Nadeen's Hermitage Haven 3410 Lebanon Pike

review star

No reviews yet

3410 Lebanon Pike

Hermitage, TN 37076

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak
Chicken & Waffles
Kernel

Breakfast

Full Breakfast

$13.00

two eggs, country ham, bacon, sauteed' cherry tomatoes & mushrooms, hasbrowns, biscuits & gravy

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

waffle, topped with crispy fried chicken breast, berries, topped with powdered sugar, served nashville hot or traditional fried

Farmer's Skillet

$12.00

herbed potato hash, sausage gravy, two eggs, chives. served with toast or biscuit

The Cure

$12.00

hashbrowns, onions, bacon, cheese whiz, two sunny side up egs, smothered with green chili salsa

Diner Breakfast

$7.00

two eggs, your choice of: bacon, sausage, or country ham. served with hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit

Knife & Fork

$10.00

biscuit, house made sausage, pepper jam, whiz, fried or scrambled egg, served with hashbrowns or simple salad

Chicken Biscuit

$11.00

biscuit, fried chicken breast, american cheese, house gravy

Kernel

$11.00

open- faced biscuit topped with house chopped sausage, gravy, cheesy scrambled eggs, and chives

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

two crispy tortillas, pinto beans, chihuahua cheese, two eggs, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapenos, chives

Southwest Scramble

$11.00

two eggs, spanish rice, pinto beans, whiz, avocado, pico de gallo, jalapenos, chives

Fruit Cup

$6.00

strawberries, blueberries, apple, pear

Parfait

$9.00

yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, apple, pear, granola, honey

Dru's World

$10.00

two eggs, avocado, cheesy hashbrowns, toast

Hermitage Hash

$10.00

golden brown hashbrowns, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, whiz and two eggs, topped with chives

Salads

Kale Salad

$8.50

kale, pear, blueberries, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, honey, balsamic vinaigrette, served with grilled chicken

The Wedge

$8.50

iceberg, cherry tomatoes, red onions, bacon, chives,bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, nashville hot fried chicken breast

Deener's Delight

$8.50

arcadian mix, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onioin, bacon, tossed in ranch dressing and topped with shredded cheddar, fried chicken breast

Wings

Ringo's Wings

$11.00

served with house bleu cheese dressing or ranch, celery

Buffalo Wings

$11.00

served with house bleu cheese dressing or ranch, celery

BBQ Wings

$11.00

served with house bleu cheese dressing or ranch, celery

Nash Hot Dry Rub Wings

$11.00

Sandwiches

John's Grilled Chicken

$12.00

marinated chicken, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, tomato, red onion, pesto, avocado aioli on a fresh bun

Tyrone's Hot Chicken

$12.00

crispy fried nashville hot chicken, lettuce, tomato, house blue cheese dressing, served on a fresh bun.

Reuben

$11.00Out of stock

Burgers

Diner Burger

$11.00

one patty, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, haven sauce.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.00

bacon, shredded cheddar, crispy onion rings, house made bbq sauce, pickles on a fresh bun.

Patty Melt

$10.00

grilled onions, haven sauce, american cheese, on texas toast.

Impossible Burger

$13.00

impossible burger patty (Plant Based), pickles, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, haven sauce, served on a fresh bun.

Pimento Cheese Burger

$12.00

burger patty pimento cheese, bacon, pickles, red onion, served on a fresh bun

The Smashville

$10.00

two smashed patties, grilled onions, pickles, american cheese, spicy aioli, served on a fresh bun

Phillys

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

house sliced steak, with or without onions, whiz or white american cheese, served on a amoroso roll

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$11.00

chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, american cheese, blue cheese dressing, tomato on an amoroso roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00

chopped chicken, with or with out onions, whiz or white american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato on a amoroso roll

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Simple Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, cheery tomatos, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic dressing

Brussels and Bacon Small

$5.00

Brussels and Bacon Large

$8.00

Poutine Small

$6.00

Poutine Large

$9.00

Mac & Cheese Small

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Large

$8.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$5.00

Well Done burger patty, bun, cheese, fries

Kids Waffle

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Parfait

$5.00

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac

$5.00

Specials

Smashville Basket

$7.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Yazoo Dos Perros

$6.00

Yazoo Hefeweizen

$6.00

Canned Beer

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

El Chavo

$6.00

Jackalope Thunder Ann

$6.00Out of stock

Yuengling

$4.00

El Chavo Caramel Apple

$6.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated American Classics, With Hometown Love

Location

3410 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076

Directions

Gallery
Nadeen's Hermitage Haven image

