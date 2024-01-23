Naija Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a lounge, restaurant & bar based in Houston, Texas. We love cooking and entertaining. Naija Lounge can accommodate most occasions with different areas and vibes. Whether you are looking to just come along for a chilled visit or book advance on weekend & evenings for live performances, DJ’s making it a vibrant atmosphere. enjoy!
Location
11920 Westheimer Road, Suite J, Houston, TX 77077
Gallery
