Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

review star

No reviews yet

2907 O’Donnell St

Baltimore, MD 21224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

16 Cheese
10 PC Wing
Chips & Salsa

12" Pizza

12 Cheese

$10.00

12 White Pizza

$14.00

Garlic Butter, white onions, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese

12 The Carnivores Delight

$16.00

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, & extra cheese

12 The Godfather

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, ham, mushrooms, diced tomato ,green peppers, sweet peppers & extra cheese

12 The Greek

$16.50

Garlic Butter, sliced tomato, chopped spinach, onions & Feta cheese

12 Veggie Deluxe

$15.75

Tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms & extra cheese

12 The Chesapeake

$18.00

Garlic Butter, jalapeño crab dip, Blackened Chicken, Old Bay Cheddar, Monterey Jack & Mozzarella Cheese

12" Buffalo Pizza

$16.50

12" Hawaiian

$15.00

16" Pizza

16 Cheese

$16.00

16 White Pizza

$18.00

Garlic Butter, white onions, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese

16 Mexican

$22.00

Shredded chicken, jalapeños, salsa, cheddar, Monterey Jack & Mozz cheese

16 The Greek Pizza

$24.00

Garlic Butter, sliced tomato, chopped spinach, onions & Feta cheese

16 The Carnivore

$24.00

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, meatballs & extra cheese

16 The Godfather

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, ham, mushrooms, diced tomato ,green peppers, sweet peppers & extra cheese

16" Buffalo Pizza

$22.00

16" Hawiian

$20.00

Mama's King Wings & Tenders

10 PC Wing

$18.50

Jumbo, plump, tender & crispy (just like Elvis)

20 PC Wing

$35.00

Jumbo, plump, tender & crispy (just like Elvis)

10 Buffalo Garlic Wings

$18.50

10 Honey Sriracha Wings

$19.50

Chicken Tenders

$16.50

Jumbo, plump, tender & crispy (just like Elvis)

Snack Things

Guacamole

$16.50

Housemade favorite in a tortilla bowl w/ chips

Blackened Chicken Noddle Soup

$8.00

Mama's homemade blackened chicken noodle soup served in a crispy tortilla shell

Black Bean Conqueso

$15.50

A blend of five cheeses, veggie black beans & chipotle peppers in a tortilla bowl w/ chips

Caddy Fries

Caddy Fries

$10.50

Fries covered in cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos & served w/ chipotle ranch

Chili Con Queso

$15.50

A blend of five cheeses, chipotle peppers in a tortilla bowl w/ chips

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chorizo Conqueso

$17.00

Chorizo sausage simmered w/ a blend of five cheeses in a tortilla bowl w/ chips

Crab Dip

$22.50

Crabmeat, jalapenos & a special blend of cheeses served w/ chips, celery & bread

Garlic Shrimp

$18.00

Large shrimp sautéed in garlic & Mama’s spices, w/ bread

Balt-Elotes

$12.00

Spiced mayo, cilantro, Cotija, Old Bay

Nachos

Birria Nachos

$25.00

Blackened Chicken Nacho's

$20.00

Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, w/ salsa & sour cream

Chicken Nacho's

$18.50

Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, w/ salsa & sour cream

Crab Nac

$22.50

Tortilla chips topped w/ jalapeno crab dip, cheddar, monterey jack & jalapenos w/ salsa & sour cream

Ground Beef Nachos

$20.50
Basic Nacho's

Basic Nacho's

$15.00

Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, w/ salsa & sour cream

Steak Nacho's

$20.50

Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, w/ salsa & sour cream

Pulled Pork Nachos

$20.50

Veggie Nachos

$18.00

Leafy Things

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Crisp Romaine, parmesan & croutons w/ Caesar dressing

Spinach Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Baby spinach, strawberries, & feta cheese tossed in chipotle black raspberry vinaigrette.

Tortilla Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, red onions, green peppers, black beans, roasted corn & grape tomatoes in a chipotle ranch dressing topped w/ parmesan

Ten Leaf Salad

$12.00

Organic baby leaves w/ crumbled blue cheese, walnuts & honey-jalapeno vinaigrette

