Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

Tempura thinly sliced beef wrap around enoki mushroom and scallions, topped with scallions and roasted garlic, served with teriyaki sauce.
Popular Korean style fried rice with spicy kimchi, topped with a fried egg, scallions, sesame oil and sesame seed.
Yukgaejang is a hearty Korean style spicy beef soup made with shredded beef brisket, sliced shiitake mushrooms, scallions and garlic, served with soft scramble egg.
Also called shipwreck soup, is a combination of fresh seafood in a spicy & sour lemongrass broth served with thin rice noodles.
Tempura soft shell crab, spicy creamy crabmeat, fresh basil and cucumber rolled, Topped with Scallion, tobiko and Old Bay seasoning, served with teriyaki sauce.
Yuzu chili maguro (bluefin tuna), mango, carrot, cucumber & seaweed slaw, crispy shrimp chips.
Fresh Salmon, Tuna and Yellow Tail cubes tossed in our homemade spicy naked poke sauce on a bowl of sushi rice, topped with fresh mango, strawberry, edamame, toasted sesame seed, roasted garlic and scallions.
Traditional Hawaii poke, fresh salmon cubes, tomatoes, onions, edamame and scallions mixed with traditional poke sauce, served on a bowl of sushi rice.