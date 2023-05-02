Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nadia's Jamaican Kitchen

No reviews yet

9590 Noble Parkway

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Jammin Jerk Chicken

$17.00

1/2 Grill Jerk Chicken with Nadia's Signature Jerk Sauce. Served with Red Beans & Rice and Mixed Veggies.

3 Jerk Tacos

$12.00

* Available on Tuesday, until it runs out.

Appetizers

Jammin Jerk Wings

$14.00

6 Bone-in Chicken Wings, Grilled with Jerk Seasoning.

Jamaican Beef Patties

$6.00

A Flaky Jamaican Patty stuffed with Sesoned Beef.

Entrees

Jammin Jerk Chicken

$17.00

1/2 Grill Jerk Chicken with Nadia's Signature Jerk Sauce. Served with Red Beans & Rice and Mixed Veggies.

Island Curry Chicken

$16.00

1/2 Grill Chicked finished in Jamaican Curry. Served with Red Beans & Rice and Mixed Veggies.

Mama Lu's Brown Stew Chicken

$16.00

1/2 Grill Chicked finished in Mama Lu's Brawn Stew. Served with Red Beans & Rice and Mixed Veggies.

Island Curry Goat

$19.50

Cubbed Goat in Jamaican Curry. Served with Red Beans & Rice and Mixed Veggies.

Mama Lu's Oxtail W/ Butter Beans

$28.50

Oxtail cooked with Butter Beans. Served with Red Beans & Rice and Mixed Veggies.

Vegan & Vegetarian

Rasta Pasta

$17.00

A delicious vegan/vegetarian option for our pasta lovers

Red Beans and Rice/ Mixed Vegetables Meal

$17.00

Rice and Beans cooked in coconut milk/ and our delicious mixed veggies

Sides

Fried Plantains

$3.50

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Red Beans And Rice

$5.00

Fries

$3.00

Rasta Pasta (Side)

$12.00

Oxtail (Side)

$15.00

Jerk Chicken 1/2

$10.00

Tuesday Specials

Jerk Chicken Jalapeno Salad

$14.50

* Available on Tuesday, until it runs out.

3 Jerk Tacos

$12.00

* Available on Tuesday, until it runs out.

Jam Rock Guacamole, Salsa & Chips

$15.00

* Available on Tuesday, until it runs out.

Jam Rock Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

* Available on Tuesday, until it runs out.

Jam Rock Salsa & Chips

$7.00

* Available on Tuesday, until it runs out.

Beverages

Small Tropical Soda

$3.00

Large Tropical Soda

$5.00

Canned Soda

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Bottled Water

Cold

DeVonna's Banana Pudding

$8.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding served with Strawberries and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream.

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nadia's Jamaican Kitchen wants to bring you the most authentic and fulfilling experience when you walk through that door.

9590 Noble Parkway, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

