Main picView gallery

Nachomama's 9643 Manchester Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

9643 Manchester Rd.

Rock Hill, MO 63119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Specialties

Super Tex

$11.55

(1) single chicken enchilada with ranchero sauce. (1) chicken fajita taco & (1) bean & cheese chalupa. Served with rice & beans.

Super Mex

$11.55

(1) single beef enchilada with ranchero sauce. (1) steak fajita taco & (1) bean & cheese chalupa. Served with rice & bean.

Nacho's Grande

Chicken Nacho

$10.18

Includes beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. You may request your nachos nuevo style.

Bean & Cheese Nacho

$7.43

Includes beans & cheese. Nuevo Style, chips on the side.

Cheese Nacho

$5.78

Chips with cheese.

Pork Nacho

$10.18

Includes beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. You may request your nachos nuevo style.

Steak Nacho

$11.55

Includes beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. You may request your nachos nuevo style.

Shrimp Nacho

$11.55

Includes beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. You may request your nachos nuevo style.

Veggie Nacho

$10.18

Includes beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. You may request your nachos nuevo style.

Combination Nacho's

$11.55

Includes beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole. You may request your nachos nuevo style.

Quesadilla's

12" tortilla served with sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.63

Served on a 12" tortilla. Comes with chicken fajita meat & sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$9.63

Served on a 12" tortilla. Fajita steak, sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.98

12" Tortilla. Served with sour cream.

Pork Quesadilla

$9.63

Served on a 12" tortilla. Smoked pork with a side of sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla Platter

$11.83

Platter includes rice & beans. On a 12" tortilla. Chicken fajita meat & sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla Platter

$11.83

Platter includes rice & beans. On a 12" tortilla. Fajita steaks & our cream.

Cheese Quesadilla Platter

$10.18

Served with rice, beans, sour cream.

Pork Quesadilla Platter

$11.83

Served on a 12" tortilla. Smoked pork with a side of sour cream.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.63

Our own fresh made chorizo, sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.73

Grilled shrimp, sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.63

Spinach, grilled onion, pico.

Mushroom Quesadilla

$9.63

Portabellas, spinach, grilled onion.

Chorizo Quesadilla Platter

$11.83

Includes rice & beans. Our own fresh made chorizo, sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla Platter

$11.93

Includes rice & beans. Grilled shrimp, sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla Platter

$11.83

Includes rice & beans. Spinach, grilled onion, pico.

Mushroom Quesadilla Platter

$11.83

Includes rice & beans. Portabellas, spinach, grilled onion.

Chimi's

All chimichangas are topped with ranchero, cheese and sour cream. Served as a platter with rice & beans

Chicken Chimi

$11.55

Rice, beans, cheese, shredded chicken, chicken fajita meat & grilled onions. Served with beans & rice & topped with ranchero, sour cream & a pinch of cheese

Beef Chimi

$11.55

Rice, beans, cheese, ground beef, steak & grilled onions. Served with beans & rice & topped with ranchero, sour cream & a pinch of cheese

Bean & Cheese Chimi

$10.45

Rice, beans, cheese, grilled onions. Served with beans & rice & topped with ranchero, sour cream & a pinch of cheese

Pork Chimi

$11.55

Rice, beans, cheese, smoked pork & grilled onions. Served with beans & rice & topped with ranchero, sour cream & a pinch of cheese

Shrimp Chimi

$11.65

Rice, beans, cheese, grilled shrimp & onions. Served with beans & rice & topped with ranchero, sour cream & a pinch of cheese

Veggie Chimi

$11.55

Rice, beans, cheese, grilled veggies, spinach, pico de gallo & grilled onions. Served with beans & rice & topped with ranchero, sour cream & a pinch of cheese

Enchilada's

Red, Green or Chipotle Cream Sauce.

Chicken Enchilada Platter

$11.27

(2) chicken enchilada's, served with rice, beans & sour cream

Beef Enchilada Platter

$11.27

(2) beef enchilada's, served with rice, beans & sour cream

Cheese Enchilada Platter

$11.27

(2) cheese enchilada's, served with rice, beans & sour cream

Spinach Enchilada Platter

$11.27

(2) spinach enchilada's, served with rice, beans & sour cream

Enchilada Combo Platter

$11.27

Your choice of (2) enchiladas. served with rice, beans & sour cream

Taco's

Beef Crispy Taco

$2.70

Beef Soft Taco

$2.70

Chicken Crispy Taco

$2.70

Chicken Soft Taco

$2.70

Bean & Cheese Crispy Taco

$2.70

Bean & Cheese Soft Taco

$2.70

Taco Platter

$7.98

Soft or Crispy. Cheese, cabbage & your choice of protein

Taco Platter 3

$10.18

Soft or Crispy. Cheese, cabbage & your choice of protein

Fajita Taco's

Steak Fajita Taco

$3.96

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.96

Pork Fajita Taco

$3.96

Shrimp Fajita Taco

$3.96

Steak Fajita Taco Platter

$10.18

Chicken Fajita Taco Platter

$10.18

Pork Fajita Taco Platter

$10.18

Shrimp Fajita Taco Platter

$10.55

Fish Fajita Taco

$3.96

Fajita Taco Combo Platter

$10.18

Cheese, grilled onions, cabbage & your choice of protein on soft flour tortillas.

Fish Fajita Taco Platter

$10.55

Tamale's

Red, Green or Chipotle Cream Sauce.

Combo Tamale Platter

$11.83

Your choice of chicken, beef, or pork

Chicken Tamale Platter

$11.83

Steamed and topped with ranchero and cheese. Served with rice & beans

Beef Tamale Platter

$11.83

Steamed and topped with ranchero and cheese. Served with rice & beans

Pork Tamale Platter

$11.83

Steamed and topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese. Served with rice & beans

Fajita's

All fajitas come with grilled onion, beans, rice, sour cream, pico, cheese and cabbage.

Steak Fajita Platter

$13.15

Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans, rice, grilled onion, grilled steak.

Chicken Fajita Platter

$11.55

Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans, rice, grilled onion, grilled chicken.

Pork Fajita Platter

$11.55

Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans, rice, grilled onion, smoked pork.

Veggie Fajita Platter

$11.55

Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans, rice, grilled onion, grilled veggies.

Shrimp Fajita Platter

$13.15

Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans, rice, grilled onion, grilled shrimp.

Fish Fajita Platter

$13.15

Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans, rice, grilled onion, grilled fish.

Combination Fajita Platter

$14.25

Pick any two protein choices. Pico, cheese, cabbage, beans & rice

Burrito's

Beef Burrito

$8.75

Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage & ground beef.

Chicken Burrito

$8.75

Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage & shredded chicken.

Pork Burrito

$9.85

Includes rice, beans, cheese, grilled onion, cabbage, special sauce.

Shrimp Burrito

$9.95

Includes rice, beans, cabbage, pico, grilled onion, special sauce.

Beef Burrito Platter

$10.95

Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage & ground beef. Served with rice & beans.

Chicken Burrito Platter

$10.95

Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage & shredded chicken. Served with rice & beans.

Pork Burrito Platter

$12.05

Includes rice, beans, cheese, grilled onion, cabbage, special sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Shrimp Burrito Platter

$12.15

Includes rice, beans, cabbage, pico, grilled onion, special sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.75

Includes rice, beans, cheese & cabbage.

Veggie Burrito

$8.75

Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage, grilled onion, spinach, pico & steamed veggie's.

Fish Burrito

$9.95

Includes rice, beans, cabbage, pico, grilled onion, special sauce.

Fish Burrito Platter

$12.15

Includes rice, beans, cabbage, pico, grilled onion, special sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Bean & Cheese Burrito Platter

$10.95

Includes rice, beans, cheese & cabbage. Served with rice & beans.

Veggie Burrito Platter

$10.95

Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage, grilled onion, spinach, pico & steamed veggie's. Served with rice & beans.

Chicken Burrito

$8.75

Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage & shredded chicken.

Beef Burrito

$8.75

Includes rice, beans, cheese, cabbage & ground beef.

Burrito Bowl's

Beans, rice, cheese, pico, cabbage, grilled onion and a protein of your choice

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$9.35

Beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, pico, grilled onion, chicken fajita meat.

Steak Burrito Bowl

$9.35

Beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, pico, grilled onion, steak fajita meat.

Pork Burrito Bowl

$9.35

Beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, pico & grilled onions. Topped with our smoked pork

Fish Burrito Bowl

$9.45

Beans, rice, cabbage, pico, grilled onion & COD, special sauce.

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$9.45

Beans, rice, cabbage, pico, grilled onion & grilled shrimp, special sauce.

Veggie Burrito Bowl

$9.35

Beans, rice, cheese, cabbage, pico & grilled onions. Topped with our delicious grilled vegetable mix.

Chalupa's

Platter includes 1 chalupa, beans & rice.

Chicken Chalupa

$4.95

Cheese, beans, cabbage, shredded chicken & pico de gallo.

Beef Chalupa

$4.95

Cheese, beans, cabbage, ground beef & pico de gallo.

Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$4.35

1 chalupa, Cheese, beans, cabbage & pico de gallo.

Guacamole Chalupa

$4.95

Cheese, beans, cabbage & pico de gallo. Topped with our fresh guacamole.

Chicken Chalupa Platter

$7.43

Cheese, beans, cabbage, shredded chicken & pico de gallo. Platter includes beans and rice.

