Naked Fins Naked Fins - Boise

review star

No reviews yet

1120 Broadway Avenue

Boise, ID 83706

Popular Items

BYOB LG
BYOB REG
Potstickers

Small Bites

Clam Chowder

$4.50

new england style with sweet clam meat, chunks of diced white potatoes and celery

Crunchy Tataki

$5.99

sliced seared ahi loin dusted with traditional japanese togorashi

Cucumber Salad

$1.69

paper thin slices of fresh cucumber, pickled in our sweet and sour marinade

Edamame

$3.99

traditional soy bean pods with sea salt

Extra Base

$2.50

Kimchi

$2.99

Miso Soup

$2.99

Poke Avocado

$7.99

1/2 Avocado, Diced Ahi, Diced Mango, Diced Cucumber, Citrus Ponzu, Tobiko, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Aioli, Sriracha, Fins Teriyaki Sauce, Shaved Green Onion

Potstickers

$7.99

Seaweed Salad

$2.99

Side of Avocado

$0.75

Side Protein

$2.99

Veggie Potstickers

$7.99

Kids

KIds Mac

$4.99

Kids PB&J Bao

$4.99

Kids Bowl

$4.99

Tacos and Baos

Asian Steak Taco

$3.50

grilled steak cabbage, pickled onion, cucumber salad, wasabi sour cream, cilantro, jalapeño, asian vinaigrette.

Baja Shrimp Taco

$3.50

grilled rock fish, cabbage, pico, cotija, cilantro, Fins’ Baja sauce

Gringo Chicken Taco

$3.50

grilled chicken, pico, cotija, cilantro, house-roasted salsa

Gringo Pork Taco

$3.50

slow-braised pork, pico, cotija, cilantro, house-roasted salsa

Gringo Steak Taco

$3.50

grilled steak, pico, cotija, cilantro, house-roasted salsa

Pacific Fish Taco

$3.50Out of stock

grilled spicy salmon, cabbage, cucumber salad, lime juice, chipotle aioli, green onion, togorashi

Pork Belly Bao

$3.50

seared pork belly, avocado, red onion, fins’ kimchi, asian vinaigrette, thai peanut sauce, green onion

Seared Ahi Bao

$3.50

Thai Chicken Bao

$3.50

Sizzlin Summer Bao

$3.50

pork belly, cucumber, pico de gallo, mango, eel sauce, cilantro

Tataki Bao

$3.50

tuna tataki, seaweed salad, cucumber, wasabi sour cream, cilantro, red onion, thai peanut sauce. raw

Rolls

2 PC Nigiri

$5.00

two pieces of salmon, ahi, or tataki nigiri. gluten free. raw

2 PC Sashimi

$5.00

208 Roll

$8.99

salmon, ahi, surimi crab salad, cucumber, jalapeño, tobiko, mango-habanero sauce, sesame seeds, green onion. raw

California Roll

$6.99

surimi crab salad, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds

Mango Crab Roll

$8.99

surimi crab salad, cucumber, mango, avocado, tobiko, fins’ teriyaki

Naked Roll

$8.99

salmon, ahi, cucumber, mango, rolled futo style topped with citrus ponzu, sesame seeds, and tobiko. gluten free. raw

Slammin Salmon Roll

$8.99

spicy salmon, cucumber, toasted garlic, topped with salmon, fresh cilantro, sesame seeds, fins’ teriyaki sriracha sauce. gluten free. raw

Snake River Roll

$10.99

ahi, surimi crab salad, jalapeño, red bell pepper, torch-seared salmon, togarashi, fresh basil, fins’ teriyaki. raw

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.99

ahi tuna, green onion, cucumber, spicy aioli, sriracha, sesame seeds. gluten free. raw

Veggie Fit Roll

$7.99

tofu, cucumber, carrot, red onions, avocado, cilantro, sesame seeds, sriracha, fins’ teriyaki. gluten free. raw

Firecracker Roll

$13.99

Philly Roll

$9.99

Twisted Tataki Roll

$13.99

Bowls

BYOB LG

$12.99

BYOB REG

$10.99

BYOB SNACK

$7.99

FINS FIT BOWL

$12.99

ahi, salmon, shrimp, brown rice, citrus ponzu, mango-habanero, carrot, cucumber salad, mushrooms, ginger, edamame, cilantro, sesame seeds. gluten free

SAIGON BOWL

$12.99

asian steak, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, avocado, red onion, cucumber, fresh orange asian vinaigrette, toasted garlic, tobiko. gluten free

SPICY SALMON BOWL

$10.99

spicy salmon mix, red onion, edamame, cilantro, jalapeño, tobiko, fumi furikake, spicy aioli, mango-habanero sauce. gluten free

TERIYAI BOWL

$12.99

choice of steak or chicken grilled with asian inspired flavors, steamed broccoli, snap peas, carrots, bell peppers, water chestnuts, cucumber salad, pickled onion, fins’ kimchi, house-marinated mushrooms, fins teriyaki, sesame seeds, green onion. gluten free

THAI BOWL

$12.99

choice of seared pork belly or grilled chicken on brown rice with avocado, cucumber salad, carrot, red onion, bell pepper, sesame seeds and fresh basil with thai peanut sauce and asian vinaigrette. gluten free

TUNA 2WAY BOWL

$10.99

ahi, tuna tataki, cucumber salad, marinated mushrooms, seaweed salad, jalapeño, pickled onion, citrus ponzu, miso vinaigrette, sesame seeds

NA Beverages

Hot Tea

$3.00

Smart Water

$2.50

Soft Drink

$2.50

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Location

1120 Broadway Avenue, Boise, ID 83706

Directions

