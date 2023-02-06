Nacho Shack Inc
110 West Main Street
Havelock, NC 28532
Nachos w/ Chili
Nachos W/ Bean Only Chili (No Meat)
These are bucket-list-level nachos that your momma will slap you over if you don't try before you die. Seriously!! We create rue-based chili with all-natural ingredients. We add Nomad Hot Sauce, other chili peppers and seasonings. We guarantee that you are going to love our nachos.
Nachos W/ Chicken Chili
These are bucket-list-level nachos that your mamma will slap you over if you don't try before you die. Seriously. We start by charring our poblano peppers and chicken breast. We then create a rue Based chili with all-natural ingredients. We add Nomad Hot Sauce, other chili peppers and seasonings. We guarantee that you are going to love our nachos.
Nachos W/ Pulled Pork Chili
These are bucket-list-level nachos that your mama will slap you over if you don't try before you die. Seriously. We start by charring our poblano peppers and smoking our pork shoulder for 12-17 hours. We then create rue-based chili with all-natural ingredients. We add Nomad Hot Sauce, other chili peppers and seasonings. We guarantee that you are going to love our nachos!
Nachos W/ Brisket Chili
These are bucket-list-level nachos that your mama will slap you over if you don't try before you die. Seriously. We start by charring our poblano peppers and smoking our brisket for 12-17 hours. We then create a rue-based chili with all-natural ingredients. We add Nomad Hot Sauce, other chili peppers and seasonings. We guarantee that you are going to love our nachos.
Nachos w/ Chili - No Beans
Nacho W/ Chili - No Meat - NB
You don't like beans? No problem you can still get our bucket-list-level nachos with our no-bean chili option. This chili is made to perfection starting with charring our poblano peppers. We then create a rue-based chili with all-natural ingredients. We add Nomad Hot Sauce, other chili peppers and seasonings. You are not going to want to miss out on this option we guarantee it!!
Nachos W/ Pulled Pork - NB
You don't like beans? No problem, you can still get our bucket-list-level nachos with our no-bean option. This chili is made to perfection starting with charring our poblano peppers and smoking our pork for 12-17 hours to achieve maximum tenderness. We then create a rue-based chili with all-natural ingredients. We add Nomad Hot Sauce, other chili peppers and seasonings. We guarantee deliciousness.
Nachos W/ Chicken Chili - NB
You don't like beans? No problem, you can still get our bucket-list-level nachos with our no bean chili option. This chili is made to perfection starting with charring our poblano peppers and chicken. We then create a rue-based chili with all-natural ingredients. We add Nomad Hot Sauce, other chili peppers and seasonings. You are not going to want to miss out on this option We Guarentee it.
Nachos W/ Brisket Chili - NB
You don't like beans? No problem, you can still get our bucket-list-level nachos with our no bean chili option. This chili is made to perfection starting with charring our poblano peppers and smoking our brisket for 12-17 hour for optimal taste and tenderness. We then create a rue-based chili with all-natural ingredients. We add Nomad Hot Sauce, other chili peppers and seasonings. You are not going to want to miss out on this option We Guarentee it.
Nachos w/ MEAT ONLY
Chicken Nachos - NC
Not wanting to do chili today, that's okay we've got you covered with our meat-only options. Our chicken is marinated and seasoned then charred to perfection. Don't forget to top with your favorite toppings.
Pulled Pork Nachos - NC
Not wanting chili today, that's okay we've got you covered with our meat-only options. Our pork is seasoned and smoked for 12-17 hours for optimal tenderness and flavor. Don't forget to top with your favorite toppings.
Brisket Nachos - NC
Not wanting chili today? That's okay we've got you covered with our meat-only options. Our brisket is seasoned and smoked for 12-17 hours for optimal tenderness and flavor. Don't forget to top with your favorite toppings.
Nachos w/ Melted Cheeses
Rice Bowl w/ Bean Chili
Rice W/ Pulled Pork Chili
Looking for an amazingly delicious meal you won't find anywhere else, look no further than our rice bowls. These bowls are not a snack they are a meal. Our award-winning white bean chili with slow-smoked pulled pork and your favorite toppings make this the perfect meal jam-packed with flavor.
Rice W/ Bean Only Chili (No Meat)
Looking for an amazingly delicious meal you won't find anywhere else, look no further than our rice bowls. These bowls are not a snack but a meal. With our award-winning white bean chili and your favorite toppings, you will be addicted after one bite.
Rice W/ Brisket Chili
Looking for an amazingly delicious meal you won't find anywhere else, look no further than our rice bowls. These bowls are not a snack they are a meal. Our award-winning white bean chili with slow-smoked brisket and your favorite toppings make this the perfect meal jam-packed with flavor.
Rice W/ Chicken Chili
Looking for an amazingly delicious meal you won't find anywhere else, look no further than our rice bowls. These bowls are not a snack they are a meal. Our award-winning white bean chili with marinated and charred to-perfection chicken along with your favorite toppings make this the perfect meal jam-packed with flavor.
Rice Bowl w/ Chili - No Beans
Rice Bowl W/ Chili - No Meat - NB
Looking for an amazingly delicious meal you won't find anywhere else, look no further than our rice bowls. These bowls are not a snack they are a meal. With our award-winning rue-based chili and your favorite toppings, this makes the perfect meal jam-packed with flavor.
Rice Bowl W/ Chicken Chili - NB
Looking for an amazingly delicious meal you won't find anywhere else, look no further than our rice bowls. These bowls are not a snack they are a meal. Our award-winning rue based chili with marinated and charred to perfection chicken, then all your favorite toppings makes the perfect meal jam-packed with flavor.
Rice Bowl W/ Pulled Pork - NB
Looking for an amazingly delicious meal you won't find anywhere else, look no further than our rice bowls. These bowls are not a snack they are a meal. Our award-winning rue-based chili with slow-smoked pork and your favorite toppings make this the perfect meal jam-packed with flavor.
Rice Bowl W/ Brisket Chili - NB
Looking for an amazingly delicious meal you won't find anywhere else, look no further than our rice bowls. These bowls are not a snack they are a meal. Our award-winning rue-based chili and slow-cooked brisket with your favorite toppings make this the perfect meal jam-packed with flavor.
Rice Bowl w/ MEAT ONLY
Chicken Rice Bowl - NC
Our seasoned rice with marinated and charred-to-perfection chicken with all your favorite toppings is the perfect power bowl.
Pulled Pork Rice Bowl - NC
Our seasoned rice with slow-smoked amazingly tender pulled pork and your favorite toppings make the perfect power bowl.
Brisket Rice Bowl - NC
Our seasoned rice and slow-smoked to optimal tenderness brisket with your favorite toppings make the perfect power bowl.
Cauliflower w/ Chili
Cauliflower w/ Chili - No Beans
Cauliflower MEAT ONLY
Chicken w/ Cauliflower - NC
Here it is your Keto option!!!! Our seasoned cauliflower rice with marinated and charred to-perfection chicken!! Then add your healthy toppings and you have the perfect flavor-packed KETO BOWL!!
Pulled Pork w/ Cauliflower - NC
Here it is your Keto option!! Our seasoned cauliflower rice with slow roasted to optimal tenderness and flavor pulled pork. Top with your favorite healthy toppings and you have the perfect flavor-packed KETO BOWL!!
Brisket w/ Cauliflower - NC
Here it is your Keto option!! Our seasoned cauliflower rice with our slow-smoked to optimal tenderness and flavor brisket. Then add your favorite healthy toppings and you have the perfect flavor-packed KETO BOWL!!
Burrito w/ Chili
Burrito w/ MEAT ONLY
Waffle Fries w/ Chili
Waffle Fries w/ Chili - No Beans
Waffle Fries w/ MEAT ONLY
Waffle Fries w/ Melted Cheeses
Side Order
Traditional Wings
Hallagreeno Wings
All of our over-the-top delicious wing are smoked and fried. Our Hallagreeno sauce is a smokey and zesty hot sauce made with a blend of smoked serrano and jalapeno peppers. The cilantro and oregano add a fresh herbaceous flavor, while the lime and cumin give it a bright citrusy kick. Don't miss out on this bold delicious flavor.
Island Heat Wings
All of our over-the-top delicious wings are smoked and fried. Our Island Heat Sauce is a Caribbean-style hot sauce that combines the sweet and tangy flavors of pineapple with the sweetness of carrots. Don't let the fruit fool you, this sauce packs a punch with the inclusion of Carolina Reapers, one of the hottest peppers in the world. Shallots add a subtle onion flavor to round out the sauce. Perfect for adding a spicy kick.
Passion Punch Wings
All of our over-the-top delicious wings are smoked and fried. Our Passion Punch sauce is a unique blend of passion fruit, shallots, garlic, cilantro, and lime that creates a fiery sauce that packs a punch of flavor. The sweetness of the passion fruit is perfectly balanced by the tangy lime and the savory shallots and garlic. The cilantro adds a fresh herbaceous note, with a moderate heat level. This makes the perfect sauce for those who like spice in their life without too much heat.
Buffalo Wings
Looking for some traditional Buffalo Wings, we've got you covered. All of our wings are smoked and fried to start and you can never go wrong with Buffalo sauce.
BBQ Wings
All of our over-the-top delicious wings are smoked and fried. Then who can go wrong with BBQ sauce, sweet tangy deliciousness will make these the best BBQ wings you have ever had.
CHILI
Chili With Beans Only
Our award-winning white bean chili. If you don't want or need meat this is the option for you. This is not a snack. It is a meal that will fill you up. You will want more but that is only due to gluttony and how good they are.
Chili With Chicken
Our award-winning white bean chili with smoked chicken. This is not a snack. It is a meal that will fill you up. You will want more but that is only due to gluttony and how good they are.
Chili With Pulled Pork
Our award-winning white bean chili with pulled pork. This is not a snack. It is a meal that will fill you up. You will want more but that is only due to gluttony and how good they are.
