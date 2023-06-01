Restaurant header imageView gallery

Naar Kitchen

No reviews yet

1922 Westwood blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Naar Kitchen Menue

Appetizers

Olvieh Salad

$8.99

Mast Mosir

$8.99

Mast Khiar

$8.99

Hummus

$6.99

Kashk Bademjoon

$9.99

Marinated Olives

$8.99

Beef Kotlet

$9.99

Chicken Kotlet

$9.99

Dolmeh

$7.99

Olvieh Veggie

$7.99

Stews

Celery Stew

$10.99

Vegetarian Ghormeh Sabzi Stew

$10.99

Ghormeh Sabzi Stew

$10.99

Gheymeh Stew

$10.99

Gheymeh Bademjoon Stew

$11.99

Vegetarian Fesenjoon Stew

$12.99

Fesenjoon Stew

$11.99

Celery Veggie

$10.99

Rices

White Rice

$5.99

Zereshk Polo

$9.99

Baghali Polo

$9.99

Adas Polo

$9.99

Lobia Polo

$10.99

Vegetarian Lobia Polo

$10.99

Adas polo/RD

$10.99

Specials

Tachin

$11.99

Persian spaghetti

$12.99

Zereshk Polo with Chicken

$17.99

Chicken Saffron (Leg or Breast)

$8.95

Lamb Shank

$10.99

Ash & Soups

Barley Ash

$9.99

Ash Reshteh

$9.99

Halim

$12.99

pomegranate Ash

$9.99

Kababs

Koobideh Kabab

$17.99

Chicken Koobideh

$17.99

Chicken Tender

$17.99

Shish Kabab

$23.99

Beef Soltani

$27.99

Salmon

$22.99

1 Skewer Beef Koobideh

$6.99

Lunch Specials

Lunch Chicken Tender

$13.99

Lunch Chicken koobideh

$13.99

Lunch Beef Koobideh

$13.99

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Shirazi Salad

$6.99

Desserts

Sholeh Zard

$6.99

Halva

$6.99

Baklava

$6.99

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1922 Westwood blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Directions

