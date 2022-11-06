Nabemono Shabu Shabu
510 Reviews
$$
27 E Main Street
Alhambra, CA 91801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
UTENSILS ARE PROVIDED UPON REQUEST ONLY — PLEASE ADD THEM HERE:
Beer
Sapporo Draft Can 22oz
4.9% abv, 22oz The original. The icon. Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. The perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion. Kampai!
Weizen Echigo 12oz
5.5% abv, 350ml Gentle citrus, pear, and wheat aromas with a hint of clove. Beautiful, slightly hazy liquid with a delicate fruity and refreshing flavor. The enjoyable soft mouthfeel and round mouthfeel lead easily into a crisp dry finish.
Kyoto IPA
6.5% abv // Kizakura's first authentic IPA. Brilliant citrusy aroma comes from aroma hops used abundantly. Hoppy and citrusy entry, then strong and deep bitterness. Aftertaste with fruit flavor like passion fruit.
Kyoto Kuromame Ale (Roasted Black Soybean)
5% abv // Brewed with roasted black beans from "Tamba" region, a famous area in Hyogo Prefecture known for fine black beans. Smoky aroma and strong bitterness from roasted black beans
Kyoto Yamadanishiki Ale (Sake Rice)
5% abv // Brewed with Japanese rice "Yamadanishiki", often described as "King of Sake Rice". Crisp taste like lager type beer
Kyoto Matcha IPA 330ml
8.5% abv, 330ml This beer tastes exactly what it sounds like: Matcha IPA. A unique blend of matcha green tea and a Japanese style India Pale Ale, which is not as hoppy as a California IPA but still has a high alcohol percentage of 8.5%
Kyoto Yuzu White Ale 330ml
5% abv, 330ml Inspired by the Belgian witbier, this Japanese beer is refreshing with a citrusy aroma. This white wheat alea features the famous Japanese yuzu fruit that lends it subtle acidity. Higher carbonation cuts through fatty foods, so this drink matches perfectly with fried snacks.
Almanac Blueberry Dogpatch Sour 16oz
5.9% abv The Dogpatch series is named after the neighborhood in San Francisco where Almanac was born. This limited-edition blueberry twist started with a classic Flanders red ale base that then aged for months in oak wine barrels with fresh blueberries from Sierra Cascade Blueberry Farm. This fruit-tactic sour elixir will have you howling under the blueberry moon!
Sake
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 300ml
15% abv This is a light and comfortably dry premium Sake with the aroma of fresh cantaloupe and banana followed by medium body with refreshing Mandarin orange like overtones. With just the right amount of body and a comfortable dryness it enhances any dish you eat. This is a great white wine alternative that is perfect for Sake lovers and beginners alike.
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 720ml
15% abv This is a light and comfortably dry premium Sake with the aroma of fresh cantaloupe and banana followed by medium body with refreshing Mandarin orange like overtones. With just the right amount of body and a comfortable dryness it enhances any dish you eat. This is a great white wine alternative that is perfect for Sake lovers and beginners alike.
Kubota Junmai Daiginjo 300ml
15% abv This special release bottle has a gentle, elegant nose of cherry, pear, mango and melon. Dry like most Kubotas, but hidden within are flashes of raisin, apricot and green grapes, highlighted when it gently warms on your palate. Smooth right to the delicate, crisp finish.
Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai 300ml
15.5% abv Tokubetsu means "special" in Japanese. The naturally soft water used in its brewing comes from snow that melts off the peak of the Mountain Hakkai. The dry body is preceded by mild and creamy texture. A flavor of almond and vanilla with a hint of a lactic character melts across the palate like a snowflake caught on the tongue.
Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml
15.5% abv Tokubetsu means "special" in Japanese. The naturally soft water used in its brewing comes from snow that melts off the peak of the Mountain Hakkai. The dry body is preceded by mild and creamy texture. A flavor of almond and vanilla with a hint of a lactic character melts across the palate like a snowflake caught on the tongue.
