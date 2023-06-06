Nakashima of Japan - Green Bay
2200 Holmgren Way
Green Bay, WI 54304
Sushi Maki (A-F)
AAC
Avocado, asparagus and cucumber
AC
Avocado, Cucumber
Akuma(Devil's B.)
(Rice/ Red & Green Tobiko) Siracha – Spicy Sauce– Jalapeno – Avocado– Tuna – Salmon– 8pc
Alaskan
Wasabi – Salmon – Cucumber
Alligator
Tobiko – Avocado – Shrimp Tempura – Topped Eel
Asparagus Maki
Asparagus
Avocado Maki
(Nori) Sesame Seeds - Avocado--6pc
Big In Japan
(*Nori*) Wasabi – Tuna – Hamachi – Salmon – Shrimp – 6 pc
Boston
Avocado – Tuna – 8pc
Cali
Avocado – Crab Stick – 8pc
Cali Sundae
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, tobiko, spicy sauce
Crabby Dyno
Tuna, spicy sauce
Crabby Gator
Soft shell crab, cucumber, tobiko
Crabby Shrimp
Eel, cucumber, eel sauce
Crunch Veg
Avocado, asparagus katsu, cucumber, topped with basil and curry sauce
Curry Yasai
Eel, tempura crunch, cucumber, topped with avocado and eel sauce
Dancing Dyno
Eel, avocado, habanero masago, spicy coconut sauce, cucumber, sriracha, topped with salmon and coconut flakes
Dancing Naka
Eel, tempura crunch, topped with shrimp, tobiko, eel sauce and wasabi mayo
Dragon
Shrimp jalapeño popper, sriracha, topped with tuna tartare and curry sauce
Dynamite
Avocado, jalapeno, cucumber, topped with basil, strawberry and a sweet miso sauce
Fancy Salmon
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cream cheese, cucumber, tobiko, cilantro, jalapeño, spicy sauce, topped with sesame seeds
Fancy Tuna
Crab stick, avocado, tobiko, topped with a variety of fish
Red Dragon
Choice of salmon katsu or shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with tuna tartare and sriracha
Fancy Veggie
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, topped with a spicy baked crab salad and eel sauce
Fancy Wht Tuna
Fire & Ice
Avocado, asparagus, cucumber, yama gobo, alfalfa sprouts, topped with simmered beets, radish sprouts and sesame sauce
Ficeball
Octopus, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried whole. Topped with bonito, spicy sauce, eel sauce, and katsu sauce
Firecracker
Boiled shrimp and jalapeno, topped with seared beef sashimi, spicy sauce and eel sauce
Fresh Philly
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, jalapeño, spicy sauce, topped with habanero tobiko
Futo
Hamachi, avocado, cilantro, and green onion, topped with salmon, yuzu juice, and yuzu tobiko
Sushi Maki (G-R)
Geisha's Kiss
Green Tobiko, crunch, Jalapeno, Hamachi, Topped with super white tuna ,topped with Mango salsa and strawberry ,miso dressing
Green Lantern
Yellow and Green Tobiko , Siracha ,spicy sauce, Jalapeno, Salmon
Green Turtle
Shrimp ,crunch ,Eel top with Eel sauce and tobiko ,wasabi sauce
Godzilla Roll
Siracha, Shrimp Jalapeno popper, Topped Tuna Tartar, Curry sauce
Kappa
wasabi, Sesame seed, cucumber
Kawaii Maki
Avocado, Jalapeno, cucumber , slices strawberry ,miso sauce
King Kong
Habanera Tobiko, Jalapeno, super white Tuna, Salmon, topped Tuna tartar ,sliced Jalapeno
King Piccolo Roll
Kokonattsu
Coconut sauce, Siracha, Sesame seed, Asparagus, Avocado, Cucumber topped tuna eel sauce and coconut
LA
Tobiko, Crab stick, Avocado
Laura's Roll
Mexican
Shrimp – Avocado
Naka-Mango
Mango topping Cream Cheese – Tobiko – Cilantro—Spicy Sauce – Cucumber – Jalapeno – Tuna – Salmon –Hamachi
Nakashima
Cream Cheese – Tobiko – Cilantro—Spicy Sauce – Cucumber – Jalapeno – Tuna – Salmon –Hamachi
Negi Hamachi
Wasabi – Hamachi – Green Onion
Philly
Cream Cheese – Green Onion – Smoked Salmon
Rainbow
Tobiko -- Crab – Avocado –Topped Salmon-Tuna-White Fish
Red Dragon
Cream Cheese – Crab Stick– Cucumber– Shrimp/Salmon Tempura -- Top Tuna Tartar
Ring Of Fire
Spinach – Cilantro – Jalapeno – Tuna – Salmon – Hamachi – Super White Tuna
Rock N Roll
Sushi Roll (S-Z)
Sake Maki
Wasabi – Salmon
Salmon Katsu
Salmon Skin
Cucumber—Grilled Salmon Skin
Shinobi Maki
Tuna – Avocado – Cucumber – 8pc – Spicy Crab Salad *BAKED* -- Eel Sauce
Shrimp Temp Maki
Shrimp Tempura
Spcy Salm Katsu
Spicy Sauce – Sprouts – Salmon Tempura
Spcy Salmon
Spicy Sauce – Salmon
Spcy Scallops
Tobiko—Spicy Sauce—Scallop
Spcy Shrimp Temp
Tobiko – Spicy Sauce – Cucumber – Shrimp Tempura
Spcy Spider
Tobiko – Spicy Sauce – Leaf Lettuce – Cucumber – S. Crab
Spcy Tuna
Spicy Sauce – Tuna
Spider
Tobiko – Cucumber – S. Crab
Taiko Beet
Avocado – Asparagus – Cucumber – ½ Yama Gobo – Alfalfa Sprouts – 8pc – Beets – Sesame Sauce – Radish Sprouts
Tako Yaki Maki
Octopus – Avocado – Cream Cheese *Deep Fried* -- 8pc – Bonito – Spicy Sauce – Eel Sauce – Katsu Sauce
Tekka
Wasabi – Tuna
Tiger Maki
Boiled Shrimp – Jalapeno – 8pc – Beef Sashimi *Torched* -- Spicy Sauce – Eel Sauce
Tootsie
Crab Stick – Cucumber – Shrimp – 8pc – Drizzle Top w/Eel sauce
Torch Salm w/Miso
Cucumber – Avocado – Super White Tuna –Topped with Salmon-Torch – 8pc – Miso Dressing
Ult. Alaskan
Cream Cheese -- Cilantro – Spicy Sauce – Jalapeno -- Cucumber – Avocado – Salmon Tempura
Ult. Mexican
Cream Cheese -- Cilantro – Spicy Sauce – Jalapeno -- Cucumber – Avocado – Shrimp Tempura
Ult. Shrimp Temp
Crab – Cucumber – Shrimp Tempura – Topped Tuna & Avocado
Unakyu
Cucumber – Eel with Eel Sauce
Veggie Curry
Cream Cheese – Cilantro – AAC with Curry Sauce
Volcano Roll
Tobiko – Crunch – Cucumber – Scallop – Circle – Tuna Tartar – Siracha
Wisconsin
Shrimp – Cheddar Cheese
Yuzu Natsu
Hamachi – Cilantro – Avocado –Topped with Salmon – Drizzle Yuzu Concentrate – Yuzu Tobiko
Sushi Bar
Beef Sashimi
Seared rare filet mignon sliced thin with scallion, ginger and garlic
Chirashi Bowl
Cucumber Wrap
Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and tobiko, rolled in cucumber and served with ginger dressing
Hamachi & Jalapeño
Yellowtail sashimi served in ponzu and topped with fresh jalapeño and mango salsa
Hirame with Pepper Daikon
Delicate flounder sashimi served in ponzu with a side of spicy radish
Maguro Natto
Diced tuna, fermented soybeans, green onions and wasabi
Nakashima Special Handroll
Two of our nakashima rolls wrapped in soy paper
Nigiri & Maki
Nigiri & Sashimi
Spicy Shrimp Special Handroll
Two of our spicy shrimp tempura rolls wrapped in soy paper
Salmon Tartare
Chopped salmon sashimi mixed with our special spicy sauce, topped with tobiko, a quail egg and finished off with a torch
Sashimi Deluxe
Scallop Ceviche
Japanese sea scallops with a spicy aji amarillo citrus sauce
Seaweed Salad
Squid Salad
Torched New Style Sashimi
Torched salmon and snapper topped with cilantro, fresh ginger and ponzu
Torched Nigiri Set
Two salmon, two super white tuna and two yellowtail nigiri that are lightly seared
Tuna Bowl
Tuna and avocado mixed with green onion, masago, spicy oil and topped with seaweed salad and sesame seeds
Tuna Guacamole
Chopped tuna sashimi over our homemade guacamole. Served with a side of house-made sweet potato chips
Tuna Tartare with Wasabi
Spicy tuna, black tobiko and capers served with a wasabi mayo
Tuna Tataki with Mango Salsa
Seared tuna with citrus soy and mango salsa
Ohana Poke Bowl
Nigiri (1 Piece)
Amaebi Nigiri
Whole sweet shrimp
Black Tobiko Nigiri
With quail egg
Ebi Nigiri
Boiled shrimp
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail
Hirame Nigiri
Flounder
Ika Nigiri
Squid
Ikura Nigiri
Salmon roe
Kaibashira Nigiri
Scallop
Maguro Nigiri
Tuna
Natto Nigiri
Fermented soybean
Sake Nigiri
Salmon
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Super White Tuna Nigiri
Escolar
Tai Nigiri
Snapper
Tako Nigiri
Octopus
Tamago Nigiri
Sweet omelette
Tobiko Nigiri
Flying fish eggs
Yuzu Tobiko Nigiri
Yuzu flavored flying fish eggs
Unagi Nigiri
Freshwater eel
Uni Nigiri
Sea urchin
White Tuna Nigiri
Seared albacore
Sashimi (3 Piece)
Amaebi Sashimi
Whole sweet shrimp
Black Tobiko Sashimi
With quail egg
Ebi Sashimi
Boiled shrimp
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail
Hirame Sashimi
Flounder
Ika Sashimi
Squid
Ikura Sashimi
Salmon roe
Kaibashira Sashimi
Scallop
Maguro Sashimi
Tuna
Natto Sashimi
Fermented soybean
Sake Sashimi
Salmon
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Super White Tuna Sashimi
Escolar
Tai Sashimi
Snapper
Tako Sashimi
Octopus
Tamago Sashimi
Sweet omelette
Tobiko Sashimi
Flying fish eggs
Yuzu Tobiko Sashimi
Yuzu flavored flying fish eggs
Unagi Sashimi
Freshwater eel
Uni Sashimi
Sea urchin
White Tuna Sashimi
Seared albacore
Nigiri & Sashimi Sets
Extras/Sides
House Soup
House Salad
Miso Soup
White Rice
Fried Rice App
Kimchi
Plain Soba (No Broth)
Plain Soba W/ Broth
Sweet Potato Chips
Curry Gravy side
Daikon Side
Ginger Dressing
Mango Salsa
Spicy Spinach Side
Sushi Rice Side
Tobiko side
Tuna Tartar side
Tempura
Shrimp Jalapeño Popper APP
Fresh jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese, sriracha, and shrimp. Served tempura style
Calamari Tempura
Japanese squid lightly battered and fried. Served with a chili mayo sauce
Shrimp Tempura APP
Shrimp tempura six shrimp deep fried in a light batter
Vegetable Tempura
An array of vegetables deep fried in a light batter. Served with dipping sauce
Kitchen
Spicy Spinach Tuna
Seared ahi tuna served with sautéed spicy spinach
Bok Choy Tuna
Seared ahi tuna served with sautéed bok choy
Katsu
Panko crusted, fried, and served with tonkatsu sauce
Japanese Katsu Curry
Japanese style curry gravy served over rice
Soba Bowl
Buckwheat noodles served in soba sauce
Sautéed Yaki
Grilled and finished in garlic butter sauce
Edamame
Lightly salted soy beans
Spicy Edamame
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu with scallion, ginger, daikon, and tempura sauce
Gyoza
Gyoza six pork potstickers served with a chili vinegar sauce. Choice of steamed or fried
Spinach Aemono
Boiled spinach served cold, topped with a roasted sesame dressing
Avocado Asparagus Spinach Salad
With a miso dressing and a yuzu dressing
Cucumber & Spinach Sunomono
Sliced cucumber and chilled blanched spinach served in a citrus vinegar dressing
Sautéed Bok Choy
Bok choy sautéed in sesame oil and soy sauce
Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Calamari Sauce
Ceviche Sauce
Curry Sauce
Eel Sauce
Gyoza Sauce
Katsu Sauce
LG Sauce To Go
Low Sodium Soy
Med Hibachi Sauce
Misc Sauce
Miso Sauce
Mustard Sauce
No Soy Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
Regular Soy Sauce
Siracha
Spicy Sauce
Tempura Sauce
Wasabi Mayo
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Family owned Japanese restaurants featuring hibachi and sushi. Locations in Appleton and Green Bay, WI
2200 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304