$42.00

Casillero Del Diablo, Cab Sauv Gls

$8.00

Joel Gott, Cab Sauv Gls

$9.00

Joel Gott, Cab Sauv

$34.00

Casillero Del Diablo

$30.00

Casillero Del Diablo, Cab Sauv

$30.00

Rose/Sparking by bottle

Lamar a Prosecco, Italy Doc

$6.00

Chateau ste Michelle, rosé

$34.00

Bertani Rose

$38.00

F Ford, Rose

$38.00

White wine by bottle

Ecco Romani Pinot Gregio, Italy

$34.00

Francis Ford Coppola , Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Michael David Winery Sauvignon blanc, California

$34.00

La Petite Perriere, Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Monkey Bay Sauvignon Blnc NZ

$34.00Out of stock

Folic A Deux Chardonnay, California

$42.00

LA Crema, Chardonnay

$38.00

kung Fu Girl Riesling, Washington State

$34.00Out of stock

Essence, Riesling

$34.00

Trimbach, Pinot Blanc

$38.00

JLC Cotes Due Rhone

$38.00

Jam Jar

$34.00

Menage A Trois , Moscato

$34.00

Sea Glass Pinot Grigio

$38.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Indian Cuisine. Halal restaurant.

Location

2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC, WA 20008

Directions

Gallery
Naanwise Indian Cuisine image
Naanwise Indian Cuisine image
Naanwise Indian Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Open City
orange starNo Reviews
2331 Calvert Street NW Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
New Heights Restaurant - 2317 Calvert Street NW
orange starNo Reviews
2317 Calvert Street NW Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
District Kitchen - Woodley Park, DC
orange star4.1 • 1,534
2606 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
Mayahuel Cocina Mexicana - 2609 24th Street NW Washington DC 20008
orange star4.2 • 765
2609 24th Street, NW Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
Duke's Counter - British Embassy - 3100 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
3100 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
Reveler's Hour
orange star5.0 • 1,222
1775 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington DC

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington DC
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston