Nakashima of Japan - Green Bay

2200 Holmgren Way

Green Bay, WI 54304

Sushi Maki (A-F)

AAC

$6.00

Avocado, asparagus and cucumber

AC

$5.50

Avocado, Cucumber

Akuma(Devil's B.)

$14.00

(Rice/ Red & Green Tobiko) Siracha – Spicy Sauce– Jalapeno – Avocado– Tuna – Salmon– 8pc

Alaskan

$6.00

Wasabi – Salmon – Cucumber

Alligator

$22.00

Tobiko – Avocado – Shrimp Tempura – Topped Eel

Asparagus Maki

$5.00

Asparagus

Avocado Maki

$5.00

(Nori) Sesame Seeds - Avocado--6pc

Big In Japan

$15.00

(*Nori*) Wasabi – Tuna – Hamachi – Salmon – Shrimp – 6 pc

Boston

$6.00

Avocado – Tuna – 8pc

Cali

$6.00

Avocado – Crab Stick – 8pc

Cali Sundae

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, tobiko, spicy sauce

Crabby Dyno

$8.50

Tuna, spicy sauce

Crabby Gator

$12.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, tobiko

Crabby Shrimp

$8.00

Eel, cucumber, eel sauce

Crunch Veg

$8.00

Avocado, asparagus katsu, cucumber, topped with basil and curry sauce

Curry Yasai

$12.00

Eel, tempura crunch, cucumber, topped with avocado and eel sauce

Dancing Dyno

$14.00

Eel, avocado, habanero masago, spicy coconut sauce, cucumber, sriracha, topped with salmon and coconut flakes

Dancing Naka

$18.00

Eel, tempura crunch, topped with shrimp, tobiko, eel sauce and wasabi mayo

Dragon

$14.00

Shrimp jalapeño popper, sriracha, topped with tuna tartare and curry sauce

Dynamite

$8.00

Avocado, jalapeno, cucumber, topped with basil, strawberry and a sweet miso sauce

Fancy Salmon

$7.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cream cheese, cucumber, tobiko, cilantro, jalapeño, spicy sauce, topped with sesame seeds

Fancy Tuna

$7.00

Crab stick, avocado, tobiko, topped with a variety of fish

Red Dragon

$15.00

Choice of salmon katsu or shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with tuna tartare and sriracha

Fancy Veggie

$7.00

Tuna, avocado, cucumber, topped with a spicy baked crab salad and eel sauce

Fancy Wht Tuna

Fire & Ice

$15.00

Avocado, asparagus, cucumber, yama gobo, alfalfa sprouts, topped with simmered beets, radish sprouts and sesame sauce

Ficeball

$9.00

Octopus, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried whole. Topped with bonito, spicy sauce, eel sauce, and katsu sauce

Firecracker

$8.00

Boiled shrimp and jalapeno, topped with seared beef sashimi, spicy sauce and eel sauce

Fresh Philly

$7.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, spicy sauce, topped with habanero tobiko

Futo

$6.00

Hamachi, avocado, cilantro, and green onion, topped with salmon, yuzu juice, and yuzu tobiko

Sushi Maki (G-R)

Geisha's Kiss

$17.00

Green Tobiko, crunch, Jalapeno, Hamachi, Topped with super white tuna ,topped with Mango salsa and strawberry ,miso dressing

Green Lantern

$14.00

Yellow and Green Tobiko , Siracha ,spicy sauce, Jalapeno, Salmon

Green Turtle

$15.00

Shrimp ,crunch ,Eel top with Eel sauce and tobiko ,wasabi sauce

Godzilla Roll

$16.00

Siracha, Shrimp Jalapeno popper, Topped Tuna Tartar, Curry sauce

Kappa

$5.00

wasabi, Sesame seed, cucumber

Kawaii Maki

$11.00

Avocado, Jalapeno, cucumber , slices strawberry ,miso sauce

King Kong

$18.00

Habanera Tobiko, Jalapeno, super white Tuna, Salmon, topped Tuna tartar ,sliced Jalapeno

King Piccolo Roll

$13.00

Kokonattsu

$14.00

Coconut sauce, Siracha, Sesame seed, Asparagus, Avocado, Cucumber topped tuna eel sauce and coconut

LA

$7.00

Tobiko, Crab stick, Avocado

Laura's Roll

$13.00

Mexican

$6.00

Shrimp – Avocado

Naka-Mango

$17.00

Mango topping Cream Cheese – Tobiko – Cilantro—Spicy Sauce – Cucumber – Jalapeno – Tuna – Salmon –Hamachi

Nakashima

$16.00

Cream Cheese – Tobiko – Cilantro—Spicy Sauce – Cucumber – Jalapeno – Tuna – Salmon –Hamachi

Negi Hamachi

$6.00

Wasabi – Hamachi – Green Onion

Philly

$7.00

Cream Cheese – Green Onion – Smoked Salmon

Rainbow

$16.00

Tobiko -- Crab – Avocado –Topped Salmon-Tuna-White Fish

Red Dragon

$15.00

Cream Cheese – Crab Stick– Cucumber– Shrimp/Salmon Tempura -- Top Tuna Tartar

Ring Of Fire

$17.00

Spinach – Cilantro – Jalapeno – Tuna – Salmon – Hamachi – Super White Tuna

Rock N Roll

$13.00

Sushi Roll (S-Z)

Sake Maki

$6.00

Wasabi – Salmon

Salmon Katsu

$7.00

Salmon Skin

$5.00

Cucumber—Grilled Salmon Skin

Shinobi Maki

$17.00

Tuna – Avocado – Cucumber – 8pc – Spicy Crab Salad *BAKED* -- Eel Sauce

Shrimp Temp Maki

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura

Spcy Salm Katsu

$8.00

Spicy Sauce – Sprouts – Salmon Tempura

Spcy Salmon

$7.00

Spicy Sauce – Salmon

Spcy Scallops

$6.00

Tobiko—Spicy Sauce—Scallop

Spcy Shrimp Temp

$8.00

Tobiko – Spicy Sauce – Cucumber – Shrimp Tempura

Spcy Spider

$9.00

Tobiko – Spicy Sauce – Leaf Lettuce – Cucumber – S. Crab

Spcy Tuna

$7.00

Spicy Sauce – Tuna

Spider

$8.00

Tobiko – Cucumber – S. Crab

Taiko Beet

$14.00

Avocado – Asparagus – Cucumber – ½ Yama Gobo – Alfalfa Sprouts – 8pc – Beets – Sesame Sauce – Radish Sprouts

Tako Yaki Maki

$17.00

Octopus – Avocado – Cream Cheese *Deep Fried* -- 8pc – Bonito – Spicy Sauce – Eel Sauce – Katsu Sauce

Tekka

$6.00

Wasabi – Tuna

Tiger Maki

$17.00

Boiled Shrimp – Jalapeno – 8pc – Beef Sashimi *Torched* -- Spicy Sauce – Eel Sauce

Tootsie

$11.00

Crab Stick – Cucumber – Shrimp – 8pc – Drizzle Top w/Eel sauce

Torch Salm w/Miso

$14.00

Cucumber – Avocado – Super White Tuna –Topped with Salmon-Torch – 8pc – Miso Dressing

Ult. Alaskan

$14.00

Cream Cheese -- Cilantro – Spicy Sauce – Jalapeno -- Cucumber – Avocado – Salmon Tempura

Ult. Mexican

$14.00

Cream Cheese -- Cilantro – Spicy Sauce – Jalapeno -- Cucumber – Avocado – Shrimp Tempura

Ult. Shrimp Temp

$14.00

Crab – Cucumber – Shrimp Tempura – Topped Tuna & Avocado

Unakyu

$8.00

Cucumber – Eel with Eel Sauce

Veggie Curry

$9.00

Cream Cheese – Cilantro – AAC with Curry Sauce

Volcano Roll

$14.00

Tobiko – Crunch – Cucumber – Scallop – Circle – Tuna Tartar – Siracha

Wisconsin

$6.00

Shrimp – Cheddar Cheese

Yuzu Natsu

$15.00

Hamachi – Cilantro – Avocado –Topped with Salmon – Drizzle Yuzu Concentrate – Yuzu Tobiko

Sushi Bar

Beef Sashimi

$13.00

Seared rare filet mignon sliced thin with scallion, ginger and garlic

Chirashi Bowl

$21.00

Cucumber Wrap

$12.00

Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and tobiko, rolled in cucumber and served with ginger dressing

Hamachi & Jalapeño

$15.00

Yellowtail sashimi served in ponzu and topped with fresh jalapeño and mango salsa

Hirame with Pepper Daikon

$14.00

Delicate flounder sashimi served in ponzu with a side of spicy radish

Maguro Natto

$10.00

Diced tuna, fermented soybeans, green onions and wasabi

Nakashima Special Handroll

$16.00

Two of our nakashima rolls wrapped in soy paper

Nigiri & Maki

$24.00

Nigiri & Sashimi

$31.00

Spicy Shrimp Special Handroll

$15.00

Two of our spicy shrimp tempura rolls wrapped in soy paper

Salmon Tartare

$12.00

Chopped salmon sashimi mixed with our special spicy sauce, topped with tobiko, a quail egg and finished off with a torch

Sashimi Deluxe

$30.00

Scallop Ceviche

$15.00

Japanese sea scallops with a spicy aji amarillo citrus sauce

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Squid Salad

$6.50

Torched New Style Sashimi

$14.00

Torched salmon and snapper topped with cilantro, fresh ginger and ponzu

Torched Nigiri Set

$15.00

Two salmon, two super white tuna and two yellowtail nigiri that are lightly seared

Tuna Bowl

$15.00

Tuna and avocado mixed with green onion, masago, spicy oil and topped with seaweed salad and sesame seeds

Tuna Guacamole

$12.00

Chopped tuna sashimi over our homemade guacamole. Served with a side of house-made sweet potato chips

Tuna Tartare with Wasabi

$14.00

Spicy tuna, black tobiko and capers served with a wasabi mayo

Tuna Tataki with Mango Salsa

$15.00

Seared tuna with citrus soy and mango salsa

Ohana Poke Bowl

$14.00

Nigiri (1 Piece)

Amaebi Nigiri

$6.00

Whole sweet shrimp

Black Tobiko Nigiri

$5.00

With quail egg

Ebi Nigiri

$4.00

Boiled shrimp

Hamachi Nigiri

$4.00

Yellowtail

Hirame Nigiri

$4.00

Flounder

Ika Nigiri

$4.00

Squid

Ikura Nigiri

$4.00

Salmon roe

Kaibashira Nigiri

$5.00

Scallop

Maguro Nigiri

$4.00

Tuna

Natto Nigiri

$3.00

Fermented soybean

Sake Nigiri

$4.00

Salmon

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$4.00

Super White Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

Escolar

Tai Nigiri

$4.00

Snapper

Tako Nigiri

$4.00

Octopus

Tamago Nigiri

$2.00

Sweet omelette

Tobiko Nigiri

$4.00

Flying fish eggs

Yuzu Tobiko Nigiri

$4.00

Yuzu flavored flying fish eggs

Unagi Nigiri

$4.00

Freshwater eel

Uni Nigiri

$6.00

Sea urchin

White Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

Seared albacore

Sashimi (3 Piece)

Amaebi Sashimi

$17.00

Whole sweet shrimp

Black Tobiko Sashimi

$14.00

With quail egg

Ebi Sashimi

$11.00

Boiled shrimp

Hamachi Sashimi

$11.00

Yellowtail

Hirame Sashimi

$11.00

Flounder

Ika Sashimi

$11.00

Squid

Ikura Sashimi

$11.00

Salmon roe

Kaibashira Sashimi

$14.00

Scallop

Maguro Sashimi

$11.00

Tuna

Natto Sashimi

$8.00

Fermented soybean

Sake Sashimi

$11.00

Salmon

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$11.00

Super White Tuna Sashimi

$11.00

Escolar

Tai Sashimi

$11.00

Snapper

Tako Sashimi

$11.00

Octopus

Tamago Sashimi

$5.00

Sweet omelette

Tobiko Sashimi

$11.00

Flying fish eggs

Yuzu Tobiko Sashimi

$11.00

Yuzu flavored flying fish eggs

Unagi Sashimi

$11.00

Freshwater eel

Uni Sashimi

$17.00

Sea urchin

White Tuna Sashimi

$11.00

Seared albacore

Nigiri & Sashimi Sets

Sashimi Deluxe

$30.00

15 pieces (chef's choice)

Nigiri & Maki

$24.00

8 nigiri and 1 maki (chef's choice)

Nigiri & Sashimi

$31.00

6 nigiri and 9 sashimi (chef's choice)

Chirashi Bowl

$21.00

Assorted sashimi on top of sushi rice with vegetable, sliced nori

Extras/Sides

House Soup

$2.00

House Salad

$2.50

Miso Soup

$2.50

White Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice App

$4.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Plain Soba (No Broth)

$5.00

Plain Soba W/ Broth

$5.50

Sweet Potato Chips

$5.00

Curry Gravy side

$4.00

Daikon Side

$2.00

Ginger Dressing

$6.00

Mango Salsa

$1.50

Spicy Spinach Side

$5.00

Sushi Rice Side

$3.00

Tobiko side

$2.00

Tuna Tartar side

$5.00

Tempura

Shrimp Jalapeño Popper APP

$14.00

Fresh jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese, sriracha, and shrimp. Served tempura style

Calamari Tempura

$10.00

Japanese squid lightly battered and fried. Served with a chili mayo sauce

Shrimp Tempura APP

$10.00

Shrimp tempura six shrimp deep fried in a light batter

Vegetable Tempura

$8.00

An array of vegetables deep fried in a light batter. Served with dipping sauce

Kitchen

Spicy Spinach Tuna

$15.00

Seared ahi tuna served with sautéed spicy spinach

Bok Choy Tuna

$15.00

Seared ahi tuna served with sautéed bok choy

Katsu

$10.00

Panko crusted, fried, and served with tonkatsu sauce

Japanese Katsu Curry

$15.00

Japanese style curry gravy served over rice

Soba Bowl

$14.00

Buckwheat noodles served in soba sauce

Sautéed Yaki

$12.00

Grilled and finished in garlic butter sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Lightly salted soy beans

Spicy Edamame

$6.50

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Fried tofu with scallion, ginger, daikon, and tempura sauce

Gyoza

$8.00

Gyoza six pork potstickers served with a chili vinegar sauce. Choice of steamed or fried

Spinach Aemono

$6.00

Boiled spinach served cold, topped with a roasted sesame dressing

Avocado Asparagus Spinach Salad

$12.00

With a miso dressing and a yuzu dressing

Cucumber & Spinach Sunomono

$8.00

Sliced cucumber and chilled blanched spinach served in a citrus vinegar dressing

Sautéed Bok Choy

$5.00

Bok choy sautéed in sesame oil and soy sauce

Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Calamari Sauce

$0.50

Ceviche Sauce

$2.00

Curry Sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Katsu Sauce

$0.50

LG Sauce To Go

$9.00

Low Sodium Soy

Med Hibachi Sauce

$0.50

Misc Sauce

$0.50

Miso Sauce

$0.50

Mustard Sauce

$0.50

No Soy Sauce

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Regular Soy Sauce

Siracha

$0.50

Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Tempura Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50
Family owned Japanese restaurants featuring hibachi and sushi. Locations in Appleton and Green Bay, WI

2200 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304

