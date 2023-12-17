Naija Cuisines 5382 buford highway unit a
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5382 buford highway unit a, Doraville, GA 30340
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
98K Burger Atlanta - 5090 Buford Highway Northeast
No Reviews
5090 Buford Highway Northeast Doraville, GA 30340
View restaurant
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks- Peachtree - 6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-107
No Reviews
6035 Peachtree Rd Suite C-107 Doraville, GA 30360
View restaurant
Yebisuya - 6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105
No Reviews
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105 Atlanta, GA 30360
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Doraville
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant