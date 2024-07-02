This restaurant does not have any images
Naga’s South Indian Cuisine - Houston
11807 Westheimer Road, Suite 580
Houston, TX 77077
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers - Veg
- Chili Paneer
Paneer - fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.$12.99
- Chili Gobi
Cauliflower - Fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.$11.99
- Chilli Baby Corn
Baby corn - Fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.$12.99
- Babycorn Manchurian
Babycorn cooked with Manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.$12.99
- Paneer Manchurian
Paneer cooked with manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.$13.99
- Veg Manchurian
Veg cooked with manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.$11.99
- Gobi Manchurian$11.99
- Babycorn Manchurian
Babycorn cooked with Manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.$12.99
- Paneer 65
Paneer deep fried and tempered with green chilly and curry leaves.$12.99
- Gobi 65
Cauliflower florets deep fried and tempered with green chilly and curry leaves.$12.99
- Green Chilli Paneer
Paneer deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.$12.99
- Green Chili Gobi
Cauliflower florets deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.$12.99
- Green Chili Babycorn
Babycorn deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.$12.99
- Kaaram Podi Paneer
Paneer fried and tossed with house spl hot spices and herbs.$11.99
- Kaaram Podi Gobi
Cauliflower florets fried and tossed with house spl hot spices and herbs.$11.99
- Kaaram Podi Mix Vegetable
Mix vegetables fried and tossed with house spl hot spices and herbs.$11.99
- Curry Leaf Paneer
Paneer - deep fried and sautéed with curry leaf powder, onions and green chilies.$11.99
- Curry Leaf Gobi
Cauliflower florets - deep fried and sautéed with curry leaf powder, onions and green chilies.$11.99
- Curry Leaf Mixed Vegetables
Mix Vegetables- deep fried and sautéed with curry leaf powder, onions and green chilies.$11.99
- Kothimera Paneer
Paneer - deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.$11.99
- Kothimera Gobi
Cauliflower florets - deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.$11.99
- Kothimera Mixed Vegetables
Mix Vegetables - deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.$11.99
- Baby corn Pepper Fry
Baby corn battered, wok fried with crushed peppercorn.$12.99
- Paniyaram
Ball shaped fried dumplings made from fermented urad dal and rice batter.$12.99
- Chili Idly
Pan shaped dumplings made from fermented urad dal and rice batter.$11.99
- Chili Parotta
Finely cut parotta roasted and seasoned with tempered spices.$12.99
- Veg NRR
Chef's creation of spicy veg appetizer.$12.99
- Samosa(3)
Pastries filled potato and peas.$7.99
- Corn Chatpata
Crispy corn tossed in sweet spicy and tangy flavors.$11.99
- Cashew Pakoda
Cashews dipped in chickpeas flour batter with spices and deep-fried.$12.99
- Vada(3)
Fried Indian donut made of lentil batter.$7.99
- Sambar Vada(3)
Fried lentil doughnut immersed in delicious lentil gravy.$10.99
Appetizer - Tandoor
- Chicken Seekh Kebab
Minced chicken meat seasoned with masalas onto a skewer and grilled golden$14.99
- Chicken Tikka
Skewered chicken cubes marinated in flavourful spices, served sizzling hot.$14.99
- Grilled Goat Chops
Seasoned tender grilled lamb chops expertly grilled for an exceptional taste$22.99
- Tandoori whole pomfret
Whole pomfret fish marinated in yogurt, Indian masala and grilled in tandoori oven$16.99
- Lamb Seekh Kabab
Minced lamb meat seasoned with masalas onto skewers and grilled$16.99
- Malai Kebab
Marinated chicken with special creamy mild spices and grilled$14.99
- Paneer Tikka
Skewered paneer cubes marinated in flavorful spices, served sizzling hot.$13.99
- Tandoori Chicken (4)
Chicken marinated in yogurt, aromatic spices, herbs and grilled to perfection.$14.99
- Tandoori Shrimp
Grilled shrimp infused with aromatic tandoori spices.$16.99
- Tangdi Kebab
Marinated chicken drum sticks with special spices cooked in tandoor$14.99
- Paneer Tikka
Skewered paneer cubes marinated in flavorful spices, served sizzling hot.$13.99
Appetizers - Non-Veg
- Chilli Chicken
Wok toss cubes of deep fried boneless chicken, cooked with tangy chili sauce.$13.99
- Chicken Machurian
Chicken cooked with Manchurian sauce and served dry.$13.99
- Chicken Lollipop
Chicken wings marinated in spices coated in zesty batter & deep-fried.$13.99
- Hyderabadi Style Chicken 65
Well marinated boneless chicken with spices and sautéed with chef made sauce.$12.99
- Ulavacharu Kodi Vepudu
Chicken cooked with special aromatic spices & horse gram.$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chennai Style Chicken 65
Well marinated boneless chicken deep fried with Indian spices.$12.99
