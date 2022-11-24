Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nakaji

425 Reviews

$$$$

48 Bowery

New York, NY 10013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sushi & Sashimi Omakase
Sushi Omakase
Omakase Chirashi

Omakase

Sushi Omakase

Sushi Omakase

$108.00

Chef's Selection - 13 pieces of nigiri sushi, a cut roll and 1 piece of chef’s signature tamagoyaki

Sushi & Sashimi Omakase

Sushi & Sashimi Omakase

$138.00

Chef's Selection - Assorted sashimi, 13 pieces of nigiri sushi, a cut roll and 1 piece of chef’s signature tamagoyaki

Chirashi & Don

Omakase Chirashi

Omakase Chirashi

$72.00

A selection of seasonal sashimi resting on a bed of sushi rice

Anago Don

Anago Don

$72.00

Chef Nakajima's family recipe Anago Don - Sea eel on a bed of sushi rice

Sake

Shiragiku Nigori Unfiltered

$70.00

Okayama

Tomoju Junmai Daiginjo

$70.00

Tochigi

Thoughts of Yuzu fruit sake

$70.00

Kyoto

Gozenshu-Mimasaka

$86.00

Junmai 720ml Okayama

Kuroushi-Omachi

$125.00

Junmai Ginjo 720ml Wakayama

Chiyomusubi

$96.00

Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml Tottori

Harada-Draft

$150.00

Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Yamaguchi

Bocho-Tsuru

$106.00

Junmai Muroka Genshu 720ml 106 Yamaguchi

Mikinishiki

$112.00

Junmai 720ml Okayama

Kaori-Tsuru

$135.00

Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Yamaguchi

Koikawa

$245.00

Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Yamagata

Taiten-Shiragiku

$270.00

Daiginjo 720ml Okayama

Chiyomusubi-Sorah Sparkling

$210.00

360ml Tottori

Hakkaisan Clear Sparkling

$165.00

720ml Niigata

Hakkaisan-Yukimuro 3 yr snow aged Ginjo

$215.00

3 yr snow aged Ginjo Niigata

Kubota Manju

$220.00

720ml Niigata

Shichida

$280.00

Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Saga

Gensai Daiginjo

$395.00

720ml Fukushima

Suigei-DAITO

$900.00

Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Kochi

Asabiraki Junmai Daiginjo

$1,600.00

Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Iwate

Wine

Paul Laurent NV

$60.00

Brut, Champagne France

Nomine Renard NV

$80.00

Brut, Champagne, France

Drappier NV

$110.00

Rose Nature, Champagne, France

Delamotte NV

$150.00

Blanc de Blancs, Champagne, France

Henriot 2008

$175.00

Brut Millesime, Champagne, France

Nomine Renard 2012

$190.00

Special Club, Champagne, France

Krug Brut NV

$450.00

Grande Cuvee, Champagne, France

Riesling Kabinett 2018

$50.00

Ockfener Bockstein - St Urbans Hof, Ockfen, Germany

Pinot Gris 2017

$95.00

Grand Cru Altenbourg ‒ Weinbach, Alsace, France

Gruner Veltliner 2016

$100.00

Smaragd Achleiten - Domaine Wachau, Weinland, Austria

Chardonnay 2017

$110.00

Sangiacomo Vineyard ‒ Westwood, Sonoma, USA

Chablis 2017

$120.00

Premier Cru Fourchaume - William Fevre, Burgundy, France

Puligny Montrachet 2014

$170.00

Premier Cru Quintessence ‒ Matrot, Burgundy, France

Corton Charlemagne 2017

$400.00

Grand Cru ‒ Vincent Girardin, Burgundy, France

Pinot Noir 2017

$85.00

Wiley Vineyard ‒ Bravium, Anderson Valley, USA

Etna Rosso 2016

$85.00

Archineri ‒ Pietradolce, Sicily, Italy

Brunello Di Montalcino 2013

$170.00

Costanti, Tuscany, Italy

BTL Vosne-Romanee

$220.00

1er Cru Orveaux - Mongeard Mugneret, Burgundy, France

Chambolle Musigny 2016

$460.00

1er Cru - Philippe Pacalet, Burgundy, France

Delivery fee

Long distance delivery fee

$35.00

Events Food

Yamazaki 55 Dinner

$400.00

Suntory Event Dinner

$2,405.00

Rolling Stones Omakase & Flight

$1,560.00

Flowers

$1,500.00

Events Beverage

Yamazaki Tasting

$5,155.00

Suntory Tasting

$500.00

Private Bar

$3,000.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCorkage Fee
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We welcome you to enjoy the NAKAJI omakase at home personally crafted by third generation Edomae sushi chef Kunihide Nakajima. Please email contact@nakajinyc.com to place your order.

Location

48 Bowery, New York, NY 10013

Directions

