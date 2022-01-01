- Home
Nachomama's 9643 Manchester Rd.
No reviews yet
9643 Manchester Rd.
Rock Hill, MO 63119
Specialties
Nacho's Grande
Chicken Nacho
Includes beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. You may request your nachos nuevo style.
Bean & Cheese Nacho
Includes beans & cheese. Nuevo Style, chips on the side.
Cheese Nacho
Chips with cheese.
Pork Nacho
Includes beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. You may request your nachos nuevo style.
Steak Nacho
Includes beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. You may request your nachos nuevo style.
Shrimp Nacho
Includes beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. You may request your nachos nuevo style.
Veggie Nacho
Includes beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. You may request your nachos nuevo style.
Combination Nacho's
Includes beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. You may request your nachos nuevo style.
Quesadilla's
Chicken Quesadilla
Served on a 12" tortilla. Comes with chicken fajita meat & sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Served on a 12" tortilla. Fajita steak, sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla
12" Tortilla. Served with sour cream.
Pork Quesadilla
Served on a 12" tortilla. Smoked pork with a side of sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla Platter
Platter includes rice & beans. On a 12" tortilla. Chicken fajita meat & sour cream.
Steak Quesadilla Platter
Platter includes rice & beans. On a 12" tortilla. Fajita steaks & our cream.
Cheese Quesadilla Platter
Served with rice, beans, sour cream.
Pork Quesadilla Platter
Served on a 12" tortilla. Smoked pork with a side of sour cream.
Chorizo Quesadilla
Our own fresh made chorizo, sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, sour cream.
Veggie Quesadilla
Spinach, grilled onion, pico.
Mushroom Quesadilla
Portabellas, spinach, grilled onion.
Chorizo Quesadilla Platter
Includes rice & beans. Our own fresh made chorizo, sour cream.
Shrimp Quesadilla Platter
Includes rice & beans. Grilled shrimp, sour cream.
Veggie Quesadilla Platter
Includes rice & beans. Spinach, grilled onion, pico.
Mushroom Quesadilla Platter
Includes rice & beans. Portabellas, spinach, grilled onion.
Chimi's
Chicken Chimi
Rice, beans, cheese, shredded chicken, chicken fajita meat & grilled onions. Served with beans & rice & topped with ranchero, sour cream & a pinch of cheese
Beef Chimi
Rice, beans, cheese, ground beef, steak & grilled onions. Served with beans & rice & topped with ranchero, sour cream & a pinch of cheese
Bean & Cheese Chimi
Rice, beans, cheese, grilled onions. Served with beans & rice & topped with ranchero, sour cream & a pinch of cheese
Pork Chimi
Rice, beans, cheese, smoked pork & grilled onions. Served with beans & rice & topped with ranchero, sour cream & a pinch of cheese
Shrimp Chimi
Rice, beans, cheese, grilled shrimp & onions. Served with beans & rice & topped with ranchero, sour cream & a pinch of cheese
Veggie Chimi
Rice, beans, cheese, grilled veggies, spinach, pico de gallo & grilled onions. Served with beans & rice & topped with ranchero, sour cream & a pinch of cheese
Enchilada's
Chicken Enchilada Platter
(2) chicken enchilada's, served with rice, beans & sour cream
Beef Enchilada Platter
(2) beef enchilada's, served with rice, beans & sour cream
Cheese Enchilada Platter
(2) cheese enchilada's, served with rice, beans & sour cream
Spinach Enchilada Platter
(2) spinach enchilada's, served with rice, beans & sour cream
Enchilada Combo Platter
Your choice of (2) enchiladas. served with rice, beans & sour cream
Taco's
Fajita Taco's
Steak Fajita Taco
Chicken Fajita Taco
Pork Fajita Taco
Shrimp Fajita Taco
Steak Fajita Taco Platter
Chicken Fajita Taco Platter
Pork Fajita Taco Platter
Shrimp Fajita Taco Platter
Fish Fajita Taco
Fajita Taco Combo Platter
Cheese, grilled onions, cabbage & your choice of protein on soft flour tortillas.
Fish Fajita Taco Platter
Tamale's
Combo Tamale Platter
Your choice of chicken, beef, or pork
Chicken Tamale Platter
Steamed and topped with ranchero and cheese. Served with rice & beans
Beef Tamale Platter
Steamed and topped with ranchero and cheese. Served with rice & beans
Pork Tamale Platter
Steamed and topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice & beans
Fajita's
Steak Fajita Platter
Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans, rice, grilled onion, grilled steak.
Chicken Fajita Platter
Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans, rice, grilled onion, grilled chicken.
Pork Fajita Platter
Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans, rice, grilled onion, smoked pork.
Veggie Fajita Platter
Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans, rice, grilled onion, grilled veggies.
Shrimp Fajita Platter
Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans, rice, grilled onion, grilled shrimp.
Fish Fajita Platter
Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans, rice, grilled onion, grilled fish.
Combination Fajita Platter
Pick any two protein choices. Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans & rice
Burrito's
Beef Burrito
Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage & ground beef.
