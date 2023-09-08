APPETIZERS

Mouthwatering options that are perfect for kickstarting your appetite. Indulge in these flavorful starters that will set the tone for your at home fiesta.
O.G. Guacamole

$14.00

avocado, onion, lime, crispy chips

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

choose your favorite of our freshly made salsas to enjoy with chips

Chips and Salsa Trio

$7.00

all three of our house-made salsas served with extra chips

¡Queso!

$12.00

pico de gallo, melty cheese, roasted poblano, diablo sauce, cotija, crispy chips

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread

$10.00

whipped butter, sea salt, honey

Crispy Brussels

$11.00

chipotle honey, pickled red onion, carrot purée, ancho-spiced pepita

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Mexican Coke

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

Jarritos Grapefruit

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

Jarritos Lime

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

Jarritos Mandarin

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

Jarritos Pineapple

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

Fiji Natural Artesian Water

$4.00

500ml bottle

SOUP AND SALADS

Fresh and flavorful options that complement our bold & vibrant menu!
Baby Kale Caesar

$10.00

"tijuana style"

Chicory & Candied Pecan Salad

$13.00

roasted beet, apple, bleu cheese, cherry balsamic

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00

pasilla chile, crema, avocado, onion

QUESADILLAS

Cheesy and crispy creations that will leave you craving more.
Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

tortillas, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

tortillas, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Steak Quesadilla

$20.00

tortillas, monterey jack cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

TACOS

Each ingredient is carefully selected to ensure a blend of flavors and textures that will take your taste buds on a fiesta. Served 3 per order w/ black beans & rice.
Baja Style Fish

$17.00

cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crispy mahi

Baja Style Shrimp

$19.00

cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crispy shrimp

Pork Al Pastor

$16.00

salsa verde, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro // corn tortilla

Chicken Al Carbon

$16.00

ancho salsa, crema, cheese, onion

Carne Asada

$23.00

shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, lime crema, cheese

Caramelized Cauliflower

$15.00

garlic-whipped goat cheese, scallion, fresno pepper, almond // corn tortilla

ENCHILADAS

Cheesy comfort wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with sauce.
Baja Seafood

$27.00

creamy krab, shrimp, cheese, cilantro

Three Cheese

$18.00

ancho-chili gravy

'World Famous' Braised Chicken

$23.00

sweet corn, black bean, cheese, couscous, crema, scallion, red diablo sauce

FAJITAS

Accompanied by an array of tasty toppings, enjoy now whether you’re a meat lover, or a seafood fan.
Ancho-Crusted Chicken Breast

$25.00

Ancho-Crusted grilled chicken, served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.

Grilled Shrimp

$33.00

Grilled tomatillo-verde marinated shrimp. Served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.

Steak Asada

$37.00

Chile rubbed flank steak, cooked to a perfect 'medium' with a pink center. Served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.

'El Jefe'

$49.00

- Chicken, Shrimp and Steak

SIDES

Delightful additions that are the perfect complement to our main dishes.
Black Beans & Rice

$6.00

cilantro rice, pico de gallo, cotija

Grilled Street Corn

$9.00

chili mayo, cotija, lime

Nada's Mac 'n Cheese

$10.00

roasted poblano, jalapeño, garlic breadcrumb

Pickled Cucumber Salad

$6.00

shaved onion, rice vinegar

KIDS' MEAL

Kid-friendly and parent-approved! Served with a choice of one side.
Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00
Chicken Tenders

$10.00
Creamy Mac 'n Cheese

$10.00
Soft Taco

$10.00

Served on a soft flour tortilla

DESSERTS

Crafted to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings.
Churros

$8.00

served with dulce de leche