Iichiko Barley Shochu 750ml
25% abv, 720ml A refreshing Japanese barley shochu that has quickly become one of the leading shochus in the world. Barley is polished to remove impurities and steeped in water before steaming. An attractive, fruity aroma accompanied by notes of lychee, walnut, and oat.
Leona Sparkling Yuzu Sake 375ml
Barley shochu w/ Japanese yuzu // 8% abv // 375 ml
Kikusui Perfect Snow Nigori 300ml
21% abv, 300ml The king of nigori sake. A white, cloudy sake reminiscent of pure snow, with a crisp, dynamic flavor despite its sweet, full-bodied palate.
Homare Aladdin Nigori 300ml
15% abv // 300 ml This unfiltered nigori sake has aroma of pear and banana and balances the sweetness and sourness by improving the fresh taste of the drink. Served in the pretty pink bottle.
Suigei Sho Junmai Daiginjo 720ml
16% abv, 720ml This semi-dry junmai daiginjo breaks from the norm and uses Hattannishiki rice, which has been grown in Hiroshima for a long time. By using this rice and kumamoto yeast, the brewers craft a sake with a polished aroma and easy-going finish that lifts up the flavors in most foods it is paired with. If you are in the pursuit of an elegantly flavored sake, this one will hit the mark.
Hakkaisan Yukimuro Junmai Ginjo 720ml
17% abv, 720ml This beautiful Junmai Ginjo is aged for a minimum of 3 years in Hakkai Brewery’s snow-storage room, called the Yukimuro. The flavor is initially subdued, before it unfolds the rich and solid sake that it is. While nestled comfortably in tanks chilled by literal tons of pure white snow, it develops into a round and smooth sake with a subtle and fine aroma and a mellow, dry finish.
Hyaku Moku Alt.3 Sake Blend 720ml
16% abv, 720ml Alt.3 is the third offering from the new lineup of Kiku Masamune, a brewery representing the finest in sake for over 350 years. While most sake brewers do not (and Can Not) blend batches, this new style of sake is a blend of several different Yamada Nishiki "Special A" grade brews, selected and carefully blended by their skilled master blender. Opens brightly and full-bodied, and then blossoms into a harmony of sweet, bitter and fresh flavors that simply beg for another sip.
Other Alcohol
Drunk Fruit Lychee
5% abv // 12oz. A light and refreshing seltzer that highlights the floral aroma of lychee and brings out the tropical sweetness of the Asian fruit.
Drunk Fruit Melon
4.5% abv // 12oz. A light and refreshing seltzer that brings out the subtle sweetness of Asian melon. Light and crisp with notes of Honeydew.
Drunk Fruit Yuzu
4.5% abv // 12oz. A light and refreshing seltzer that accentuates the signature tartness and fragrance of Japanese Yuzu.
Specialty Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Calpico Yogurt
The unique taste of Calpico is made with proprietary cultured milk derived from an original fermentation process. It hits just the right spot of sweet but not too sweet, tangy and a surprisingly fruity sensation! Japan's bestselling beverage for over 100 years.
Iced Matcha Tea
Sweetened with cane sugar
Oi Ocha Unsweetened Green Tea
Brewed from first flush whole green tea leaves grown in Japan, this natural clean tasting green tea is super refreshing. No sugars or artificial sweeteners and full of natural antioxidants.
Kimino Sparkling Yuzu Juice
This sparkling yuzu juice is made with hand-picked seasonal Yuzu fruit from Shikoku Island, naturally sourced water from the Hyogo mountains, and organic sugar cane. Made by farmers and drink makers following the "Kanso" philosophy—using only what's necessary in order to conserve and support the natural environment.
Kimino Sparkling Ume (Plum) Juice
This sparkling Ume juice is made with hand-picked Ume plums in Wakayama, naturally sourced water from the Hyogo mountains, and organic sugar cane. Made by farmers and drink makers following the "Kanso" philosophy—using only what's necessary in order to conserve and support the natural environment.
Small Bites
Sea Salt Edamame
chilled edamame w/ flaky sea salt
Spicy Garlic Edamame
pan-fried edamame w/ butter, soy sauce, sriracha & garlic
Chicken Karaage
fried chicken thigh pieces w/ kewpie mayo & shichimi pepper
Shrimp Pops
panko fried shrimp patties w/ sweet chili dipping sauce (4pcs)
Garlic Wings
fried chicken wings tossed in a soy honey garlic sauce, sesame seeds & togarashi chili pepper (6 pcs)
Crispy Gyoza
fried pork & chicken gyoza w/ soy garlic dipping sauce (5 pcs)
Squid Leg Karaage
panko crusted squid legs w/ yuzu chili dipping sauce (contains sesame seeds)
Curry Fries
togarashi chili pepper fries topped with house Japanese curry, furikake, scallions & red pickled daikon
Spicy Tofu Bombs
Crispy fried tofu coated in a spicy house chili blend, topped with katsu and kewpie mayo drizzle and furikake seasoning
From the Kitchen
Beef Belly Curry Udon
Thick & chewy Sanuki udon served with seasoned sweet Prime Beef Belly, sliced onions, shimeiji mushrooms, and sliced scallions in a curry dashi sauce
Summer Udon Noodles
Chilled Sanuki udon noodles served with Onsen egg, shredded nori, bonito flakes, sliced scallions, grated daikon, ginger puree, picked radish, and a chilled soy dashi sauce
Beef Belly Rice
Prime beef belly slow-simmered with sweet onion, soy sauce, sake and mirin served with steamed white rice, sliced scallions, and an Onsen egg
Eel Unagi Don
Fresh water BBQ eel, shredded nori, sesame seeds, steamed white rice, takuan daikon pickles
Pork Katsu Curry
Tender pork breaded in fresh panko served with house curry, steamed white rice, sliced scallions, and pickled red radish
Shabu Bowls
USDA Beef Belly Shabu Bowl
Tender & fatty slices of USDA Beef Belly cooked with assorted veggies in your choice of broth. Includes one (1) Sauce & Condiment Bag (Goma Sauce 2oz, Yuzu Ponzu Sauce 2oz, Garlic Puree 1oz, Grated Daikon 1oz, Sliced Scallions 1oz)
Australian Lamb Shabu Bowl
Australian Lamb slices cooked with assorted veggies in your choice of broth. Includes one (1) Sauce & Condiment Bag (Goma Sauce 2oz, Yuzu Ponzu Sauce 2oz, Garlic Puree 1oz, Grated Daikon 1oz, Sliced Scallions 1oz)
Kurobuta Pork Shabu Bowl
Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork Collar cooked with assorted veggies in your choice of broth. Includes one (1) Sauce & Condiment Bag (Goma Sauce 2oz, Yuzu Ponzu Sauce 2oz, Garlic Puree 1oz, Grated Daikon 1oz, Sliced Scallions 1oz)
Jidori Chicken Shabu Bowl
Free range Jidori Chicken slices cooked with assorted veggies in your choice of broth. Includes one (1) Sauce & Condiment Bag (Goma Sauce 2oz, Yuzu Ponzu Sauce 2oz, Garlic Puree 1oz, Grated Daikon 1oz, Sliced Scallions 1oz)
Veggie Shabu Bowl
A double helping of assorted veggies cooked in your choice of broth. Includes one (1) Sauce & Condiment Bag (Goma Sauce 2oz, Yuzu Ponzu Sauce 2oz, Garlic Puree 1oz, Grated Daikon 1oz, Sliced Scallions 1oz)
Soft-Boiled Shoyu Egg
One (1) soft-boiled egg marinated in a blend of soy sauce, chili, and star anise for a slight smoky flavor.
