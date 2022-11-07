Sushi Nabeeya
763 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Hole in the wall restaurant tucked in Santee cul-de-sec in DTLA
Location
766 Santee St., Los Angeles, CA 90014
