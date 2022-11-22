Naive Kitchen and Bar imageView gallery

Naive Kitchen and Bar

1,054 Reviews

$$

1001 E Washington St

Louisville, KY 40206

Pick up- Free

Delivery within 264

$10.00

Delivery outside 264

$15.00

Packages

Full Dinner

$244.00

turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, 3 sides, sweet potato biscuits, 1 dessert

Sides and Dessert

$136.00

3 sides, sweet potato biscuit, dessert

Half Bird

$152.00

half turkey, 2 sides, gravy, cranberry sauce, dessert

Cocktails

liquid gold

$37.00

old forester, pear liqueur, ginger, sparkling soda

divine fruit

$47.00

tequila, triple sec, lime, pomegranate

Main

Roasted Turkey

$100.00

Pink peppercorn, orange, sage, aleppo

Half Turkey

$50.00

Pink peppercorn, orange, sage, aleppo

Sides

kale & pumpkin salad

$33.00

Kabocha, Golden Raisin, Shaved Shallot, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Hot Honey Vinaigrette GF V

Mac & cheese

$37.00

Lemon bread crumb, scallion

stuffing muffins

$37.00

Corn Bread, Jalapeno, Celery, Aleppo GF V

fondant sweet potato

$37.00

Onion Bacon Jam, Creme Fraiche GF

crispy brussel sprouts

$37.00

Fried Shallot, Lemon, Schezwan Glaze, Peanuts GF V

mashed potato

$37.00

Brie, Cream, Scallion GF VG

roasted carrots

$37.00

Whipped Labna, Dukkah, Pomegranate GF VG

Sweets

apple cobbler

$25.00

gooey apple filling, cinnamon streusel GF V

pumpkin cheesecake

$25.00

graham cracker crust, pumpkin spice VG

Extras

gravy

$10.00

cranberry sauce

$10.00

sweet potato biscuit

$15.00

Wine

Pampameo Ancestral

$27.00

Conca d'Oro Cuvee

$27.00

La Birba

$24.00

Graham Beck

$24.00

Love You Bunches Rose

$27.50

Una Lou Rose 4pack

$26.00

Le Fraghe Rose

$30.00

Gruner Veltiner

$19.00

Maison Oliver Pet Nat

$24.00

Zeitgeist Trousseau

$23.00

Chardonnay Morgan

$26.00

Gen5 Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Mongris Pinot Grigio

$19.00

Cab Sauv no fine print

$32.50

Montepulciano

$26.00

Appassimento

$24.00

La Closerie

$21.50

Rioja Bozeto de Expoto

$19.00

Iruai Bloom Phase

$34.00

Saun Minor Cabernet

$27.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thanks for dining at NAIVE We're passionate in what we do and thankful we can share it with you!

Website

Location

1001 E Washington St, Louisville, KY 40206

Directions

Gallery
Naive Kitchen and Bar image