- Garlic Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked in fresh garlic sauce and spices.$12.99
- Ginger Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked in fresh ginger sauce, onions & soya sauce$13.99
- Virudhunagar Chicken Pakoda
Boneless chicken pieces coated in seasoned batter, deep-fried.$12.99
- Green Chili Chicken
Well marinated boneless chicken with spices and sautéed with green chili sauce.$12.99
- Chicken NRR
Chef's creation of spicy chicken appetizer$13.99
- Chettinad Nattu Kozhi Varuval
Country chicken cooked with chettinad spices, and served in semi-gravy.$14.99
- Chicken 555
Chicken sautéed in house special sauce with cashew nuts.$12.99
- Kaaram Podi Chicken
Chicken tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies, curry leaves.$12.99
- Curry Leaf Chicken
Marinated boneless chicken is fried with fresh curry leaves, onions and green chilies.$12.99
- Magestic Chicken
Thin chicken strips deep fried and sautéed in chef special delicious sauce.$13.99
- Kothimera Chicken
Chicken tossed in house special sauce with green chilies, cilantro & spices.$13.99
- Karimnagar Chicken Wings
Crispy tender chicken wings with special spices$13.99
- Karaikudi Chicken Varuval
Chicken pieces cooked in spices, sautéed and served semi-dry$14.99
- Chicken Chukka
Boneless chicken marinated with crushed peppercorns and other spices.$14.99
- Pallipalayam Chicken
Country-chicken stir fried, cooked with aromatic masala and coconut pieces.$13.99
- Karaikudi Mutton Pepper Fry
Bone-in goat cubes stir-fried with fresh peppercorns.$15.99
- Mutton Chukka
Boneless mutton marinated with crushed peppercorns and other spices.$16.99
Appetizers - Seafood
- Karam Podi Fish
Tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies and curry leaves$14.99
- Karam Podi Shrimp
Shrimp tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies and curry leaves$15.99
- Curry Leaf Fish
Fish sauteed with fresh curry leaf powder, onions, green chilies, and curry leaves$14.99
- Curry Leaf Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with fresh curry leaf powder, onions, green chilies, and curry leaves$15.99
- Green Chilli Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with green chili sauces$15.99
- Chili Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with chili sauces, fresh green chilies, onions, and bell peppers$15.99
- Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with garlic and red pepper flakes$15.99
- Ginger Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with ginger and soy sauce$15.99
- Fried Fish(SeaBass)
Sea bass fish seasoned and coated with flour and crisp-fried$15.99
- Shrimp Manchurian
Shrimp seasoned with Chinese sauce and tossed$15.99
- Kothimera Fish
Fish cooked in a fresh coriander powder and chili masala paste and flavored with fenugreek$14.99
- Kothimera Shrimp
Shrimp cooked in a fresh coriander powder and chili masala paste and flavored with fenugreek$15.99
- Fish NRR
Fish cooked with chef's special recipe$15.99
- Shrimp NRR
Shrimp cooked with chef's special recipe$16.99
- Shrimp 65
Shrimp marinated in tempura batter with spices and fried until crispy$15.99
- Nethili Fish (Anchovy)
Anchovy fish coated with spices fried until crispy$15.99
- Grilled Pompret
Pompret with marinated spices grilled in tandoori$17.99
- Vanjaram Fish Tawa Fry
King fish marinated in special Indian spices and tawa fried$17.99
- Apollo Fish
Fish fillets marinated in spicy batter,deep-fried and tossed with aromatic spices$15.99
Entrées - Veg
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer tikka masala spices sautéed in creamy tomato sauce.$13.99
- Veg Butter Masala
Mix Vegetable masala cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes and spices.$13.99
- Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer masala cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes and spices.$14.99
- Chettinad Veg Curry
Spicy South Indian dish with blend of coconut based masala.$13.99
- Chettinad Mushroom Curry
Spicy South Indian mushroom dish with blend of coconut based masala.$13.99
- Chettinad Kofta Curry
Spicy South Indian kofta dish with blend of coconut based masala.$14.99
- Chettinad Paneer Curry
Spicy South Indian paneer dish with blend of coconut based masala.$14.99
- Karaikudi Veg Curry
Vegetables, fusion of spices, coconut and tamarind infused masala.$13.99
- Karaikudi Mushroom Curry
Mushrooms, fusion of spices, coconut and tamarind infused masala.$13.99
- Karaikudi Paneer Curry
Paneer, fusion of spices, coconut and tamarind infused masala.$14.99
- Veg Kurma
Gravy made with mixed vegetables, coconut, and spices.$13.99
- Mushroom Kurma
Gravy made with mushrooms, coconut, and spices.$13.99
- Paneer Kurma
Gravy made with paneer, coconut, and spices.$14.99
- Veg Vindaloo
Hot and spicy curry cooked with garlic, vinegar, red chilies, and potato.$13.99