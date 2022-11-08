- Home
- /
- Washington
- /
- Naanwise
Naanwise
No reviews yet
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W
Washington DC, WA 20008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Honey Garlic Shrimp
[Gluten Free] Shrimps sautéed in honey, garlic, white wine, cilantro and Indian spices.
Chicken 65
[Gluten Free] Curry Leaves, mustard seeds, yogurt, tamarind sauce and cilantro
Palak Chaat
[Gluten Free] Baby spinach fried in chickpea flour with spices. Served with toppings: onions, tomatoes, mangoes, yogurt, tamarind chutney.
Vegi Platter Pakora
[Vegan] 2 somasa, Vegetable pakoras
Vegetable Pakora
[Gluten Free & Vegan] Fresh Vegetable fritters coated with mild spicy chickpea flour.
Aloo Goat cheese Tikki
[Gluten Free] Light pastry filled with unique mixture of spices, potatoes and goat cheese.
Vegetable Somasa
[Vegan] Light Pastry filled with unique mixture of peas and potatoes
Signature Kabab Platter
[Gluten Free] Chicken Tikka, Fish Tikka, Lamb sheekh kabab, Shrimp, Chef's signature sauce
Chilly Paneer
[Gluten Free] Cottage cheese, roasted chilly blend, soy sauce, bell pepper and onions.
Paneer Tikka Shaslik
[Gluten Free] Homemade Cheese, ginger, garlic, hung yogurt, bell pepper, tomatoes and onion.
Vegetable Manchurian
[Vegan] Deliciously spicy Manchurian balls prepared with cabbage, carrots and bell pepper.
Keema Samosa
Crispy pastry stuffed with ground lamb
Clever Calamari
[Gluten Free] Fresh cut ,hand tossed, fried in corn flour and chickpea flour with spices, garlic
--------------------------------------
Pani Puri
[Vegan] Puff pastry balls filled with spiced potatoes and served with spicy tamarind juice.
Meat And Vegie Pakora Platter
Mixed vegetable pakora, Keema samosa and vegetable samosa
Non-alcoholic Drinks
Mango Lassi
Fresh churned yogurt drink with mangoes.
Mango Shake
Fresh mango milk shake.
Salted Lassi
Refreshing yogurt drink flavored with roasted cumin and salt.
Sweet Lassi
Refreshing cold yogurt drink.
Soda
Iced Tea
Tea
Tea with aromatic spices and cream.
Bottled Water
Sparkling Water
Lemonade
Turmeric Milk Tea
Sweet Icey blend of honey, Milk , turmeric and Indian spiced tea
Chicken Specialties
Chicken Saag
[Gluten Free] Chunks of chicken simmered in creamed spinach.
Chicken Korma
[Gluten Free] Boneless Chicken simmered in cashew sauce and delicate spices.
Chicken Vindaloo
[Gluten Free] Hottest dish for the daring- boneless chicken served with potatoes in thick tangy gravy.
Chicken Makhani
[Gluten Free] Chicken marinated in yogurt, vinegar and spices, cooked in tomato creamy sauce.
Chilli Chicken
[Gluten Free] Boneless Chicken simmered in a special sauce with onion, peppers, and green chili.
Chicken Chettinad
[Gluten Free] Boneless chicken cooked in roasted southern spices, coconut, curry leaves.
Coconut Chicken Curry
[Gluten Free] Chicken cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.
Chicken Curry
[Gluten Free] A traditional dish made with boneless chicken cooked in gravy and spiced to your taste.
Chicken Tikka Masala
[Gluten Free] Chicken Breast cooked in tandoor and served in moderately spiced cream sauce.
------------------------------------------------
Dessert
Gulab Jamun
Soft delicious balls made of milk and flour, soaked in rose flavored sugar syrup.
Gajjar Halwa
luscious carrot pudding cooked in milk with pistachios, raisins and cashew.
Mango Kulfi
Mango flavored Indian ice cream.
Rasmalai
Cottage cheese ball soaked in creamy saffron milk.
Kheer
Flavorful Indian basmati rice pudding cooked with milk and pistachios.
Khoa Kulfi
Smooth Indian Ice cream with pistachios.
Lamb Specialties
Lamb Saag
[Gluten Free] A heavenly blend of creamed spinach with tender lean lamb.
