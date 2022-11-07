Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Nabeeya

763 Reviews

$$

766 Santee St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Popular Items

Crispy Tuna Rice 🔥
Chicken Bento
Chicken Bowl

Sushi / Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi (4pcs)

$8.00

Albacore Sushi (2pcs)

$4.00

Masago Sushi (2pcs)

$4.00

Salmon Sashimi (4pcs)

$8.00

Salmon Sushi (2pcs)

$4.00

Shrimp Sushi (2pcs)

$4.00

Tamago Sushi (2pcs)

$4.00

Tuna Sashimi (4pcs)

$8.00

Tuna Sushi (2pcs)

$4.00

Unagi Sashimi (4pcs)

$8.00

Unagi Sushi (2pcs)

$4.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (4pcs)

$12.00

Yellowtail Sushi (2pcs)

$6.00

Appetizers

Crispy Tuna Rice 🔥

$6.99

3pc CTR with Spicy Tuna and Avocado with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce drizzled on top

Edamame

$2.99

Gyoza

$5.99

6pc Pork and Veggie Deep Fried Dumplings

Jalapeño Bomb 🔥

$5.99

4pc Deep Fried Jalapeño, Cream Cheese and Spicy Tuna with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

Spring Rolls

$4.99

4pc Veggie Spring Rolls

Shrimp Tempura 6pcs

$8.99

Bowls

Chirashi Bowl

$15.99

12pc Chef special sashimi with assorted zukemono on top of 1/2 of rice and 1/2 salad. Comes with Miso

Salmon Bowl

$13.99

Salmon Sashimi with assorted Japanese pickles on top of 1/2 rice and 1/2 salad bed. Comes with side of miso

Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.99

Cubed tuna mixed with our house spicy/non spicy mix on top of 1/2 rice and 1/2 salad with assorted Japanese pickles. Served with Miso soup

Chicken Bowl

$8.50

Housed marinated chicken thigh served with cabbage, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and broccolis on top of bed of rice

Beef Bowl

$9.50

House marinated beef with cabbage, onions, mushrooms, and carrots on top of bed of rice

Veggie Bowl

$7.50

Terriyaki cabbage, carrots, broccoli, onions and mushrooms on top of bed of rice

Unagi Bowl

$17.99

Salads

Albacore Salad

$13.99

Seared Albacore on top of our spring mix with assorted zukemono.

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Teriyaki Chicken on top of spring mix with our assorted zukemono

Green Salad

$4.99

Spring Mix with Soy Mustard Dressing

Salmon Salad

$13.99

Salmon(Seared/non seared) please specify

Salmon Skin Salad

$13.99

Sashimi Salad

$15.99

12pc chef choice fish comes with side of miso

Seaweed Salad

$3.99

Tuna Poke Salad

$13.99

Cubed tuna mixed with our house spicy/non spicy mix. Comes with side of miso.

Bentos / Fried Rice

Chicken Bento

$10.99

Our signature Chicken Teriyaki served with rice, miso soup, salad, gyoza, spring roll and 4 pcs of California Roll

Beef Bento

$12.99

Our signature Beef Teriyaki served with rice, miso soup, salad, gyoza, spring roll and 4 pcs of California Roll

Panko Shrimp Bento

$13.99

Our signature Panko Fried Shrimp served with rice, miso soup, salad, gyoza, spring roll and 4 pcs of California Roll

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.99

Veggie Fried Rice

$8.99

Soup / Noodles

Veggie Udon

$8.99

*NOT Vegetarian!!! Our Stock contains fish extract.

Chicken Udon

$9.99

Seafood Udon

$12.99

Veggie Ramen

$8.99

Ramen with Creamy Veggie Broth

Seafood Ramen

$12.99

Pork Ramen

$12.99

Veggie Yakisoba

$8.99

Chicken Yakisoba

$9.99

Beef Yakisoba

$11.99Out of stock

Shrimp Yakisoba

$13.99

Miso Soup

$2.00

Maki

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Blue Crab HR

$7.50

California Roll

$5.00

Crab mix and avocado

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.00

Hamachi Roll

$8.95

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna with avocado and cucumber

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Avocado, cucumber, zukemono and seasonal veggie

Shrimp Temp. Handroll

$6.00

Fresh Rolls

Aloha Roll 🔥

$10.99

In: Spicy Tuna Roll Out: Albacore, Jalapeno, Onions

Big Tuna Roll

$10.99

In: Spicy Tuna Roll Out: Seared Tuna with Onions

Caterpillar Roll

$10.99

In: Cali Roll Out: Avocado

Fisherman's Roll

$10.99

In: Cali Roll Out: Tuna, Avocado, Fried Garlic

Hamachi Delite

$13.99

In: Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Tuna Out: Hamachi, Avocado

Hawaiian Roll

$9.99

In: Cali Roll Out: Tuna

Mexico City Roll 🔥

$10.99

In: Spicy Crab with Scallops Out: Avocado

Nabeeya Roll 🔥

$11.99

In: Cucumber, Cream Cheese Out: Avocado, Spicy Salmon

No Name Roll

$12.99

In: Avocado, Gobo, Asparagus Out: Seared Salmon, Kizame Wasabi

Philly Roll

$9.99

In: Avocado, Cucumber, Cream Cheese Out: Salmon

Rainbow Roll

$10.99

In: Cali Roll Out: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Avocado

Sun & Kiss Roll 🔥

$10.99

In: Spicy Tuna Roll Out: Salmon, Jalapeno, Avocado

Sun Fire Roll 🔥

$11.99

In: Spicy Albacore Out: Spicy Tuna, Onions, Fried Garlic

Triple S Roll

$10.99

In: Spicy Crab with Scallops Out: Salmon, Jalapeno

Washington Roll

$9.99

In: Cali Roll Out: Salmon

Tempura & Baked Rolls

Baked Salmon Roll

$10.99

In: Cali Roll Out: Baked Salmon

Baked Scallop Roll

$10.99

In: Cali Roll Out: Baked Scallop

Crunch Roll

$8.99

In: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Crab Out: Crunch

Double Crunch Roll

$10.99

In: Spicy Crab with Crunch Out: Spicy Crab with Crunch

Dragon Roll

$12.99

In: Crunch Roll Out: Baked Eel, Avocado

Ferrari Roll

$11.99

In: Fresh Runa, Avocado, Crab, Cream Cheese Lightly Fried

Fire Cracker Roll 🔥

$10.99

In: Crunch Roll Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch

Jala Roll 🔥

$11.99

In: Shrimp Temtura, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno Out: Spicy Crab with Crunch

Jessica Roll

$12.99

In: Crunch Roll Out: Tuna, Salmon, Avocado

Langostino Roll

$14.99

In: Cali Roll Out: Baked Crawfish

Las Vegas Roll 🔥

$11.99

In: Spicy Crab with Scallops Out: Spicy Tuna, Crunch

Ninja Roll 🔥

$9.99

In: Spicy Tuna with Tempura Shrimp

Red Tiger Roll 🔥

$11.99

In: Spicy California Roll with Tempura Shrimp Out: Shrimp

Spider Roll

$11.99

In: Soft- Shell Crab, Crab, Avocado, Gobo, Cucumber Out: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Avocado

Tempura Cali Roll

$9.99

Deep Fried California Roll

Tempura Spicy Tuna Roll 🔥

$9.99

Deep Fried Spicy Tuna Roll

Tiger Roll

$10.99

In: Crunch Roll Out: Shrimp, Avocado

Specials

Sushi (4pcs) & Cali, Crunch

$12.99

Sushi (6pcs) & Cali, Crunch

$14.99

Sushi (4pcs) & Choice of Fresh Roll

$14.99

Sushi (6pcs) & Choice of Fresh Roll

$16.99

Sashimi Sampler (8pcs)

$14.99

Sashimi Deluxe (16pcs)

$21.99

Sushi Sampler (11pcs)

$17.99Out of stock

Sushi Deluxe (16pcs)

$21.99Out of stock

HR 1

$11.99

California, Spicy Tuna and Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

HR 2

$13.99

Spicy Albacore, Spicy Tuna and Spicy Scallop Hand Rolls

Nabeeya Special

$11.99Out of stock

Teriyaki chicken over rice, spicy noodle salad, 4pc sashimi with miso soup

Side

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Rice

$1.50

8oz rice

Kizami Wasabi

$1.00

2oz kizami wasabi

Spicy Mayo

$0.25

Eel Sauce

$0.25

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.25

Sliced Jalapeno

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.25

House made citrus ponzu sauce

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Unsweetened Green Tea

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Dasani Water

$2.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Hole in the wall restaurant tucked in Santee cul-de-sec in DTLA

Location

766 Santee St., Los Angeles, CA 90014

Directions

Gallery
Sushi Nabeeya image
Sushi Nabeeya image

