Naked Burger

Popular Items

Food Menu

Burgers

Hangover

$15.00

Aged White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Candied Bacon, Sunny Egg, Avocado, Tomato Jam, Garlic Aioli

Late Night Smash

$13.00

Two Patties, American Cheese, White Onion, Housemade Pickles, Naked Sauce

Truffle Burger

$19.00

Parm Crisp, Fresh Truffle, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Truffle Aioli

Bacon Me Crazy

$14.00

Muenster, White Onion, Pickles, Candied Bacon, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli

Diablo

$14.00

Pepper Jack, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Avocado, Tortilla, Pickled Red Onion, Habanero Aioli

Big Texas

$14.00

Smoked Gouda, Slaw, Onion Crisp, Bacon, Jalapeno BBQ Sauce, Pretzel Bun

Kimchi

$14.00

American Cheese, Kimchi, Housemade Pickles, Kimchi Aioli

Sorry Mary

$16.00

Ground Lamb, Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Green Goddess

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

american cheese / ketchup / fries

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

w/ fries

Kids Tenders

$8.00

w/ fries

Sandwiches

Chick Mac-Net

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Five Cheese Mac, Slaw, Garlic Aioli

Patty Melt

$15.00

Provolone, Naked Sauce, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli, Grilled Onions, Housemade Pickles, Sourdough

Chick Flick

$12.00

Grilled Marinaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Coleslaw, Garlic Aioli

Off The Hook

$12.00

Breaded Atlantic Cod, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Fennel Slaw, Garlic Aioli

Shroom

$12.00

Portabella Cap, Gouda, Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Pepper, Boursin, Garlic Aioli (VG)

Naked Vegetarian

$15.00

Falafel Patty, Taboulli, Tomato, Sumac Onion, Harissa Yogurt, (VG)

Curry Chicken

$13.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Curry Lime Slaw, Curry Ketchup, Cilantro

Sauces

Caesar Pint

$7.00

Caesar Quart

$12.00Out of stock

Chipotle Ketchup Pint

$6.00

Chipotle Ketchup Quart

$10.00

Side of Caesar

$0.75

Side of Chipotle Ketchup

$0.75

Side of Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side of Gochujang

$1.50

Side of Green Goddess

$1.50

Side of Habanero Aioli

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Mayonaisse

$0.50

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Naked Sauce

$1.00

Side of Tomato Jam

$1.00

Side of Truffle Aioli

$1.50

Hand-Cut Fries

Rosemary Garlic

$5.00

Truffle Parmesan

$12.00

Feta Oregano

$9.00

Sweet Potato

$7.00

Chili Cheese Curd

$13.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar

$9.00

romaine / parmesan / crouton / radish / house caesar dressing

Shopska

$14.00

sheep's milk feta / cucumber / cherry tomato / green onion / cubanelle / evoo

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Chicken Noodle Quart

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

spring mix / cucumber / heirloom tomato / red onion / housemade ranch

Tex Mex

$13.00

Romaine, Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Chipotle Ranch

Housemade Beef Chili

$7.00

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Citrus Slaw, Mezcal Pickled Fresno

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Morita Salsa

NB Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Hand Battered Mozz Sticks

$9.00

Beer Batter, Parmesan, Marinara

Smoked Wings

$10.00

Your Choice of Garlic Adobo, Gochujang, Truffle Honey or Hot Sauce (GF)

Korean Sticky Ribs

$17.00Out of stock

Heritage Babyback Ribs, Gochugang Glaze, Spring Onion (GF)

Short Rib Nachos

$14.00

Queso, Avocado, Morita Salsa, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeño

Whipped Feta

$12.00

Focaccia, Truffle Honey, EVOO

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Parmesan, Chipotle Ketchup

Tacos

Braised Beef

$4.00

Mushroom

$4.00Out of stock

Dessert

Maple Cheesecake

$8.00

Homemade Swiss Rolls

$9.00

Misc. Items

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Fried Chicken

$5.00

Lamb Patty

$6.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Portobello Mushroom

$4.00

Side of Slaw

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$2.50

NA Beverages

Acqua Panna Spring Water 500 mL

$3.00

Acqua Panna Spring Water 1 L

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Espresso Double

$4.00

Espresso Single

$3.00

Fanta

$2.50

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.50

Ice Shaken Espresso

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Gingerale

$2.50

Green Tea

$3.00

House-Made Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

San Pellegrino 500 mL

$3.00

San Pellegrino 1 L

$5.00

Sprite

$2.50

Mocktail

$8.00