Lamb Tikka Masala
[Gluten Free] Cubes of lamb cooked into a delicately spiced sauce.
Rogan Josh
[Gluten Free] Traditional dish, tender pieces of lamb, sour cream and white pepper cooked in gravy.
Lamb Curry
[Gluten Free] Tender lamb cooked in onion gravy and spiced to your taste.
Keema Matar
[Gluten Free] Ground Lamb with green peas onions ,garlic and ginger.
Lamb Shahi Korma
[Gluten Free] Cubes of lamb cooked into a delicately spiced sauce.
Lamb Vindaloo
[Gluten Free]Tender lamb cooked in a hot tangy tomato based sauce with potatoes.
Laal Maas
[Gluten Free] Tender lamb cooked with caramelized onions, Rajasthani chili, bay leaves and clovers.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Rice Specialties
Peas Pulao
[Gluten Free and Vegan] Basmati fried rice cooked with green peas, cashews, and raisins.
Chicken Biryani
[Gluten Free] basmati rice flavored with saffron and cooked with chicken, cashew and raisins.
Vegetable Biryani
[Gluten Free and Vegan] subtly flavored basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetable, cashews, and raisins.
Shrimp Biryani
[Gluten Free] Delicately spiced basmati rice cooked with shrimp, cashew, and raisins.
Khaas Biryani
[Gluten Free] Basmati rice cooked with chicken, lamb, shrimp, vegetables, cashew, and raisins.
Lamb Biryani
[Gluten Free] Lightly spiced basmati rice cooked with lamb, cashew, and raisins.
Plain Rice
[Gluten Free and Vegan] Basmati rice gently steamed.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Seafood
Shrimp Masala
[Gluten Free] Shrimp cooked with roux, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cloves, and dash of cream.
Bengal Fish Curry
[Gluten Free] Mahi Mahi, grilled in tandoor and then cooked in the onion, tomatoes, cilantro and chef’s special sauce.
Shrimp Vindaloo
[Gluten Free] Cooked in tangy sauce flavored with sun dried red chilies, potatoes, and spices.
Shrimp Korma
[Gluten Free] Prepared in mild cream and cashew sauce.
Shrimp Saag
[Gluten Free] Shrimp simmered in exotic gravy sauce of spinach.
Sides
Mixed Pickle
Assorted vegetables cooked in oil and pickled.
House Salad
tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, carrot and lettuce.
Fried Chillies
[Vegan][Gluten free] california chillies coated with chickpea flour and fried.
Mango Chutney
[Vegan][Gluten free] A unique blend of mango cooked in sweet sauce.
Raita
[Gluten free] Yogurt mixed with grated cucumbers, carrots and sprinkled with roasted cumin.
Pappadum
Lentil wafers served with zesty mint and sweet tamarind sauce.
Rice
Soups
Tandoor Delicates
Sheekh Kabab
[Gluten free] Mined lamb meat marinated with onions, herbs and spices, roasted and skewed.
Fish Tikka
[Gluten Free] Fillet of Mahi lightly marinated with garlic and herbs.
Chicken Malai Tikka
[Gluten free] Boneless chicken breast marinated in homemade cream with fresh garlic, herbs and white pepper.
Chicken Tikka
[Gluten free] Boneless cubed chicken marinated in ginger and homemade yogurt.
Mixed Tandoori
[Gluten free] Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, fish tikka, sheekh kabab and shrimp
Lamb Chops
[Gluten free] Lamb chops marinated with Indian spices.
Tandoori Chicken Half
[Gluten free] Marinated with hung yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon juice ,freshly ground spices and baked in tandoor oven.
Tandoori Shrimp
[Gluten free] Jumbo shrimps marinated in mild spices and cooked in tandoor oven
Tandoori Bread
Garlic Naan
Leavened bread lightly topped with fresh crushed garlic and butter
Keema Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with ground lamb.
Naan
leavened bread with butter
Methi Til Naan
leavened bread with fenugreek leaves and sesame seeds
Kabuli Naan
leavened bread stuffed with nuts, raisins and coconut.
Onion Kulcha
leavened bread stuffed with lightly spiced onions.
Chilly Naan
leavened bread stuffed with spicy green chilies.
Chicken Naan
leavened bread stuffed with mild spiced minced chicken
Aloo Paratha
[Vegan] whole wheat bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes
Chilly Cheese Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with cheese and green chilies.
