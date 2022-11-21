Nacho Mama’s imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Nacho Mama’s 976 Broad St.

547 Reviews

$

976 broad st

augusta, GA 30901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

medium cheese dip/chips

$4.75

large cheese dip/chips

$6.00

medium mango/chips

$4.75

large mango /chips

$6.00

medium traditional salsa/chips

$3.50

large traditonal salsa/chips

$4.50

medium guacamole/chips

$4.75

large guacamole/chips

$6.00

medium pico/chips

$3.75

large pico/chips

$5.00

House Nachos

big juan

$8.25

daddy nachos

$8.00

simple nachos

$6.75

step daddy

$8.25

sunburn

$8.25

Tacos

beef black bean taco

$3.75

beef mushroom taco

$3.75

beef roasted potato taco

$3.75

beef taco

$3.50

black bean taco

$2.50

chicken black bean taco

$3.75

chicken spinach taco

$3.75

chicken taco

$3.50

mahi taco

$4.50

pinto bean taco

$2.50

pork black bean taco

$3.75

pork taco

$3.50

potato taco

$2.75

shrimp taco

$4.50

spinach black bean taco

$3.25

Quesadillas

beef black bean Q

$9.75

beef Q

$9.00

black bean Q

$7.50

cheese Q

$6.00

chicken black bean Q

$9.75

chicken Q

$9.00

mahi potato Q

$10.75

mahi Q

$10.50

Mushroom pico Q

$8.00

mushroom spinach red pepper Q

$9.75

pinto bean Q

$7.50

pork black bean Q

$9.75

pork Q

$9.00

potato Q

$7.75

shrimp pico Q

$10.50

shrimp potato Q

$10.75

spinach Q

$7.75

zucchini red pepper pico Q

$8.75

House Burritos

baja burrito

$10.50

bomb burrito

$9.75

copan burrito

$9.75

garden burrito

$9.75

godfather burrito

$10.00

havana burrito

$10.50

soul burrito

$8.50

sundance burrito beef

$9.75

sundance burrito chicken

$9.75

sundance burrito shrimp

$10.75

Sundance vegetarian

$8.50

Basic Burrito

beef deluxe burrito

$8.50

beef regular burrito

$7.75

black bean deluxe burrito

$7.25

black bean regular burrito

$6.50

chicken deluxe burrito

$8.50

chicken regular burrito

$7.75

mahi deluxe burrito

$10.00

mahi regular burrito

$9.25

pinto bean regular burrito

$6.50

pinto deluxe burrito

$7.25

pork deluxe burrito

$8.50

pork regular burrito

$7.75

Potato deluxe burrito

$7.50

Potato regular burrito

$6.75

shrimp deluxe burrito

$10.00

shrimp regular burrito

$9.25

Salads

backyard

$8.25

mama's nacho salad

$8.25

seizure deluxe

$8.25

siezure

$7.50

45's

payback 45

$8.75

ring of fire

$9.25

slow ride 45

$8.75

Pasta

plain pasta

$3.75

sundance pasta

$8.75

t-huff pasta

$8.75

Sides

Avacado 1/2 sliced

$2.50

Beef

$2.50

black bean 2oz

$0.50

black bean 6oz

$1.50

black bean 8oz

$2.00

cheese dip 2oz

$1.75

cheese dip 6oz

$4.50

cheese dip 8oz

$6.00

Chicken

$3.00

Chips extra

$0.50

Cilantro

$0.25

corn 2oz

$0.50

corn 6oz

$1.00

corn 8oz

$2.00

Grilled onions

$0.75

guacamole 2oz

$1.75

guacamole 6oz

$4.50

guacamole 8oz

$6.00

jalapeno 2oz

$0.50

jalapeno 6oz

$1.50

jalapeno 8oz

$2.00

Lettuce 6oz

$0.50

Mahi

$4.00

mango 2oz

$1.75

mango 6oz

$4.50

mango 8oz

$6.00

mushroom 2oz

$0.50

mushroom 6oz

$1.50

mushroom 8oz

$2.00

olives 2oz

$0.50

olives 6oz

$1.50

olives 8oz

$2.00

Onions

$0.75

pico de gallo 2oz

$1.25

pico de gallo 6oz

$3.50

pico de gallo 8oz

$4.50

pinto bean 2oz

$0.50

pinto bean 6oz

$1.50

pinto bean 8oz

$2.00

Pork

$3.00

potato 2oz

$0.50

potato 6oz

$1.50

potato 8oz

$2.00

red peppers 2oz

$0.50

red peppers 6oz

$1.50

red peppers 8oz

$2.00

salad dressing 2oz

$0.75

salad dressing 6oz

$2.25

salad dressing 8oz

$3.00

salsa traditional 2oz

$0.25

Salsa traditional 6oz

$0.75

Salsa traditional 8oz

$1.25

Shrimp

$4.00

Soft shell tortilla 3

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50+

sour cream 2oz

$0.50

sour cream 6oz

$1.50

sour cream 8oz

$2.00

spanish rice 2oz

$0.50

spanish rice 6oz

$1.50

spanish rice 8oz

$2.00

Spinach 6oz

$1.50

Spinach 8oz

$2.00

sundance sauce 2oz

$0.75

sundance sauce 6oz

$2.25

sundance sauce 8oz

$3.00

tomato 2oz

$0.50

tomato 6oz

$1.50

tomato 8oz

$2.00

zucchini 2oz

$0.75

zucchini 6oz

$2.25

zucchini 8oz

$3.00

NA Bev

Tea

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Well

regular margarita

$6.50

regular margarita pitcher

$25.00

Cuervo

cuervo margarita

$7.25

cuervo margarita pitcher

$28.00

Top Shelf

top shelf margarita

$8.00

top shelf pitcher

$31.00

Draft

Tropicalia

$6.50

Savannah no jacket

$6.50

Stella

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Blue moon

$5.00

Ultra

$3.75

Bottle

420

$4.50

bold rock apple cider

$4.50

bud lite

$3.50

Classic city lager

$5.00

corona

$4.50

jai alai ipa

$5.50

miller lite

$3.50

modelo especial

$4.50

tecate

$3.50

Draft pitcher

Stella pitcher

$19.00

Sierra Nevada pitcher

$19.00

Blue moon pitcher

$19.00

Ultra pitcher

$14.00

Tropicalia pitcher

$25.00

No jacket pitcher

$25.00

TShirts

Short Sleeve TShirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve TShirt

$22.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Employee TShirt

$13.00

Gift Certificate

$5 Gift Card

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

976 broad st, augusta, GA 30901

Directions

Gallery
Nacho Mama’s image

Similar restaurants in your area

Southbound Smokehouse Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
1009 Center Street North Augusta, SC 29841
View restaurantnext
Cantina Locale
orange star4.4 • 123
2803 Wrightsboro Rd,Ste 20A Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in augusta

Frog Hollow Tavern
orange star4.8 • 6,254
1282 Broad St Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
orange star4.3 • 2,527
3051 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Oliviana
orange star4.2 • 1,370
399 Highland Ave Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
orange star4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Craft & Vine
orange star4.7 • 912
1204 Broad Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Sheehans Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 470
2571 Central Ave Augusta, GA 30904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near augusta
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston