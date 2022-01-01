Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Naco Taco 297 Mass Ave Central Square, Cambridge

2,834 Reviews

$$

297 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Taco Combo
Taco Bowl
Three Taco Combo

Combos

Two Taco Combo

Two Taco Combo

$15.00

Any Two Tacos and a Side! Add a beverage for $2.

Three Taco Combo

Three Taco Combo

$21.00

Any Three Tacos and a Side! Add a beverage for $2.

Torta Meal Combo

Torta Meal Combo

$17.00

Any Torta and a Side! Add a beverage for $2.

BYO Taco Party Pack (Feeds 4, take-out/delivery only)

BYO Taco Party Pack (Feeds 4, take-out/delivery only)

$90.00

choice of two proteins, and includes 12 tortillas, chips, guacamole, street corn, salsa roja, salsa verde, rice, beans, crema, cheese, lettuce, radish, cilantro, onion, lime (ready to serve)

Tacos

our corn tortillas are ground and pressed in house, are gluten free and vegan
Two Taco Combo

Two Taco Combo

$15.00

Any Two Tacos and a Side! Add a beverage for $2.

Three Taco Combo

Three Taco Combo

$21.00

Any Three Tacos and a Side! Add a beverage for $2.

Tacos (Any 2 Per Order)

Tacos (Any 2 Per Order)

$12.00

Includes any two tacos

Tacos (Any 3 Per Order)

Tacos (Any 3 Per Order)

$18.00

Includes any three tacos

Two Al Pastor Tacos

Two Al Pastor Tacos

$12.00

Charbroiled pork/onion/cilantro/burnt pineapple

Two Chicken Tacos

Two Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Smoked thigh/chipotle/shredded romaine/crema

Two Chorizo Tacos

Two Chorizo Tacos

$12.00

chorizo sausage/baby yukon potato/cilantro/onion/charred chipotle & tomatillo salsa

Two Fish Tacos

Two Fish Tacos

$12.00

Fried cod/cabbage slaw/chipotle aioli/cilantro/onion

Two Pulled Pork Tacos

Two Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

Pulled pork/radish/cilantro crema/chile de árbol glaze/cebollitas

Two Shrimp Tacos

Two Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Fried Shrimp/spicy coleslaw/cilantro/chipotle aioli

Two Steak Tacos

Two Steak Tacos

$12.00

Grilled flank/chimichurri/cotija

Two Tofu Tacos

Two Tofu Tacos

$12.00

Smoked Tofu/salsa arriera/refried beans/cotija crema/vegetarian tortilla

BYO Taco Party Pack (Feeds 4, take-out/delivery only)

BYO Taco Party Pack (Feeds 4, take-out/delivery only)

$90.00

choice of two proteins, and includes 12 tortillas, chips, guacamole, street corn, salsa roja, salsa verde, rice, beans, crema, cheese, lettuce, radish, cilantro, onion, lime (ready to serve)

Kids Tacos

Tortas

sandwiches served on homemade bread or over shaved vegetable salad
Torta Meal Combo

Torta Meal Combo

$17.00

Any Torta and a Side! Add a beverage for $2.

Ahogada Torta

Ahogada Torta

$14.00

Pulled pork, bacon, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro aioli, and guajillo chile broth

Cambalache Torta

$13.00

Hard boiled egg, pickled jalapeño, avocado, tomato, cebollitas, and chile de arbol aioli.

Hawaiana Burger

Hawaiana Burger

$14.00Out of stock

grass-fed wagyu beef / pineapple / chihuahua cheese / lto / pequin aioli

Milanesa Torta

Milanesa Torta

$14.00

Fried chicken/cabbage slaw/tomato/encurtidos/cascabel aioli

Pavo Torta

Pavo Torta

$14.00

Braised turkey leg/jalapeño jam/avocado/chipotle aioli

Pepito Torta

Pepito Torta

$14.00

Flank steak, Oaxaca cheese, arugula, pickled jalapeño, and ancho chile aioli

Tostadas, Bowls, Salads

Shaved Vegetable Salad

Shaved Vegetable Salad

$10.00+

kale / brussels / apples / radish / carrots / cauliflower / beets / lime-thyme dressing

Naco Cobb Salad

Naco Cobb Salad

$12.00

Arugula/cucumbers/chickpeas/tomato/avocado/smoked queso/bacon/charred onions/green goddess dressing

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$11.00

quinoa / rajas / grilled corn / carrots / cilantro / spinach / shitake mushrooms / cumin-ginger dressing

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$14.00

choice of protein / rice / beans / corn pico de gallo / pickled jalapeno / lettuce / salsa verde

Fried Egg Tostada

Fried Egg Tostada

$6.00

avocado / frijoles negros / cilantro / cotija

Rajas con Hongos Tostada

Rajas con Hongos Tostada

$6.00

shitake / poblano / crema / cilantro / cotija

Sides

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

Pico De Gallo Con Chips

Pico De Gallo Con Chips

$6.00
Salsa Roja y Verde Con Chips

Salsa Roja y Verde Con Chips

$6.00
Street Corn off the Cob

Street Corn off the Cob

cotija / chile de arbol aioli / cilantro

Lobster & Bacon Street Corn

$18.00

Grilled corn/lobster/bacon/cotija/chile de árbol aioli/lime/cilantro

Frijoles Charros (black beans with pork & cheese)

Frijoles Charros (black beans with pork & cheese)

$10.00

Black beans/pork/chihuahua cheese/cilantro

Black Beans & Rice (No Pork, No Cheese)

$5.00
Encurtidos (pickles)

Encurtidos (pickles)

$7.00

Carrots/cucumbers/cauliflower/red onions/fresnos/jalapeño

Plantains Con Queso

Plantains Con Queso

$8.00Out of stock

Plantains/chihuahua cheese

Yuca & Chicharron

$10.00

House bacon/fried yuca/arugula/pequin aioli

Extras

Bottled Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

Jarritos

Jarritos

$4.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

Merch

Naco Taco Blue T-Shirt

Naco Taco Blue T-Shirt

$25.00

This is the same Naco Taco shirt you see our staff wearing! It's Next Level Apparel 50% Polyester 25% Cotton 25% Rayon

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Naco Taco is currently open daily for take-out and delivery. We are a full-service restaurant and bar in Cambridge, MA that serves scratch-made tacos and tortas. We bake our own bread and we grind fresh masa in house daily to make our tortillas. We also have two food trucks and offer catering, take-out, and delivery.

Website

Location

297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