Roti
[Vegan]Unleavened whole wheat bread.
Poori
[Vegan]Whole wheat deep fried bread
Cheese Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with cheese.
Bread Basket
Naan, Garlic Naan, Laccha paratha
Laacha Paratha
[Vegan] Multi layered whole wheat bread.
============================
Naan
Vegetable Specialties
Kadhi Pakora
[Gluten free] Veggie fritters prepared with yogurt sauce.
Achari Baigan
[Vegan][Gluten free] Baby eggplants cooked in pickle spices, mustard seeds ,curry leaves and whole dry red chilies.
Malai Kofta
[Gluten free] Mixed veggie balls cooked in onion, tomatoes ,cashew and creamy sauce
Mushroom Korma
[Gluten free]Fresh mushrooms cooked in mild spices and cashew cream.
Paneer Tikka Masala
[Gluten free] Cubes of homemade cheese cooked in onion, ginger, spices and creamy sauce.
Daal Fry
[Vegan][Gluten free] Yellow lentils cooked and flavored with garlic and cilantro.
Baingan Bhurtha
[Vegan][Gluten free] Smoked eggplant cooked in chopped onions and tomatoes.
Saag Paneer
[Gluten free]Sauce of spinach, mustard green and compound spices cooked with homemade cheese.
Aloo Saag
[Vegan][Gluten free] Sauce made with spinach and mustard green cooked with ginger, garlic and potatoes.
Ahm Biyaldi
[Vegan][Gluten free]Chef's specials zucchini, eggplants, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms , tomatoes cooked in light herbs.
Navrattan Korma
[Gluten free] Delicately spiced blend of veggies, homemade cheese cooked in cashew sauce
Vegetable Coconut Curry
[Vegan][Gluten free] Chef's selected veggies cooked with mustard seeds, southern spices and coconut milk.
Shahi Paneer
[Gluten free] Homemade cheese cooked in onions, tomatoes and creamy cashew sauce.
Methi Malai Matar
[Gluten free] northern curry of fresh green peas, cooked in fenugreek leaves, heavy cream and cashew sauce.
Paneer Bhurji
[Gluten free] Shredded cottage cheese cooked in chopped onions, tomatoes, dry fenugreek leaves.
Dhaba Daal
[Vegan][Gluten free] Unique blend of black lentils and kidney beans cooked in mild spices with a touch of cilantro.
Bhindi Masala
[Vegan][Gluten free] Fresh Okra cooked in onions and tomatoes.
Channa Masala
[Vegan][Gluten free]Garbanzo beans cooked with tomatoes in a light gravy with spices.
Aloo Gobi
[Vegan][Gluten free] Cauliflower and potatoes cooked in onion an tomatoes with ginger and garlic.
Paneer Makhani
[Gluten Free] Paneer cooked in tomato sauce and a dash of cream.
Beer
Red wine by bottle
Ménage À Trois, Sweet Red
Jam Jar
Alamos malbec, Argentina
Diseno,Malbec
Trivento, Malbec
Sea Sun, Pinot Noir
Benziger, Pinit Noir
Cambria, Pinot Noir
Inscription, Pinot Noir
Meiomi Pinot Noir, California
Ava Grace, Cabernet
Benziger, Cabernet Sauv
JLC, Cotes Du Rhone
Bertani, Valpolicella
Santa Cristina,Chianti
Chateau Ste. Michelle, Merlot
Francis Coppola, Merlot
Casillero Del Diablo, Cab Sauv Gls
Joel Gott, Cab Sauv Gls
Joel Gott, Cab Sauv
Casillero Del Diablo
Casillero Del Diablo, Cab Sauv
Rose/Sparking by bottle
White wine by bottle
Ecco Romani Pinot Gregio, Italy
Francis Ford Coppola , Pinot Grigio
Michael David Winery Sauvignon blanc, California
La Petite Perriere, Sauvignon Blanc
Monkey Bay Sauvignon Blnc NZ
Folic A Deux Chardonnay, California
LA Crema, Chardonnay
kung Fu Girl Riesling, Washington State
Essence, Riesling
Trimbach, Pinot Blanc
JLC Cotes Due Rhone
Jam Jar
Menage A Trois , Moscato
Sea Glass Pinot Grigio
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Great Indian Cuisine. Halal restaurant.
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC, WA 20008