Side White Rice
Packed on the side
Side Brown Rice
Packed on the side
Side Glass Noodle (cooked)
Cooked and packed on the side
Side Ramen (cooked)
Cooked and packed on the side
Side Udon (cooked)
Cooked and packed on the side
Shabu Kits for 2
Prime Beef Belly Kit for 2
USDA grade tender & fatty Beef Belly. Comes with 10oz sliced premium meat, choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
CAB Angus Beef Kit for 2
Certified Angus Beef Chuck Eye Roll – Our leanest cut. Comes with 10oz sliced premium meat, choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
CAB Short Rib Kit for 2
Certified Angus Beef Boneless Short Rib – Our most popular beef! Very high marbling quality on each slice. Comes with 10oz sliced premium meat, choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
USDA Prime Ribeye Kit for 2
USDA Prime Ribeye–the best of the best. Comes with 10oz sliced premium meat, choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Chuck Kit for 2
Authentic A5 Grade beef from Miyazaki Prefecture – Imported from Japan. Comes with 10oz sliced premium meat, choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
Kurobuta Pork Kit for 2
Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork Butt Collar – Intense marbling and a rich taste. Comes with 10oz sliced premium meat, choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
Australian Lamb Kit for 2
Boneless Lamb Shoulder from Australia. Comes with 10oz sliced premium meat, choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
Farm-Raised Duck Kit for 2
Lean duck breast from Maple Leaf Farms in Indiana. Unique with a subtle flavor. Comes with 10oz sliced premium meat, choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
Jidori Chicken Kit for 2
Free range and humanely raised on small farms, fed only quality grains – No hormones, steroids, or animal by-products. Comes with 10oz sliced premium meat, choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
Mixed Seafood Kit for 2
Fresh premium seafood—4 pieces each of Black Tiger Shrimp, Green Mussels, Basa Fish, Hokkaido Scallops, Kamaboko Fish Cake. Comes with choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
Premium Veggie Kit for 2
Comes with 2 Premium Veggie Boxes—Corn, Veggie Dumplings, Lotus Root, Fried Tofu (subject to change based on availability), choice of 1 Broth Base, 2 Fresh Veggie Boxes, choice of 2 carbs, and 2 Sauce & Condiment Bags for your own mini sauce bar. Host your own shabu shabu night at home!
Shabu Kit Sides
Side Prime Beef Belly (10oz)
USDA grade tender Beef Belly. 10oz sliced & frozen
Side CAB Angus Beef Chuck Eye Roll (10oz)
Certified Angus Beef Chuck – Our leanest cut. 10oz sliced & frozen
Side CAB Boneless Short Rib (10oz)
Certified Angus Boneless Short Rib – Our most popular beef. 10oz sliced & frozen
Side USDA Prime Ribeye (10oz)
Certified Angus USDA Prime Ribeye. 10oz sliced & frozen
Side Miyazaki A5 Wagyu Chuck (10oz)
Authentic A5 Graded Miyazakigyu beef from Miyazaki Prefecture – Product of Japan. 10oz sliced & frozen
Side Kurobuta Pork (10oz)
Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork Collar – Intense marbling and a rich taste. 10oz sliced & frozen
Side Australian Lamb (10oz)
Boneless Lamb shoulder from Australia. 10oz sliced & frozen
Side Duck Breast (10oz)
Lean duck breast. Unique with a subtle flavor. 10oz sliced & frozen
Side Jidori Chicken (10oz)
Free range and humanely raised on small farms, fed only quality grains – No hormones, steroids, or animal by-products. 10oz sliced & frozen
Side Mixed Seafood Box
Black Tiger Shrimp, Basa Fish, Hokkaido Scallops, Green Mussels & Kamaboko Fish Cake
Side Veggie Box
Napa Cabbage, Bok Choy, Carrots, Pumpkin, Broccoli, Firm Tofu, Harusame Glass Noodle, Enoki, Shiitake
Premium Veg Box
Corn, Lotus Root, Tofu Pockets, Veggie Dumplings (subject to change based on availability)
Assorted Fish Ball Box
Fish Ball, Fish Tofu, Fried Fish Ball, Masago Fish Roe Ball (subject to change based on availability)
Masago Fish Roe Balls (8)
Fish ball with creamy fish roe filling
Shabu Broth Base
32oz concentrated broth base. Dilute with a 1:1 ratio of filtered water.