Quesadilla Things

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa

Basic Quesadilla

$14.50

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa

Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$20.50

Caramelized onions, bacon, tomatoes, house-made steak sauce

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$21.50

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa

BBQ Chicken Ques

$20.50

Green peppers, onions, diced tomato, and BBQ sauce

Birria Quesadilla

$26.50

Chicken Chesapeake Quesadilla

$25.00

Blackened w/ crab dip, diced tomato

Chicken Quesadilla

$20.00

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa

Hot Nashville Quesadilla

$20.50

Jamby Quesadilla

$25.00

Chicken, shrimp, chorizo sausage, smoked gouda, diced tomatoes

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$20.50

Portobello & Spinach Quesadilla

$18.00

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$20.50

Jalapeno mac & cheese, smoked gouda

Seafood Quesadilla

$25.00

Shrimp, scallops, crab, diced tomato, Old Bay

Shrimp Quesadilla

$22.00

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa

Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla

$24.00

Smoked gouda and diced tomatoes

Steak Quesadilla

$22.00

Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa

Veggie Quesadilla

$18.00

Crab & Corn Quesadilla

$22.00Out of stock

Diced tomato, Old Bay

Crab & Gouda Quesadilla

$22.00Out of stock

Roasted red peppers and Old Bay

Fajita Things

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$22.50

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas

Blackened Chicken Fajitas

$24.00

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$26.00

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$26.00

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas

Chicken & Steak Combo Fajita

Chicken & Steak Combo Fajita

$24.00

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas

Chicken & Shrimp Combo Fajita

$26.00

A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas

Steak & Shrimp Fajita

$26.00

A sizzling platter of steak and shrimp sautéed onions, peppers served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and tortillas

Ultimate Fajita

$28.00

Marinated steak, jumbo shrimp, portobello mushrooms, peppers & onions

Veggie Fajita

$18.00

Jerk Chicken Fajiita

$24.00

Truck Tacos

Served in corn tortilla with green rice and black beans on the side

Birria Taco

$28.00

BBQ Pork Truck Tacos

$18.50

Mango-chipotle BBQ, cucumber slaw & smoked gouda

Chicken Truck Tacos

$16.50

Chimichurri, smoked gouda, chopped yellow onion & cilantro

Chorizo Truck Tacos

$18.50

Diced tomato, wild greens & smoked gouda

Fish Tacos

$18.50

Natty Boh beer battered Mahi Mahi topped w/ citrus cole slaw

Shrimp Tacos

$20.50

Lightly Battered Shrimp, Thai Chili Sauce, fresh pineapple salsa & smoked gouda

Steak Truck Tacos

$20.50

Verde sauce, chimichurri, chopped yellow onion & cilantro

Tuna Taco

$20.50

Pork Belly Tacos

$20.50

Barbacoa (Lamb)

$22.00

3 Tacos stuffed with Tender Adobo Braised Short Rib, Mozzarella, Onion, Lime. Topped with Avocado Verde, Side of Adobo Sauce for Dipping.

Mama's Favorites

Chicken Smasher

$20.50

Baked Potato w/diced tomatoes, cheddar & monterey jack, guacamole & sour cream

Chicken & Steak Smasher

$22.50

Baked Potato w/diced tomatoes, cheddar & monterey jack, guacamole & sour cream

Jambalaya

$26.50

Chicken, shrimp, chorizo sausage, red onion, peppers & tomato simmered in a cajun broth over green rice

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$20.00

Nawlin's Shrimp

$26.50

Shrimp, Chorizo Sausage, & diced tomato in Cajun cream sauce of green rice

Seafood Smasher

$24.50

Baked Potato w/diced tomatoes, cheddar & monterey jack, guacamole & sour cream

Steak Smasher

$22.50

Baked Potato w/diced tomatoes, cheddar & monterey jack, guacamole & sour cream

Grilled Pork Chop

$26.00Out of stock

Served with mashed potatoes & asparagus.

Dinner Stuff

OC Burrito Chicken

$20.50

Over-stuffed flour tortilla filled w/ cheese and chicken, topped with rojo or conqueso sauce

OC Burrito Steak

$22.50

Over-stuffed flour tortilla filled w/ cheese and steak, topped with rojo or conqueso sauce

Chimichanga Cheese

$16.50

Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with cheese & beans with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & gauc

Chimichanga Chicken

$20.50

Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with cheese & beans with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & gauc

Chimichanga Steak

$22.50

Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with cheese & beans with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & gauc

Enchiladas Cheese

$16.50

Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo

Enchiladas Chicken

$20.50

Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo

Enchiladas Steak

$22.50

Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo

Enchiladas Chicken & Cheese

$20.50

Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo

Enchiladas Chicken & Steak

$22.50Out of stock

Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo

Enchiladas Steak & Cheese

$22.50

Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo

Molcajete 2

$40.00

Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, & Chorizo, refried beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Jalapenos, Avocado, Onions, Flour Tortillas, & Rice. Side Avocado Verde

Molcajete 4

$75.00

Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, & Chorizo, refried beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Jalapenos, Avocado, Onions, Flour Tortillas, & Rice. Side Avocado Verde

Sandwiches & Wraps

w/ lettuce, tomato, fries & a pickle

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

8 oz. of marinated chicken breast, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey jalapeno vinaigrette

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$16.50

8 oz. of marinated chicken breast, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey jalapeno vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

8 oz. of marinated chicken breast Fried or grilled tossed in Buffalo sauce w/ blue cheese crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.50

Fried or grilled chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce w/ blue cheese crumbles

Ceasar Chicken Wrap

$16.50

8 oz. of marinated chicken breast

Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich

$22.50

Blackened & topped w/ Mama’s jalapeno crab dip & cheddar cheese

Mama's Classic Burger

$16.50

10 oz. of fresh ground beef

Pizza Sub

$16.50

Choice of 3 toppings

Sticky Burger

Sticky Burger

$18.50

10 oz. Burger w/ Scunny’s Sticky sauce, crispy onions, bacon, cheddar & gouda cheese

