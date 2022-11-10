Restaurant header imageView gallery
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E

Baltimore, MD 21224

New Items

Beef Enokimaki

$15.00

Tempura thinly sliced beef wrap around enoki mushroom and scallions, topped with scallions and roasted garlic, served with teriyaki sauce.

Kimchi Fried Rice (Bokkeum-Bap)

$16.00

Popular Korean style fried rice with spicy kimchi, topped with a fried egg, scallions, sesame oil and sesame seed.

Yuk Gae Jang (Spicy Beef Stew)

$7.00

Yukgaejang is a hearty Korean style spicy beef soup made with shredded beef brisket, sliced shiitake mushrooms, scallions and garlic, served with soft scramble egg.

Pohk Thak Seafood Noodle Soup

$16.00

Also called shipwreck soup, is a combination of fresh seafood in a spicy & sour lemongrass broth served with thin rice noodles.

Baltimore Roll 2.0

$15.00

Tempura soft shell crab, spicy creamy crabmeat, fresh basil and cucumber rolled, Topped with Scallion, tobiko and Old Bay seasoning, served with teriyaki sauce.

Maguro Tartar

$16.00

Yuzu chili maguro (bluefin tuna), mango, carrot, cucumber & seaweed slaw, crispy shrimp chips.

Naked Poke

$18.00

Fresh Salmon, Tuna and Yellow Tail cubes tossed in our homemade spicy naked poke sauce on a bowl of sushi rice, topped with fresh mango, strawberry, edamame, toasted sesame seed, roasted garlic and scallions.

Lomi Lomi Salmon Poke

$18.00

Traditional Hawaii poke, fresh salmon cubes, tomatoes, onions, edamame and scallions mixed with traditional poke sauce, served on a bowl of sushi rice.