Side White Rice
Side Brown Rice
Side Fresh Ramen
Raw. Boil for 3-5 minutes and enjoy!
Side Udon Noodle
Raw. Boil for 3-5 minutes and enjoy!
Side Glass Noodle
Raw. Boil for 1-2 minutes and enjoy!
Side Shirataki 'Miracle' Noodles
[gf][v] - zero cal, zero carb, konjac plant-based
Sauces & Condiments
Nabemono Spicy Paste 2oz
Our secret blend made from tons of pure dried red chili peppers, fermented soybeans, and loads of garlic. Add it to any broth or soup to kick up the heat. Vegetarian friendly. Spice level: Medium. Allergens: Soybeans
Nabemono Bottled Sauce Set (save $2)
8oz reusable glass bottle. Our housemade sesame goma sauce made from 100% pure sesame. No peanut butter fillers. Contains eggs. Our housemade yuzu ponzu sauce made from 100% real yuzu. Contains fish (bonito flakes). Store both in the refrigerator. Keeps for up to 2 months. PLEASE REUSE OR RECYCLE!
Goma Sauce 8oz Glass Bottle
Hand bottled in an 8oz reusable or recyclable glass bottle. Our Goma Sauce is made by hand in small batches twice a week. We use high quality ingredients like 100% pure sesame and Kewpie brand mayo. It's a long and labor-intensive process but the end result is a seriously smooth, nutty, sweet, and salty sauce with just the right amounts of acidity to it! Vegetarian friendly. Keep stored in the refrigerator. Good for up to 2 months. Allergens: Sesame, Soy, Eggs, Wheat
Ponzu Sauce 8oz Glass Bottle
Hand bottled in an 8oz reusable or recyclable glass bottle. Our Yuzu Ponzu Sauce is made by hand in small batches twice a week. We use 100% pure Japanese yuzu extract to develop the perfect flavor. This light, citrusy sauce pairs well with salads, fish, noodles, tofu, natto, and more! Contains bonito fish flakes. Keep stored in the refrigerator. Good for up to 2 months. Allergens: Soy, Wheat
Goma Sauce 2oz Cup
Our Goma Sauce is made by hand in small batches twice a week. We use high quality ingredients like 100% pure sesame and Kewpie brand mayo. It's a long and labor-intensive process but the end result is a seriously smooth, nutty, sweet, and salty sauce with just the right amounts of acidity to it! Vegetarian friendly. Keep stored in the refrigerator. Good for up to 2 months. Allergens: Sesame, Soy, Eggs, Wheat
Ponzu Sauce 2oz Cup
Our Yuzu Ponzu Sauce is made by hand in small batches twice a week. We use 100% pure Japanese yuzu extract to develop the perfect flavor. This light, citrusy sauce pairs well with salads, fish, noodles, tofu, natto, and more! Contains bonito fish flakes. Keep stored in the refrigerator. Good for up to 2 months. Allergens: Soy, Wheat
Extra Sauce & Condiment Bag
Includes one each of: Goma Sauce 2oz, Yuzu Ponzu Sauce 2oz, Garlic Puree 1oz, Grated Daikon 1oz, Sliced Scallions 1oz
Garlic Puree 1oz
Grated Daikon 1oz
Sliced Scallions 1oz
Shichimi Chili Pepper
Ra-Yu Chili Oil
Disposable Utensils
Chopsticks (1), plastic soup spoon (1), napkin (1)
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Modern Japanese Shabu Shabu restaurant located in downtown Alhambra featuring premium & fresh ingredients
27 E Main Street, Alhambra, CA 91801