Tuna Sandwich

$20.00

Blackened or grilled tuna, with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Avocado, Red Onion & Pico de Gallo Chicken Sandwich

$18.50Out of stock

8 oz. of marinated chicken breast

Mama's Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.00Out of stock

8 oz. of marinated chicken breast

Bacon, BBQ, Provolone Chicken Sandwich

$16.50Out of stock

8 oz. of marinated chicken breast, bacon, BBQ sauce & provolone

Carballo Wrap

$18.00Out of stock

Chorizo, mashed potatoes, tomatoes, & smoked gouda wrapped in a chili tortilla

CHEESECAKE

Flavor of the Week: Berger Cookie

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Flavor of the week: Berger Cookie

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Sides

4 Oz Grilled Chicken

$5.00

8oz Grilled Chicken

$10.00

4oz Blackened Chicken

$6.00

8oz Blackened Chicken

$11.00

Steak

$12.50

Shrimp

$12.50

Extra Dressing

$1.00

French Fries

$5.00

Green Rice

$4.00

Jalepenos

$2.00

Jalapeno Mac&Cheese

$6.00

Nacho Fries

$10.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Salsa

$2.00

Veggie Black Beans

$4.00

Side Large Guacamole - 4 ounces

$6.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Queso

$4.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Side Small Guacamole - 2 ounces

$4.00

Specials

Crab Corn Quesdo

$17.00Out of stock

Black Blue Quesadilla

$19.00Out of stock

Stir Fry

$26.00Out of stock

Jamby Burrito

$25.00Out of stock

Blackened Tilapia Taco

$19.00Out of stock

Baby Back Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait

$12.00

Crab Poppers

$20.00

Poblano Quesadilla

$22.00Out of stock

Shrimp Diablo Pasta

$25.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream Soup (Cup)

$6.00

Pumpkin Cream Soup (Bowl)

$9.00

Blackened NY Strip Taco

$22.00

Spring mix, fried onion, pico de gallo and blue cheese crumbles. Served w/ green rice and black beans.

Diablo Quesadilla

$18.00

Fried Shrimp & fried chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce w/ red onion, green pepper, Monterrey jack and cheddar cheeses.

Seafood Tequila Bowl

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp and scallops with white onion, pico de gallo, and topped with our tequila lime sauce

Pumpkin Spice Churros

$9.00

Blackened Chicken Noodle Soup (cup)

$8.00

Blackened Chicken Noodle Soup (bowl)

Ensalada Griega

$16.00

Spring mix, tomato, cucumbers, green pepper, red onion, feta cheese and black olives. Topped w/ our olive oil vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$19.00

Blackened Salmon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and bacon on a Keiser roll served w/ fries.

Combo Fajita Quesadilla

$22.00

Chicken, steak, red onion, green pepper, fajita garlic sauce, Cheddar and monterrey jack cheeses. served w/ side of fajita garlic sauces.

Alambre Mixto

$24.00

Sauteed chorizo, chicken, steak, red onion, tomato, jalapeno and pinto beans. Topped with Queso Oaxaca. Served w/ green rice, salsa verde and flour tortillas

Jalapeno Cream Soup (Cup)

$6.00

Jalapeno Cream Soup (bowl)

$9.00

Thanksgiving Quesadilla

$18.00

Turkey, Mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and a side of turkey gravy.

Lobster Ravoli

$18.00

Lobster Ravioli sautéed with grape tomatoes and spinach. Cooked in a Poblano Tequila cream sauce.

Mama's Ceviche Tower

$20.00

Ceviche made with shrimp, crab, avocado, jalapeno, cucumbers, mango and onions. Served w/ tortilla chips.

Mexican Flautas

$12.00

Five fried chicken taquitos served with Pico de Gallo, lettuce and topped with sour cream.

RW specials

NY strip steak

$45.00

Short Ribs

$45.00

Salmon Mustarda

$40.00

House salad

Soup of the day

$8.00

Crab dip Jalapeno

Tres Leches

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

32oz Fountain Soda

$3.00

To-Go Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lee's Pint and Shell
orange starNo Reviews
2844 Hudson Street Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Lee's Pint and Shell - Chef-Crafted Meals
orange star4.4 • 1,006
2844 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Raw & Refined
orange star4.4 • 233
2723 Lighthouse Point E Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
El Bufalo
orange starNo Reviews
2921 O'Donnell St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Pasta Mista - Baltimore
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Huck's American Craft
orange star4.5 • 654
3728 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
orange star4.3 • 2,381
2127 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Lee's Pint and Shell - Chef-Crafted Meals
orange star4.4 • 1,006
2844 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
orange star4.6 • 797
2748 Lighthouse Point E Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Mahaffeys Pub
orange star4.7 • 596
2706 Dillon St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Midtown Belvedere
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston