Mexican & Tex-Mex
Food Trucks

Naco Taco Newbury Street Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

354 Newbury Street

Boston, MA 02115

Popular Items

Two Taco Combo
Chips & Guac
Three Taco Combo

Combos

Torta Combo

Torta Combo

$16.00

Any Torta and a Side! Add a bottled beverage for $2.

Two Taco Combo

Two Taco Combo

$13.00

Any Two Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.

Three Taco Combo

Three Taco Combo

$18.00

Any Three Tacos and a Side! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.

Any Two Tacos

Any Two Tacos

$10.00

Any Two Tacos! Add a beverage for $2.

Any Three Tacos

Any Three Tacos

$15.00

Any Three Tacos! Add a Bottled Beverage for $2.

Taco Bowl

$13.00

choice of protein / rice / beans / corn / pico / pickled jalapeño / lettuce / salsa verde (+sm. guac $3)

Tacos

our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan
Bistec

Bistec

$5.00

our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan. grilled flank steak / house chimichurri / cotija

Chicken

Chicken

$5.00

our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan. chipotle smoked thigh / shredded iceberg / crema

Chorizo

$5.00

our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan.pork sausage & baby yukon potato / onion / cilantro / charred chipotle & tomatillo salsa

Cochinita

Cochinita

$5.00

our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan. pulled pork – radish / cilantro crema / chile de árbol glaze / cebollitas

Fish

$5.00

our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan. fried cod / cabbage slaw / cilantro / chipotle aioli

Shrimp

Shrimp

$5.00

our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan.fried shrimp / cabbage slaw / cilantro / chipotle aioli

Tofu

Tofu

$5.00

our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan. smoked tofu / salsa arriera / refried beans / cotija crema

Tortas

sandwiches served on homemade bread
Pepito

Pepito

$13.00

tortas are mexican sandwiches served on homemade bread or over shaved vegetable salad. flank steak / oaxaca cheese / arugula / pickled jalapeno / ancho chile aioli

Milanesa

Milanesa

$13.00

tortas are mexican sandwiches served on homemade bread or over shaved vegetable salad. fried chicken / cabbage slaw / tomato / encurtidos / cascabel aioli

Cambalache

$13.00

tortas are mexican sandwiches served on homemade bread or over shaved vegetable salad. hard boiled egg / pickled jalapeño / avocado / tomato / cebollitas / chile de arbol aioli

Pavo

Pavo

$13.00

tortas are mexican sandwiches served on homemade bread or over shaved vegetable salad. braised turkey leg/jalapeño jam/avocado/chipotle aioli

Ahogada

Ahogada

$13.00

tortas are mexican sandwiches served on homemade bread or over shaved vegetable salad. pulled pork / bacon / avocado / pickled onion / cilantro aioli / guajillo chile broth

Sides

Street Corn off the Cob

Street Corn off the Cob

$4.00Out of stock

cotija / chile de arbol aioli / cilantro

Rice & Beans

$4.00
Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$4.00

4 oz of guacamole with our housemade chips

Shaved Vegetable Salad

Shaved Vegetable Salad

$4.00

kale / brussels / radish / carrots / cauliflower / beets / lime-thyme dressing

Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

fruit flavored sodas

Bottled Water

$3.00
Mineragua

Mineragua

$3.00

mineral water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

This truck is located at 354 Newbury Street, next to Hynes MBTA and Starbucks.

Location

354 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115

Directions

Gallery
Naco Taco Food Truck image
Naco Taco Food Truck image
Naco Taco Food Truck image

