Nacho Shack Inc

Gift Box with 3 Sauces and 2 Extracts

$50.00

This is the ultimate gift for someone who loves hot sauce. This gift pack includes our three flavors of hot sauce (Island Heat, Passion Punch & Hallegreeno). Nomad Hot Sauces are not just bursting with heat but were created for the person who loves heat and flavor. In each bottle is a culinary master class. You will take any and all dishes to the next level as you travel the world while sitting at your dinning room table. Our sauces are extremely mixable and can be added to any dish while cooking to truly enhance whatever you are cooking. If you love someone you buy them Nomad Hot Sauce.