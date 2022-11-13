Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta

"Party In the Kitchen" Roll benefiting Project Open Hand

$13.00

Our classic Spicy Tuna Roll wrapped in White Kelp. Proceeds helping Project Open Hand, a mission to nourish our community, and provides nutritious meals to critically ill and senior neighbors. In fact, Project Open Hand prepares more than 2,500 life-sustaining meals, with love, every day to help people fight illness and cope with the challenges of aging.