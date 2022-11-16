- Home
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Popular Items
12" Pizza
12 Cheese
12 White Pizza
Garlic Butter, white onions, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese
12 The Carnivores Delight
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, & extra cheese
12 The Godfather
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, ham, mushrooms, diced tomato ,green peppers, sweet peppers & extra cheese
12 The Greek
Garlic Butter, sliced tomato, chopped spinach, onions & Feta cheese
12 Veggie Deluxe
Tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, sweet peppers, onions, mushrooms & extra cheese
12 The Chesapeake
Garlic Butter, jalapeño crab dip, Blackened Chicken, Old Bay Cheddar, Monterey Jack & Mozzarella Cheese
12" Buffalo Pizza
12" Hawaiian
16" Pizza
16 Cheese
16 White Pizza
Garlic Butter, white onions, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese
16 Mexican
Shredded chicken, jalapeños, salsa, cheddar, Monterey Jack & Mozz cheese
16 The Greek Pizza
Garlic Butter, sliced tomato, chopped spinach, onions & Feta cheese
16 The Carnivore
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, meatballs & extra cheese
16 The Godfather
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, ham, mushrooms, diced tomato ,green peppers, sweet peppers & extra cheese
16" Buffalo Pizza
16" Hawiian
Mama's King Wings & Tenders
Snack Things
Guacamole
Housemade favorite in a tortilla bowl w/ chips
Blackened Chicken Noddle Soup
Mama's homemade blackened chicken noodle soup served in a crispy tortilla shell
Black Bean Conqueso
A blend of five cheeses, veggie black beans & chipotle peppers in a tortilla bowl w/ chips
Caddy Fries
Fries covered in cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos & served w/ chipotle ranch
Chili Con Queso
A blend of five cheeses, chipotle peppers in a tortilla bowl w/ chips
Chips & Salsa
Chorizo Conqueso
Chorizo sausage simmered w/ a blend of five cheeses in a tortilla bowl w/ chips
Crab Dip
Crabmeat, jalapenos & a special blend of cheeses served w/ chips, celery & bread
Garlic Shrimp
Large shrimp sautéed in garlic & Mama’s spices, w/ bread
Balt-Elotes
Spiced mayo, cilantro, Cotija, Old Bay
Nachos
Birria Nachos
Blackened Chicken Nacho's
Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, w/ salsa & sour cream
Chicken Nacho's
Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, w/ salsa & sour cream
Crab Nac
Tortilla chips topped w/ jalapeno crab dip, cheddar, monterey jack & jalapenos w/ salsa & sour cream
Ground Beef Nachos
Basic Nacho's
Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, w/ salsa & sour cream
Steak Nacho's
Tortilla chips layered in beans, cheese & jalapenos, w/ salsa & sour cream
Pulled Pork Nachos
Veggie Nachos
Leafy Things
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine, parmesan & croutons w/ Caesar dressing
Spinach Strawberry Salad
Baby spinach, strawberries, & feta cheese tossed in chipotle black raspberry vinaigrette.
Tortilla Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, green peppers, black beans, roasted corn & grape tomatoes in a chipotle ranch dressing topped w/ parmesan
Ten Leaf Salad
Organic baby leaves w/ crumbled blue cheese, walnuts & honey-jalapeno vinaigrette
Quesadilla Things
Basic Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Caramelized onions, bacon, tomatoes, house-made steak sauce
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
BBQ Chicken Ques
Green peppers, onions, diced tomato, and BBQ sauce
Birria Quesadilla
Chicken Chesapeake Quesadilla
Blackened w/ crab dip, diced tomato
Chicken Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
Hot Nashville Quesadilla
Jamby Quesadilla
Chicken, shrimp, chorizo sausage, smoked gouda, diced tomatoes
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla
Portobello & Spinach Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Jalapeno mac & cheese, smoked gouda
Seafood Quesadilla
Shrimp, scallops, crab, diced tomato, Old Bay
Shrimp Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla
Smoked gouda and diced tomatoes
Steak Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas stacked & stuffed w/ monterey jack, cheddar, salsa
Veggie Quesadilla
Crab & Corn Quesadilla
Diced tomato, Old Bay
Crab & Gouda Quesadilla
Roasted red peppers and Old Bay
Fajita Things
Chicken Fajitas
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
Blackened Chicken Fajitas
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
Steak Fajitas
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
Chicken & Steak Combo Fajita
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
Chicken & Shrimp Combo Fajita
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
Steak & Shrimp Fajita
A sizzling platter of steak and shrimp sautéed onions, peppers served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and tortillas
Ultimate Fajita
Marinated steak, jumbo shrimp, portobello mushrooms, peppers & onions
Veggie Fajita
Jerk Chicken Fajiita
Truck Tacos
Birria Taco
BBQ Pork Truck Tacos
Mango-chipotle BBQ, cucumber slaw & smoked gouda
Chicken Truck Tacos
Chimichurri, smoked gouda, chopped yellow onion & cilantro
Chorizo Truck Tacos
Diced tomato, wild greens & smoked gouda
Fish Tacos
Natty Boh beer battered Mahi Mahi topped w/ citrus cole slaw
Shrimp Tacos
Lightly Battered Shrimp, Thai Chili Sauce, fresh pineapple salsa & smoked gouda
Steak Truck Tacos
Verde sauce, chimichurri, chopped yellow onion & cilantro
Tuna Taco
Pork Belly Tacos
Barbacoa (Lamb)
3 Tacos stuffed with Tender Adobo Braised Short Rib, Mozzarella, Onion, Lime. Topped with Avocado Verde, Side of Adobo Sauce for Dipping.
