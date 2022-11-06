Nabemono Shabu Shabu

Hyaku Moku Alt.3 Sake Blend 720ml

$94.00

16% abv, 720ml Alt.3 is the third offering from the new lineup of Kiku Masamune, a brewery representing the finest in sake for over 350 years. While most sake brewers do not (and Can Not) blend batches, this new style of sake is a blend of several different Yamada Nishiki "Special A" grade brews, selected and carefully blended by their skilled master blender. Opens brightly and full-bodied, and then blossoms into a harmony of sweet, bitter and fresh flavors that simply beg for another sip.