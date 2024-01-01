NADC Burger 1007 East 6th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
NADC Burger is the wagyu cheeseburger collaboration between Michelin starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee & Professional Skateboarder Neen Williams
Location
1007 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Second Bar + Kitchen - 1108 East 6th Street
No Reviews
1108 East 6th Street Austin, TX 78702
View restaurant