Sushi & Japanese
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

3,900 Reviews

$$

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road

Atlanta, GA 30324

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

boiled soy beans in a pod dashed with sea salt

Chawan Mushi

Chawan Mushi

$10.00

steamed savory custard with ginko nut, chicken, scallop, shrimp, and spinach

Gyoza

Gyoza

$10.00

6 deep fried or pan fried pork dumplings

Shumai

Shumai

$8.00

3 fried or steamed shrimp dumplings

Yakitori Skewer

Yakitori Skewer

$7.00

chicken skewers (2) with teriyaki sauce or sea salt

Beef Negimaki

Beef Negimaki

$15.00

8 piece cuts of grilled scallion wrapped in sirloin steak with house made teriyaki glaze

Crispy Spicy Tuna

Crispy Spicy Tuna

$17.00

minced tuna mixed with spicy aioli, sesame oil, and dry chili over crispy rice, topped with micro greens and jalapeno

Japanese Mushrooms

$11.00

sauteed with spinach in light soy sauce and butter

Nasu Dengaku

Nasu Dengaku

$8.00

miso glazed eggplant

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

deep fried tofu wrapped in shiso served with sauteed shimeji and shiitake mushrooms, shishito pepper, and eggplant with side of dashi broth and nori.

Ankimo Ponzu

$12.00

steamed monkfish liver chilled and served with ponzu vinaigrette

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$11.00

seared tuna with ponzu vinaigrette

Hamachi Jalapeno

$18.00

thinly sliced yellowtail dressed with house made ponzu sauce

Tuna Tar Tar

Tuna Tar Tar

$20.00

cubed tuna with chives, fried onion, avocado, soy sauce, sesame oil topped with mango, wasabi tobiko and micro greens

Botan Sashimi Platter

$37.00

13 pieces of chef's choice assorted sashimi

Fuji Sashimi Platter

$47.00

15 pieces of chef's choice deluxe sashimi

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

With sesame oil dressing.

Spinach Goma Ae

$5.00

Boiled spinach chilled with creamy sesame dressing.

Wakame Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Served with vinaigrette and sesame.

Baked Mussel

$18.00

Shima Aji Carpaccio

$25.00

Shirako with Ponzu

$12.00Out of stock

Japanese delicacy. Cod milt / Soft Roe

Shirako Chawanmushi

$16.00Out of stock

Soups/Salads

Nakato House Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, cherry tomato, bell pepper, edamame, and onion served with signature Nakato ginger dressing

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$14.00

mixed greens served with assorted sashimi and avocado

Salmon Skin Salad

$8.00

crispy salmon skin over mixed greens served with signature Nakato ginger dressing

Soba Salad

Soba Salad

$10.00

buckwheat noodles tossed with cucumber, wakame seaweed, boiled quail eggs, dressed with sesame dressing

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$10.00

mixed greens topped with soft tofu and served with sesame dressing

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

miso soup with "wakame" seaweed, tofu, and scallions

Seafood Miso Soup (2 servings)

$10.00

seafood medly in miso soup with "wakame" seaweed, tofu, and scallions

Clear Broth Soup

$3.00

clear chicken broth soup with scallions and mushrooms

Large Salad

$7.00

Tempura and Fried Dishes

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

lightly battered and fried shrimp with assorted vegetables served with "dashi" based tempura sauce

Veggie Tempura

$10.50

lightly battered and fried vegetables with "dashi" based tempura sauce

Lobster Tempura

$31.00

lightly battered and fried full lobster tail with "dashi" based tempura sauce

Calamari Tempura

$11.50

lightly battered and fried cuttlefish with "dashi" based tempura sauce

Soft-Shell Crab Tempura

$14.00

lightly battered and fried soft-shell crab with "dashi" based tempura sauce

Kara Age

$9.00

Japanese style fried chicken cutlets

Assorted Tempura "Moriawase"

Assorted Tempura "Moriawase"

$24.00

white fish, shrimp, scallop, calamari, crab, and mixed vegetables

Shirako Tempura

$24.00Out of stock

Sushi Rolls

50th Commemorative "Golden Tiger" Roll

50th Commemorative "Golden Tiger" Roll

$22.00

inside: spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado outside: salmon and black masago caviar

"Party In the Kitchen" Roll benefiting Project Open Hand

$13.00

Our classic Spicy Tuna Roll wrapped in White Kelp. Proceeds helping Project Open Hand, a mission to nourish our community, and provides nutritious meals to critically ill and senior neighbors. In fact, Project Open Hand prepares more than 2,500 life-sustaining meals, with love, every day to help people fight illness and cope with the challenges of aging.

"Project Open Hand" Roll benefiting Project Open Hand

$17.00

a mission to nourish our community, and provides nutritious meals to critically ill and senior neighbors. In fact, Project Open Hand prepares more than 2,500 life-sustaining meals, with love, every day to help people fight illness and cope with the challenges of aging.

Asparagus Roll

$5.00

inside: asparagus roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

inside: avocado

Bagel Roll

$13.00

inside: cream cheese, crabstick, masago caviar, and avocado outside: smoked salmon

California Roll

$7.00

inside: cucumber, avocado, and crabstick outside: masago caviar

Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$10.00

inside: tempura flakes with masago caviar and aioli outside: shrimp

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$22.00

inside: amaebi tempura and avocado outside: eel, avocado, dressed with spicy aioli and eel sauce

<