Chicken Burrito
Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage & shredded chicken.
Pork Burrito
Includes rice, beans, cheese, grilled onion, cabbage, special sauce.
Shrimp Burrito
Includes rice, beans, cabbage, pico, grilled onion, special sauce.
Beef Burrito Platter
Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage & ground beef. Served with rice & beans.
Chicken Burrito Platter
Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage & shredded chicken. Served with rice & beans.
Pork Burrito Platter
Includes rice, beans, cheese, grilled onion, cabbage, special sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Shrimp Burrito Platter
Includes rice, beans, cabbage, pico, grilled onion, special sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Includes rice, beans, cheese & cabbage.
Veggie Burrito
Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage, grilled onion, spinach, pico & steamed veggie's.
Fish Burrito
Includes rice, beans, cabbage, pico, grilled onion, special sauce.
Fish Burrito Platter
Includes rice, beans, cabbage, pico, grilled onion, special sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Bean & Cheese Burrito Platter
Includes rice, beans, cheese & cabbage. Served with rice & beans.
Veggie Burrito Platter
Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage, grilled onion, spinach, pico & steamed veggie's. Served with rice & beans.
Burrito Bowl's
Chicken Burrito Bowl
Beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, pico, grilled onion, chicken fajita meat.
Steak Burrito Bowl
Beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, pico, grilled onion, steak fajita meat.
Pork Burrito Bowl
Beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, pico & grilled onions. Topped with our smoked pork
Fish Burrito Bowl
Beans, rice, cabbage, pico, grilled onion & COD, special sauce.
Shrimp Burrito Bowl
Beans, rice, cabbage, pico, grilled onion & grilled shrimp, special sauce.
Veggie Burrito Bowl
Beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, pico & grilled onions. Topped with our delicious grilled vegetable mix.
Chalupa's
Chicken Chalupa
Cheese, beans, cabbage, shredded chicken & pico de gallo.
Beef Chalupa
Cheese, beans, cabbage, ground beef & pico de gallo.
Bean & Cheese Chalupa
1 chalupa, Cheese, beans, cabbage & pico de gallo.
Guacamole Chalupa
Cheese, beans, cabbage & pico de gallo. Topped with our fresh guacamole.
Chicken Chalupa Platter
Cheese, beans, cabbage, shredded chicken & pico de gallo. Platter includes beans and rice.
Beef Chalupa Platter
Cheese, beans, cabbage, ground beef & pico de gallo. Platter includes beans and rice.
Bean & Cheese Chalupa Platter
1 chalupa, Cheese, beans, cabbage & pico de gallo. Platter includes beans and rice.
Guacamole Chalupa Platter
Cheese, beans, cabbage & pico de gallo. Topped with our fresh guacamole. Platter includes beans and rice.
Taco Salad's
Mixed Green Salad
Romaine, cheese, pico de gallo, croutons, & dressing
Chicken Taco Salad
Romaine, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans, & our shredded chicken
Beef Taco Salad
Romaine, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans, & our ground beef
Pork Taco Salad
Romaine, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans, & our smoked pork
Veggie Taco Salad
Romaine, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans, & our special vegetable mix
Wood Roasted Chicken
1/4 Wood Roasted Chicken Dark
Includes grilled onions, tortillas, cabbage, beans, & rice.
1/4 Wood Roasted Chicken White
Includes grilled onions, tortillas, cabbage, beans, & rice.
Whole Wood Roasted Chicken
Includes 1 whole roasted chicken.
1/2 Wood Roasted Chicken
Includes grilled onions, tortillas, cabbage, beans, & rice.
1/2 Wood Roasted Chicken Dark
Includes grilled onions, tortillas, cabbage, beans, & rice.
1/2 Wood Roasted Chicken White
Includes grilled onions, tortillas, cabbage, beans, & rice.
Wood Roasted Chicken Feast
Includes 8 tortillas, 1 pint of beans, 1 pint of rice, cabbage & grilled onions.
Fajita Salad's
Child Menu
Child Quesadilla
(2) 6" tortillas with cheese. Served with chips
Child Cheese Nacho
Child cheese nacho
Child Bean & Cheese Nacho
Child bean & cheese nacho
Child Enchilada
(1) cheese enchilada with a side of rice. Upgrade to a chicken or beef enchilada
Child Taco
Chicken, beef or cheese taco. Soft or crispy
Child Chicken Fingers
Two pieces of fried chicken, served with a side of rice
Sides
Chips
Guacamole
Queso
Queso Con Carne
delicious chorizo mixed with our queso dip
Fresh Homemade Salsa
Your choice of mild or fire. Roasted Jalapenos, chared to perfection.
Rice
1/2 pint or pint of our delicious rice
Beans
1/2 pint or pint of beans
Side Creamy Peppercorn
Side Chipotle Cream
Spinach
Balsamic Dressing
Side Tomotillo
Cabbage
Pico de Gallo
Italian Dressing
Side Ranchero
Side Sour Cream
2 oz. Portion Cup
Fajita Meat
Grilled Onion
Lettuce
Tortillas
Two tortillas
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