Chili With Smoked Brisket
Our award-winning white bean chili with smoked brisket (Waygu). We smoke our brisket for over 17 hours and then let it rest for another 10 for superior tenderness. This is not a snack. It is a meal that will fill you up. You will want more but that is only due to gluttony and how good they are.
Nacho Shack Dips
Nacho Shack Cream Dip 4 Oz
This is a cold spicy cheese dip that you will not be able to stop eating once you start. This cheese dip has cream cheese, other cheeses, pickled jalapenos and a lot more stuff. Super flavorful and super good. Nothing like it on earth. Comes with fresh chips.
Guacamole Cream Dip 4 Oz
This is a creamy play on a classic. It's not super chunky but super smooth and silky. It's super flavorful and with a little kick at the end. If you just want a healthy snack this is the one for you. Comes with fresh chips.
Nacho Shack Fresh Drinks
Nacho Shack limeade – 20 oz
Hands down, the greatest Limeade you will ever drink. This is not some run-of-the-mill limeade with just some sugar added. We can't tell you exactly what we add but we can tell you that its good!
Nacho Shack Pineapple Ice Tea – 20 oz
Hands down, the greatest iced tea you will ever drink. This is not some run-of-the-mill tea with just some sugar added. We can't tell you exactly what we add but we can tell you that it's good!
Hot Sauces
Hallagreeño Hot Sauce
Introducing Hallagreeno, a smokey and zesty hot sauce made with a blend of smoked serrano and jalapeno peppers. The cilantro and oregano add a fresh herbaceous flavor, while the lime and cumin give it a bright citrusy kick. Perfect for adding a bold flavor to tacos, burritos, and any other dish that needs a bit of heat. Try it today and experience the delicious combination of smoke and spice.
Island Heat Hot Sauce
Island heat is a Caribbean-style hot sauce that combines the sweet and tangy flavors of pineapple with the sweetness of carrots. But don't let the fruit fool you, this sauce packs a punch with the inclusion of Carolina Reapers, one of the hottest peppers in the world. Shallots add a subtle onion flavor to round out the sauce. Perfect for adding a spicy kick to your favorite dishes. This sauce is gluten-free and vegan.
Passion Punch Hot Sauce
Passion Punch! This unique blend of passion fruit, shallots, garlic, cilantro, and lime creates a fiery sauce that packs a punch of flavor. The sweetness of the passion fruit is perfectly balanced by the tangy lime and the savory shallots and garlic. The cilantro adds a fresh herbaceous note that complements the other flavors perfectly. Each bottle of Passion Punch is made with only the freshest and highest-quality ingredients, ensuring that every drop packs a flavor explosion in your mouth. The heat level is moderate to hot, making it perfect for those who love a little spice in their life without overwhelming the taste buds.
Super Hot Extracts
Desert Tears extract - Carolina Reaper
Desert Tear with Carolina Reaper Extract is a tincture-based extract and which means its made with alcohol. We love tinctures because they are super hot and easy to travel with. They have an extremely long shelf life, they are easily assimilated into the body and they are easy to store. The convenience of going into a restaurant with a small bottle and adding heat to any dish also makes them great.
Desert Tears extract -Trinidad Moruga Scorpion
Trinidad Scorpion pepper extract/tincture made in the US with organic Trinidad Scorpion Pepper Powder and extracted with gluten free spirits. Trinidad Scorpions are one of the hottest peppers in the world, even hotter than the Ghost Pepper. Put a few drops in some soup, add a dash to some ketchup or BBQ sauce, add to your own marinades or salad dressing. Add to your favorite cocktail, can you say spicy Bloody Mary? The sky is truly the limit. THIS STUFF IS VERY POTENT, USE WITH CAUTION. An ideal way to add some serious kick to anything, from baking to cooking to cocktails to candy making.
Gift Boxes
Gift Box with 3 Sauces
This is the ultimate gift for someone who loves hot sauce. Nomad Hot Sauces are not just bursting with heat but created for the person who loves heat and flavor. In each bottle is a culinary master class. You will travel the world while sitting at your dinning room table. Our sauces are extreamly mixable and can be added to any dish while cooking to enhance whatever you are cooling. If you love someone, you buy them Nomad Hot Sauce.
Gift Box with 3 Sauces and 2 Extracts
This is the ultimate gift for someone who loves hot sauce. This gift pack includes our three flavors of hot sauce (Island Heat, Passion Punch & Hallegreeno). Nomad Hot Sauces are not just bursting with heat but were created for the person who loves heat and flavor. In each bottle is a culinary master class. You will take any and all dishes to the next level as you travel the world while sitting at your dinning room table. Our sauces are extremely mixable and can be added to any dish while cooking to truly enhance whatever you are cooking. If you love someone you buy them Nomad Hot Sauce.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a food truck that makes nachos that are hand crafted. It’s not the fastest way – it’s the right way. Our nachos are not a snack. They are a full meal that will satisfy your hunger for hours. Our Nacho Chili takes over an hour to cook from beginning to end. From the smoking of meat to the build of the rue, everything is precise and filled with love. From our kitchen to your stomach.
110 West Main Street, Havelock, NC 28532