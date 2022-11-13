Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nakato Wisteria

review star

No reviews yet

10177 N Kings Hwy H06

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Order Again

Popular Items

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Side Noodles
Hibachi Chicken Dinner

Appetizers

Spring Roll (2pc)

$5.50

2 rolls of fried spring rolls. Contains pork and mixed veggies.

Deep Fried Gyoza

$5.50

Steamed Gyoza

$5.50
Bang Shrimp

Bang Shrimp

$10.25

8 pieces of fried shrimp tossed in spicy mayo.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

Steamed soy beans slightly topped with sea salt.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.60

seaweed topped with sesame oil dressing.

Takoyaki (8 Pieces)

Takoyaki (8 Pieces)

$7.00
Veggie Korroke (3 Pieces)

Veggie Korroke (3 Pieces)

$7.00

Mashed potato cakes with veggies battered in panko crumbs and deep fried. Drizzled with Tonkatsu sauce on top.

Curry Korroke (3 Pieces)

Curry Korroke (3 Pieces)

$7.00

Bowls

Bowls include your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$13.59

Teriyaki or Hibachi Chicken over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.

Hibachi Chicken Bowl

$13.59

Cooked in garlic butter and soysauce.

Steak Bowl*

$21.18

Sirloin served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Filet Mignon Bowl*

Filet Mignon Bowl*

$25.30

Filet Mignon served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Yakiniku Bowl**

$22.28Out of stock

**Contains Peanuts Spicy marinated beef served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce. * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$16.17

8 pieces of shrimp served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.

Scallop Bowl

$16.17

5 pieces of Scallop served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$16.17

Salmon Teriyaki served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.

Lobster Bowl

$25.30

Lobster served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.

Calamari Bowl

$16.17

Calamari served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.

Salmon Avocado Poke Bowl*

$15.30

poke bowl with slices of raw salmon and avocado * Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Tuna Avocado Poke Bowl*

$16.40

Raw slices of Tuna and Avocado *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Veggie Bowl

$10.50

Sautéed zucchini, broccoli, and onions served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.

Hibachi Salmon Bowl

$16.17

Soups/Salads

Clear Broth Soup

$2.50

A clear chicken broth soup, lightly peppered with scallions and mushrooms.

House Salad

$4.50

Side salad with lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots. Served with house ginger dressing.

Entrees

Comes with Grilled Vegetables • Garlic Noodles • fried rice and Choice of 2 sauces (Extra sauces are $0.60 plus tax) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Calamari Dinner

$21.45

Calamari served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.

Lobster Dinner

$30.80

Lobster served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.

Scallop Dinner

$21.45

5 Scallops served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.

Shrimp Dinner

$21.45

8 pieces of Shrimp served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.

Salmon Teriyaki Dinner

$21.45

Hibachi Salmon Dinner

$21.45

Salmon cooked with garlic butter, pepper, salt and soy sauce. Comes with fried rice, noodles, veggies, and 2 dipping sauces.

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$19.83

Teriyaki or Hibachi Chicken served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.

Hibachi Chicken Dinner

$19.83

Hibachi chicken is seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic butter and soy sauce. Served with fried rice, garlic noodles, and veggies. Choice of 2 dipping sauces.

Steak Dinner*

$26.67

Sirloin served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Teriyaki Steak Dinner*

$27.77Out of stock

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Filet Mignon Dinner*

$33.00

Filet Mignon served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Teriyaki Filet Mignon Dinner*

$34.10

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Yakiniku Dinner**

$27.77Out of stock

Spicy Sirloin **Contains Peanuts *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Veggie Dinner

$13.50

Sautéed mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, zucchini, and onions served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.

Chicken and Steak Combo*

$34.15

Chicken and Steak served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Chicken and Shrimp

$29.15

Shrimp and Chicken served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.

Chicken and Filet Combo*

$37.95

Chicken and Filet served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Steak and Shrimp Combo*

$36.57

Steak and Shrimp served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Shrimp and Scallops

$34.10

Shrimp and Scallop served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces.

Filet and Shrimp Combo*

$42.90

Filet and Shrimp served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Filet and Scallops*

$42.90

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Chicken, Shrimp, and Steak Combo*

$44.27Out of stock

Chicken, Shrimp, and Steak served over fried rice with sides of garlic noodles and veggies. Comes with an option of 2 dipping sauces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Chicken, Shrimp, and Filet Combo*

$50.60

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Sides

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Side Steamed Rice

$3.50

Side Noodles

$6.00

Side Vegetables

$6.00

Side Mushrooms

$6.00

Side Onions

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Zucchini

$6.00

Side Yakiniku**

$16.28Out of stock

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions **CONTAINS PEANUTS

Side Filet Mignon*

$18.97

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Side Steak*

$15.18

* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Side Calamari

$10.17

Side Lobster

$19.80

Side Salmon Teriyaki

$10.17

Side Scallops

$10.17

Side Shrimp

$10.17

Side Hibachi Chicken

$7.59

Cooked with garlic butter and soysauce

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$7.59

Side Hibachi Salmon

$10.17

Extra Sauces/Condiments

2oz Sauce

$0.60

8oz Sauce

$3.00

HI-CHEW

Mango

Mango

$3.30
Grape

Grape

$3.30
Strawberry

Strawberry

$3.30
Banana

Banana

$3.30

Kids

Kid's Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$7.59

Kid's portion of chicken served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.

Kid's Steak Bowl

$10.12

Kid's portion of steak served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.

Kid's Shrimp Bowl

$7.59

Kid's portion of shrimp served over your choice of fried rice, garlic noodles, or veggies. Comes with an option of 1 dipping sauce.

Kid’s Hibachi Chicken Bowl

$7.59

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COKE

$2.75

COKE ZERO

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

FANTA

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

Aquafina

$3.00

Water Cup

$0.60

Grape Ramune

$3.75

Lychee Ramune

$3.75

Orange Ramune

$3.75

Strawberry Ramune

$3.75

Peach Ramune

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have opened a temporary location at the Myrtle Beach Mall! Please come enjoy our food TO-GO or at the food court

Location

10177 N Kings Hwy H06, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Nakato Wisteria image
Nakato Wisteria image

