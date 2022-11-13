- Home
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
3,900 Reviews
$$
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road
Atlanta, GA 30324
Appetizers
Edamame
boiled soy beans in a pod dashed with sea salt
Chawan Mushi
steamed savory custard with ginko nut, chicken, scallop, shrimp, and spinach
Gyoza
6 deep fried or pan fried pork dumplings
Shumai
3 fried or steamed shrimp dumplings
Yakitori Skewer
chicken skewers (2) with teriyaki sauce or sea salt
Beef Negimaki
8 piece cuts of grilled scallion wrapped in sirloin steak with house made teriyaki glaze
Crispy Spicy Tuna
minced tuna mixed with spicy aioli, sesame oil, and dry chili over crispy rice, topped with micro greens and jalapeno
Japanese Mushrooms
sauteed with spinach in light soy sauce and butter
Nasu Dengaku
miso glazed eggplant
Agedashi Tofu
deep fried tofu wrapped in shiso served with sauteed shimeji and shiitake mushrooms, shishito pepper, and eggplant with side of dashi broth and nori.
Ankimo Ponzu
steamed monkfish liver chilled and served with ponzu vinaigrette
Tuna Tataki
seared tuna with ponzu vinaigrette
Hamachi Jalapeno
thinly sliced yellowtail dressed with house made ponzu sauce
Tuna Tar Tar
cubed tuna with chives, fried onion, avocado, soy sauce, sesame oil topped with mango, wasabi tobiko and micro greens
Botan Sashimi Platter
13 pieces of chef's choice assorted sashimi
Fuji Sashimi Platter
15 pieces of chef's choice deluxe sashimi
Seaweed Salad
With sesame oil dressing.
Spinach Goma Ae
Boiled spinach chilled with creamy sesame dressing.
Wakame Cucumber Salad
Served with vinaigrette and sesame.
Baked Mussel
Shima Aji Carpaccio
Shirako with Ponzu
Japanese delicacy. Cod milt / Soft Roe
Shirako Chawanmushi
Soups/Salads
Nakato House Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomato, bell pepper, edamame, and onion served with signature Nakato ginger dressing
Sashimi Salad
mixed greens served with assorted sashimi and avocado
Salmon Skin Salad
crispy salmon skin over mixed greens served with signature Nakato ginger dressing
Soba Salad
buckwheat noodles tossed with cucumber, wakame seaweed, boiled quail eggs, dressed with sesame dressing
Tofu Salad
mixed greens topped with soft tofu and served with sesame dressing
Miso Soup
miso soup with "wakame" seaweed, tofu, and scallions
Seafood Miso Soup (2 servings)
seafood medly in miso soup with "wakame" seaweed, tofu, and scallions
Clear Broth Soup
clear chicken broth soup with scallions and mushrooms
Large Salad
Tempura and Fried Dishes
Shrimp Tempura
lightly battered and fried shrimp with assorted vegetables served with "dashi" based tempura sauce
Veggie Tempura
lightly battered and fried vegetables with "dashi" based tempura sauce
Lobster Tempura
lightly battered and fried full lobster tail with "dashi" based tempura sauce
Calamari Tempura
lightly battered and fried cuttlefish with "dashi" based tempura sauce
Soft-Shell Crab Tempura
lightly battered and fried soft-shell crab with "dashi" based tempura sauce
Kara Age
Japanese style fried chicken cutlets
Assorted Tempura "Moriawase"
white fish, shrimp, scallop, calamari, crab, and mixed vegetables
Shirako Tempura
Sushi Rolls
50th Commemorative "Golden Tiger" Roll
inside: spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado outside: salmon and black masago caviar
"Party In the Kitchen" Roll benefiting Project Open Hand
Our classic Spicy Tuna Roll wrapped in White Kelp. Proceeds helping Project Open Hand, a mission to nourish our community, and provides nutritious meals to critically ill and senior neighbors. In fact, Project Open Hand prepares more than 2,500 life-sustaining meals, with love, every day to help people fight illness and cope with the challenges of aging.
"Project Open Hand" Roll benefiting Project Open Hand
a mission to nourish our community, and provides nutritious meals to critically ill and senior neighbors. In fact, Project Open Hand prepares more than 2,500 life-sustaining meals, with love, every day to help people fight illness and cope with the challenges of aging.
Asparagus Roll
inside: asparagus roll
Avocado Roll
inside: avocado
Bagel Roll
inside: cream cheese, crabstick, masago caviar, and avocado outside: smoked salmon
California Roll
inside: cucumber, avocado, and crabstick outside: masago caviar
Crunch Roll
inside: tempura flakes with masago caviar and aioli outside: shrimp
Dragon Roll
inside: amaebi tempura and avocado outside: eel, avocado, dressed with spicy aioli and eel sauce