Beef Chalupa Platter

$7.43

Cheese, beans, cabbage, ground beef & pico de gallo. Platter includes beans and rice.

Bean & Cheese Chalupa Platter

$5.78

1 chalupa, Cheese, beans, cabbage & pico de gallo. Platter includes beans and rice.

Guacamole Chalupa Platter

$7.43

Cheese, beans, cabbage & pico de gallo. Topped with our fresh guacamole. Platter includes beans and rice.

Taco Salad's

Mixed Green Salad

$5.23

Romaine, cheese, pico de gallo, croutons, & dressing

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.45

Romaine, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans, & our shredded chicken

Beef Taco Salad

$10.45

Romaine, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans, & our ground beef

Pork Taco Salad

$10.45

Romaine, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans, & our smoked pork

Veggie Taco Salad

$10.45

Romaine, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans, & our special vegetable mix

Wood Roasted Chicken

Try with our house made hot sauce!

1/4 Wood Roasted Chicken Dark

$8.25

Includes grilled onions, tortillas, cabbage, beans, & rice.

1/4 Wood Roasted Chicken White

$9.35

Includes grilled onions, tortillas, cabbage, beans, & rice.

Whole Wood Roasted Chicken

$15.35

Includes 1 whole roasted chicken.

1/2 Wood Roasted Chicken

$11.27

Includes grilled onions, tortillas, cabbage, beans, & rice.

1/2 Wood Roasted Chicken Dark

$10.45

Includes grilled onions, tortillas, cabbage, beans, & rice.

1/2 Wood Roasted Chicken White

$12.65

Includes grilled onions, tortillas, cabbage, beans, & rice.

Wood Roasted Chicken Feast

$20.85

Includes 8 tortillas, 1 pint of beans, 1 pint of rice, cabbage & grilled onions.

Fajita Salad's

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.45

Romaine, cheese, pico de gallo, onions, croutons, & our chicken fajita meat

Steak Fajita Salad

$10.45

Pork Fajita Salad

$10.45

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$10.45

Veggie Fajita Salad

$10.45

Fish Fajita Salad

$10.45

Child Menu

Child Quesadilla

$5.45

(2) 6" tortillas with cheese. Served with chips

Child Cheese Nacho

$5.23

Child cheese nacho

Child Bean & Cheese Nacho

$5.45

Child bean & cheese nacho

Child Enchilada

$5.45

(1) cheese enchilada with a side of rice. Upgrade to a chicken or beef enchilada

Child Taco

$4.68

Chicken, beef or cheese taco. Soft or crispy

Child Chicken Fingers

$5.45

Two pieces of fried chicken, served with a side of rice

Sides

Chips

$1.65

Guacamole

$1.65

Queso

$3.03

Queso Con Carne

$3.85

delicious chorizo mixed with our queso dip

Fresh Homemade Salsa

$2.95

Your choice of mild or fire. Roasted Jalapenos, chared to perfection.

Rice

$2.75

1/2 pint or pint of our delicious rice

Beans

$2.75

1/2 pint or pint of beans

Side Creamy Peppercorn

$0.83

Side Chipotle Cream

$1.65

Spinach

$1.10

Balsamic Dressing

$0.83

Side Tomotillo

$1.65

Cabbage

$1.10

Pico de Gallo

$0.83

Italian Dressing

$0.83

Side Ranchero

$1.65

Side Sour Cream

$0.72

2 oz. Portion Cup

Fajita Meat

$2.75

Grilled Onion

$1.10

Lettuce

$1.10

Tortillas

$0.55

Two tortillas

Drink's

Fountain Soda

$3.03

Homemade Lemonade

$3.03

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.03

Jarrito's Mexican Soda

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.93

Cup Of Water

Alcohol

Margarita-20oz

$9.90

Desserts

Sopapilla

$5.06

Fried tortilla, Ice cream, topped with honey & powdered sugar

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.03

Scoop or cone

Hats

Blue

$17.55

Green

$17.55

Orange

$17.55

Camouflage

$17.55

T-Shirts

Short Sleeve

$17.55

Long Sleeve

$17.55
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9643 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill, MO 63119

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Amighetti's
orange star4.3 • 325
9631 Manchester Rd St. Louis, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Rock Hill
orange star4.5 • 1,420
9568 Manchester St. Louis, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
9748 Manchester Rd. Rock Hill, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Pi +Rico - St. Louis
orange starNo Reviews
9900 Manchester Road Glendale, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Pi +Rico - St. Louis
orange starNo Reviews
9900 Manchester St Louis, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves - 20 Allen Ave Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
20 Allen Ave Suite 120 Websert Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rock Hill

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rock Hill
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston