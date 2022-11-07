Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

5310 Windward Pkwy

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Pad Thai
Crispy Spring Roll
Panang Curry

Appetizer

Crispy Spring Roll

$14.00

stuffed with cabbage, carrot, seasoned with thai herbs, served with three flavor chili sauce

Chicken Satay

$18.00

famous thai style grilled chicken skewer served with peanut sauce , toast and vinaigrette green salad

Crispy Crab Roll

$18.00

best quality man-made crab meat with cream cheese, cilantro, celery served with three flavor chili sauce

Crispy Calamari

$19.00

Mixed Vegetable Tempura

$19.00

Basil Roll

$13.00

Shrimp Summer Wrap

$19.00

fresh rice paper wrapped with assorted vegetable and edible flower topped with mayo served with grounded peanut plum sauce

Chicken and Shrimp Dumpling

$16.00

homemade chicken and shrimp dumpling topped with fried garlic oil and ginger soysauce

Fried Tofu (V)

$14.00

Roti Chicken Curry

$18.00

chicken yellow curry with roti dip topped with cilantro

Steamed Mussel

$18.00

steamed mussels in coconut milk broth topped with fresh herb and fried shallot

Tod Mun Goong

$21.00

authenitic thai fried shrimp cake, this Nahm's homemade recipe is perfect for an appetizer served with sweet chili casuce

Summer Wrap

$16.00

fresh rice paper wrapped with assorted vegetable and edible flower topped with mayo served with grounded peanut plum sauce

Soup&Salad

Tom Kha

Tom Yum

Nam Tok ( beef salad )

$28.00

Fresh Papaya Salad

$16.00

Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Yum Talay

$24.00

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$11.00

Shrimp Papaya Salad

$21.00

Tempura Shrimp Cream Salad

$28.00

Larb Gai

$18.00

Tomyum

Nahm Special

Baked Jumbo Prawn w/ Glass Noodle

$42.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$45.00

Jumbo Prawn and Sea Scallop

$45.00

Lamb

$45.00

Lamb Shank

$48.00

Lobster Ginger Tempura

$75.00

Loup De Mer

$52.00

Roasted Cuck and Foie Gras Red Curry

$55.00

Salmon & Jumbo Sea Scallop

$42.00

Short Ribs Massaman

$38.00

Tiger Cry

$45.00

Curry

Panang Curry

Massaman Curry

Green Curry

Red Curry

Rice&Noodle

Pad Thai

Crab Fried Rice

$28.00

Pad Kimao

Nahm Thai Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Pad Siew

Entree

Pad Kra Pao ( basil )

Broccoli

Pineapple Chicken

$28.00

Prik King

Seme Orange Shrimp

$32.00

Mixed Vegetable w/Chicken

$24.00

Mixed Vegetable w/ Shrimp

$30.00

Garlic Spare Pork Ribs

$28.00

Mixed Vegetable w/ Tofu

$24.00

Dessert

coconut cake

$15.00

side

jasmine rice

$4.00

Organic Brown rice

$5.00

Egg Fried rice

$6.00

Stir fried noodle with egg

$10.00

Stir fried vegetable

$10.00

open item

open item

bottle sauce

spicy tamarind bottle sauce

$14.00

chili lime bottle sauce

$14.00Out of stock

sweet chili bottle sauce

$14.00

all purpose cooking bottle sauce

$14.00

peanut bottle sauce

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Executive Chef and owner Nahm Thongyoung combines her love of art with a passion for cooking delivering freshly prepared Thai cuisine that embodies the essence of Thai culture; weaving richness, elegance, respect and balance into every hand-crafted dish.

5310 Windward Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Directions

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine image
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine image
Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine image