Mama's Favorites
Chicken Smasher
Baked Potato w/diced tomatoes, cheddar & monterey jack, guacamole & sour cream
Chicken & Steak Smasher
Baked Potato w/diced tomatoes, cheddar & monterey jack, guacamole & sour cream
Jambalaya
Chicken, shrimp, chorizo sausage, red onion, peppers & tomato simmered in a cajun broth over green rice
Jerk Chicken Bowl
Nawlin's Shrimp
Shrimp, Chorizo Sausage, & diced tomato in Cajun cream sauce of green rice
Seafood Smasher
Baked Potato w/diced tomatoes, cheddar & monterey jack, guacamole & sour cream
Steak Smasher
Baked Potato w/diced tomatoes, cheddar & monterey jack, guacamole & sour cream
Grilled Pork Chop
Served with mashed potatoes & asparagus.
Dinner Stuff
OC Burrito Chicken
Over-stuffed flour tortilla filled w/ cheese and chicken, topped with rojo or conqueso sauce
OC Burrito Steak
Over-stuffed flour tortilla filled w/ cheese and steak, topped with rojo or conqueso sauce
Chimichanga Cheese
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with cheese & beans with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & gauc
Chimichanga Chicken
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with cheese & beans with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & gauc
Chimichanga Steak
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with cheese & beans with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & gauc
Enchiladas Cheese
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo
Enchiladas Chicken
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo
Enchiladas Steak
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo
Enchiladas Chicken & Cheese
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo
Enchiladas Chicken & Steak
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo
Enchiladas Steak & Cheese
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo
Molcajete 2
Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, & Chorizo, refried beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Jalapenos, Avocado, Onions, Flour Tortillas, & Rice. Side Avocado Verde
Molcajete 4
Chicken, Shrimp, Steak, & Chorizo, refried beans, Oaxaca Cheese, Jalapenos, Avocado, Onions, Flour Tortillas, & Rice. Side Avocado Verde
Sandwiches & Wraps
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey jalapeno vinaigrette
Blackened Chicken Wrap
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, honey jalapeno vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast Fried or grilled tossed in Buffalo sauce w/ blue cheese crumbles
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce w/ blue cheese crumbles
Ceasar Chicken Wrap
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast
Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich
Blackened & topped w/ Mama’s jalapeno crab dip & cheddar cheese
Mama's Classic Burger
10 oz. of fresh ground beef
Pizza Sub
Choice of 3 toppings
Sticky Burger
10 oz. Burger w/ Scunny’s Sticky sauce, crispy onions, bacon, cheddar & gouda cheese
Tuna Sandwich
Blackened or grilled tuna, with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Avocado, Red Onion & Pico de Gallo Chicken Sandwich
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast
Mama's Grilled Chicken Breast
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast
Bacon, BBQ, Provolone Chicken Sandwich
8 oz. of marinated chicken breast, bacon, BBQ sauce & provolone
Carballo Wrap
Chorizo, mashed potatoes, tomatoes, & smoked gouda wrapped in a chili tortilla
CHEESECAKE
Sides
4 Oz Grilled Chicken
8oz Grilled Chicken
4oz Blackened Chicken
8oz Blackened Chicken
Steak
Shrimp
Extra Dressing
French Fries
Green Rice
Jalepenos
Jalapeno Mac&Cheese
Nacho Fries
Refried Beans
Salsa
Veggie Black Beans
Side Large Guacamole - 4 ounces
Sour Cream
Side Cheese
Side Queso
Tortillas
Extra Bread
Side Small Guacamole - 2 ounces
Specials
Crab Corn Quesdo
Black Blue Quesadilla
Stir Fry
Jamby Burrito
Blackened Tilapia Taco
Baby Back Ribs
Yogurt Parfait
Crab Poppers
Poblano Quesadilla
Shrimp Diablo Pasta
Pumpkin Cream Soup (Cup)
Pumpkin Cream Soup (Bowl)
Blackened NY Strip Taco
Spring mix, fried onion, pico de gallo and blue cheese crumbles. Served w/ green rice and black beans.
Diablo Quesadilla
Fried Shrimp & fried chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce w/ red onion, green pepper, Monterrey jack and cheddar cheeses.
Seafood Tequila Bowl
Sauteed shrimp and scallops with white onion, pico de gallo, and topped with our tequila lime sauce
Pumpkin Spice Churros
Blackened Chicken Noodle Soup (cup)
Blackened Chicken Noodle Soup (bowl)
Ensalada Griega
Spring mix, tomato, cucumbers, green pepper, red onion, feta cheese and black olives. Topped w/ our olive oil vinaigrette
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Blackened Salmon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and bacon on a Keiser roll served w/ fries.
Combo Fajita Quesadilla
Chicken, steak, red onion, green pepper, fajita garlic sauce, Cheddar and monterrey jack cheeses. served w/ side of fajita garlic sauces.
Alambre Mixto
Sauteed chorizo, chicken, steak, red onion, tomato, jalapeno and pinto beans. Topped with Queso Oaxaca. Served w/ green rice, salsa verde and flour tortillas
Jalapeno Cream Soup (Cup)
Jalapeno Cream Soup (bowl)
Thanksgiving Quesadilla
Turkey, Mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and a side of turkey gravy.
Lobster Ravoli
Lobster Ravioli sautéed with grape tomatoes and spinach. Cooked in a Poblano Tequila cream sauce.
Mama's Ceviche Tower
Ceviche made with shrimp, crab, avocado, jalapeno, cucumbers, mango and onions. Served w/ tortilla chips.
Mexican Flautas
Five fried chicken taquitos served with Pico de Gallo, lettuce and topped with sour cream.
RW specials
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224