Nagomiya 1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400

Order Again

Popular Items

Ramen + Two
Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll

Izakaya Bites

Aburi Chashu

$8.00

Banban Chicken

$8.50

Buta Kimuchi

$8.50

Chicken Nanban

$8.00

Fried Oyster

$8.00

Gyu Tataki

$13.00

Ika Shoga Yaki

$16.00

Katsuo Tataki

$12.00

Mentai Cheese Wrap

$6.50

Okonomi Yaki

$10.00

Omu Soba

$15.00

Sautéed Shishito

$7.00

Sawagani

$12.00

Spicy Cheese Karaage

$8.00

Takoyaki Cheese Corn

$8.00

Tamago Yaki

$6.00+

Tenzaru+Mini Chirashi

$25.00

Yakisoba

$14.00

Veggie Roll

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Blessing From Ocean

$10.00

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Shiitake Roll

$5.50

Ume Shiso Roll

$5.50

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$7.50

Veggie Dragon Roll

$9.00

Classic Roll

California Roll

$6.50

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Crunchy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Lobster Roll

$8.00

Negitoro Roll

$12.00

Philly Roll

$7.00

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Salmon Roll

$6.25

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Spider Roll

$11.00

Spicy Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$7.00

Toro Takuwan Roll

$10.50

Tuna Roll

$6.25

Yellowtail Roll

$6.25

Signature Roll

Bagel Tempura

$14.00

Crunchy 14th

$12.00

Cucumber Summer Breeze

$13.00

Devils Breath

$14.00

Double Shrimp Roll

$13.00

Endless Lava

$13.00

Fire Cracker

$12.00

Four Seasons

$14.00

Green Typhoon

$14.00

Kiss Of JuJu

$14.00

Mind Of Zen

$14.00

Salmon Trinity

$14.00

Swirling Eel

$14.00

Treasure Box

$17.00

Yellow Jacket

$16.00

Supreme Roll

Sexy Langosta

$30.00

The Wagyu Roll

$42.00

Truffle on Toro

$32.00

Nigiri/Sashimi

Bluefin Platter

$50.00

Albacore

$6.50

Amber Jack

$8.25

Chu-Toro

$18.00

Fluke

$7.25Out of stock

King Salmon

$8.00

O-Toro

$20.00

Octopus

$6.25

Salmon

$7.00

Salmon Roe

$7.50

Scallop

$7.75+

Shrimp

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.25

Snapper

$11.00Out of stock

Sweet Shrimp

$11.50+

Toro

$15.00

Tuna

$7.50

Unagi

$6.75

Uni

$24.00+

Yellowtail

$6.50

Modern Nigiri

Bluefin Toro MN

$10.00

Bluefin Tuna MN

$4.50

Ikura MN

$6.25

Kampachi MN

$5.50

King Salmon MN

$6.00

Scottish Salmon MN

$5.00

Scallop MN

$5.50

Sweet Shrimp MN

$7.00

Wagyu MN

$13.00

Yellowtail MN

$4.00

Smoked Salmon MN

$5.50

Kin Medai

$7.50

Nigiri Entrees

Nigiri Five

$18.00

Nigiri Platter

$25.00

Nigiri Deluxe

$34.00

Ultimate Modern Nigiri

$27.00

Bluefin Nigiri Tasting

$18.00

Sashimi Entree

Sashimi Three

$12.00

Sashimi Five

$18.00

Sashimi Platter

$25.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$38.00

Bluefin Sashimi Tasting

$32.00

Live Scallop

$32.00

Soup

Miso

$4.00

Mushroom Miso

$7.00

Spicy Gyoza

$8.00

Salad

Avocado Tofu Salad

$10.00

Sashimi Salad

$12.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Sunomono

$12.00

Octopus Sunomono

$12.00

Green

Chilled Spicy Cucumber

$5.00

Edamame

$5.50

Garlic Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Mushroom Tempura

$10.00

Otsukemono Pickles

$5.00

Sautéed Shishito

$7.00

Seasonal Tempura

$7.50

Harumaki Roll

$6.00

Edamame (Copy)

$5.00

Meat

A5 Wagyu Kushikatsu

$19.00

Banban Chicken

$8.50

Chicken Nanban

$8.00

Karaage Fried Chicken

$7.00

Katsuni

$21.00

Katsuni+Mini Chirashi

$30.00

Pork Gyoza

$6.50

Pork Kushikatsu

$8.00

Spicy Cheese Karaage

$8.00

Sukiyaki

$23.00

Sukiyaki+Mini Chirashi

$32.00

Teppan Chicken Teriyaki

$20.00

Teppan Hamburg Steak

$22.00

Teppan Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Spicy Miso Sukiyaki+Mini Chirashi

$32.00

Spicy Nabe + Mini Chirashi

$33.00

Spicy Gyoza

$8.00

Raw

Bluefin Tartar

$16.00

Ceviche

$14.00

Crispy Rice

$12.00

Hamachi Serrano

$14.00

Hotate Crudo

$17.00

King Salmon Tataki

$15.00

Seafood

Garlic Fried Calamari

$9.00

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Miso Gindara

$17.00

Panko Prawn

$9.00Out of stock

Salmon Teppan

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Spicy Shrimp Shumai

$6.00

Takoyaki

$7.00

Kanpachi Teriyaki

$13.00

Grilled Teriyaki

$16.00

Fried Oyster

$8.00

Mentai Cheese Wrap

$6.50

Grilled Calmari

$16.00

Sawagani

$12.00

Ramen

Chicken Paitan

$13.50

Kotteri Tonkotsu

$14.00

Live Lobster

$25.00

Spicy Garlic Kazan

$15.00

Ramen + Two

Ramen + Two

$19.00

Ramen + More

Chuka

$23.00

Ramen + Katsu

$20.00

Ramen + Sashimi

$24.00

Rice

Chicken Katsu Curry

$17.00

Chicken Yoshino Don

$14.00

Chirashi Don

$25.00

Crab Fried Rice

$13.50

Gyu-Don

$15.00

Negitoro Don

$25.00

Onigiri

$5.50

Panko Shrimp Curry

$19.00Out of stock

Pork Katsu Curry

$17.00

Rice Set

$4.50

Side Rice

$2.00

Truffle Toro Don

$25.00

Una Tendon

$19.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Udon

Beef Curry Udon

$16.00

Nabeyaki Udon

$16.00

Sukiyaki Udon

$15.00

Truffle Udon

$15.00

Udon & Sashimi

$23.00

Soba

Tenzaru Soba

$15.00Out of stock

Tenzaru+Mini Chirashi

$25.00

Sashimi Soba

$21.00

Combos

Kaisen

$25.00

Seafood Platter

$23.00

Traditional

$23.50

Dessert

Chocolate Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Coppa Pistachio

$9.00

Monako

$5.00

Matcha Cheesecake

$6.00

Mochi zenzai

$7.00

Extra

Pickled Wasabi

$4.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.25

Eel Sauce

$1.25

Sushi Ginger

$1.25

Ponzu

$1.25

Curry

$4.00

Yuzu Ponzu

$1.25

Hot Chili Oil

$1.00

COCKTAILS

Bonsai

$15.00

EsuPurEsso Shake

$15.00

Longroni

$12.00

Pancakes

$16.00

Reverse Martini

$14.00

Sparkler

$12.00

Tropic Thunder

$13.00

Lychee Martini

$15.00

Sakura Blossom

$13.00

Taste the Rainbow

$10.00

Pineapple Express

$15.00Out of stock

WINE

Kid Junmai

$18.00

Dassai 23

$150.00

Dassai 39

$75.00

Dassai 39

$75.00Out of stock

Nightigale 60

$52.00

Nightingale 50

$60.00

Star Sparkling

$17.00

Kikumasamune 10oz

$19.00

Kikumasumune 720 Sake Barrel

$45.00

Kikusui Chrys Water 10oz

$25.00

Kikusui Chrys Water 24oz

$49.00

Kikusui Funaguchi Gold Can

$18.00

Kizakura Sakura Nigori

$18.00

Kikusui Organic

$25.00

Kizakura Stars

$17.00

Peach Jelly Sake

$11.00

Shirakawago Awanigori

$45.00

Tokuri Pink Nigori

$16.00Out of stock

Wagaya Cup Sake

$17.00

Yuzu Jelly Sake

$11.00

Perfect Snow

$24.00Out of stock

Nanbu Bijin

$25.00

Kizakura Hana

$20.00

Sake Sommelier Tasting

$30.00

Cantina Della Torre

$9.00

Still Rosé

$9.00+

White Blend

$9.00+

Red Blend

$9.00+

Corkage Fee

$25.00

La Follette

$50.00Out of stock

LangeTwins

$28.00Out of stock

Longridge ‘The Emily’

$44.00

Lunato

$20.00

M Haslinger

$60.00

Sand Point Moscato

$28.00

Shane ‘Constant Disruptions’

$45.00

Tattoo Girl

$40.00

Vice ‘The House’

$65.00

M Haslinger Glass

$12.00

La Follete Glass

$10.00Out of stock

Vice The House Glass

$13.00

Nightingale 60 Glass

$9.00

Nightingale50 Glass

$10.00

Taru Glass

$9.00

Tattoo Girl

$9.00

LIQUOR

229 Gin

$6.00

Commodore Vodka

$6.00

G&W 3 yr Bourbon

$6.00

Plantation 3 Star Rum,

$6.00

Rancho Alegre Tequila

$6.00

135 East Gin

$7.00

Commodore

$6.00

Fujimi

$6.50

Tito’s

$6.75

Cazadores Reposado

$6.75

Rancho Alegre Blanco

$6.00

Kiyomi

$7.50

Plantation 3 Sta

$6.00

Akashi Single Malt

$15.00

Akashi Ume

$15.00

Akashi White Oak

$15.00

Fuyu Winter

$13.00

G&W 3yr Bourbon

$6.00

Gyokusendo Peak

$15.00

Hatozaki

$15.00

Iwai 45

$14.00

Iwai Mars

$14.00

Iwai Traditional

$14.00

Miyabi 3yr

$16.00

Miyazaki Sun

$14.00Out of stock

Shibui Grain Select

$15.00

Shinobu

$14.00

Togouch

$14.00

Whiskey Flight

$30.00

Yamato

$14.00

Yamato Cats

$75.00

Yame 10 Year

$15.00

Borghetti Espresso

$5.75

Carolina Cream

$5.75

Chareau Aloe

$7.50

Chinola Passion Fruit

$6.00

Choya Kokuto Umeshu

$5.75

Oka Kura Bermutto

$6.25

Tuve Bitter

$7.50

BEER

Echigo Stout

$9.00

Hazy IPA

$9.00

Hitachino White Ale

$11.00

Hitchino Dai Dai

$10.00Out of stock

Hitchino Hefeweizen

$10.00

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$10.25

Sapporo Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Sapporo Premium

$9.00Out of stock

Three Taverns Ukiyo

$5.00

Yoho Aooni ‘Blue Demon’ IPA

$9.00

RTD

Long Drink Mix & Match Bucket - choice of 5

$45.00

Long Drink OG, Cranberry, or Zero - gin, juice, bubbles

$9.50

Tip Top Proper-Manhattan

$10.00

Tip Top Proper-Negroni

$10.00

Tip Top Proper-Old Fashioned

$10.00

NA BEV

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Green Peach Tea

$4.50

Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Calpico

$6.00

Peach Tea

$4.50

Ramune

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Perrier

$4.00

E- GIFT CARD

$25.00

$25.00

$50.00

$50.00

$75.00

$75.00

$100.00

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

Gallery
Nagomiya image

