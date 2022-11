Fish

Our Catfish Steaks are lightly seasoned then tossed in our signature fish fry coating and deep fried to a golden crisp. ALERT!! ALERT !! Our one of the kind "catfish steaks" have small bones! PLEASE be sure to look out for bones while eating! Our Perch is lightly seasoned then tossed in our signature fish fry coating and fried to a golden crisp. Try it with Lemon Pepper!