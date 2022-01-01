Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Nakazo Ramen Bistro

No reviews yet

2120 Fremont Ave

Alahambra, CA 91803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Spicy Miso Ramen
Spicy Salmon

Starters

Edamame W/ Sea Salt

Edamame W/ Sea Salt

$4.25
Edamame W/ Garlic Soy

Edamame W/ Garlic Soy

$5.25

boiled soy beans with garlic soy sauce

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$6.00Out of stock

fried garlic on top

Kara-Age

Kara-Age

$6.75

seasoned fried chicken

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.00

pan fried dumpling, choice of pork or vegetable

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.00

octopus fritter topped with tangy takoyaki sauce, mayo, bonito flakes, green onion, red ginger

Pork Bun

Pork Bun

$5.00

tender pork belly, daikon and carrot pickles, cilantro, house teriyaki sauce in soft bun

Jalapeno Dynamite

Jalapeno Dynamite

$5.50Out of stock

Cream cheese stuffed Jalapeno egg roll, Dark sweet sauce and Spicy Mayo

Fries

Fries

$3.75

crinkle fries with house seasoning

Las Carnitas Fries

$10.00

crinkle fries topped with carnitas, shredded cheese, jalapeno aioli, pickled red onion, cilantro

Ramen

pure vegetable miso broth, thick noodle, fried tofu, green onion, bean sprouts, corn, broccoli, cherry tomato, mixed baby green, black garlic oil
Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.25

house pork broth, skinny noodle, pork chashu, 1/2 soft egg, green onion, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, sesame seeds, dried seaweed

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.00

house pork broth with spicy miso, thick noodle, pork chashu, 1/2 soft egg, green onion, bean sprouts, corn, chili paste

Las Carnitas Ramen

Las Carnitas Ramen

$13.75

spicy house pork chili broth, skinny noodle, carnitas, 1/2 soft egg, diced onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, red radish, lime, dried oregano

Spicy Sesame Ramen

Spicy Sesame Ramen

$14.00

house pork broth with sesame paste, thick noodle, seasoned ground pork, 1/2 soft egg, green onion, bean sprouts, spinach, fried garlic, dried chili strings

Veggie Ramen

Veggie Ramen

$14.00

pure vegetable broth with miso, thick noodle, fried tofu, green onion, bean sprouts, corn, broccoli, grilled zucchini, cherry tomato, black garlic oil

Rice Bowls

Pork Chashu Bowl

Pork Chashu Bowl

$9.00+

pork chashu, green onion, red ginger, sesame seeds, house teriyaki sauce over steamed white rice

Chicken Chashu Bowl

Chicken Chashu Bowl

$9.00+

chicken chashu, green onion, red ginger, sesame seeds, house teriyaki sauce over steamed white rice

Kara-age Bowl

Kara-age Bowl

$9.50+

seasoned fried chicken, mayo and spicy mayo, green onion, dried chili strings over steamed white rice

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$13.00+

fresh raw salmon, avocado, seaweed salad, sesame seeds, red radish, fried onion flakes, hoouse poke sauce over steamed white rice

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.00+

fresh raw spicy tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, sesame seeds, red radish, fried onion flakes, hoouse poke sauce over steamed white rice

Omusubi

Spam

Spam

$2.50

grilled spam, teriyaki sauce, steamed white rice wrapped with dried seaweed and furikake

Spam and Egg

Spam and Egg

$3.50

grilled spam and egg, teriyaki sauce, steamed white rice wrapped with dried seaweed and furikake

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$3.25

baked spicy salmon, steamed white rice wrapped with dried seaweed and furikake

California

California

$3.25

imitation crab meat, avocado, steamed white rice wrapped with dried seaweed and furikake

Spicy Tuna Mayo

Spicy Tuna Mayo

$3.25

cooked albacore, steamed white rice wrapped with dried seaweed and furikake

Chashu

Chashu

$3.00

choice of pork or chicken, steamed white rice wrapped with dried seaweed and furikake

Shitake & Kombu

Shitake & Kombu

$3.00

marinated shitake mushroom and seaweed, steamed white rice wrapped with dried seaweed and furikake

Ume

Ume

$2.75

pickled sour plum, steamed white rice wrapped with dried seaweed and furikake

Spam & Shrimp Tempura

$3.75Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura

$3.75Out of stock

Side

Ramen Broth

$4.50

Skinny Noodle

$2.25

Thick Noodle

$2.25

Rice

$1.75

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Lychee Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Black Tea

$2.75

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.25

Coke, Can

$2.00

Diet Coke, Can

$2.00

Sprite, Can

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Ramune

$2.75

UCC Coffee, Can

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Fiji Water

$3.00

Milk Tea, Can

$3.00

Calpico Water

$3.00

Oolong Tea

$2.75

Pineapple,Jaritos

$2.75

Tamarindo,Jarritos

$2.75

Lime, Jarritos

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2120 Fremont Ave, Alahambra, CA 91803

